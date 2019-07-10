Pork with Peaches Stir-Fry

1 of 46

Rating: 4 stars This was something different and good! Not as sweet as I thought it might be (which is a good thing). My son wouldn't touch it because of the peaches. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This was a pretty good recipe and I will make it again when I am tired of the same old stir-fry. For lack of pork available, I used chicken and added a few other veggies like frozen snow peas, mushrooms and a 1/2 red bell pepper. It is sweet but not too sweet. My hubby like the mixture but pushed the peaches to the side of his plate (he does like warmed peaches). Other than that, good...esspecially for stirfry fanatics like ourselves. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I thought twice about this because of the peaches but I am glad I went ahead anyway. I added a few more veggies as I was doing one of those clean the refrigerator things and blanched them for a few minutes but they still stayed firm. I added mushrooms snow peas and zucchini. My husband asked if we were having company and then proceeded to polish the whole thing off. Great recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars We really liked this. My brain is still not quite grasping the broccoli with the peaches so maybe there is another vegetable that would go more smoothly (asparagus?) but the flavor of this was great - and it wasn't as jarring as you might suspect. I used frozen peaches and half a bottle of peach nectar because I prefer the frozen to canned - I also think the peach nectar might have given this a more peachy flavor than the syrup from canned peaches would have. I used a bag of stir-fry vegetables with broccoli carrots and snow peas which made this recipe even easier. My only suggestion would be to add the flour in the frying process rather than waiting until the end so you don't get a raw flour taste to the sauce. I also added red pepper flakes for some heat. Nice! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Personally I don't like broccoli and I didn't have lemon juice when I made it so I substituted some things. I went with orange and yellow peppers along with spring onions instead of any other. I also used orange juice instead of lemon juice. I actually thought this was tastier than steak! Normally I would not say this. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe goes good with cocnut rice!!! It will taste good over plain rice or pasta!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I basically used this recipe as inspiration to use up some pork chops and some frozen peach pieces so I wound up altering it quite a bit. I used fresh ginger and garlic in the marinade added some chili paste for spice and added whatever veggies were hanging around in the fridge. This was quite good! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I guess what I made is barely this recipe but I used the same merinade anad everything. Okay I did this same recipe but with Chicken and Mushrooms instead of pork. Also I used zuccini carrots and baby corn instead of the broccoli. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars A very nice change from the normal sweet and sour. Not too sweet. I added a red bell pepper as well. Helpful (4)