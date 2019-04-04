Tangy Pumpkin Soup with Green Chili Swirl

A spicy version of the traditional pumpkin soup. Very tasty, quick and easy! A family favorite. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.

By Jennifer Fivas

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • In a food processor or blender, puree the green chilies and sour cream until well blended. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, over medium-high heat, combine the pumpkin puree, chicken broth, and water. Season with chili powder, garlic powder and hot pepper sauce. Stir in 1/4 cup of the sour cream mixture.

  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Pour into serving bowls, and spoon a dollop of the sour cream mixture on top. Run a knife or the tip of a spoon through the dollop to swirl.

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 1080.7mg. Full Nutrition
