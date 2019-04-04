Tangy Pumpkin Soup with Green Chili Swirl
A spicy version of the traditional pumpkin soup. Very tasty, quick and easy! A family favorite. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
I really like this recipe. It is a great meal to have for a diet or a light meal. Low calorie, but great flavor. I have been lazy before and added the green chiles while the soup is cooking--gives better chile flavor to the soup. Then before serving I stir in the sour cream to make the soup creamy, instead of swirling. I never can eat just one bowl. I like adding chopped cilantro to the sour cream to add another flavor twist. I have made double batches and have frozen the leftovers. Other addition ideas: sauteed onion, corn. I think it is great without even adding the green chilies for a different soup. What a hit at a 10 person Thanksgiving Dinner.Read More
I like to make pumpkin soup on Halloween and this recipe looked good. I took the advice of the previous reviewers and used 1 t chili powder, 1 1/2 t garlic powder, 2 t Frank's Red Hot Sauce, 1/2 t cumin and more salt. I had to add 1/4 cup more water and 1/2 cup milk. It was pretty good, but I'm going to add more fat free sour cream and use it as a sauce for ravioli or plain pasta instead of soup. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Great base but it needs kicked up a notch. If you taste with just the base and no spices your reactions is going to be "Yuck". It gets better. Trust me. The spices suggested are in too pale a dose to create the changes you need. It will still rate a "Ick" Kick them up by doubling and tasting until you get the effect you like. I went spicer than usual because I used the sour cream to cool it down. [milk cuts hot peppers burn] I also added the chilie peppers to the pumpkin instead of the sour cream. Garnish with parlsey or other herb leaf for that green look. Red Pepper Flakes can be used instead of Chili powder but BE CAREFUL. You could blast your tongue off. Instead of garlic powder use a good garlic and herb seasoning. Put that in first and taste until it is acceptable. Used Franks Hot Sauce. Spicy mix that even the leery one in the family liked. might try it with rice or beans mixed in next.
Yummy! Not your typical soup. Believe it or not, I made this soup because I had the ingredients lying around! :) It was so simple and turned out really tasty. I used 1.5 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp Cholula, 1.5 tsp green chili powder, 1.5 tsp crushed red pepper, about .5 tsp cumin, and some salt and black pepper. I also just added the chopped green chilis to the pumpkin/stock. I used vegetable stock instead of chicken to make vegetarian. Will make again when I have leftover pumpkin!
Loved this soup, it sounded great and was. I did add more spice, 1t. chili, 1t. garlic, and 1/2 t. cumin, it was super easy and fast too. thanks-
Added a few things to kick this up a bit. Added the green chiles to the soup not the sour cream. Then I pureed it. I also added a 1/2 tsp of ground chipotle peppers. To the sour cream I added juice of half a lime and 1/4 cup fresh cilantro then pureed. I also added a tablespoon of crumbled bacon to each bowl of soup. I can't stand the texture of pureed soups. I served this at a party and got rave reviews.
I wasn't as impressed with this recipe as I thought I'd be.
I listened to the other reviewers and tripled my spices. I also did not blend my sour cream and green chilies, but just mized them all into the soup. I thought it tasted great and will make it again.
I thought the soup was great, but wanted to add some more flavor so I took the advice of 2 others and added 1 tsp. cumin. I also chopped up about 4 oz. of spanish chorizo, cooked it and tossed it in the soup. I also had some homedmade crema so I used that instead of sour cream. The soup was fantastic!!
Okay. not that tangy. Not likely to make again, in part due dh's distaste for pureed soup - in part because it wasn't all that.
I used fresh pumpkin and fresh green chilis and added some curry, it was a big hit!
I thought this soup was awful. It was bland and unappetizing. My roommate, however, thought it made a great dip for tortilla chips.
My husband LOVED this soup! I also added the green chile peppers to the pumpkin rather than the sour cream to give it a little kick. I'm going to call this "Santa Fe Pumpkin Soup." Fast, Easy, Fun, & Fabulous!
