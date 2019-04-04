Tangy Pumpkin Soup with Green Chili Swirl

Great base but it needs kicked up a notch. If you taste with just the base and no spices your reactions is going to be "Yuck". It gets better. Trust me. The spices suggested are in too pale a dose to create the changes you need. It will still rate a "Ick" Kick them up by doubling and tasting until you get the effect you like. I went spicer than usual because I used the sour cream to cool it down. [milk cuts hot peppers burn] I also added the chilie peppers to the pumpkin instead of the sour cream. Garnish with parlsey or other herb leaf for that green look. Red Pepper Flakes can be used instead of Chili powder but BE CAREFUL. You could blast your tongue off. Instead of garlic powder use a good garlic and herb seasoning. Put that in first and taste until it is acceptable. Used Franks Hot Sauce. Spicy mix that even the leery one in the family liked. might try it with rice or beans mixed in next.