Rating: 4 stars I love homemade butter. I was surprised this recipe did not give any hints for what to do after your done blending - make sure you rinse the buttermilk out of the butter with cold running water, pushing the liquid out with a spatula. Salt should be added after the rinsing. Also, your cream and supplies should be very cold at all times for a good smooth consistency. Use at least 30% milk fat cream. Helpful (912)

Rating: 5 stars I would give this ten stars if I could! It was sooooo easy, and probably cheaper than buying butter. I had a little carton of heavy cream sitting in my refrigerator, so I decided to see if it would work for me. You can tell it's ready when it goes from being perfectly white and smooth to being yellow with lots of little chunks (like cottage cheese), and there's milk in the food processor. I didn't bother straining it or squishing it with a spoon, I just dumped it all into a bowl and picked up the curds and squeezed the milk out of it with my hands. The milk tastes good, too! And remember you can do just about anything with it, add whatever seasonings and herbs you like and even a little bit of fruit for yummy strawberry butter or whatever. Helpful (384)

Rating: 5 stars This is for Sunny. There are butter presses made to press the excess water out of home-churned butter, but I'm not sure if they're worth the expense. We just take a flat spatula/pancake turner and press out the water. My grandmother (born 1906) actually had to churn the family butter and she taught us to use a spatula. Whatever you use, this is fantastic! I don't add the salt because I always buy unsalted store-bought butter. Helpful (303)

Rating: 5 stars Homemade butter really is this easy - you can use any electric mixer or even an egg beater if you want to build some muscles. I put the lump of butter in a cheesecloth/muslin then squeeze out the excess buttermilk. Helpful (167)

Rating: 5 stars I just finished making this, and let me tell ya, I will not buy real butter at the store anymore!!! I followed the recipe except I didn't have a food processor so I used my Kitchen Aid mixer on speed 8 for about 5-8 minutes...it worked perfectly. I just squeezed the buttermilk out with my hands, it was messy, but didn't take long at all! I will definately be making this over & over & over, well you get the point! Thanks for the great recipe!!! Helpful (129)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is cheaper than buying butter if you pour off the liquid and set it to the side to make your own buttermilk...rinse butter as some have stated to keep it from going rancid..the reserved liquid should be measured and put into a jar or container.. add 3 parts regular milk to 1 part reserved liquid and set it on your counter for 24 hours and then refrigerate your fresh made BUTTERMILK! Helpful (123)

Rating: 5 stars We churn butter for holiday dinners using my grandmother's Daisy churn. We have learned along the way. Thoroughly rinsing your butter will make it last longer -- otherwise it gets an off/sour taste. We put our butter in a wide, shallow bowl, pour ice water on it, work the ice water through with a wooden flat spatula and then drain. We continue that process until the drained water is clear. At that point, we work in our salt using the spatula. If you oversalt the butter, just use cold water to rinse until sufficient salt is removed. Helpful (119)

Rating: 4 stars Wow, pretty darn amazing to watch the transformation! This was my first attempt at making butter and I was kind of surprised that it actually worked! Once done, I rinsed the butter several times and used cheese cloth to strain out the buttermilk. I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixter with the whisk attachment. Also decided to add herbs and spices which I think will be wonderful on Italian bread. Thanks so much Brian!! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I got 1/2 gallon of heavy cream from a neighborhood store for 2.99! (I may go buy the rest of his stock before he realizes he could charge a lot more). I ended up with 2 1/4lbs of butter! Easy if a little messy. I did find it a little difficult to get all of the liquid out of the butter - would appreciate tips on making this easier. Thanks so much for the recipe! Helpful (77)