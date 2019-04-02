All American Roast Beef

I was making roast beef fot the first time looking for guidance, and this was helpful, but flawed in my opinion. I used the cut suggested, eye of round, which I had to special order from my butcher but it was worth it. It's a nice, fairly inexpensive cut for feeding a crowd, and the simple seasoning used here is perfect. However, the oven temp and cooking time didn't work for me. I started my room-temp 5.5 lb roast at 375 as directed, and because I used a probe thermometer and watched the temp, I found it was cooking faster than I'd anticipated. I quickly lowered the heat to 300, then 200, and still it was done much earlier than I expected, the entire cooking time was under 90 mins. I think 375 at 20 mins/lb would produce a very well done piece of meat, so if that's what you like, go for it. But if you like your meat closer to medium-rare, I agree with the reviewer who said USE A MEAT THERMOMETER. Throw out your timer, watch the temp instead. Take your roast out of the oven when it's 10 degrees cooler than your desired final temp. Let it rest for 20 minutes before cutting it, it will cook that last 10 degrees on the counter while it rests. I'd use a lower oven temp than this recipe calls for, 300 or even 200, cook it slow and low. But the cut and seasonings in this recipe are great. I don't think any liquid is needed, just use a roasting pan with a rack so the meat is raised over the pan.