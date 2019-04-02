All American Roast Beef

This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.

By RCP80

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). If roast is untied, tie at 3 inch intervals with cotton twine. Place roast in pan, and season with salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Add more or less seasonings to taste.

  • Roast in oven for 60 minutes (20 minutes per pound). Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil, and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

Notes

Regardless of the size of your roast, always cook at 375 degrees, for 20 minutes per pound.

Slice thinly and serve with gravy, mashed potatoes, salad and veggie of choice. You can also slice fresh mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, saute in butter, and add to your favorite canned or jarred beef gravy. Be sure to stir in juices from meat before serving gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 138.3mg; sodium 271.2mg. Full Nutrition
