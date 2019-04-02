All American Roast Beef
This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.
Regardless of the size of your roast, always cook at 375 degrees, for 20 minutes per pound.
Slice thinly and serve with gravy, mashed potatoes, salad and veggie of choice. You can also slice fresh mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, saute in butter, and add to your favorite canned or jarred beef gravy. Be sure to stir in juices from meat before serving gravy.