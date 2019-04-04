Colorado Mexican Rice
I'm Mexican, and we eat Colorado rice every day. It is a must in our daily meals. Mozzarella or Chihuahua cheese may be substituted for manchego.
This was a very interesting dish. The final result was great but I changed some things. It was not quick; the vegetables took a long time to cook, so I broiled them instead of baked them halfway through. I also used olive oil on them. They were a little bland; next time I would use some seasoning with them. It also took a LONG time for the vegetable mixture to congeal and the cheese to melt. I also used only one carrot and that was perfect. The potatoes were crispy and the whole thing was incredible!Read More
The rice was interesting and good...however I think I would make a few suggestions to make it better next time. First the potatoes and carrots didn't cook all the way through so I think next time I will boil them a little first or cook them seperatly first. Also, I would take the skin off the tomotes once they come out of the oven(it peels off easily) and then puree them and salt and pepper the vegetables in the oven. The whole thing needed salt and my rice didn't brown. I used mozzerlla instead of the suggested cheese and omitted the chili and cerrano......lol although this sounds like a negative review...with the changes I would definately try this again.Read More
I made this one once before and didn't care for it. The cilantro was WAY overwhelming, as was the carrot. But I tried it again today w/several modifications and really liked it! I reduced the carrot to 1 and chopped it VERY small, and left out the cilantro entirely. :) I also substituted cheddar cheese, as I couldn't find the manchego at the grocery store. I also found I needed to add salt & pepper. So....though it doesn't much resemble the original, it was still tasty. Thank you !!
With some changes, this is a 5 star I believe. The potatoes and carrots were too crunchy for me, so I'd pre-cook those. Other than that we all loved it. It turned out more like risotto than browned or fried rice, but I like that. Very nice flavor. Thanks!
I thought this rice had an interesting flavor, and I have to say I enjoyed it. However, my family did not like it at all. The recipe made so much, I had to throw alot away. I won't make again because of how long it took and only I enjoyed it.
This was great. Quick, easy and delicious. It's good as well from a variety standpoint, as you could easily substitute some of the vegetables. Fantastic!!
Made it exactly as suggested.It just is a little time consuming. The manchego adds a lot of flavor to it. Thanks a lot for this recipe.
Yum! I didn't have pea and I forgot the sour cream, but who needs the extra calories? This stuff was great! A little work intensive, though
I made this for my family when I was 16 and it was delicious. I made too much but it didn't take long for everyone to eat it all. If I can cook it you can too, believe me.
Tasty, quick and easy!
Ok...needs a kick for my taste.
Make this again. Only changes added 1tsp smoked paprika & 1tsp smoked chipotle paste. Delicious.
I used homemade roasted salsa for the roasted veggies and there were a few chunks that I didn't bother to puree. I placed the carrots in the rice with about ten minutes left and they were perfect. I still tried to do the last step but I just didn't see how the rice was going to brown when it was breaking down so I took it off and added the cheese. It had good flavor but would not be worth the extra steps to me. Mixing the finished ingredients together and warming through worked better for me and I would do it this way again.
Not very good, i dont plan to make it again.
God Bless You, PRINCESA!! I tried this after a long day at work and now I cant wait for my husband to get home so we can both sit down and HOG this rice. Absolutely lovely! Only change I made is pureed the tomatoes/onions/garlic while it was still hot.(I was tired, didnt want to wait for it to cool down.) I used to follow a different recipe for Mexican Rice earlier and we would need to jazz it up with all kinds of sides. But this one, I am going to save some and have it for lunch tomorrow! Once again, thanks a tonne for sharing this.
