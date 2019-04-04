Colorado Mexican Rice

I'm Mexican, and we eat Colorado rice every day. It is a must in our daily meals. Mozzarella or Chihuahua cheese may be substituted for manchego.

By ivette

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • Bring water to boil in a medium saucepan, and stir in rice. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Place tomato halves, onion, and garlic in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Stirring occasionally, roast 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until evenly browned. Remove from heat, and allow to cool completely.

  • Puree the roasted vegetables in a blender or food processor. Drain any remaining liquid from rice.

  • Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Stir in serrano chili, and cook until tender. Place rice, pureed vegetables, peas, carrots, potato, and sour cream in the skillet. Season with cilantro and salt. Cook and stir until all vegetables are tender and rice is browned. Mix in manchego cheese to melt before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 301.2mg. Full Nutrition
