Duck Breasts with Raspberry Sauce
If you want to use frozen raspberries for this recipe, allow them to thaw first.
If you want to use frozen raspberries for this recipe, allow them to thaw first.
This recipe is absolutely amazing! My roommate and I tried it for practice once, before inviting a couple of girlfriends over a week later and making it for them. We all agreed that it was phenomenal both times. One of the best meals I've ever eaten, and highly recommended. Tip: This may sound strange, but try serving potato wedges along with it--that's what we did and it worked out great, even with the raspberry sauce (maybe especially with the sauce!)Read More
The duck was tender. The spices were not overwhelming. I couldn't get used to the raspberry sauce on it. I took it off after a taste and I will use the raspberry sauce for crepe dessert next time!Read More
This recipe is absolutely amazing! My roommate and I tried it for practice once, before inviting a couple of girlfriends over a week later and making it for them. We all agreed that it was phenomenal both times. One of the best meals I've ever eaten, and highly recommended. Tip: This may sound strange, but try serving potato wedges along with it--that's what we did and it worked out great, even with the raspberry sauce (maybe especially with the sauce!)
I added ginger - it's delicious!
I enjoyed this dish. The cinnamon was a great addition. This is a very simple recipe and you should not be afraid to try it. My only criticism is that the sauce lacks the depth of a sauce made with a stock reduction. Despite the red wine, it was too much like a pie filling for my tastes. On the other hand, the simplicity of the recipe makes it a great choice for a busy cook.
Very tasty. Like another reviewer, I used triple sec instead of creme de cassis. The only thing that I regret is that I used frozen rasperries instead of fresh, which made the sauce a bit sweet for my or my husband's tastes. Still, it was very good, and I will be making it again with that one change.
Excellent recipe - really important not to over-broil it at the end. The sea salt, cinnamon and sugar rub was too much, and I ended up using only about 3/4 of it. I used Triple Sec instead of Creme de Cassis due to availability which worked out just fine. Otherwise the dish was fantastic and received rave reviews at Christmas dinner.
Really important to not overcook this dish and very easy to do, especially if you're (like me) paranoid about eating pinkish meat. I had a delicious duck in a restaurant right after having made this dish and noticed immediately that one of the major differences (and what really made the dish a lot better in the restaurant) was that it was much more med-rare, still pinkish inside.
Berries on duck are a particular favorite for me. IMHO, raspberries are the perfect compliment - sweet and tangy juxtaposed with the meat's smooth rich flavor. Awesome.
nice and easy recipe. ihad to use triple sec instead of creme de cassis due to availability. tasted fine. would make this again.
Simple! Intriguing bursts of salt/sweet/cinnamon! A great 'special occasion' dish.
My boyfriend goes duck hunting. We tried this recipe on some of his ducks. It turned out really great. We loved it. My only problem with the recipe was that I couldn't get the sugar mixture to carmelize in the broiler. Still turned out very tasty. Thanks for sharing
This is one of my all time favorite recipes from this site. Definitely something to cook when you want to impress, and I often cook it for special occassions.
Phenomenal. I loved it. The sauce is light and sweet. I used a pinch of regular sugar, and next time I cook it(which will be tonight) I'll use less cinnamon. All in all, very fresh, fairly healthy and extremely delicious.
The duck was tender. The spices were not overwhelming. I couldn't get used to the raspberry sauce on it. I took it off after a taste and I will use the raspberry sauce for crepe dessert next time!
Great recipe, I followed this to the letter. I was great I really enjoyed it and followed it to the letter. Good recipe for someone wished to time something new. Enjoy!
I modified this recipe to roast a whole duck, and it was fantastic! I scored the skin and rubbed the whole thing down with the cinnamon/sugar/salt mixture before putting it in the oven (for the record, I just used regular kitchen salt and white sugar). I also quartered a whole lemon to put in the cavity and keep it moist. For the sauce, I replaced the red wine and cassis with a raspberry wine, and used mixed berries. I roasted some red potatoes in the pan with it, and it all came out delicious.
This is a delicious one. Just finished eating it a few minutes ago. Fun to prepare, makes you feel like a real chef when you mix wine with creme de cassis and cinnamon with sea salt and 'brown' sugar. And the taste? Yeah, I like it. I'm living in Engand where duck is a lot more common. After eating it out so much I had to try it at home. This is a winner.
Too many flavors. The duck preparation was good, but the sauce and sugar/cinnamon was too much.
The cinnamon was terrible on the duck. May have been ok without it. I had to wash the duck off and start over. Really ruined some nice wild duck breasts my coworker's husband caught.
Made this for Thanksgiving. I wasn't too fond of it, but it got reviews from everyone else. I think my dad ended up eating about half of it! There's lots of leftover sauce, so plan on that.
Absolutely amazing recipe. Invited some friends and told them it was my first try at this dish and even I was amazed with the results. Fantastic flavours, great with some vegetables and a good rose wine. Eveyone was impressed. Defo will do it again :)
I hadn't cooked duck in a while, so I was looking forward to trying this recipe. Sadly, I'm not going to be using it again. The duck skin was too salty - 2 teaspoons tuned out waaay too salty for us- we ended up cutting off the skin. Also, the sauce with the raspberries was a bit bland and didn't match very well with the duck.
Amazing! Hit with everyone. We cheated and used a raspberry preserve heated up. Just a heads up, tried it the second time with skinless breast meat and it ruined the texture.
I loved it. I used grand mariner with the red wine. Delicious,
I'm saving this recipe because I believe it could be wonderful. I made it as written with the exception of Chambord in place for the liqueur since that's what I had on hand. The sauce was just fine. My issue was the cooking time. It wasn't long enough. I will salt the duck breast before frying. Make sure and score the skin well and add time to the frying.
These were great. Instead of cinnamon I used chipotle powder right in the sauce and I dropped out the wine and used 1/3 c of cassis instead, I used 1.5 c of raspberries and froz the extra sauce for next time. there was way too much of the sugar salt mix. great recipe!
The duck burned. Took duck breast off pan after 4 min, scraped off the black, and finish in oven. Do not recommend.
Very disappointed. Made according to recipe and had no good reviews
I made this a while ago and never reviewed it. This was enjoyed by myself, husband, and son. My husband and son are duck hunters so I'm always looking for a new recipe to try. Definitely a keeper and will be made again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections