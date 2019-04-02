Good Old Meat Pie

4.6
88 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 21
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A great deep dish meat pie made with potatoes, carrots and peas in a rich gravy. Lamb chicken or pork can be used in place of beef. A great recipe for leftover meat!

Recipe by Dan Poplawski

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll the pie crust out into a 12 inch circle. Set aside.

  • Melt margarine in a saucepan over medium heat. Add potato and onion, and cook until the onion is tender, but not brown. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, and stir to blend. Season with oregano, black pepper and garlic powder. Pour in the beef broth, and add the peas, carrot and beef. Bring to a boil. Transfer the mixture to a 2 quart casserole dish, and place the pastry over the top. Cut slits for steam, and flute the edges.

  • Place on a baking sheet, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until crust is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
757 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 46.6g; cholesterol 94.6mg; sodium 697.1mg. Full Nutrition
