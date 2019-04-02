Good Old Meat Pie

Loved this, though I ended up changing over half the recipe. I used this one as a starting point/inspiration since I'd never cooked a meat pie before and decided I wanted to, after I realized I had all the right leftovers. I subbed chicken for beef (I had most of a leftover rotisserie chicken.) subbed Chicken broth for beef broth. ('cause, chicken) Subbed butter for margarine (seriously? margarine is gross. Who still uses that ??) Also, since I'd used a low sodium broth, I went ahead and added in some celery salt to help offset the flavor. Also, some fresh parsley, 'cause I had it. I used all the same veggies as per the recipe, but I also dumped in a bunch of leftover steamed veggies (mix of carrots, broccoli, califlower, yellow squash) and some leftover mushrooms in a broth. Added in more chicken broth than it called for, along with all the liquid from the mushroom broth, and let the whole thing simmer a lot longer. Also used far less flour than called for, since I'd let a lot of the liquid evaporate off. All in all, it was super tasty! A big hit too, with le husband. I am planning to cook a leg of lamb next week, so I may try a lamb pie with the leftovers. Will also try the dough from scratch rather than pre-made dough. Edit: Oh yeah, I also omitted pepper and added ground mustard seed. Also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Lol, forget it... I pretty much ended up changing the entire thing. lolol. Still, super yummy though. :)