Good Old Meat Pie
A great deep dish meat pie made with potatoes, carrots and peas in a rich gravy. Lamb chicken or pork can be used in place of beef. A great recipe for leftover meat!
AWESOME! this recipe is easy to follow and tastes great. if you're looking for an old fashioned country style dish that sticks to your ribs this is it. i did add a teaspoon of salt with the other spices. filled a ten inch pie pan perfectly and looks so pretty when it's done!Read More
I was a little wary of 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, but this recipe got good reviews so I put it in. BIG mistake! This has so much garlic flavour it's terrible. If you make this, please, please go with your instinct and put less garlic in.Read More
Agreed! This is awesome and easy! I used leftover sirloin steak and mushroom marsala sauce. Add estra potatoes and other veggies!
my family absolutely loved this. i made it with cooked ground beef, because that's all i had on hand. i increased the sauce (my family like lots of sauce) and used potatoes, onions, carrots - peas don't go over well here. when i first took it out of the oven, i found that the potatoes were a bit undercooked, but when my dad ate after it sat on the stove for a few minutes, he said it was all thoroughly cooked. next time, i'm going to increase the amount of potatoes and vegetable, adding some more varieties. overall this recipe was so easy to make and everyone really loved it.
I thought I'd update to say I've now made this with chicken, and it was just as good as beef. We have taken to microwaving the diced potatoes and the carrots until they are just tender in order for them to be throughly cooked in the pie. Original review: Ok, this was delicious! Could use more liquid (what can I say, I'm a gravy person!) and I used two potatos instead of one just to bulk it up a bit. Also added mushrooms. I added half a teaspoon of salt and because of my son had to leave out most of the onion. It is a bit heavy on the garlic but we love garlic so that didnt phase us. Just tone the garlic down a bit if you dont like it as much. I would highly recommend this recipe. Delicious how it is but easy to tweek!.
Used two med. size potatoes, 2 carrots, and leftover prime rib roast. Also did a double crust pie. Added about a cup of leftover gravy also. Very good, hubby loved it.
Very similar to our Canadian Meat Pie. Substitute the cooked/leftover beef for ground pork and ground beef. Saute until cooked complete the way this recipe does it.
A simple and tasty recipe for classic homey meatpie. It's also fairly versatile, I often use the same recipe to make chicken pie. Just replace the beef with chicken, and the beef broth with chicken broth, and change up the seasonings a bit. I definitely recommend this recipe.
I would NOT recommend cubed beef for this recipe but stirfry beef or something slender. Aside from that this was SO TASTY i doubled veg like other reviewers and added crust on the bottom for true pie effect. Delicious!!
I have made this recipe so many times! It is a family favorite, I've made it for friends and family and they all love it. I do add more potatos and carrot in it and sometimes if I have left over gravy I put it in too. I have also made this recipe with stew pork meat and stew beef mixed together and it was very yummy.
This turned out really well - I never would have thought of making the sauce like that. I made it with leftover pork roast and homemade top/bottom crust as my family prefers that.
First time making meat pie and it was good. I didn't have any beef broth on hand, so I used chicken boullion with a little bit of soy sauce and worcestershire sauce as a substitute, it had a very similar taste/color to beef broth.
I made this as written, using cooked ground beef. I ran out of time to prepare a pastry so I made dumplings and it went over really well. Will make it again using the pastry topping. Or I may cut the pastry into serving sizes, bake it and place a piece on each serving of the dish. I thought the amount of oregano might overwhelm but it didn't. I did add some salt and am glad I did. I also used fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Good comfort food.
This was excellent! I used ground beef rather than left over beef and added more salt/garlic powder as needed. I also added some cayenne pepper for a kick and a small bunch of fresh parsley. I used a frozen crust from Trader Joes to save on time. This was very very good and I will be making it again for sure. This is very easy to customize depending on what you have on hand in the fridge. Thank you for posting it!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I did differently was added a packet of Lipton onion and mushroom soup mix to the mixture....it's fantastic!! See my picture...it turned out beautifully, and I had no leftovers! Thank you for sharing this recipe...it's an instant family favorite!
This was really good, but I couldn't give this 5 stars because this needs salt (and I'm not a salt fanatic by any means). Also, my carrots were still crunchy, so next time I will saute them with the onion and potato.
This was good and fairly quick to make, though i added a bit of extra spice which was a good thing in the end or it would have been somewhat bland for our tastes anyway.
FANTASTIC! easy and super tasty recipe.my husband is an avid hunter so i used some top round moose steaks instead,and what a dish this turned out to be everyone in my family begged for more and now i am making mini meat pies to freeze and giving them out for x-mas gifts :)
Delicious meat pie! Almost as good as the one my grandmother used to make. I used extra lean ground beef that I fried and drained. I also double the veggies and use two store-bought deep dish pie crusts
Good base recipe but needed more peas. The second time I made this I just ended up making more of everything!
Tasted good and was easily prepared. I followed the recipe exactly and found it to be too thick and dry. I will try it again but next time I will use far less flour, half the amount called for. Thanks for sharing Dan Poplawski.
Absolutely gorgeous!! I also added capsicum and sauteed the vegies in no oil salad dressing for extra flavour and let it simmer on the stove for a couple of hours before putting into pastry ( cant help tweaking recipes! ) Definitely adding to our regular family recipes-the night after we have a slow cooker roast!! MMMMMMMMMMMMMM :)
I confess, I used this as a starting point in my "clean out the frig" meat pie. I used cube steak, corn, broccoli, frozen hash browns (the chunky cube type), and baby carrots (about a cup and a half full). Oh and a small split of red wine, turned just a little bit vinegar. This recipe gave me the proportions of vegetables to meat, and a list of seasonings to use. I couldn't have cleaned out my refrigerator without it! The result was delicious.
I think with some creative adjustments this could be a good receipe. I used two pie shells - one on top and bottom which was a good addition. The seasoning needs some help; I wasn't sure what it needed. The veggies definitely needed more cooking; they were pretty raw. Mushrooms would be a good addition too.
freakin' awesome...so comforting and delicious
I loved making this and it turned out savory and delicious!I chose to forgo the use of beef broth, instead I used good ole English Bisto gravy mix and two cubes of OXO. My family adores garlic so I used 3 teaspoons of fresh garlic (its okay to use that much if everyone loves it, that way EVERYONE has bad breath!) The pie was lucious in the middle like a beef stew wrapped in a flaky pie crust shell. I also made my own top and bottom pie shell. We also had oven roasted Brussles. It was DEVINE! The leftovers I wrapped in the left over pie crust and made some pasties for work the next day. I would certainly make this again in a heartbeat!
This was a home run dinner. Everyone loved it. Personally I wish I had put a little more sauce broth/flour in it.
This was wonderful. I did make some changes but only because I'm weird that way. I added 2 garlic cloves to the onions and potatoes. I added a bottom crust. I also added some mushrooms and left out the oregano. I loved it
Good flavor, although it could use a touch more salt. Nice hot, stick to your bones meal that uses up the leftovers.
This turned out absolutely amazingly!
I made this with leftover pork tenderloin and it turned out great. Will definitely make it again!
This sounded good but my family didn't care for it.
Love this pie. I have made it many times and its now a family favourite
This was my first time making meat pie. This was awesome!!! As others, I did make changes to suit my families tastes. For those who felt it needed more spices, how about tasting the product, then add to your liking. Thank you for submitting. As all of my 3 men said, "put this on rotation please".
This was amazing! My entire family loved it. It is definitely on the “make again” list!
This was very, very good! I made it with leftover lamb that we had on Easter Sunday. I used 3 cloves of garlic instead of garlic powder, and I also added thyme and rosemary for seasoning. Like some others, I sauted the vegetables first and put everything into a double crust before baking. YUM!
Loved this easy recipe! I used 1 clove fresh minced garlic added to the onion potato mixture just before the onions were tender. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! Great way to use up leftover roast beef.
This meat pie has now become a standard in our house. My 13 yr old son loves to take the leftovers for lunch. The pie is perfect as is even though I've changed it up depending on what ingredients I have on hand. I've used browned ground beef, leftover turkey, and chicken successfully too. YUM!
I love this recipe! I have made it twice, both times using a sweet potato in place of a regular potato. It fills you up without making you feel bloated. I also used lamb meat the second time, which was good. You can throw in other veggies too, like broccoli and corn. YUM!
This was terriffic! A wonderful way to use my leftover potroast, even dried-out and over cooked!
I used ground beef because that's all I had for beef. Added a little bit more beef broth and added some spice. family loved it
I made it in single serve corning ware dishes using left over prime rib and fresh garlic.... Super delicious
Loved this, though I ended up changing over half the recipe. I used this one as a starting point/inspiration since I'd never cooked a meat pie before and decided I wanted to, after I realized I had all the right leftovers. I subbed chicken for beef (I had most of a leftover rotisserie chicken.) subbed Chicken broth for beef broth. ('cause, chicken) Subbed butter for margarine (seriously? margarine is gross. Who still uses that ??) Also, since I'd used a low sodium broth, I went ahead and added in some celery salt to help offset the flavor. Also, some fresh parsley, 'cause I had it. I used all the same veggies as per the recipe, but I also dumped in a bunch of leftover steamed veggies (mix of carrots, broccoli, califlower, yellow squash) and some leftover mushrooms in a broth. Added in more chicken broth than it called for, along with all the liquid from the mushroom broth, and let the whole thing simmer a lot longer. Also used far less flour than called for, since I'd let a lot of the liquid evaporate off. All in all, it was super tasty! A big hit too, with le husband. I am planning to cook a leg of lamb next week, so I may try a lamb pie with the leftovers. Will also try the dough from scratch rather than pre-made dough. Edit: Oh yeah, I also omitted pepper and added ground mustard seed. Also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Lol, forget it... I pretty much ended up changing the entire thing. lolol. Still, super yummy though. :)
I didn't change a thing! It was great as is. My husband pretty much licked the plate clean!
i used leftover moose roast, along with the potatoes, mushrooms and onions i used to cook the roast with. Also added some leftover corn. i made my crust with the recipe on the tenderflake container. very filling could use some more spices.
Nixed the garlic powder. Added some extra veggies, Worcestershire and fresh thyme. Very good. Will be making it double crust next time as was suggested by some of the reviewers.
This was great.I had some stew beef in the freezer and marinated it with The Best Ever Beef Marinade (on this site)for 3 hours.When making the pie I drained the marinade off of the meat and browned with no need for margerine.Removed the meat to a plate and resumed the pie recipe as written omitting the garlic due to the marinade.OMG,the combine of flavors were awesome!Next time chicken :)
Turned out awesome! I add some corn just to sweeten it up a bit and it is delicious!
I thought this was pretty good. I added some ingredients though: extra potatoes, carrots, peas, spices and red wine in place of some of the beef broth. I used stew beef because it's what I had on hand and I think ground beef or a more tender cut of meat would be better. I brushed the top of the crust with beaten egg,
Good recipe. Husband thought it could use a bit more zip, but I thought it was quite good the way it was. I added some celery instead of the peas. Even our picky two year old ate some!
My six year old had 3 servings! We all wanted more it was so good. I substituted the potato for 5-6 sliced mushrooms which I sauteed with the onion and 2 cloves garlic in olive oil . I used a bit more broth (one entire can) and it didn't make it too soupy. Also, I used fresh green beans cut into 1 inch pieces instead of the peas. This recipe is a keeper and so easy to change to what you have on hand. Next time I will add more vegetables and (maybe even) meat to really fill my pie dish. Also, I would love to try substituting some of the broth with Guiness beer (or any dark beer) to try to copy a pie I had in an English pub.
Good recipe. Followed directions. Would recommend boiling potatoes before adding to onions and butter. They were hard and not cooked Flavor and seasoning was good
Tried this one last night and we enjoyed it very much -- nice and filling, especially in this frigid weather we're seeing in the midwest right now! Also, it reminded me of the meat pies that my English grandmother made for us. Thanks for sharing.
Easy & Excellent. I used leftover Lamb & red skin potatoes (skins left on). Everyone loved it,,
Delicious
This is a great recipe that is very forgiving and can be adapted so many ways. I've used chicken, Poe
I will most certainly make this pie again. it was one of the best savory pies I have ever eaten and my whole family loved it! I switched out the top crust for a nine-inch frozen pie crust and that held the pie together a bit better. fantastic warm and evan better cold, the day after.
Delicious and simple! I used dried minced onion instead of fresh, and ground beef. I cooked the potatoes and onion for a little longer to make sure it would be tender, which added nice flavor to the potatoes. Even my very picky eater liked it!
Very tasty, I used cubed stew meat and Crisco's pie crust recipe. I found that 1/3c flour made a very pasty gravy, next time I would use 1/4.
This was super yummy, hearty winter pie! I've made it more than once and it is always a hit!
I used a pound of ground beef, fried it up with diced onion, added some thyme w/seasonings shown here and a splash of worcestershire, added diced potatoe/onion from dairy aisle, frozen vege blend (whatever you have will work fine), used a can of beef broth and sprinkled in a bit of flour to thicken. Poured it all in my deep dish pie plate and covered with crust as called for. Next time I'd do a top AND bottom crust...needed a bit more of it for our tastes... all in all, a simple, cheap, fast n easy meal that fed us for a couple of days. Leftovers just as good-if not better than day one. thanks for the great idea!
Excellent. I had left over beef from Christmas dinner and chopped that up. Diced that and the carrots and potato into small cubes, and added a small can of drained mushrooms. Also didn't have garlic powder on hand, so I used garlic salt. It was delicious. My husband really loved it. Will definitely make again!
Loved it! I was lazy though and nuked a 16 oz. bag of mixed veggies for 10 minutes instead of using the potatoes. I still sauteed the onion though according to the recipe. A very good recipe for leftover beef!
This is a great way to use up left over beef, but as written, it just wasn't beefy enough for us. I added a couple of beef bouillon cubes, more black pepper and garlic, and also some snipped fresh rosemary. I used some cornstarch and water to thicken it up more. With a little bit of red wine, it would have been even better. We enjoyed it though. Thanks!
This was just okay, but a great starter recipe, don't be afraid to try it. For us the oregano overwhelmed the pie, leaving it out next time. Added mushrooms. Probably more veggies too.
Made this a little simpler...ground beef,onion,Worcestershire sauce,potato,garlic and a bag of mixed vegetables into pie crust.Bake for 45 min. at 375.....awesome!
Very good and easy. I doubled the veggies and doubled the sauce. Family loved it.
My first meat pie turned out great thanks to this recipe! I used left over deer pot roast because that's what I was trying to use up. It was a wonderful and tasty way to "morph" our leftovers. Thank you!!
I made this it was really good, I think it needed a little salt, and my potatoes were not cooked enough , I think next time I make this I will cook it about 45 minutes. Overall it was really good , I also used frozen carrots and peas . Really tasty and plan on making it again!!
