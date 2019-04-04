Squambo
Squambo is a regional dish popular in southeastern Kentucky. This version is meatless other than the stock, but traditional versions usually feature meats.
I added ground beef to this and also several sprigs of fresh thyme. It reminded me of a tastier, healthier version of hamburger gravy and rice from my school day. In the best possible way of course:) Nice base flavors and good basic recipe.Read More
I live in Southeast KY and I have never heard of "Squambo".Read More
I made this vegetarian with a beef-flavored vegetable soup base in place of the broth. I doubled the basil, garlic, and allspice. I also added a little tvp along with the tomatoes and liquid. This turned out a little thin, so next time I will also increase the cornstarch. The flavor was quite nice, though. If I had doubled the cayenne, I think my kids would have rejected it. As is, it was a satisfying, healthy dinner.
This recipe was a lot of fun. There was plenty of cutting for my children to do and so making it was a family affair. I did add more garlic and used soy sauce instead of 1/4 cup water, but the broth before that was pretty tasty...just had to make it unique :). The cayenne gives it a bit of a kick, but it was ok for all 4 of my kids. I have no idea what Squambo is supposed to taste like, but I think it would be a good way to use up various, fresh vegetables before they go bad. Yum!
