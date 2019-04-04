Squambo

Squambo is a regional dish popular in southeastern Kentucky. This version is meatless other than the stock, but traditional versions usually feature meats.

By Jennifer Ray

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Bring 3 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in 2 cups of rice. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 45 minutes or until rice is tender.

  • Heat oil in another large saucepan over medium-high heat. Fry the onion and garlic until onions are translucent. Stir in the carrots, red and green peppers, and basil; cook for about 5 more minutes. Add the tomato, beef stock and allspice. Mix together the cornstarch and 1/4 cup water; pour into the saucepan. Season with salt to taste. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Serve the stew over rice, and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the top.

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 136.1mg. Full Nutrition
