California-Thai Flank Steak

1 of 46

Rating: 5 stars This steak marinade was awesome- we used it instead of chicken in the Asian Chicken Salad (listed in salads). We have it marinating again today- we'll probably eat it over and over until we can't bear to see it again!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Super flavor. Followed recipe exactly. Marinade are just so much fun. Will make again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! We loved this dish. I couldn't find rice wine so I omitted it. I used 1/2 a Vidalla onion rather than red since it was what I had. I couldn't find fresh lemon grass so used a jar of dried. I also left out the garlic salt and added a clove of minced garlic. Nothing in the dish has an over powering flavor and we couldn't get enough of it at our house. I was concerned about the 3 tablespoons of chile paste but the dish had an undertone of spiciness but wasn't hot at all. In fact I planned to give my 4 yo a hotdog but she not only ate some but asked for seconds. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I was really hoping to like this recipe but as it is I thought it was just ok and not worth the trouble of getting my charcoal grill going. The flavor was pretty good but something in the seasonings was a little off--too much coriander? Too much sake? I'm not sure. I made this according to the recipe except for substituting shallots for onions and crushed garlic for garlic salt. Oh well--I might try it again only on the stove and I might reduce the marinade for a glaze. However for all of you out there who love this recipe but are having a hard time finding lemongrass--one trip to an Asian grocery store and one good growing season and you can have a pot full of lemongrass--the stalks will grow roots if they're fresh enough and placed in water for a few weeks. Just keep your cats away from them--mine go nuts for lemongrass. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I made this for the first time for company. We had several thai style dishes and this was the least favorite. I thought it was fine but no one else seemed to like it for some reason. They thought the spices didn't taste right. My husband said next time he would omit the rice wine and cut back on the soy sauce. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made a few changes by adding fresh garlic instead of garlic salt (soysauce is salty enough).This recipe was a HUGE hit for some realy foodies that I served it to. I marinated Filet instead of Flank Steak to make the affair a little more upscale. I served cold noodles with peanut sauce green salad with a cilantro lime dressing and meyer lemon roasted asparagus. The meal was fantastic! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! The taste is absolutely phenomenal! I served with an old fashioned texas spicy cream of carrot soup and a light salad and it was a major hit! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this for a couple years now. It is outstanding and deserves more stars. I do not omit any ingredients use McCormicks dried lemon grass and soak in warm water for 20-30 minutes before chopping and do use fresh mint and basil. I marinate the meat 24-48 hours bring up to room temparature before cooking and cook medium rare let it rest a few minutes and slice very thin and serve with fried rice or a salad with some type of Asian dressing. It makes great left overs for steak salad or steak sandwhiches. I have made it for house geusts a few times and everyone raves about the taste and how tender the meat is. Helpful (7)