Garlic Pork Roast

274 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 77
  • 3 42
  • 2 31
  • 1 12

Quick and easy garlic pork roast in the slow cooker, and very good. Even my kids like it.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet. Season meat with salt and pepper, and brown in oil.

    Advertisement

  • In a slow cooker, layer sweet potatoes, onion, and garlic. Place browned roast on top of vegetables, and pour in chicken broth.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 51.4g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 147.9mg; sodium 578.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/26/2022