Garlic Pork Roast

oh my, what a great recipe!! i didn't change a thing and it came out perfect. my parents came to visit, and they could not believe how wonderful it was. 9/25/08... The posting above was made a few years ago, and I've made this several times since, but I thought I'd change it up a little this time. I've always added more garlic than called for, but this last time I seared the pork roast as I usually do, then I added about a 1/2 can of chicken broth to the drippings, let it come to a simmer to loosen up the bits stuck to the pan, then poured it into the crockpot along with the rest of the broth...that small step took this recipe to another level!! This is really the only way I cook pork roast. Thank you so much for this posting.