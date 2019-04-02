Garlic Pork Roast
Quick and easy garlic pork roast in the slow cooker, and very good. Even my kids like it.
Quick and easy garlic pork roast in the slow cooker, and very good. Even my kids like it.
This was a very good recipe! I only used 3 cloves of garlic and it was still very flavorful. I put in two onions instead of one. The meat was very tender. The sweet potatoes were very tender, NOT mushy and tasted wonderful. I had leftovers and when reheated in the saved broth in a saucepan was just as good as the first day it was made. I put the leftover meat in a low oven wraped in foil for a short time and it was still mosit and tender. My husband loved this and said he definitely wants this as a "make again" recipe. One hint, if you open the lid even just one time before the minimum cooking time, you loose 1 to 1/2 hrs. of cooking time, which means you have to add that additional loss of time to your expected time done.Read More
The finished recipe was really bland. When making the recipe, I hoped it would taste good, because it was really easy. Oh well. The sweet potatoes turn to mush and the combinations of ingredients do not really mix well together. Not to mention, the pork was extremely dry. Even worse leftover!Read More
This was a very good recipe! I only used 3 cloves of garlic and it was still very flavorful. I put in two onions instead of one. The meat was very tender. The sweet potatoes were very tender, NOT mushy and tasted wonderful. I had leftovers and when reheated in the saved broth in a saucepan was just as good as the first day it was made. I put the leftover meat in a low oven wraped in foil for a short time and it was still mosit and tender. My husband loved this and said he definitely wants this as a "make again" recipe. One hint, if you open the lid even just one time before the minimum cooking time, you loose 1 to 1/2 hrs. of cooking time, which means you have to add that additional loss of time to your expected time done.
oh my, what a great recipe!! i didn't change a thing and it came out perfect. my parents came to visit, and they could not believe how wonderful it was. 9/25/08... The posting above was made a few years ago, and I've made this several times since, but I thought I'd change it up a little this time. I've always added more garlic than called for, but this last time I seared the pork roast as I usually do, then I added about a 1/2 can of chicken broth to the drippings, let it come to a simmer to loosen up the bits stuck to the pan, then poured it into the crockpot along with the rest of the broth...that small step took this recipe to another level!! This is really the only way I cook pork roast. Thank you so much for this posting.
I used this recipe as a base to get the final results I was looking for. My pork turned out excellent, extremely tender and not the least bit dry. I left out the sweet potatoes because I just wanted plain mashed potatoes that I could pour gravy over. I seared the pork with my seasonings of choice, garlic, Fiesta Fajita seasoning, and salt-free Cavender's Greek Seasoning. I saved the 'drippings' from the searing to make my gravy rue then added the broth from the cooked roast to finish it up. I cooked the roast on two onions cut in half for 5 1/2 hours and just cut the cooker off to let it 'rest' for the last 30 minutes while I was finishing up the remainder of the meal. I haven't eaten until I was 'stuffed' in a long time, but I certainly did last night and so did my husband!
We really enjoyed this recipe. We added carrots, extra salt and pepper and used white table potatoes. Which turned excellent. Thanks
This was a very tender roast. I used a 3 lb. boneless sirloin, tied. I seared it in olive oil after I rubbed it with rosemary and Mrs. Dash Garlic & herb. I didn't have sweet taters, so I just used russets. After it was done, I poured the broth into a saucepan and thickened it with cornstarch to make gravy. Yummmmmy!!
This recipe is incredible! I started it in the morning and by the time my husband came home the roast was falling apart. The combination of the sweet potatoes, garlic and the pork all complement each other very well!
This was very good, especially considering how easy it was to make. I was sure to season the roast well with garlic powder, dried chopped rosemary, seasoned salt and pepper before I seared it (sear it well too, as this locks in all the juices). I served it with honey glazed carrots and made extra honey/brown sugar/butter glaze to serve on the sweet potatoes. A delicious meal that was something other than chicken, plus my husband said he'd like to have it again which is the true test! Thanks for a great recipe Brandy!
This was, great! Minimal work and we came home to a great supper. But since I decided to make this about 10 minutes before walking out the door, I had to make due with what i had on hand. I used two small roasts, salt & peppered and seared really well, about a 1/2 a cup of campbell's chicken broth, and 1 Knorr's chicken bouillon cube mixed with 1 cup hot water, had no onions so I used about a 1/8 cup of dehydrated onion, and used about 5-6 cloves of garlic, also, had no sweet potatoes on hand so on the way home I picked some red potatoes up and just served as mashed. *grin* we also don't own a slow cooker and I just tossed it in the oven in my roaster, covered with foil & lid and turned oven on to 250 F and let it cook all day (8 hours). It was soooo moist & full of flavour!! Thank you Brandy!
This recipe gave an absolutely perfectly textured pork roast -- firm but tender, perfect for sandwhich slicing. (We start all our roasts from frozen). Started everything at once with the onions on the bottom, then the roast, then the sweet potatoes. The sweet potatoes were also slightly firm, not mooshy. I loved it!!!!
This was great! We followed the recipe exactly, and I loved the mix of the soft sweet potatoes with the pork -- delicious!! Tastes good over rice, or just on its own. The only thing I might do differently next time is add some more onions -- one just didn't seem like enough. Thanks!
This was a great meal. I took previous reviewers' advice and sliced garlic thin, inserting directly into the meat. I also added a tablespoon of quick cooking tapioca prior to cooking, this helped make a nice thick broth for spooning over meat and potatoes. Previous review complaining of dry meat either didn't have a good cut of meat or didn't brown the meat well enough before placing in the slow cooker. Thanks!
Made as per recipe except I put the sweet potatoes on top as I would have to leave it for 9 hours, and only added about a cup of stock. Meat was tender, maybe a bit dry. What made this is that I took the juice from the crockpot and pureed it with a hand blender. Then I put it in a saucepan, added cornstarch and water and maybe a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and cooked it for a bit. My little sauce really made this dish and I would definately make it again with this sauce.
The finished recipe was really bland. When making the recipe, I hoped it would taste good, because it was really easy. Oh well. The sweet potatoes turn to mush and the combinations of ingredients do not really mix well together. Not to mention, the pork was extremely dry. Even worse leftover!
I was looking for a quick roast recipe and this is a great one!! I did make a few changes. I did not have potatoes so I used sliced carrots instead. I also did not have a can of chicken broth so I added 2 cups hot water to pan drippings after removing pork, added 2 boulion cubes, stired till dissolved then poured over pork in slow cooker. I placed 4 of the 6 garlic cloves in the cooker, made 2 deep slits(2in. each)in the meat and stuffed them with the remaing 2 garlic cloves. It was so moist and yummy. We just couldn't get enough!!
I used regular potatoes and didn't add them until the last hour or so of cooking. Tasted fabUlous! So tender!
This was a tasty and easy pot roast. The garlic did not overwhelm the flavor of the roast or the veggies. When it was time to serve the roast was so tender it was just falling apart.
I followed that other readers advice with the additional spices and it was GREAT! My guests loved it. The searing is very very important to do well (you need to only learn that lesson once). I will use this one again!
Oh my goodness...great recipe! I followed one of the other reviewers and added "1 TB crushed peppercorns, 1 tea of oregano, 1 tea cumin (not seeds), 1/2 tea of ground cloves, 1.5 tea of cinnamon", and I also added 1 teaspoon of chipotle. A HUGE hit at our house! Thanks!
Turned out amazing. Used Yukon gold potatoes instead of sweet potatoes.
Based on some revies I read I put the sweet potatoes on top of the meat, I still put the onion and garlic on the bottom of the meat. My family loves this!
great recipe! I cooked mine in the oven for about 2- 2 and 1/2 hours. Only thing I did different was to put both black and cayenne pepper on the loin before browning.
the pork roast turned out perfect! I'm not a fan of the sweet potatoes cooked in garlic and onion, since I like them to remain sweet... but they weren't terrible. I'll make this again but next time I'll try using red potatoes.
This is a quick and easy recipe!! Came out wonderful! My husband liked it and he is a PICKY eater!! I also made a few modifications. I used canola oil to brown it. I shoved cloves of garlic in it for more flavor, and used regular potatoes instead of sweet (hubby and I don't like them LOL). I also used beef broth (I didn't have chicken). Came out tasty and meat was tender! I will DEFINATELY make this again and maybe add some carrots and try the chicken broth. Thank you for a great recipe!! ~Ina :)
This was very bland and the sweet potatoes soak up the chicken broth flavors and leave them tasting strange. There is just chicken broth left in the bottom which isn't gravy or sauce.... just broth. Nothing you'd want to pour over your meat.
This was very tasty. I made it without the sweet potatoes (didn't have any). Followed another reviewers suggestions... seared pork roast with my preferred seasonings, cut some thick onion slices and put those at the bottom of the crock pot, added whole garlic cloves and put the pork on top of the onions, then added the chicken broth. I had nearly a 4 lb roast and cooked it for about 9 hours. I then used the broth in the crockpot to make pork gravy. Turned out delicious. Served w/ mashed potatoes and salad.
Very good, my husband loved it! I omitted the sweet potato's, made mashed instead. I sprinkled garlic powder on the roast before browning it and then added 6 whole cloves of garlic to the crock pot. When it was done I removed the roast and added little more salt & pepper & corn starch to thicken the juice, while this was thicking I sliced the roast and then put it in the gravy. We had enough gravy for the mashed potato's also.
My cooker doesn't have a 'low' setting, it has numbers so I used the same setting I use for slow cooked pot roast. I checked it after about 3 hours and by touch appeared to be done but not falling apart tender as others described it, I was concerned it might become really dry but I threw caution to the wind and let it cook for the full 6 hours. It was juicy, and falling apart tender. Absolutely succulent!
Used another reviewer's suggestion and rubbed with Old Bay seasoning. It still was a bit plain for me, but I did like it. I used a bone in pork roast and had to massacre the roast, bone and all, to make it fit. I didn't use sweet potatoes--just used a regular baking potato. Bf decided we are making bbq'd pork out of the leftovers, and he liked it as is just fine.
the pork came out great but the sweet potatoes were very mushy and not so sweet as I thought they would be. I will certainly make this again but maybe use carrots or other vegetables instead of the potatoes.
The pork was excellent very tender and juicy. I will make this will white potatoes next time. Onions and garlic don't mix well with the sweet potatoes.
This was alright. Dry as a bone, not too flavorful or delicious. More veggies needed. I had to put about a pound of salt on every bite.
This was very tasty! A new way to eat sweet potatoes, with gravy (which I made from the broth.)
This was really good, but as said the sweet potato is very mushy, which is okay if you want mashed potato. I think next time I will put the sweet potato in half way thru. I also used lots of rosemary & fresh garlic. Will make again ;-)
MMMMM! That's all my kids said when they were eating this. The pork turned out so good. I followed some of the suggestions and seasoned the pork with some of my favorite mixed seasoning and seared it before putting it in the slow cooker. I think the pork deserved 5 star but the sweet potatoes only 4 star. Next time I will try something different with the sweet potatoes, maybe wraping them in foil to cook along side the pork or use red potaoes instead.
This recipe was a hit. Had the in-laws over and it was gobbled up! I was a little sceptical about the garlic with sweet potatoes, but it was very good! Will definately make this again!
I guess I was expecting something with a lot more flavor. I even used a pork rub on it, still pretty bland. The sweet potatoes came out perfect.
This was a really tasty recipe but I think it was cooked to long, next time I will cut back on cooking time. My family didn't really like the sweet potatoes so I will use white ones next time. Te flavor was great overall.
The roast was awsome. The kids even ate it as leftovers. The sweet potatoes lacked something but were fair. It was all about the roast for me. Will make again.
Lacked in flavor. Followed directions exactly. Pork was perfect just needed more flavor. Girlfriend agrees
It's good. Nice tender meat and potatoes were perfect softness. I would jazz up the spices a bit next time, possibly put the garlic cloves directly into the meat.
I seasoned browned meat with 1/4 tsp of Jamaican Jerk seasoning and garlic powder (used strips instead of roast) and then, after cooking meat, onions, and sweet potatoes for about 5 1/2 hours, I added 1 drained can of vegetarian black beans and cooked an additional 1 hour on low. Served over brown rice.
I changed the recipe by adding russet potatoes instead of the sweet, and the pork turned out VERY dry. So I cannot honestly rate the recipe since I tweeked it. I don't think ppl should rate the recipe 5 stars if they had to change it. I rated the recipe according the taste of the roast - too darn dry.
OMG!!! So good! Mike had never had sweet potatoes that didn't have brown sugar, (he did not like sweet potatoes because of that)...after this dinner he loves them! I was scared to do it. I couldn't imagine sweet potatoes cooked with a roast. SO GOOD!! And in the crock pot no less, so easy! I went about our busy day and that evening we ate like I had been in the kitchen all day. AWESOME, a MUST try. I only needed this recipe for two, but followed it completely (for two).
Great meal! I made a gravy from the broth after it had cooked 6 hours that had a super flavor.
I have searched in vain for a slow cooker recipe with a roast that turns out tasty. This was no exception. They all have that steamed meat flavor. I made this tonight, I added a few more spices and vegetables as I was hoping to enhance the flavor. We ate it, but I tossed out most of it. I don't know if there are others out there who think that all slow cooker recipes taste the same but if there are take heed and note this does not do a pork roast justice. I will be deleting this one from my recipe box.
Followed the recipe exactly as written, and the end result was a little bland for our tastes. Hubby ate it after dousing it with pepper, but after one bite, the kids wouldn't touch it. Still searching for a good, basic, crock pot pork roast.
This was very flavorful and moist. So easy in the crockpot. Definally a keeper.
Kids and hubby raved about this meal! This is reallly goood Mom!
This recipe was a big hit! We had no leftovers and my husband said he would be upset if I didn't make this recipe again. It's a keeper!!
This was AWESOME! Only used 1 clove of garlic and mixed some yams with the sweet potatoes. Probably won't do that next time as they were overdone and seemed like a sponge for the grease. Thought this was excellent.
I didn't like this recipe. It was very bland and I had even used extra garlic. I would not make this again!
The sweet potatoes tasted like onion which just didn't do it for me, and the pork wasn't as tender as I had hoped.
This was a really good, easy recipe. I made a couple of boo boos though, I put in WAY too much onion and cooked a little too long. I did use white potatoes though and put them with some carrots on top of the roast for the entire cooking time and they were delicious. Thanks
Finally! I have found a recipe for pork roast that didn't call for a tomato product! Loved it!
This recipe was not to my liking. It was well cooked but that is about all I can say. Tasted REALLY bland. Unlike a lot of reviewers I always follow the recipe exactly before I rate it so I can give an honest rating on the actual recipe as written. My opinion: SKIP IT!
Flavor was terrific! Although, my meat was very very dry. I will cut my cooking time down at least an hour next time. Fabulous recipe...thanks for sharing!
Very tender, but bland to me.
It's good. The pork was tender and the combination of flavors worked fine together; I just didn't think it was anything special.
This recipe worked out really well. To spice it up a bit, add some Mojo to your taste and the flavor will be perfect. Was a little bland before adding the Mojo.
Delicious! I was a bit worried about the sweet potatoes, because we aren't big fans, but I thought it complimented the pork extremely well. The pork itself so so moist and tender. My potatoes were very mushy, so next time I make this I will add them later on rather than at the beginning. I made a gravy with the stock, and while it was delicious, you really don't need gravy with this meal. We can't wait to have this again.
This is the best and easiest way to cook a pork roast. Delicious and hassle free.
This was so good the meat just fell apart
Loved this recipe. Added a lot more garlic and seasoned the meat with a lot of garlic powder and italian seasoning. My sweet pot went bad so I threw in baby carrots. Not a carrot fan and my husband was not thrilled with them either. Can't wait to try it with Sweet pot. Even my picky daughter loved it.
I was so DISAPPOINTED in this recipe. It was terrible!!!
Very good. I followed some others advice and seasoned it then browned in oil. Covered with chicken broth and added some veggies. All i can say is there were no leftovers cause my hubby loved it so much.
Great combination.
Turned out juicy and flavorful, didn't have to change a thing!
This was falling apart, it was so tender. The sweet potatoes were like mush, even after following suggestion to place on top of roast. In addition, if you are going to make a gravy from some of the "juices", you may have to doctor it up a lot to get rid of that sweet potato flavor. I love sweet potatoes but will surely leave them out next time.
This was a very easy way to make a yummy pork roast. It came out moist and we liked that. It also is a great recipe if you want "comfort food" and do not want to heat up the house with the oven.
The recipe was easy and extremely flavorful. I used acorn squash instead of sweet potatoes and they had a very interesting flavor. The liquid made a great cornstarch gravy.
This recipe was really good. I'm not a sweet potato fan, so I just used regular potatoes. Beyond that, this seems like a recipe you can really adjust to make something a little different every time you make it.
I used the spices as other reviewers suggested and it was really good - very tender! Will definately make again.
Smells very good when cooking, but I thought it was too garlicy. I took the suggestion of putting slivers of garlic into the pork, because we love garlic, but I think it was too much. I will make it again with less garlic and I won't insert it into the pork. Otherwise very tender and juicy.
This was not BAD, but it wasn't anything to write home about. Definately lacks flavor.
Delicious!! Such a simple and easy recipe! The pork was so moist and tender! Only change I made was added carrots and an extra can of broth, my crockpot is deep and narrow so I needed more to cover the pork. Definitely worth trying!
M
Wonderful, this is definetely a keeper! Thank you for sharing
This was a pretty good base recipe. I wish I would have read the reviews before I made it and seasoned it a little more like everyone suggested. However, I think because it was so mildly flavored my kids loved it; telling me it was the best "chicky" ever!:)
It was ok I spiked, garlicked and seared but my roast was flavorless maybe I added too much liquid=I didn't have canned broth so I used 2 chicken boullouin (sp) cubes and mixed with 2 cups of water mixed in the skillet I seared the roast in. The meat was uber tender and the potatos and carrots were perfect just no flavor pork wish I knew what I was doing wrong
Was very good set in slow cooker before work and came home to meal ready to eat. I also added some bay leaves. The sweet potatoes were perfect tenderness yet not mushy and the pork was fall apart tender.
We loved this! easy and tasted so good...didn't change a thing
thought this was delcious!! next time i'll add some spices though! Meat very tender & sweet potatoes done to perfection!
I love this recipe. I make it with red potatoes too. My kids and husband gobble it up. I do pierce the roast and put slices of garlic in it also. This is a staple in or house now.
This recipe was great. It was very flavorful, juicy and tender. My family really enjoyed the change from the same old roast ideas.
My family loved it. I put the sweet potatos on top cut in half for the entire cooking time.
This was great, It took no time at all to prepare and smelled great while cooking, I tossed in a few mushrooms halfway through cooking and served this with a kale salad. Thank you.
Easy to make, and very tasty. Although next time, I will put some brown sugar on the sweet potatoes. I like them very very sweet.
The roast turned out "ok", nothing too special. Ours was not dry either. The sweet potatoes turned into mush. The one child I have, who eats anything, passed on them.
Made this exactly as the recipe said and it was a big hit - the whole family said it was delicious!
Amazing! I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only change I made was adding more of my favorite veggies like carrots, small red potatoes, and mushrooms. Everything turned out incredibly moist and tender! It was perfect, and I'll definitely make this again and again!
I thought it was very good and very tender. The meat was a little dry however so save some of the juice from the crock pot to spoon over the meat. With the leftover meat, I pulled the pork apart and put BBQ sauce on it over night. The next evening I made pulled pork BBQ sandwiches on a bun. My kids loved it and asked for 2nd sandwiches.
Very quick & easy to Make!
Followed the advice of the previous reviewers.....didn't have Spike though....used Old Bay seasoning. The whole family gave this a thumbs up! Will definitly make again.
This was great! I have to admit that I was a little scared of the sweet potatoes, but they were a pleasent suprise! Thanks for sharing!!
this was ok, a little bland but it was still enjoyable.
This recipe tasted very good for all of us. Thank you.
I made recipe as written with the exception of seasoning the roast with salt, pepper & rosemary before searing. I seared every side of the roast and put all in crock pot as directed. It turned out very flavorful, the roast was nice and moist, and the sweet potatoes were done but not mushy. I cooked the whole 6 hours. I love sweet potatoes, but in a savory way, not sweet with brown sugar, cinnamon, etc., and cooked this way they were a very nice compliment to the pork. I also removed meat and vegetables and added some cornstarch to make a nice gravy which was delicious over the meat and the potatoes. After searing the roast, I did deglaze the pan with a little chicken broth and added that in to the crockpot. Wonderful recipe, will definitely make again!
The pork was great (used a tenderloin) but you have to really like sweet potatoes because no flavor other than that - I even used extra garlic & garlic chicken consume.
Sorry, but this one just didn't turn out well at all for me...to the point that I threw 1/2 the roast away. I like all the pieces, but I did not like the outcome. Cooking in a slow cooker naturally makes food a little more bland and every bite tasting the same thana regular oven -- I know & recognize that, but the taste that was there ... I really did not like it at all. Seems like lots of people did though, so you might try it...maybe it's just me (or my slow cooker).
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections