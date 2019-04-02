Elegant Chicken

I have been making this for years, I have followed the recipe exactly and I have also made substitutions which is the way I usually make it now. If you follow the recipe exactly it is very salty because of the chipped beef, that needs to soak overnight BEFORE you cook with it, to get rid of the salt. Instead of pork bacon I use Trader Joe's Turkey Bacon, I don't like any other turkey bacon, this is the best I have found, and I only use 1 slice per piece of chicken, instead of chipped beef, I use 1 - 2 tea of better than bouillon (less sodium) for your beef aspect of the dish and I mix that into the sour cream and cream of mushroom mixture. One last thing I do that I didn't realize I was doing is using 2 can of cream of mushroom. I love the gravy it makes and put it over mashed potatoes!! My mouth is watering thinking of this meal!!