Elegant Chicken

This is so easy! I use it when I'm having people over for dinner because it can easily be doubled to feed a large gathering or dinner party. Once you put it in the oven, you can forget about it for 2 hours and move on to something else. It's always a huge hit with our guests! Serve over rice and enjoy!
I've made this two times. The first time it was a bit salty for us. The second time, I used Healthy Request low sodium mushroom soup, and I rinsed and dried the chip beef in an attempt to take out some of the extra salt. The second time was the charm. This is a great recipe! Its presentation is pretty enough for guests, as Kathy stated.Everyone must try this, don't be put off by my comments of saltiness because its easy to fix.For company, I may be inclined to add a little white wine or sherry for a more exotic flavor.Thanks so much Kathy.
Holy sodium intake!!! Although this recipe sounded good, and it was extremely easy to prepare, it was probably the saltiest dish I've ever made. My fiance commented that he "felt like a deer at a salt-lick block". I agreed, and we went out to eat instead. In case you're not paying attention to my review, I'll say it aloud: WILL NOT BE MAKING THIS RECIPE AGAIN. EVER.
This recipe is so AWESOME!!! I was very skeptical at first, because I just wasn't sure how these ingredients mixed together would taste. But needing something different, I tried it and boy was I suprised! I didn't make any changes to the recipe and it was really, really good. My whole family loved it and even my 6 year old ate the chicken -- without ketchup -- and she hardly ever eats anything without ketchup. Thanks for such a great recipe. I will make it again and again!
This is a super easy chicken dish that is perfect for dinner any night. The salty chipped beef and bacon helped accent the chicken flavor really well. It is a great way to dress up baked chicken. The sauce goes very well over noodles or rice too!
This was a very tastey dish Kathy! I used jarred dried beef, two cans of Golden mushroom soup, low fat sour cream and because I didn't want all the fat from the bacon, I cooked it first and then just crumbled over the top of the chicken. Delish!
Wow -- this was surprisingly good, considering how darn easy it is! I loved the blend of flavors. Not really the healthiest of meals, but hey, you can't always have low-fat AND great-tasting. If you don't mind splurging on the bacon-wrapped chicken, make this -- it's GREAT! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2003
I made this recipe for 24 people ... and everyone LOVED it! One 21 year old demanded a copy of the recipe and said it was her new favorite. What a great hit!
I got a similar receipe from my mother-in-law some 25 years ago. The only difference is that she used the dried beef (Armour in the jar) and also she cut strips of monterey jack cheese, and layer the beef & cheese inside the chicken and then wrapped in the bacon, and grated the remaining block of cheese and mixed with the cream of mushroom soup & sour cream. And yes, we always have the "gravy" over the rice. Yum!
I used the "Lower Sodium" bacon which is much less salty. It was still very salty but tolerable. I don't call "tolerable" a successful dinner. Try to find as many ingredients with a lower sodium content for this dish when you make it.
I tried this recipe and found it was really good. What I did was lay dried beef in bottom after rinsing, then put chicken breasts on top, then bacon slices. Baked one hour took off bacon ,drained the grease off then added my soup and sour cream. Baked an additional hour. Turned out great. Try it!
I have to regularly challenge my picky family to get outside of their safe zone of food and thought I'd try this one for that purpose. I was prepared to throw in a frozen pizza if they didn't like it but everyone seemed to really enjoy it. Cooking the meat at a low temp for a long period made the meat so tender and really good. This would be easily converted to a slow cooker recipe if only the slow cooker had enough room to accommodate each piece of chicken. Very good recipe as is!
Not so elegant and not so good. Will not be making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2005
Got this recipe from a cousin about 15 years ago and everybody loves it. I always use the jarred chipped beef and rinse it before using to cut down the salt, as do some of the other reviewers. Secure the bacon on the breasts with toothpicks. If cooked long and slowly, the bacon just disolves and adds great flavor. Thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/27/2004
This recipe was not what I had expected after cooking it. First, the prep work was great and easy. After 2 hours of cooking in the oven EXACTLY as the directions had explained, the sauce turned out disgusting. The grease and oil from the bacon and chipped beef, I guess, had mixed with the sauce, creating an oily unedible concoction. The bacon did not fully cook so I ended up taking it off the chicken all together. I didn't even dare serve this to guests let alone my parents. Unfortunately, my husband had to eat it, but I served the chicken by itself, which, turned out fabulous. The chicken had a wonderful bacon taste and was so juicy and tender. As far as the rest of the dish, disgusting and way too salty. I followed the directions to a "T" so I am not sure why mine turned out so gross. I will never make this again. It definitely did not match it's title "Elegant Chicken." There was nothing elegant about it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/12/2003
I followed the directions exactly and this came out terrible. The chicken was not cooked all the way so I had to cook it longer. It still did not have that great of a taste. My family would not eat it and I had to throw it away. I will not be making this again.
I make a dish like this, but it is called "Company Chicken". We save it for special occasions. For those who have written the dish is too salty, try using less bacon and dried chip beef and low sodium soup. I gave this recipe to my girlfriend and she too uses it for special occasions. Both of us receive wonderful compliments from our guests when we serve it. I do believe this recipe calls for too much bacon. I use one half a slice to wrap around each medium chicken breast. The bacon is cooked; it's just not brown and crispy. I serve this with baked potatoes or boiled rice and broccoli spears and tomato aspic or fresh sliced heirloom garden tomatoes. This recipe always turns out perfect. Putting the the chicken in the oven early, frees up time to do other baking or last minute activities before company comes. Using a whisk to slightly blend the separated soup and sour cream and diisolve the "clots" would take care of those problems.
Made this recipe the other night and while the chicken was very moist the opinion of most was that the taste was only so-so. I would definately NOT call the presentation of this chicken "elegant". When it came out of the oven the sauce had an almost "clotted" appearance that was not appealing at all. Once we stirred the sauce a bit it got creamy but the initial appearance was very offputting.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2004
This is inexpensive, easy and most delicious. I will be using this recipe next Sunday for our church lunch. The only thing I would do different is add more sour cream and mushroom soup - it was just sooo good. And cook the bacon a little before you put it in the oven :-) YUMMY
This was pretty good, the sauce was amazing, and it was even better the next day. I did not use chipped beef, just left it out and that might help with the saltiness. I also cooked it at 400 for about an hour instead of 275. It was fine but I couldn't get the bacon to crisp up. Great tast, though, I will make again but next time will try the lower temp for 2 hours and hopefully it will help with the bacon.
It's very good. You don't need a whole pound of bacon--just one slice for each chicken breast. A whole pound would make it very greasy and salty. Also, I only use 8 oz of sour cream. I serve this with rice and peas. Yummy. Also, you can cook it at 250 for 3 hours if you want it to bake longer. A friend of mine gave me the same recipe that she called "Company Chicken." She would put it in the 250 oven Sunday morning before church and when company would come over after church, 3 hours later, it was ready to serve.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2004
Had this for a dinner party last night. It was very good adn got rave reviews. I agree it tasted even better the next day! I think I might have microwaved the bacon for a few minutes to get the cooking started before wrapping it around the chicken, as it was nearly raw in some places. However, I do credit the bacon for keeping the chicken so moist and adding a delicious flavor to it, so I think the bacon is necessary. Loved the sauce-many asked for the recipe! Cooking time for the chicken was just right.
I really liked this dish alot. I used chicken tenderloins and I also nuked the bacon for a bit beforehand like other reviewers suggested.I rinsed the dried beef and the saltiness was no problem. My family was not as enthused so I guess it is an individual taste thing. Thanks for posting!
This was really good. I did microwave the bacon, a bit first, as suggested. I also had a few mushrooms, and I sauteed them and added them before I put the sauce on. I did double the soup. I like to have more sauce. I served it with noodles instead of rice. I'm not quite sure why some had this come out "greasy" and or real "salty". I will make this again.
Overall good flavor but a little bland. It is also not a very attractive dish to serve to guests. Like most cooks I love to experiment and changed it a bit. Exchanged Cream of Potato for Cream of Mushroom (husb hates 'shroons). Added dried minced onion, 1 T of Worch., 2 T Mayo, 2 T Mustard - instead of wrapping chicken I poured on sauce and sprinkled real bacon bits on top of that and then sprinkled French's crispy onions on top of that. It looked much less "pasty" and the flavor was great. If salt is an issue for you (it wasn't for us) make sure to rinse the dried beef and pat dry before using.
My husbands favorite unhealthy meal. He has renamed it Chicken Cocaine. We have it 2-3 times a year. Absolutely delish! You can actually bake this for 3-4 hours at 275-300 without adverse results...actually the longer the better, chicken should fall apart and not need cutting with a knife if it is cooked right.
the soup and the sour cream separated and it was too watery making the sauce unusable. Next time we floured the chicken and quickly browned it before wrapping in the bacon and adding the other indredients - much fuller flavour and consistency
I thought the dish was okay, not great. I did add an extra can of soup. I still thought there was too much sour cream taste.
Banks1104
Rating: 1 stars
01/15/2008
This recipe was extremely easy to prepare. Unfortunately, the look and taste were highly unattractive. The sauce was a clotted mess and the grease from the bacon and chicken made it even worse. The chicken may have been moist, but the bacon looked undercooked. There was nothing at all elegant about this dish - just unappealing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2022
I have made this for years. I substitute the cream of mushroom for cream of chicken. I usually use ham instead of chipped beef because that is always on hand in my home.
This smelled REALLY good while it was cooking. I didn't use the chipped beef at all (that seems weird) so I didn't find this too salty as other reviewers seem to have. It was very rich, though, so rich in fact that I couldn't even eat a whole piece, but it tasted very good!
I found this recipe in an old cookbook from the '80's and it is almost identical. It is pretty easy to put togeher and very tasty (i like salty foods). My recipe calls for 4 oz of chipped beef and it cooks for 3 hours at 275. I also prefer to cut the chipped beef into small pieces rather than put the entire slice on the bottom of the casarole dish.
I have been making this for years, I have followed the recipe exactly and I have also made substitutions which is the way I usually make it now. If you follow the recipe exactly it is very salty because of the chipped beef, that needs to soak overnight BEFORE you cook with it, to get rid of the salt. Instead of pork bacon I use Trader Joe's Turkey Bacon, I don't like any other turkey bacon, this is the best I have found, and I only use 1 slice per piece of chicken, instead of chipped beef, I use 1 - 2 tea of better than bouillon (less sodium) for your beef aspect of the dish and I mix that into the sour cream and cream of mushroom mixture. One last thing I do that I didn't realize I was doing is using 2 can of cream of mushroom. I love the gravy it makes and put it over mashed potatoes!! My mouth is watering thinking of this meal!!
Great recipe. I actually got this several years ago from friend. They made it at a very fancy local hotel. I loved it as is but my partner is very salt sensitive. This time around I used fresh dried beef from the deli. I did rice it also. I tried a previous reviewers suggestion of splitting the breasts and adding cheese and the fried beef in the middle. I also added some dried beef on bottom. I used low sodium soup and FF sour cream and added a little cooking sherry. I opted to cook the bacon before hand and sprinkle it on top also with some crispy onions. He didn’t even know it was the same recipe. Loved it!!!!
