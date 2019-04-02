Elegant Chicken

This is so easy! I use it when I'm having people over for dinner because it can easily be doubled to feed a large gathering or dinner party. Once you put it in the oven, you can forget about it for 2 hours and move on to something else. It's always a huge hit with our guests! Serve over rice and enjoy!

Recipe by Kathy H

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).

  • Line the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish with slices of chipped beef. Wrap bacon slices around chicken breasts, and place on top of chipped beef. In a medium bowl, mix together condensed soup and sour cream. Pour sour cream mixture over chicken breasts, and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
698 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 54.6g; cholesterol 161.5mg; sodium 1368mg. Full Nutrition
