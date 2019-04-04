Easy Herb-Roasted Turkey

This is an easy and delicious recipe for a turkey that is perfectly browned on the outside while being both tender and juicy on the inside!

By LISAKHAMM

Recipe Summary

cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 (12 pound) turkey
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Clean turkey (discard giblets and organs), and place in a roasting pan with a lid.

  • In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic powder, dried basil, ground sage, salt, and black pepper. Using a basting brush, apply the mixture to the outside of the uncooked turkey. Pour water into the bottom of the roasting pan, and cover.

  • Bake for 3 to 3 1/2 hours, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the thigh measures 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Remove bird from oven, and allow to stand for about 30 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 68.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 198.3mg; sodium 311.3mg. Full Nutrition
