Easy Herb-Roasted Turkey

This was my first turkey ever and it turned out great. (I will say as a vegetarian, it tested my stomach when I was cleaning it!) As suggested by many, I made a few changes. I used two cups of chicken broth and one cup of water instead of just water. I cut back on the garlic powder by about half a tablespoon and added a tablespoon of fresh garlic. I did not have sage, so I omitted the salt and added poultry seasoning. I pulled up the skin on the breasts and placed about half of the seasoning/oil mix under there. I put the rest of the mix on the outside of the turkey. I cut up an apple and a small onion, rubbed them on the bowl that had the seasoning mix in it to scrap up the last of the spices and placed them in the cavity of the bird. They add flavor and moisture while cooking. I cooked it breast down covered for most of the time (so the juices from the dark meat ran into the breast) then uncovered it and flipped it over for the last 45mins-hour of cooking (basting every 10 mins) to let it brown nicely. I made a 20lb turkey, so I multipled the recipe by 1.5. It took about 5 and half hours for it to cook to 175 (I then took it out and covered it till it reached 180). It was litterally falling off the bones when we cut it up the next day. My husband, who is not a huge turkey fan loved it. He also thought the "easy turkey gravy" from this site was my best gravy ever!! Thanks for the amazing recipe!!!!