Aunt Mabel's Molded Avocado Salad with Toasted Pecans
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 669
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.9g 16 %
carbohydrates: 38.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.6g 19 %
sugars: 30.9g
fat: 56.7g 87 %
saturated fat: 14.2g 71 %
cholesterol: 55mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 1227.8IU 25 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 7.2mg 12 %
folate: 64.6mcg 16 %
calcium: 55.2mg 6 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 32.5mg 12 %
potassium: 399.7mg 11 %
sodium: 652.5mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 510.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.