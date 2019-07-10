Indian-Style Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled tandoori chicken on a fresh salad with a little tangy lemon dressing. You can find the tandoori spice at any Indian store or possibly a local grocery store.

Recipe by Aisha

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
For Dressing:
For Salad:

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Combine the hot sauce, chili powder, coriander, tandoori paste, oregano, vinegar, lemon juice, and oil in a small bowl. Coat each piece of chicken with the sauce, then discard remaining sauce. Cook the chicken on the grill until juices run clear and the chicken is cooked through, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Set chicken aside.

  • Prepare the dressing by mixing the lemon juice, vinegar, hot sauce, salt and pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

  • For the salad, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, onion, radishes, carrots, and pepper in a large bowl. Slice the cooked chicken and add to the salad. Toss gently with the dressing.

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1500.7mg. Full Nutrition
