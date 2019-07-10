Indian-Style Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled tandoori chicken on a fresh salad with a little tangy lemon dressing. You can find the tandoori spice at any Indian store or possibly a local grocery store.
Yo man! This was so delicious! I really do believe that others should indeed try this! Very good meal for those who seek a different taste!
Tasted ok. Lots of prep, not enough taste-payoff for the required effort.
This was a very good salad! My husband and I love Indian food and enjoyed this very much. We will be making this again.
This was pretty good but WOW it was spicy. By the time I finished it my mouth was on fire and I had to drink two glasses of water, yikes!
Wonderful and filling. I used a sweeter balsamic vinegar (raspberry) to add touch of sweet to go with the hot. I also cut the chicken first, tossed it in the sauce, and grilled the meat wrapped in foil.
This was great! I sliced my breasts in half, thinner breasts are easier to bbq, they don't get dried out. Also I marinaded them in this mixture for about an hour at room temperature. Chicken was tender, and flavourful, will be a regular. The salad was good aswell, but not crucial to the meal.
I didn't make the salad part, just the chicken. I used creamy tandoori powder and added some sour cream as well to tone it down (never used tandoori before and thought it might be too spicy for the kids). Then I baked at 350 for an hr or so and it turned out great! Served it with some brown rice with cilantro and it was a good meal, even the kids gobbled it down.
