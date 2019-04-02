Seasoned Cornish Hens

My father taught me how to make this quick and easy Cornish hen recipe for four. We usually eat this dish with rice and steamed green beans. Look for oyster sauce at your local grocery store in the Asian food department.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix soy sauce, oyster sauce, garlic, and pepper. Place Cornish game hens in the mixture, and marinate 10 minutes.

  • Transfer hens to a medium baking dish, and cover with the marinade mixture. Cover dish with foil and bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • Remove cover from dish, and place 1 tablespoon butter on each hen. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Basting frequently with the marinade mixture, continue baking 30 minutes, or until exterior of the hens is lightly browned and crisp, the interior is no longer pink, and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 45.6g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 270.4mg; sodium 2024.5mg. Full Nutrition
