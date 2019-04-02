Seasoned Cornish Hens

This is an excellent marinade! I deviated from the original a good deal, mainly because I was using it as a marinade for the grouse my dad and I shot on a hunting trip. It was absolutely the best grouse we've ever had, hands down! Now every time he comes home with grouse he asks me to make it this way again. Here's what I did: First, I didn't have oyster sauce so I used Worcestershire sauce instead, and it was delicious. Then I melted the butter in the microwave and added it to the marinade. Then I put it in a gallon ziplock with the grouse (split and opened flat) and let it marinade for at least 30 minutes. After it's done marinading, I seared it in a covered nonstick skillet, uncovering to baste with the remainder of the marinade frequently. Game meat can often be dry, but this marinade combined with the frequent basting made it juicy and so flavorful! I don't think I'll make grouse any other way again!