Seasoned Cornish Hens
My father taught me how to make this quick and easy Cornish hen recipe for four. We usually eat this dish with rice and steamed green beans. Look for oyster sauce at your local grocery store in the Asian food department.
My father taught me how to make this quick and easy Cornish hen recipe for four. We usually eat this dish with rice and steamed green beans. Look for oyster sauce at your local grocery store in the Asian food department.
Fabulous flavor! Just the right amount of spice. I didn't have oyster sauce, and wasn't in the mood to make a trip for it, so I just omitted it, and it was still excellent. I'm sure it would be even more excellent with all the ingredients. Served with lemon herb rice and green beans--dinner for two for under 5 bucks. Can't beat that!Read More
This turned out okay. I thought it would have more flavor. It also took 10 extra minutes to cook. Probably won't make it again.Read More
Fabulous flavor! Just the right amount of spice. I didn't have oyster sauce, and wasn't in the mood to make a trip for it, so I just omitted it, and it was still excellent. I'm sure it would be even more excellent with all the ingredients. Served with lemon herb rice and green beans--dinner for two for under 5 bucks. Can't beat that!
I used small cornish hens, and it didn't quite finish cooking in time. I can't imagine a large cornish hen being done at this temperature in only an hour. That is my only criticism. Otherwise, these make a beautiful presentation, deep warm brown and delicious. The oyster sauce makes the sauce nice and thick and brushable. Possibly, though, these would be done in an hour without opening the oven to baste (I am a frequent baster)... I recommend this recipe, just watch for doneness!
So easy, and so good! I work nights, so the crockpot is my best friend. My family has a nice hot meal for dinner even when I'm not there...and this is so easy to do.
Oops, wasn't paying attention and used Hoisin Sauce-- but it was fantastic! I marinated for about an hour in a big ziplock bag so the color was wonderful before even cooking. Used 4 hens. I added 30 min. to the cooking but ended up cooking 1-1/2 hours at 350°. TIP: if you bake 4 at once, rotate the whole birds half-way through cooking so both sides are exposed to the same amount of heat. Setting side-by-side the 'inside' halves were underdone, outside halves were perfect.
12/2007 original review The flavor was good, but it took about an additional 45 min to thoroughly cook the hens. By the time it was done, I felt like I could have ran to the store and bought something in place of this. Not sure if I would do again, due to the length of time to cook. ***11/28/2008 UPDATE*** So I redid this for thanksgiving, ensuring that I followed the recipe and cooked it longer. The results were AWESOME!!!! My family could not stop raving about this and requesting this. This time, I halved each hen, and then soaked the hens overnight in a ziploc to marinate it. The next day I just threw it in the oven for like 1 hour 45 min. Let me tell you, these hens were finger licking good..Awesome flavor, taste, texture..Loved it!!!
The marinade for this dish was awesome! Hens were moist and very tasty, although, I think I will try the marinade on boneless chicken breasts.
Very easy! Very good. You will be surprised.
This turned out okay. I thought it would have more flavor. It also took 10 extra minutes to cook. Probably won't make it again.
This was excellent.My husband who thinks that you only cook cornish hens on the grill was blown away.I wil make this again and again,Thank you.
Mmm, so tastey to be this simple to make! Will definitely use this recipe again, especially when I'm short on time.
Wonderful flavor.Very easy as well.I want to try this for a full size chicken on the grill.Thank you...
Amazing marinade and so simple to make. The Oyster sauce adds a little sweetness and acts as a thickener. I've also subsituted Hoisin sauce for the oyster sauce with great results. And add 1/2 teaspoon Chinese Five Spice for amazing flavor. I cut the hens in half and marinate them in large ziploc bags for at least 2 hours or more. And grilling this imparts even better flavor. Great easy weeknight meal yet gorgeous enough for company. Love it. TIP - I think the oven temp. is way off. When the hens are cut in half, I bake them at 375 degrees for about 40 min. A whole hen takes me about 1 hour. But definitely cook this at higher heat.
Where to begin!?! These were the best cornish hens we've ever had! They were so EASY that while doing the dinner dishes I had to call and wake up my sis (who is rather "challenged" in the kitchen) to tell her about these really easy, impressive, and delish' little birdies. Someone noted economical--well, the hens I got on sale 3 for $5 (bought six), the oyster sauce & tamari (soy) totaled $3.75, jar of minced garlic $2--total dinner with sides 20 bucks. Thanks for the recipe Phuong! Lets see some more :)
very tasteful
Simple and delicious! I must agree with one of the previous reviewers that the hens are not cooked at the end of the hour at 325 degree F. So be prepared to either cook it for longer or raise the oven temperature. I preheated the oven to 350 degree F and the hens turned out beautifully at the end of the hour. They were succulent, tender and not dry at all! I might try this recipe with a few teaspoons of ground ginger next time.
This recipe is fabulous! I thought that maybe using all that soy sauce would make the hens taste really salty but they weren't. They were perfect. I fixed this on Christmas day because we had turkey and ham at other people's houses and it was a huge success. Thanks for the great recipe.
perfect!
This was so wonderful and easy! You will not be disappointed with this recipe.
even though the taste was good, i have to give this three stars because after and hour and half of cooking, the hens still weren't all the way done. I would recommend started the hens out on 350 then the latter half bump up to 375.
This is one of the easiest main dishes that I've ever fixed. Was concerned that the soy sauce would make the hens too salty but that didn't happen. Excellent taste and made a lovely presentation at time of serving. I follwed the recipe exactly. Also very economic to make.
This is an excellent marinade! I deviated from the original a good deal, mainly because I was using it as a marinade for the grouse my dad and I shot on a hunting trip. It was absolutely the best grouse we've ever had, hands down! Now every time he comes home with grouse he asks me to make it this way again. Here's what I did: First, I didn't have oyster sauce so I used Worcestershire sauce instead, and it was delicious. Then I melted the butter in the microwave and added it to the marinade. Then I put it in a gallon ziplock with the grouse (split and opened flat) and let it marinade for at least 30 minutes. After it's done marinading, I seared it in a covered nonstick skillet, uncovering to baste with the remainder of the marinade frequently. Game meat can often be dry, but this marinade combined with the frequent basting made it juicy and so flavorful! I don't think I'll make grouse any other way again!
Absolutely loved this recipe. Next time I would double the marinade and reserve half of it for basting. We grilled this instead of baking it and absolutely loved the results! Will definitely be making this again!
Delicious! I agree with the other reviews and the cooking time is a little longer than expected. Recommend double checking the meat temperature (165 for poultry). Wasn't a problem though because it gave us more time to baste the outside for a fantastic finish!
My sister-in-law made these for Easter dinner and they were outstanding. Very moist and flavorful. So good I asked for the recipe and tonight I'm making it but using chix. leg quarters. When we had these for Easter, the cornish hens were cut in half and it solved the cooking problems as far as not being done in 30 minutes. They did cook a little longer but still turned out moist and juicy.
This was a great recipe and the birds were tender and moist. Will be making this again. Thanks for sharing
This was a very easy recipe and very delicious! I used nonfat "butter" spray instead of the butter - still browned beautifully! I would definately make this again with other cuts of meat.
My husband who wouldn't pick up a piece of chiken by the bone ate every small piece of meat on the bones! I made this again for my parents and they loved it too...wonderful flavor and the meat is very tender.
This was great; made it for Valentine's Day dinner with lobster tails and mashed potatoes. My family is Chinese and we use oyster sauce in pretty much everything so I already had it just sitting in the fridge.
great taste and presentation is fantastic!!
I use this marinade but I cook chicken thighs in it. I'm a big fan of chicken thighs, and when you cook them in this marinade they are phenomenal. I can't tell you how many times I've made that for people and they ask me for the recipe. People love it. I just cook them for 1 hour at 350 degrees. This marinade is by far my favorite that I've found.
A nice alternative to fixing cornish hens. Family enjoyed.
Very Verv good!!!!! I used my injector to infused some of the mixture into the birds, also I grilled them over wood coals, using indirect heat to a temp of 180 degrees, very moist and tender birds.
Came out good, only a little too salty.
Reminded us of the ducks in Chinatown...took us longer to cook since we basted quite often. Our 6 year old ate the whole hen, it was that good.
Very easy. Very Yummy! Didn't have oyster sauce and didn't feel like going out. I cooked 5 birds and just doubled the recipe. I did increase the cooking time as other suggested. Did an hour at 350 covered, then 45 minutes uncovered with the butter and basing. Everyone raved! The kids loved it. I'll be using this marinade again!
Cornish hens came out very tasty and moist. I did not have the oyster sauce but I used Worcestershire sauce instead as another review did and still came out great!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this so much had it for weeks, it cooked longer than expected but not a big problem. I use the liquid left over to steam my veggies in and it was fabulous, topped with white rice.
OK. I didn't think the soy and oyster sauces added much even after marinating for 45 minutes.
I had never cooked a cornish hen before but this recipe seemed simple enough so I picked it...and I am SO glad I did! The flavor was great! I served it with garlic mashed potatoes and buttered green beans and my husband and I devoured it all! The only thing I did differently was I added the 2 tbls of butter to the marinade (by accident) and then I used 2 more later on like the recipe called for. I will definately be making this again!
this was my first time making cornish hen and it came out really good. i poked holes into the hens and marinated it for a couple of hours
This was a pretty good recipe - liked by the entire family. I LOVED how the cornish hens browned...they looked beautiful - 5star restaurant-quality presentation. I didn't especially like the oyster sauce flavor, but the hens were very moist. I took the advice of many commenters and added Chinese 5spice, olive oil; cut the hens in half before cooking; marinated them 3 hours in ziploc bags in the fridge. Cooked this with the following menu: Zucchini & Tomato Bowtie Pasta, Seafood Quiche...and Watermelon. :-)
This was easy and wonderful. I have made Cornish hens before but the other recipes weren't as flavorful.
This was really great! I cooked it covered for 60 minutes then another 20 uncovered. I also added 1 tsp. of minced ginger and drizzled olive oil over the chicken. It came out nice and juicy.
Very Simple to make and tasted Great!
This recipe was simply delicious. My husband actually made this dish and trust me he is not a chef. It was easy to prepare and it came out so tasty. I give it 5 stars!!!
Delicious! I was really skeptical, but it turned out to be really good! I stuffed mine with chicken rice.
very very good. reminds me of a quail dish at an area restaurant. Loved it and and the only slight thing I changd was to add a little balsamic vinegar and some herbs. So glad you shared!
As with many other reviews, this needs more cooking time. Doubled everything and made 4 birds. Initially added 10 extra mins on 325 and 20 extra mins on 350 and basted only 3 times but that was not enough. Put the birds back in 350 for 30 more mins, perfectly tender and juicy!
Good recipes with common Asian sauces. I also used hoison sauce & 5 spice Chinese seasoning to give alittle kick. I cooked this in the slow cooker & it came out tender.
This is a great basic easy Cornish Hen recipe. I make it exactly as printed and it was great. I did make it a second time and after the 30 min. in the oven I transfered the hens to the grill on low heat to finish them. Very good grilled.
I followed the directions to the "t" and the birds came out great! Nice flavor and was pretty easy to do.
So easy to make!
This was soooo easy! I used "lite" soy sauce instead of the regular because I was concerned about to much sodium...I added paprika once I took the foil off to help with the browning...this was a hit at my house and so totally easy! Thanks for sharing.. I will be using this again and again :0)
Cornish hens have become a traditional Christmas dinner for my family. This recipe was awesome! I marinated the hens overnight. My family gathered on Boxing day, and I served the roasted hens with rice, green beans sauted with onions in peanut oil, and the drippings straight from the pan. absolutely delicious. My family literally licked their chops.
I made these a while back. First time I ever made cornish hens. They turned out great.
This recipe is very good. I made the recipe exactly except that I added about a tsp of Paprika to the marinade. I also split the chickens in half and marinaded them for about 4-5 hrs. The chickens came out very tasty! I will use this recipe again!
It was OK. I skipped the butter and added a little sesame oil and sorghum honey. It also took an additional 30 minutes to bake.
This is a great recipe. My kids really love it. I substiture fish sauce for the oyster sauce and it comes out great. Thanks for this one!!!
This is the first time I baked hens and it turned out great! My friends loved this dish. When I was mixing the marinade I added about a tablespoon of sugar as well as about a table spoon of honey. During the last 15 minutes of bake time I coated the hens with honey and it gave it a nice glazed taste to the first bite!
Pretty good - I substituted Hoisin Sauce for Oyster since that's all I had on hand. I also upped the garlic to 4 cloves and marinaded the cut up hens overnight. It was way too hot to turn on the oven so I grilled these over medium indirect heat for about 30 minutes. The hens were very moist and had a nice mild flavor to them.
Such a flavorful recipe! My boyfriend absolutely loved this chicken recipe. Will definitely make again.
Excellent recipe. Good flavor and great presentation. Hens were moist and tender; however, the time they have listed is incorrect, I ended up cooking mine about an extra 20-30 minutes and if I hadn't they would have bled red! I served with fresh green beans, wild rice, and a packet of summer vegetables. Great dish for a Sunday Dinner.
Pretty good recipe. Very easy to make, and yummy results. My whole family loved it!
Had pretty high hopes for this, but was sadly disappointed. Tastes just like chicken with soy sauce. Pretty salty, so perhaps using the reduced sodium style would work better. The soy and oyster sauce are both salt elements, so I'd probably add some brown sugar or honey for some sweetness. I cut the hens in half (as seen in the picture, but not in the recipe) for more consistent cooking. Hubs ate two halves, which is the reason for the four stars. If I were going on my review alone, it'd be three. Garnished with green onions and served with rice and Garlic Vegetable Saute (recipe to be published).
This recipe is awesome! I did not have oyster sauce, so I made it without, but added a few more powdered seasoning, such as chicken seasoning & complete seasoning. I also cut open the hens. It was delish!
This is a good recipe. I added 2 tsp of sugar to sweeten it up a bit and cooked them whole @ 350 for 60 minutes covered and another 15-20 uncovered. Please note I was basting the cxns for the last 15-20 minutes. The sauce is good over white rice.
This is delicious, but everyone is right about the cooking time. I cut my hens in half and they still weren't done after the hour. You definitely need to cook this longer. Mine I put in for an addition 10 minutes and that was good enough. The marinade is spot on though!
Very good except took forever to cook to 180 degrees. My hens were in the oven for over an hour and a half.
This such a great recipe. It's easy and delicious. The cornish hens are just so moist---worth the try!
And put it in the toaster!
I made this for my family and they loved the flavor. We are not fans of soy sauce so used Worcestershire sauce in stead. I will make this again
Easy to make and very delicious! A household favorite for us.
Liked it. Only change was I cooked in an air firmer. Should have used more seasoning.
This was excellent! the only deviation I made was to add some Ginger to the marinade and marinaded the hens overnight! I will be making this again!!!!!
A very easy and flavorful recipe. I followed some of the reviewers ideas and sliced the hen in half, put the marinade in a plastic bag with the hen, and refrigerated for 30 minutes. I also increased the oven temp to 375 and cooked 30 minutes on each side. I like my meat well done, and it came out a nice darkened brown which was delicious!
Cook time and temps need increased. Meat was very pink as recommended. I'd try 350 for 30 covered and 400 for 30 uncovered.
Delicious, Easy and Nice Presentation. Would give it more stars if I could. Thanks for a great recipe. ??
Used Fish Sauce because I didn't have oyster sauce. It was delicious!
This was the first time I have ever made Cornish Hens. I followed the recipe to a T and my family loved it! They loved it so much it is now our family tradition to make this every year for our Christmas diner. I served it with corn, classic rice pilaf (recipe by Chef John can be found on this web sight), roll and green bean casserole.
I made this recipe and it's easy and delicious.
tasty but you forgot to say when to add the 2nd half of the butter, I cooked 1 more cornish hen than th recipe said and it took at least 45 min more to cook. Maybe I basted it too frequently? And I know it's not your fault but my thighs said 170-75 so I thought it was done but as I bit into the drumstick, it was completely raw in the middle. I guess trussing the hens would've been a good idea.
This was awesome! I will definitely make it again!
Very good. Very flavorful. Cooked longer until juices ran clear.
Made no changes..cooked exactly as written…Excellent and easy
Maybe i made it wrong but there was no flavor in this at all!
It was okay for simple recipe.
It was good I added hot sauce. You have to use real butter or it doesn’t brown all pretty. I made a side of new potatoes whole fried then put it with the hens. Spinach on the side that’s where I put the garlic.
I used two average size hens (2.2lbs each) and the cooking time was not enough. After they were done I did decide that I’m not a Cornish game hen fan.
For someone that can screw up anything, this was the best! My husband loved it and ate it all! Wow!!!!! I can not wait to make it again...
Great recipe! Thank you!
Excellent. Roasted 325 for 1 hour covered. Uncovered & roasted 30 more min at 350. Made sauce with pan drippings, added chicken stock and thickened with corn starch.
This was pretty good. I made it as part of New Year's Day dinner. Marinated the birds for about an hour, turning several times. Cooking time was a little longer than indicated, even using 18 oz birds. If I do this again I will probably put them on a rack to keep them from sitting in the marinade. May also finish them at high heat to crisp the skin.
Very good****** Quick and easy
5 star. marinade overnight
This was an easy recipe with pretty good flavor but nothing to write home about. In all fairness, I did not have oyster sauce so used Hoisin Sauce based on another review. I only had 1/4 low sodium soy sauce and used 4 cloves of garlic. I likely would not make again.
Game hens were a bit too "fiddly" for my taste, however the marinade was easy and delicious, I'll use it for regular sized chicken the next time!
very good and quick. cooked for 70 minutes uncovered and just right for us. thank you. 4 1/2 stars
easy and flavorful. need to cook 15 minutes longer
Loved it, very delicious. Did substitute fish sauce for oyster sauce and it worked out fine. Added a tablespoon of sugar to juices at end of cook, deglazed the pan and used as a nice sauce for rice.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections