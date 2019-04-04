Hot Toddy

This hot toddy is a great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.

By SWIZZLESTICKS

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
  • Pour boiling water, whiskey, and honey into a mug. Add cloves, cinnamon, and lemon slice. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes so flavors can mingle, then sprinkle with a pinch of nutmeg before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
