Hot Toddy
This hot toddy is a great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
This hot toddy is a great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
I also made it with a tea bag. Added more water. Didn't have the stick cinnamon or cloves so just used a bit of cinnamon sprinkled on top.Read More
strong but my throat feels betterRead More
I also made it with a tea bag. Added more water. Didn't have the stick cinnamon or cloves so just used a bit of cinnamon sprinkled on top.
This is a nice recipe. I would change one thing however, that is to use Whisky instead of Whiskey. Being Scottish myself, it just has to be... :)
I really think there may be an error in this recioe. I was using an ordinary 8 oz drinking cup so I made this with water amount 6 oz. Otherwise, this is a decent recipe. I have the flu and made it tonight, it was very easy to make.
I made this for two flu-sick people, who are staying with me at the moment. It warmed them up and also it shut them up ;) Just the ticket!
Great recipe, but I changed one very important thing- I added a tea bag in the first step. I used orange spice tea, but I hear earl grey is pretty good, too. This gives the Toddy a bit more flavor, so it doesn't taste like hot, watered down whiskey. I also used burbon, and it warmed me right up!
I'm feeling the first signs of a sore throat, so I wanted a hot drink. This was very tasty. I didn't have whiskey so I used Rum instead. This only fills up about 1/5th of a coffee mug though. If you want to fill the mug, you'll need to multiply the ingredients by five (that should knock you out for the night!) or else add a lot more water.
This tastes great and will knock your socks off, so don't have one too early in the evening!
Except for the lemon, I add a pad of butter with some brown sugar. AND I use Meyers Dark Jamaican Rum.. Best hot toddy, hot buttered rum ever.Used to bartend at a ski lodge, now there were some happy skiers after a day out in elements. No colds the next day. hahaha..
Can't wait for a cold or sore throat.
Many years ago I had a nasty cold that wouldn't quit. Grandpa gave me this recipe and told me to drink it sitting in a hot tub of water. Then dry off quickly and get into a warm bed and cover up with a down comforter and not throw the covers off. Boy, did I sweat that night. By morning the sheets were soaked, but my cold was gone! Now my wife has a nasty cold so I'm off to start boiling water. Cheers.
The spices are a great addition to my traditional honey, lemon, whiskey, and water hot toddy recipe.
These are great for sore throats and the flu (or whatever else is ailing you). I leave out the cloves - personal preference. Bourbon works well in a pinch if you don't have whiskey. I got sick right after Thanksgiving and this was the only thing that gave me any relief. My husband thought these were gross, that is until he got sick shortly after and wanted me to make him one.......
very strong, but good in the winter when it's too cold to barhop.
Pretty classic, although the cinnamon and nutmeg not so much. Honey, stud the lemon slice with the whole cloves (keeps them contained in the lemon so they're not floating where you might drink one), whiskey (bourbon is tasty), and hot water.
I know it sounds strange but my father used to give me a hot toddy for woman problems and it did the trick every time. It gets rid of a nasty cold quickly. It is great as a relaxing night cap or for self medicating though that is an every now and then thing.
Well don't tell my boyfriend but he had the most horrible and annoying cough, he swears cough medicine doesn't help and refuses to make a dr. apt. Sooo, I made this drink for him about 45 mins ago and I have not heard a cough from him yet!
Jack Daniels is the cure all. I've always made this with a full cup of hot tea instead of 2 ounces of boiling water, in the past. However I like to follow a recipe as close as possible when rating it and I followed this one to the letter. It is awesome! I love the taste. (To be honest I probably wouldn't drink it without a sore throat, but it tastes great against my sore throat. I topped mine off with two moonshine cherries (cherries soaked in moonshine) and I feel great.
My favorite drink recipe to have after shoveling the snow. Only change I made is that I can't wait the five minutes to drink it.
Oh My! Definitely cleared up my sinuses - works almost as well as NyQuil. I don't think I'd drink this for pleasure, but I'll give it two thumbs up for medicinal purposes.
I used this recipe for a really sore throat, and I used a spicy tea bag along with it. I didn't have a cinnamon stick, so used 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon and left out the lemon. Next time I think I'll use either apple cider or apple juice. I'm happy to report that my sore throat is gone! :)
This was very nice. I'm really a light weight, so this relaxed me quite a bit. I don't think it cured my cold, but it made me not care so much about it!
Oh ya! Love me a hot toddy and this recipe is great! Warms the soul and so relaxing! Used pinches of spices in the recipe as did not have cinnamon sticks or whole cloves- tasted great!
I didn't like this much my first try, but being a whiskey fan I thought I'd give it a couple tweaks - mainly making it with hot tea rather than water, and a liberal douse of honey, and it was divine!
I was so skeptical, but after having numerous sinus infections in the past 5 years, and annoying cough spells from my horrible environmental allergies, I had to try an alternative. Nothing OTC works for me and none of the prescription meds help either. I just made this for the first time and I can breathe out of both nostrils, my ears aren't clogged anymore, and I'm not coughing for once. It made my chest and sinuses feel so much better!I'm thrilled and can kick myself in the butt for not trying this sooner!!
I've never had a hot toddy before but this had the nice warming punch that I was looking for. I have a toothache and this helped with it.
Use this when I feel a cold/cough coming on. I brew a regular sized cup of decaf tea and leave a little room at the top. Then I add the juice of 1/2 a lemon, honey, and whiskey - I am not a big fan of the flavor of whiskey so go light on that, probably use a half of a shot glass. Very soothing and relaxing on a rainy night!
I used this to help knock out a cold this winter and enjoyed it so much I'm continuing to use it - just in case. I think RAW honey is an important thing to try and get so you get all the enzymes. But, don't boil it and kill the good stuff. It's hard to find and sometimes costs more but see if it makes a difference for you.
I like to make the water recipe but I also had juice from a fresh orange and 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla. I also add brown sugar and a cinamon stick like another user suggested. It always helps me feel better and get some sleep!
I followed the suggestion in an earlier comment and used tea instead of water. I happened to have 'gingerbread' herbal tea, and so I omitted the spices, which simplified the recipe for me. We enjoyed it and will make it again. Thanks for the inspiration!
I made this with tea instead of just hot water, I'm not a fan of watered down whisky. Didn't have lemons so I used lemon tea instead. It was delicious. My throat feels great and I'm nice and toasty warm. I would definitely make this again
This drink is the silver lining of getting sick. It's soothing, great-tasting, and knocks me out within 20 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent (but potent) as written. Personal preference- I added 1 batch as written to 6ish ounces strong tea with a little extra honey.
Made me feel better, but that was probably the alcohol. Since I'm not a big fan of whiskey, I used Spiced Rum. It was really good! I did squeeze the juice from the lemon slice into the drink after letting it steep for five minutes. I think I may add a green tea bag next time just for the health benefit!
Delicious! And a great way to help my cough. :) I would double the recipe, though.
Made mine with bourbon. MMMMMM!!!!!
You might try it with apple cider instead of water or tea for an interesting change.
Liked this, although I've always preferred to make my hot toddy's with tea, and brandy with a tablespoon or two of honey and a teaspoon of lemon juice. I usually do about 6 ounces of boiling water with the tea bag and 1 1/2 oz of brandy for my wife and 2 oz for me :) Very soothing and very tasty.
strong but my throat feels better
Didn't have whiskey so used vanilla rum and a hit of orange liqueur, on top of a constant comment green tea bag. Honestly I've been blowing my nose all day so after a few sips, not feeling tipsy, but the heat is helping to clear stuff out. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight! thanks for the post
I should get sick more often! how come this tasted so awful when my mom made it????????
Hit the spot. Made my cold more bearable. I made this with tea. Great stuff! :)
I just made these for a friend and myself and they were fantastic. The only thing I added was some shaken whipping cream on top - but they tasted awesome either way.
Awesome recipe! I made it with Sleepytime Vanilla Herbal tea as the base, and used Jack Daniel's Winter Jack Tenessee Cider. Sooooo good!
This was very good. Nice and strong and it helped my cold symptoms marvelously.
Husband and I totally enjoyed this with a small slice of fruitcake. :-)
Very good - but better with tea (Constant Comment a good match!!)
For those trying to combat a cold and sore throat I recommend 2 oz bourbon, 1 fresh, juiced lemon, 1.5 Tbs pure maple syrup, a pinch of cayenne pepper, and 4-6 oz boiling water. Cheers
It did nothing for my stuffy nose but after drinking the hotty toddy (and no I'm not drunk and I do know how to spell the title of this drink), I sure didn't care about it. Goodnight ya'll! Oh wait. I did modify after tasting the final results, which tasted like watered down whiskey. I made hot tea and combined the 2 drinks. Served with "Fresh Pea Soup," "Italian Peas," "Fried Broccoli," "Pumpkin Seed Beer Brittle," and "Ham and Cheese Bowties."
Very Yummy! I made mine with a tea bag as others had suggested.
I made this one night after a blizzard. We were out all day building the abominable snowman and we rewarded our efforts to a hot tod. It definately hit the spot. I'm keeping this one on my favorites.Thanks!
My mom used to make Hot Toddies with orange juice and gin or vodka - cured anyone's cold and made them go right to sleep!
I used a lemon zinger tea, lemon juice b/c it was all I had, and filled the cup with hot water. Perfect for the crude.
This works really well with Apple Cider instead of water. Yummm-O ! and my cold symptoms are forgotten for the night.
Just what the doctor ordered! Thanks!
As an Irishwoman.... A little tweak. We use the same amount of whiskey (preferably Powers or Jameson) but use 1 teaspoon of white sugar Instead of the honey. One slice of lemon with the cloves pushed through the lemon, hot water, not boiling, and enjoy!
The spices are a great touch. It is so soothing on a sore throat. Thank you so much for the great recipe! I can't wait till the next time I have a sore throat.
Made it with tea, like others suggested. It was nice to have a warm beverage, but it didn't have a lot of flavor. However, I will keep this in mind for when I get a cold.
I would make it again. I used Stash brand Chai tea as the base, instead of plain water. 3 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick, 1 tablespoon honey, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 2.5 tablespoons bourbon (I don't have regular whiskey around). It's definitely potent, but good. I think I'm developing a cold, and I hear people drink thes for that. I can see why!
Sublime recipe when you have that scratchy throat "think I'm coming down with something" feeling, or need a winter's night panacea. I add a little extra honey, and some extra hot water, but otherwise perfect as is.
My late step dad used to make this for me (as a young adult of corse)and was just thinking about it the other day and went looking for the recipe, this is just the ticket, Thank you so much for posting.
This really helped to relax my cold-addled brain and soothe my raw throat. Thanks.
This really worked to soothe a nagging cough. Also good with brandy. I used more the second time I tried, may try the tea bag as well.
Followed the recipe, except started with a Tazo lemon tea bag and used Evan Williams honey bourbon. Delicious. Save yourself some extra work. Just make a double to start with. Still have a cold, but I am feeling better ; )
Since I don't like the smell or taste of cloves, I left it out; used a little more nutmeg instead. YUM!
I think it made me feel a little bit better!
I put more honey, and no nutmeg. All in all, very good for my achey body and sore throat.
No changes and yes will make again
I've been using this approximate recipe for several evenings now as I have a cold. It is definitely comforting.
I had a friend who used to make this for me. I never really knew how to make it but I had some whiskey around the house and somehow I seem to have caught a cold. Thanks to this recipe I was able to get a little bit of an old friend and a little bit of warmth back. I really hope this works is great as her recipe did, but I am sure that it is really good and it was definitely worth making.
Strong, but very soothing. Kinda made me sleepy *LoL*
I like to put the cloves into the lemon slice. Maybe just for fun...
I changed this up a little bit from the original recipe. I did 8oz of hot water, 1 1/2 oz of jack daniels honey, 2 tbl spoons of honey, a dash of cinnamon, and a lemon slice. I can't taste the jack which was the whole point for me. The honey and lemon together make the drink taste awesome. I will be making this again.
I just made this toddy to help me get rid of this sickness I've had all weekend, and I gotta say it feels nice going down my sore throat. I popped a tea kcup in my keurig and brewed the large size cup, which I believe is 8-9 oz. I added honey, 2 oz of jack Daniels, a few whole cloves, dash of cinnamon and nutmeg and had to use my bottled lemon juice since I had none on hand. Adjusted the honey and lemon to taste and it was perfection! Hoping I feel better in the morning.
Only thing I changed was to make it with rum instead of whiskey---rum's my favorite thing. Oh...and I doubled the recipe. ;) MMMMMMM GOOD!! ?
I was feeling a warm drink on a cold night, no cold or flu at all. I had to quadruple the recipe. Wow this knocked me on my bootie! Delicious but took me awhile to drink
Fantastic!! My husband and I are both sick. We couldn't be more wiped out. This brightened our evening for the first time in days! Thank you for a great recipe! Cheers.
I used a decaf green tea with the water. I just realized I only used 1 oz of whiskey (Jameson) instead of 1 1/2, and it was still good. I was feeling a little under the weather, and this helped.
1st drink was amazing!!
Yum! I have a cough along with everyone else and this definitely opens the chest
It turned out great but you have to be bit careful with the measurements of water and whiskey and honey, as a miscalculation in any three can lead very different tastes. I will definitely make it again.
As my grandfather was fond of saying, "It may not heal you, but somehow you won't care as much."
I added another oz of boiling water, another teaspoon of honey, and an extra slice of lemon, juiced, so that that whiskey flavor was not so strong. I personally enjoyed it much better.
Wow! Great Christmas drink for a cold night by the fireplace. Great proportions. One shot of water microwaved for 45 sec, then mix a shot of whiskey. Used sprinkles of the spices (2 light sprinkles for cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves). No cinnamon sticks on hand. The honey and lemon were great for the sinuses too, smooth going down. Highly recommend! Used with Crown Royal and Maker's Mark. Preferred with makers.
Delicious.... really opens up the sinuses.
Perfect sundowner or cold remedy.
Best hot toddy recipe.....a huge hit! Definitely my go to recipe
Very delicious and soothing.
A cold is in progress, knew I needed something special. Altered the recipe a bit. Used bottled lemon juice, a couple of Tbsp. Did away with the Clove. Used Honey whiskey. And threw in a Celestial Seasoning Bengal Spice tea bag. Someone should patent this stuff. it is so good!!!!
I am currently sick as a dog. My Dad used to make these when we were sick, though I used to think they were nasty back then. I followed the recipe almost exactly, but used Blackberry brandy instead of whiskey. It’s Delish! Hoping this “cures” what ailed me. Thank you!!!
I always double the recipe and it’s my “go to” in the evening when I’m sick. I keep telling my kids, “Sharing isn’t always caring.”
This was quite tasty and comforting. Just what I needed for my head cold.
delicious
Only change was ground cloves and ground cinnamon - delicious and soothing for my cold & sore throat!
Used tea as recommended- definitely helped. Used an decaf Earl Grey tea.
Great recipe for when you have a cold or cough. It helped more than cough syrup for my flu related coughing.
Perfect for my cold. This helps me through. I pour the water over my favorite bag of tea for added relief to my sinuses.
I normally put a tea bag in it ...I like it better with the tea bag
My husband has a terrible bronchitis, and his coughing is painful to listen to. Had Bushmill whiskey on hand, and made it for him. Said it helped better than any of his other cough meds. This is a keeper!
This is a very strong Hot Toddy recipe. I recommend if you drink this (especially if sick) to be ready to crawl into bed to drink this and stay in bed, do NOT go outside or try to do anything after you drink it if it's cold weather especially. Do not walk the dog after, just go to bed.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections