Chicken Florentine Rice Casserole
An excellent and easy casserole that I actually made up with what I had one night when I was broke. I even surprised myself!
I thought this was a very good base recipe but I did make some changes. Before I say what I changed I first want to say: thank you, Christopher, for sharing a very good recipe using chicken and brown rice. (1) Used 2-1/2 cups chicken broth instead of 2 cups water/bouillon; (2) I used regular rice, not instant, so cooked it in the chicken broth on the stovetop for about 20 mins (3) I added salt and black pepper to the chicken when I cooked it (4) I don't use margarine so did not put it on top. While the taste was great, neither I nor my family thought it looked very good and none of us would have tried it we saw it at a potluck. I will definitely make this again but will add about a cup of coarsely chopped canned tomatoes for a more appetizing appearance and sprinkle 1/2 ounce of grated cheddar on top of each serving just before I put it on the table, also for appearance sake. If you like rice, chicken, and spinach, try this. Honestly, I wasn't sure how the cottage cheese would be in it but the consistency was very, very good. Thanks again, Christopher!Read More
Didn't like this dish at all. It sounded great, but the taste was not to my liking. I even tried adding cheese on top. Sorry!Read More
Great meal - I did make a few changes: Cooked 1 1/2 cups of non-instant brown rice in veggie broth (that's what I had), added a couple handfuls of mozzarella to the mix, added one egg to the cottage cheese, and left out the cornstarch (didn't think it was really needed). I also diced my chicken before cooking it for ease. Lastly, I topped the dish with thick slices of tomatoes + parmesan for the last 20+ min of cooking. It was great - definitely a keeper. And it's ultra-amazing if you add Cholula Hot Sauce once it's served (if spicy is your thing).
This was a fabulous recipe! My family and staff at work loved it. I added white wine when cooking the chicken. I also added some swiss cheese to the casserole before baking. It came out great. When reheating the next day, I added a little more wine to make sure it didn't dry out.
I liked this, and I was very sceptical of the cottage cheese, but it turned out really well. I used chicken broth instead of water in addition to the bullion cubes, so the rice had a good flavor. Next time I will substitute brocolli for the spinich, and add some crushed crutons to the top in the last 15 minutes or so. I lvoe the way the chicken turned out cooked with all those spices, and even made a couple of plain chicken breasts for later in the week with the same spices.
This recipe was a hit. I don't understand those who said this dish did not have enough flavor. They must have used old spices. I too used chicken broth instead of bullion. I also added a tsp of salt and some rosemary. Instead of Parmesan, I used Monteray Jack cheese. This will definitely be served again in our home.
This was a great casserole. It was very flavorful and also filling. I didn't have Parmesan cheese, so I sprinkled it with feta during the last 15 minutes of baking. Yum! By the way, it would be really easy to substitute mushrooms for the chicken and have a vegetarian dinner.
I love florentines, but they are usually so high fat that I don't make. This has less than HALF THE FAT of most (see "Chicken Florentine Casserole" on this site)and more fiber. I will be making this one often. I made exactly as written, and family enjoyed the flavor and didn't even suspect there was cottage cheese (I used lowfat) in it. Thank you Chris523, for sharing this lowfat, high protein, and some-healthy-fiber, terrific recipe!
This is a really simple, good recipe that can be altered to taste, which is something I really like. I didn't have enough spinach the first time, so I used half spinach and half broccoli. I also used more parmesan cheese. This time I'm going to use all spinach and add a bit of nutmeg and some mushrooms. By the way, cube the chicken first then cook it... I think it's easier.
This was a good, healthier casserole option. I did a couple things differently based on the things I had. I used regular brown rice and cooked it according to the package. I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen, which I stirred into the hot rice. I had cooked chopped chicken so I added that and seasoned the whole thing with italian seasoning and black pepper. Also, I sauteed garlic with the onion and skipped the margarine altogether. Thanks so much for sharing- I will make again!
Made this delicious recipe for dinner last night. My southern born husband is a huge fan of highly spiced foods so I was surprised when he said this dish was perfect as is and asked that it be made in the future. I agree that those e thinking this is bland need to purchase new spices. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was really good. However, I just used normal chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon, I replaced a few of the dried herbs with fresh, I threw in a little more spinach, and I squeezed in half a lemon. What I really like about this recipe is that it doesn't use any canned cream of whatever soup. The cottage cheese works great with it. But, the one complaint I have is it doesn't look very appetizing, getting some younger, pickier kids to eat it was a little bit of a challenge, but once they tasted it they loved it.
Like other reviews, I added tomato slices and feta cheese to the top for the last 15 minutes of baking and also used regular brown rice, instead of instant. Very good and healthy!
I used cream cheese instead of cottage cheese, which worked great. I only put in half of what the recipe called for. Also, I drizzled the olive oil and herbs on the chicken then baked them instead of pan cooking. I skipped the margarine and it was still very rich and flavorfu. Thanks for the great recipe, Chriss523. My husband loved it too. I'll make it again for sure.
I really like this, so does my husband! But I do make one major change. I use skim ricotta in place of the cottage cheese. I just can't bring myself to cook with cottage cheese! Otherwise very yummy.
Halved the recipe. We used regular basmati rice (leftovers), omitted the Parmesan (didn't have any) and seasoned liberally. We liked this, but it lacks a the "wow" factor. We agreed this needs fresh garlic (I'd added some garlic powder, but it's not the same as fresh) and something tomato-y (maybe sun-dried tomatoes or fresh).
Liked the recipe, but, of course, had to change it up: used basmati brown rice; added: sauted crimini mushrooms, artichoke hearts, reconstituted sun dried tomatoes, garlic and rosemary (with the rice). Substituted ricotta for cottage cheese, and organic portabella mushroom soup for the corn starch.
Okay flavor, but not to impressive.
I thought this was very tasty and delivered on flavor quite well. I subed 1 egg for cornstarch and used regular instead of instant brown rice. I will try the dump-it-all-in-the-dish method as others the next time. That would make the recipe even more attrative!
Yum! This was fantastic. I used regular brown rice and didn't cook it quite enough before hand so it was a little crunchy....but still fabulous. I too was wary about the cottage cheese but it was perfect! Only change was adding a sprinkle of feta as someone suggested. Perfect!
Eventhough I gave a rating of 2, this is not a bad dish. It just seems like leftovers mixed together. Nothing special happened. They still tasted seperate. The parmesan cheese helped a lot. Could've used more. This bland dish really needs a strong cheese (or something else) to perk it up. I added some pimiento & a some of it's liquid for color. It's going in soup next.
This was a delicious dish. My husband, who is not a casserole lover, even liked it. So did my three year-old twins! For my whole family to like something is a big deal! Thanks Chris for a great recipe!
DELICIOUS~I used homemade chicken stock in place of water (bc I had it on hand) and no parmesan since I was out of it. Wow~creamy and good flavor. Thanks for the recipe : ) note: the rice on top stayed a bit crunchy
This was good- and good for you (vitamins A, C, B6, Calcium, Iron & Folate)! I mixed the parmesan cheese in because I didn't read the recipe right and then added a small handleful of cheddar on top when I baked it. And, I used 1/2 cottage cheese and 1/2 plain yogurt because I didn't have enough. I cooked the rice in plain water to cut down on the sodium. I'll definitely be making this one again.
Turned out nice...a little bland for my taste...the family loved it tholugh!
Very good flavor and easy to prepare! What a surprise with the cottage cheese...tasty. I didn't use the cornstarch and it still turned out well.
Pretty good recipe. Although it wasn't a hit with the kids. They didn't like the spinach. I couldn't see the point in cooking the whole chicken breasts, and then cubing them, so I just cubed the chicken before cooking. I only had to use a teaspoon of oil in the pan. Also didn't bother with the margarine on top. The dish didn't seem to be lacking anything, so I don't don't see what the margarine would do. I also think it was a bit to much work to do for a casserole. I would have liked to see a recipe where I didn't have to cook the rice first.
This was wonderful. I did have to tweak it a little. I added 1/2 C of sour cream as I was short on Cottage Cheese. I only used one package of spinach and that was plenty. The recipe is accurate as to preparation time, cooking time, and servings.
Both my hubby and I thought this was delish! We did have to change a couple ingredients to use what was on hand... we used fresh herbs instead of dried, white rice instead of brown, vegetable boullion instead of chicken and lowfat cottage cheese. Yum!
This was SO YUMMY. I cut a few minutes off the time by using rotisserie chicken instead of fresh. I sauté the onion in the oil and added all the spices. Then I put the shredded chicken in the skillet to flavor it. Instead of Parmesan I used Romano and I subbed fresh spinach for the frozen. This was super tasty.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe, and neither of us like cottage cheese! It's pretty healthy and very tasty.
I Just made this for a group of 50, and so far nothing but good.
I cut this recipe in half, using chicken stock instead of the cubes and water. I overseasoned the chicken breasts w/ all of the spices (the house smelled great), then sauted the onion and added mushroom to the oil and spices left in the pan. Instead of parm cheese, I added Italian Crumbles cheese. My husband is not much on cottage cheese, or cheese period, but he thought this was great! Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome and super easy!
This recipe is a huge hit in my family. Everytime my folks come to visit, they request this dish. As with most recipes I use, I did add some things for flavor like chopped baby bella mushrooms, cheddar cheese, dashes of my fave seasonings, and soaking the spinach in seasoned water before adding it to the mixture. I also serve it with a roast chicken gravy.
I thought this was outstanding, the only change I made was I topped it with a thin layer of mozzarella.
This is a nice "everyday" recipe, nothing spectacular, but worth trying.
Was okay...a little bland...will not necessarily jump to make this again!
This is excellent. I couldn't follow it to a T as I 'didn't have or had only' - but this recipe itself rocks. And I know it stands on it's own. For me tonight, I used fresh: thyme, flat leaf parsley, cilantro and dill. I omitted the sage and marjoram. Instead of one cup of tap water for the cornstarch I used the water that came off of the cooked chicken and it was nearly a full cup. I added the cornstarch to a small amount of cold water before adding it to the broth. I also used regular brown rice in my rice cooker according to machine instructions. I know it's going to taste even yummier tomorrow...if there's any left! Thank you, Chris!
Excellent, my whole family loved it. Thanks for sharing! I added parm cheese throughout the mix also which made extra good! Yummy!
Very good recipe. I used real brown rice and a huge handful of fresh spinach and it was great. I think I'd like to try this with broccoli too.
Good dish and i love the ingredients! My 2 sons loved it as well. Changed a few things tho - used no butter, less EVOO, egg instead of cornstarch, and regular brown rice. Topped part with fresh sliced tomatoes, 1/2 with feta cheese, and other 1/2 with parmesan cheese and even added parmesan cheese to the mixture. Also added more seasoning to the mix as bland rice can take away the flavor a bit. I will definitely be making this again! And so easy!! Yummmmm!
My fiance loved this. It was a great recipe to make on Sunday and leave in the fridge for the week. We made it again the week after.
I didnt like this dish... The taste was not what I expected and the rice didnt come nice at all. My husband like it though.
My husband liked it, I did not and since I'm the cook you know what that means! With the amount of chicken bouillon, it was too dark and salty. And with the amount of seasoning, if you substituted bread cubes for the rice, you'd be eating Thanksgiving stuffing.
Really good we loved it. A new family favorite!
We loved this recipe, I added some red, yellow & orange peppers to it, I also tried it with Salmon it was so good everyone raved & my youngest daughter had a friend over she loved it so much she took some home for the next day. Thank you for the recipe.
I thought this recipe was very bland, not enough umph too it. It wasn't bad, nice and filling, but just "ordinary." I did omit the cottage cheese since I don't like cottage cheese, perhaps this affected the flavor? The texture of the casserole was great and the brown rice & chicken breast makes you feel like you're eating something good for you, but I won't try this again.
It sounded promising, but totally lacked flavor. Even with all the herbs, this was so bland and boring. The cooking time seems a bit long, unless you like dried-out rice and overcooked spinach. Leftovers are in the trash, and I hate wasting food.
Very tasty! My husband even loved it!
Really tasty and an excellent meal to freeze for later. Only suggestion is that I would add more chicken (personal preference).
This was an ok dish. I do not plan on making it again. The only change I made was using basmati rice instead of instant brown rice. My husband did not care for the dish either. It did smell very good while cooking though.
I pack bento-style lunches for myself, as I'm on a quest for better healthy and fewer pounds, and this recipe was great. I'm always looking for good dishes to make on the weekends for the upcoming lunches. I used non-instant brown rice, just cooked two cups' worth. I also cut out the Parmesan cheese and the margarine, and I used low-fat cottage cheese. It tasted great, although I think next time I will add some seasoned salt for a little extra kick. It keeps well and is great re-heated...we'll see how the portions that I froze turn out! Thanks for a great recipe.
I'm sorry, but I just did not care for this recipe. I was really expecting to like it a lot, mostly because I just love spinach, but was rather disappointed. I did make some changes: added some sun-dried tomatoes, substituted Marsala wine for some of the water, and used leftover turkey breast meat instead of chicken. Quite frankly, without the sun-dried tomatoes, I think the dish would have been a total loss. Other than lack of flavor, another big problem was that, after one hour in the oven, the spinach looked and tasted overcooked.
This was far from bland. Instead it had TOO MUCH flavor. The spices were just too powerful for the dish. I even cut the spice back by a third. I think it would be good with just plain chicken and maybe one seasoning.
This was pretty good as is but I think I will try again and add some additional suggested items. (I skipped the cornstarch step and that add'l liquid. The result was a bit dry.) I think adding mushrooms and white wine would be good. I also like the sliced tomato and feta crumbles sound good. I will use again.Thanks Christopher!
Made a lot of the changes I read about in reviews and this was amazing! I used an egg instead of the cornstarch mixture, used leftover chicken, then added seasonings, plain brown rice, no chicken broth. Topped with sliced tomatoes and feta cheese. It was so good and healthy too!
Always try to have these things on hand to make for emergencies. Great meal!
Very tasty- The next day I added a can of chopped green chilies and 3 chopped fresh jalepenos,which gave it some interest. Will make again.
Very good. However, true to form, I did change some things. Too many steps, so I combined some together, too many bowls so I eleminated some. Will leave out cottage cheese next time, also parmesan. I also cut back on the amount of herbs. The end result, EXCELLENT!! Got a winner. Will make again. Thanks.
I made this dish for my family about a month ago. It was fantastic! I even got my picky 22 month old to eat it. Thank you for sharing!
Very good recipe--but of course, I modified it. I had no marjoram so that got left out. I added about an inch of tube garlic. So I wouldn't lose all that spice when draining the chicken, I put about half the spice on the onions. I also made sure to really squeeze out the spinach. I added a cup of pizza cheese. Since it was not at all liquid, I left out the cornstarch. I also roasted a large red bell pepper and chopped it into 1/2 inch pieces and added that. Instead of instant brown rice , I cooked one cup of Bob's Red Mill Brown and Wild Rice and didn't use the chicken broth. I took it to a potluck and three people asked for the recipe.
Very, very good Christopher! Like the others who reviewed this recipe, I ended up making just a few changes to it. I diced the chicken before I sauteed it, used regular brown rice cooked with chicken broth, added sliced mushrooms and since I didn't have any marjoram, I decided to add allspice intead. Allspice really added that little extra something something that you can't quite make out, but it tastes wonderful........next time, I might add a little nutmeg instead and give it a Greek flair. This recipe is definitely a keeper that I will make again and again!
I too skipped the cornstarch, but this dish was simple and tasty. A good, warm meal for a weeknight.
This a very good recipe. I had to cut it in half for the two of us but boy was it good. Just try it, you will love it it so good.
I don't know where I went wrong, but this was pretty bland. I followed the recipe. . . Too much rice! Next time, (if there is a next time), I'll add more parmesan cheese and throw in some mozzarella.
I substituted 3 cups chicken broth with no MSG for the water and boulion. I also added 2 cups shredded swiss cheese and one can of artichoke hearts finely chopped. I used long grain spanish rice instead of brown. I served this to a large crowd, and there were no leftovers.
This was a very disappointing recipe. I followed it exactly but despite all the spices, I found it to be flavorless.
kinda bland, but good
It was ok, but I probably won't make again.
this is a quick, easy onepan meal.
This was wonderful. I didn't use the cornstarch and topped it with crumbled feta cheese were the only changes. Excellent flavors!
Use half the bouillon. Tried rubbed sage instead of dried -- fine.
I substituted fat free Greek yogurt for the cottage cheese, and used two chicken breasts, 1/8 cup oil, no corn starch and left out the rice. I wanted it to also be low carb. It was great. I think I might add a 1/4 cup white wine to it next time for some additional flavors. I also baked it for three hours on low heat. Wow, it was great.
I added mushrooms and a little bit of feta cheeses and it was great. Don't be afraid of the cottage cheese-it really adds to the flavor.
I made it pretty much as is, only using leftover white rice, leftover chicken and leftover spinach. We thought it was very good. It looked the same as the picture. Only I toasted mine a little more on top.
Like most people on this site I can
I'll start by saying Im a tough reviewer. 5 stars to me means its out of this world and worthy of all the time it took to prep. That being said, this dish was not bad, just nothing to write home about. I added a can of diced tomatoes per other reviewers to give it some more flavor and color, but pretty much stayed on recipe for the rest of it. Turned out pretty bland. Nice that its pretty nutritious (used fat free cottage cheese) but it just wasnt that good.
Very good recipe. I used fresh spinach and cooked it before adding. Added some cherry tomatoes and a clove or two of garlic in with the onion, and added about 1/4 a cup of sour cream in with the cottage cheese. Topped with a few slices of Roma tomatoes, bread crumbs and a little more parm cheese than called for. Will make again for sure!
This turned out great. I've given the recipe to a few friends who have said the same after making this dish. Great flavor!
I've made this a few times. I think it's a good base recipe that easy to modify and play around with. I always make it with freshly wilted fresh spinach. I usually don't have all the species on hand, so I use what I have and add others until it smells good. I really like this recipe with green chile salt. One change I always make is cubbing the chicken (or turkey -- this is really good with turkey) before cooking. You get more spice in the dish cooking it this way. I also swap the cup of water and cornstarch for an egg (as another reviewer suggested). I never put the butter on top with the cheese. I've also used different cheeses to top it (because Himself likes to snack on parmesan...) and most are pretty good.
Surprisingly good & easy. I didn't use all of the individual spices, but used Italian seasoning instead since it had the same stuff in it, plus a bit more. Will definitely make again, it was a real hit!
I thought this was absolutely delicious! I couldn't imagine what was going to happen with the cottage cheese, but it sure worked for me. The spices were just right in my opinion. It is very filling, I was surprised. And I love the brown rice rather than white. Terrific recipe!
I have made this recipe a few times. My family, prefers it made with broccoli instead of spinach. Both work very well. My family requests this recipe often, especially my hubby when he is balancing his protein and carbs. We all really like this dish!
This recipe started out great while making the chicken. Smelled so good when cooking. The problem was the instant brown rice. It overpowered the entire casserole , eliminated any moisture or juice, and left it flavorless. I would use white rice or pasta next time and try more cheese in the middle. It was so much prep work for so little flavor.
This was a really yummy receipt.
We used leftover rice and chicken for a quick supper! Yummy
This is a great recipe. I used non-instant rice, which may have been why it made so much. I'd suggest if you are making for two that you put it in multiple dishes and freeze what you aren't going to eat immediately. Also good as a breakfast when you add a couple of eggs on top.
Not a bad recipe, but not one my family would like again.
This worked for me! Great recipe. I'll make this again and again. Thank you so much for sharing!
This was delicious! I made some changes based on what I had on hand, but nothing that would have changed the flavor from the original. I didn't have instant rice so I used jasmine. I used chicken broth instead of bouillon and pre-cooked the rice. I didn't have frozen spinach so I used fresh. I left out the cornstarch completely because I just forgot. I will definitely make this yummy comfort food again. If I make it for guests, the only thing I would change would be to put the cottage cheese into a blender first so that the curds wouldn't be visible since some people think they don't like cottage cheese!
I made a lot of changes, so I'm rating what I think this would have been had I followed it 100%.
Overall it was a good dish. Held together well and wasn't soupy. I used more chicken and the recipe amount for the spinach. Next time I would use less spinach. The flavor was rather bland to be totally honest... we ended up adding a little salsa as we ate it and it was SO good, next time I'll add the salsa before it gets baked.
This is amazingly good and simple. I used 8 thighs instead of breasts only because we prefer dark meat. Great easy casserole dinner.
Turned out great! Very flavorful with all the spices. I used fresh, then steamed spinach. Cooked the rice first (because I didn’t read that I shouldn’t have) which was just fine.
