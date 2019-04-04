Chicken Florentine Rice Casserole

An excellent and easy casserole that I actually made up with what I had one night when I was broke. I even surprised myself!

Recipe by Christopher Shorts

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan, boil 2 cups water and chicken bouillon. Stir in rice. Remove from heat, and set aside. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with remaining water.

  • Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Place chicken in skillet with thyme, sage, basil, parsley, and marjoram. Cook until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Drain and cube.

  • Stir onion into the skillet, and cook 5 minutes, or until browned and tender.

  • In a large bowl, thoroughly mix rice, cornstarch mixture, chicken, onion, spinach, and cottage cheese.

  • Transfer the mixture to a medium baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. Top with Parmesan cheese, and dot with margarine. Bake, covered, 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cover, and continue baking 15 minutes, until surface is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 47.4mg; sodium 1040.7mg. Full Nutrition
