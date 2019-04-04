Chicken Florentine Rice Casserole

I thought this was a very good base recipe but I did make some changes. Before I say what I changed I first want to say: thank you, Christopher, for sharing a very good recipe using chicken and brown rice. (1) Used 2-1/2 cups chicken broth instead of 2 cups water/bouillon; (2) I used regular rice, not instant, so cooked it in the chicken broth on the stovetop for about 20 mins (3) I added salt and black pepper to the chicken when I cooked it (4) I don't use margarine so did not put it on top. While the taste was great, neither I nor my family thought it looked very good and none of us would have tried it we saw it at a potluck. I will definitely make this again but will add about a cup of coarsely chopped canned tomatoes for a more appetizing appearance and sprinkle 1/2 ounce of grated cheddar on top of each serving just before I put it on the table, also for appearance sake. If you like rice, chicken, and spinach, try this. Honestly, I wasn't sure how the cottage cheese would be in it but the consistency was very, very good. Thanks again, Christopher!

Read More