Baked Soy Lemon Chops

These pork chops are light but very tasty! The longer you marinate your pork, the better it tastes. And it's baked, so a lot of the pork fat is baked right off! Serve with a fresh garden salad and mashed potatoes for a terrific meal.

Recipe by Sherlock

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, combine soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, pepper and oil. Add pork chops, and turn to coat evenly. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place marinated pork chops in a roasting pan, and bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, basting meat often with marinade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 1886.8mg. Full Nutrition
