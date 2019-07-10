Baked Soy Lemon Chops

These have so much flavor - love it! Just be careful not to overcook; they won't brown much, so it's easy to do. I had everything else mixed before I realized I'd already used all my lemons... so I made do with bottled lime juice (I know, I KNOW - so scandalous). It was still delicious, so I can't wait to do this one properly! I used reduced sodium soy sauce, and I would recommend it. I might even try Ponzu sauce next time, since it's vaguely citrus-y anyway. The resulting sauce in the pan is SO great - make sure you serve something that you could spoon a little right onto (rice or noodles, maybe quinoa or couscous). Oh, and PLEASE do not baste with the marinade straight from the raw pork!! Please oh please either add it to the roasting pan and baste from there, or boil the marinade for a few minutes before basting. So much potential for cross-contamination!