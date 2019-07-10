Baked Soy Lemon Chops

These pork chops are light but very tasty! The longer you marinate your pork, the better it tastes. And it's baked, so a lot of the pork fat is baked right off! Serve with a fresh garden salad and mashed potatoes for a terrific meal.
This is the best pork chop recipe I have ever tried! I used reduced sodium soy sauce and did not have a problem with it overpowering the dish. I used boneless pork chops and it only took about 25 minutes to cook. I baked the chops in the marinade and it was absolutely wonderful! Made brown rice and fresh green beans with it and it turned out to be a very delicious and healthy meal. I can't wait to have it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2002
I cut the soy sauce in 1/2 and marinated it over night... baked in glass pan with marinade-- basted 3 times, and it was Excellent!! I am not a big meat eater, but we loved it, even passed the recipe along to friends.
Excellent recipe. The best part about this recipe is how easy it is to prepare. My friends gave me many compliments on this main dish. I used 3 fairly thick boneless pork chops and recommend cooking for around 30 minutes. This was a bit too salty, use reduced-sodium soy sauce. Overall, I highly recommend this recipe.
This is so easy and the chops are succulent! To get around the salt issue, I use 1/4 cup of soy sauce, 1/4 cup of water, and squeeze a little extra lemon juice in. Bake them in all the marinade,and voila! My family just loves them!
I happen to love salt, but had a hunch that I too, would find these too salty. For this reason, I played it safe and used 1/4 soy sauce and 1/4 water. Along with that minor tweak, I also let the chops marinate for about 4 hours. I found them to be quite nice and very easy. I think what I liked the most out of this dish was not even the end result, but just the fact that the only ingredient I had to buy was the pork chops. Next time I think I'm going to throw in some onion slices and fresh mushrooms in the dish and let them cook with the chops. Too counteract the saltiness of the pork chops, I paired them with sauteed apples and a light pasta.
I add a teaspoon of fresh minced ginger and call these "Baked Chinese Pork Chops". They are always a hit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2003
We had these pork chops for dinner last night and they were lovely to look at and easy to prepare. The temperature recommended was a tad too high and the timing too long....I will cook them again next time using a 325 degrees for only 20-25 mins. Very good.
Excellent recipe;I will defenitely make this again. I marinated the pork chops for 4 hours and also added a small can of sliced mushroom with the juice on top. I baked just as described while in marinade. Meat was perfectly cooked, juicy, and flavorful!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/10/2003
This recipe was much too salty. I suggest cutting the soy sauce in half and marinating for only about 30 minutes to an hour. Otherwise, I liked the combination of ingredients.
Really enjoyed this. Reduced the soy sauce to 2 Tbsp and used olive oil. I marinated for 30 minutes. Reserved the marinade and pan fried boneless pork loin chops (4 oz each) for 1 minute per side, then put them in a 375 degree oven for about 7 minutes. While they were baking, I added 1/2 cup fat-free chicken broth and the reserved marinade to the skillet. Deglazed and brought it to a simmer and reduced it to use as a sauce. Delicious. Thanks, Sherlock. (Just a food safety note, if you want to use the marinade for basting after the first 10 minutes or so of cooking as the recipe suggests, you would need to boil it first. Otherwise you are putting the raw pork juices in the marinade back on the cooked meat.)
Too salty. I don't know of any way to help that out either. You might try using low sodium soy sauce. I also marinaded over night, so you may try not leaving them in so long. Even though my husband said they were good, I will not make this recipe again. The taste was not bad, but the salt just over powered everything. I grilled mine on an indoor grill and did not baste with the marinade at all.
I have made many recipes from allrecipes.com but this is the first one I have reviewed. I thought they were yummy, but my husband said they were the BEST pork chops he has ever had. I followed the recipe exactly, except I lowered to temp. to 300 for a slow bake for about an hour. I kept them warm in the oven for 2 hours and they were still yummy. In fact, that was when the husband ate them.
I followed the recipe exactly and was amazed at the results. The ingredients are so simple but the taste is so complex and delicious. I made 6 servings, and the recipe calculator worked phenomanally! I marinated the chops for 4.5 hrs and baked them in a glass dish for 40 min lined with foil, with enough foil left over to cover the meat. I also poured all of the marinade in the dish as well. NO BASTING NEEDED. I have a difficult time making porkchops that aren't dry, but these were absolutely fabulous! So juicy and tender! Trust me, y'all! Use foil!
I used fresh lemon juice, added about a teaspoon of honey, and marinated in a ziploc bag for an hour before baking the pork chops in the marinade. I basted them every 15 minutes and cooked a bit longer than called for, since we were watching a movie that was almost over. I figured that, with the marinade, the worst that could happen is that they'd be more tender--and that's what happened! Easy, moist, tender, and delicious. My family had happy/startled faces when they took the first bite and asked what I did to the pork chops! LOL! This recipe is a keeper.
As suggested by others, I replaced half the soy sauce called for with water. Glad I did so because otherwise it would have been way too salty (and I am a saltaholic!). Next time I will add in a little more lemon juice because I felt like that got lost in the other flavors. I used bone-in center cut pork chops and marinated them about 4 hours and then baked the chops in the marinade for 40 minutes. The chops came out tender and flavorful. Will make this again.
These turned out to be the most tender pork chops I've ever had. Great taste... although a little salty, even using the low sodium soy sauce... but I served them with the suggested mashed potatoes, and that sweetened the meat. I'm keeping this recipe on file. Thanks, Sherlock.
Great marinade. I like to shock the taste buds so I added a 1 1/2 teaspoons of brown sugar to cut the salt and a 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper for a lil salty sweet heat trio. Then I used sliced mushrooms, a 1/2 cup of the marinated, 1/3 cup of white wine, pinch of corn starch for thickening, to make a a nice mushroom sauce for the chops.
To me, this tasted like bitter, burnt, salty, soy sauce; but it was not really burned at all. The chops were moist and fine (marinated 2 hours)but this sauce was awful. The only thing I changed was using low-sodium soy sauce (due to reviews that said it was too salty. I don't think I did anything wrong;I just think we did not like. Try the "Baked Teriyaki Chicken's sauce (recipe from this site) it is much better and similar.
My husband loved these. They turned out like nice little steaks. I did make a few changes to the marinade. I used 1/4 C soy sauce, 1/8 C orange juice and the juice of 1 1/2 lemons and the zest of one lemon. I kept all the other ingredients the same. Also, I used boneless pork chops, so I only cooked them for 15-20 minutes. Thanks for a good recipe!
Very tasty. I marinated the pork for 5 hrs. and I took the suggestion of other reviewers by cutting cut back a bit on the amount of soya sauce, topping up with water. I also added 1/2 tsp of ground ginger, and baked it slower at 350 degrees until a meat thermometer read 170 degrees, which took about 50 min. The lemon juice was not very discernable, so next time I'll add a bit more. The pork was moist and delicious, and I'll make it again.
From reading other reviews, I thought I would also find it too salty, so I used 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce and 1/4 cup water. Actually, the end result ended up not salty enough, so I recommend using 1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce.
I was in a rush so I only marinated the pork chops for about 20 minutes. When I put the chops in the oven, I put an extra tablespoon of the marinade on top of the chops about every 10-15 minutes. I flipped the chops halfway through and added the extra marinade as I had been doing. The chops were still moist and delicious! Great recipe!
This is a great, easy recipe. Was out of garlic (and not a big fan anyway), so I left that out. Used low sodium soy and didn't find it too salty. Baked in glass pan at 350 for 25 minutes. Tender and full of flavor! Will make again!
This was another great recipe. I used pork tenderloin cut into medallions. I also used 1/4 low sodium soy sauce and 1/4 up water. 3 TBSP lemon juice. Don't forget to add sliced onion. It adds great flavor and is excellent with the meat. I marinated the meat and then put it all into a 12x12 cassarole dish. This is basically braised meat with all the juices but it made a great meal with potatoes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2003
I made this for my whole family. My husband who usually will not touch pork chops, loved this recipe and eat several of them. Thanks for giving me a new recipe that even my husband loves!! I left the meat in the sauce instead of basting them with the sauce. It made the pork chops tender and full of flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2003
Ok, I took a departure from the recipe. I have tight budget, so I looked at what I had in my pantry and made the following substitutions: 1/4 c soy sauce, Pinch of granulated garlic, and 1 teaspoon red chili sesame oil. I omitted the black pepper because of the sesame oil. I let them marinate for an hour and then cooked the four "thin" pork chops for 35 minutes. I paired it with brown rice and a bag of "Birds-eye" asparagus stir-fry I had in the freezer. Everything turned out great. My husband and I loved it. Thanks for a flexible recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2003
This dish was incredibly delicious! It was so easy to throw together the marinade. I added 1-1/2 tsp. honey and we cooked it on the grill instead of baking it. My family LOVED it. We are going to enjoy this recipe again and again.
Didn't have time to marinate these, but bakes on low for the first 30 minutes while basting every 10 minutes or so - poured off the pan drippings and juice that had accumulated and saved to make sauce. I then baked chops on high (425) for next 20 minutes and let them get nice and brown. For the last 10 minutes, I added the pan drippings back in the pan with the chops and added 1/4 cup of white wine. This was very good. Served with stuffed mushrooms and rice.
Maybe I used the wrong type Pork Chops (didn't specify cut in recipe) but it came out dry and a little too salty. I used thinner cut.. Maybe if they had more fat on them it would have tasted better. Sorry
I have found through experience, that when a recipe says to marinate in a soy sauce marinade, do NOT over-marinate - that only allows the salty soy to further permiate the meat, thus making it more salty than if you had marinated for the specific time (such as 1 hour, or perhaps a little longer). I used lite soy, and marinated for 1 hour 15 minutes, and it came out just fine - not too salty. This will go on my rotation dinner file.
These have so much flavor - love it! Just be careful not to overcook; they won't brown much, so it's easy to do. I had everything else mixed before I realized I'd already used all my lemons... so I made do with bottled lime juice (I know, I KNOW - so scandalous). It was still delicious, so I can't wait to do this one properly! I used reduced sodium soy sauce, and I would recommend it. I might even try Ponzu sauce next time, since it's vaguely citrus-y anyway. The resulting sauce in the pan is SO great - make sure you serve something that you could spoon a little right onto (rice or noodles, maybe quinoa or couscous). Oh, and PLEASE do not baste with the marinade straight from the raw pork!! Please oh please either add it to the roasting pan and baste from there, or boil the marinade for a few minutes before basting. So much potential for cross-contamination!
These were some of the best pork chops especially when you consider how effortless they are to make. I marinated 3 decent sized chops overnight, using 3/4 soy sauce and 1/4 water... liberal w/the lemon juice and added powdered ginger as another reviewer recommended. Cooked ;'em in the marinade at 375 for 35 minutes and they were moist, flavorful, and delish! I spooned some of the leftover marinade over brown rice and sauteed mushrooms and onion in Worchester sauce and served on top of the chops.
This was anothere awesome recipe. When I was making the marinade it seemed a bit strong, but after I cooked the pork chops,(for about an hour because I like my meats cooked well done), it tasted great. The sauce was mixture was perfect.
I thought with all the great reviews that this would be a great recipe but it wasn't. They were dried out and not very favorful. I marinated them for 2 hours and even covered the pan with foil to try to keep the moisture in to no advail. The marinade smelled wonderful but that's it. Not a recipe that I would recommend to anyone.
My husband and I really enjoyed these scrumptious pork chops! I think this recipe could also work well for chicken breast; which I plan on trying out in the near future. I'll definately be making these porkchops again. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good and easy to make. I might use low sodium soy sauce the next time as I let it marinate for 4 hrs and it was a bit salty for me but my husband and kids loved it. I'm not a big fan of porkchops but this was really good. I might try the marinade with chicken soon too! SO GOOD! Thanks Sherlock!
These were pretty good. Almost too salty though, and I cut the soy sauce in half (used reduced-sodium soy) and used half the W. sauce too. I liked the lemon and garlic in this though. I used half olive oil/half toasted sesame oil for the veggie oil. The pork remained a little chewy, but I think that's just the nature of pork chops. I baked them in the marinade, and turned them over a few times. The great thing about this recipe was that is was so easy to prepare! It took about 5 minutes to throw together. Served with brown rice and fresh steamed broccoli.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2002
A lovely dish, thank you Sherlock! I added considerably more spice, but being baked, it was just delicioulsy warm, not blasting hot. I added: twice the garlic, some grated ginger, some chopped hot chile peppers and a pinch of cayenne. I made this along with the AllRecipe "Asian Coconut Rice", added fresh cilantro garnish, and it was very well received.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2002
These were great!! My pickiest eater loved them!! Quick and easy!! Will use this marinade on chicken too, it is that good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
I used chicken instead of pork because thats what I had. It was very good. I also added ginger (the kind you get with sushi), chopped it up pretty fine and added to marinate. Was very tasty...
Best homemade pork chops I have ever had! I cut the soy sauce down to 1/4 cup and added some water and extra lemon juice instead. Marinated them for about 90 minutes. I used boneless chops and they were done in 25-30 minutes. I basted them 3-4 times while they were cooking. So juicy and full of flavor! Served with brown rice and stir fry vegetables. I will definitely make this again.
WOW these were good. We had them last night and my husband is already asking for them again. We did make a couple of changes. I juiced 2 small lemons so I think it was a bit more than the recipe stated and we grilled them. We had planned to mariate them over night, but they actually marinated for 2 nights. SO Yummy! We served with red potatoes baked on the grill.
So after reading many of the reviews, I decided to make this recipe w/ thick boneless chops, low sodium soy sauce, and extra garlic. I marinated for about 12 hours and then baked the whole thing, w/ the marinade for 45 minutes. The chops don't look very appetizing, but they came out very, very moist. As for taste, they were flavorful and not too salty but really, I've had much better tasting pork chops.
This recipe is great! I added a tsp of honey and took the advice of other tasters by diluting the soy sauce by 1/2 with water. I had quite a bit of marinade left over, so I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and a splash of red wine vinegar, reduced it till thick and drizzled it over roasted asparagus. I even used it as a salad dressing for the green salad. WONDERFULL! The chops I used were very thick, so I seared them on both sides in and oven proof skillet first and then finished them in the oven. The moist, moist flavorfull chops I have ever had!
Very tasty, quick & easy. I had my hands full so after about 45 min, I just put them in a baking dish, poured the marinade over & popped in the oven for 30 min. I also added a bit of fresh ginger. Everyone loved it so much, they all asked for left-overs in their lunches....BUT there was NONE LEFT! Great post...thanks!
I'm not a big fan of pork chops, I make them because my husband likes them but this recipe was really good! I did 1/4 soy sauce and 1/4 water and they were still a bit salty but not too salty. My 2 year old also ate these up so that's gotta count for something!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. I have prepared it at least 6 times since I got it a few months ago. I especially love it with pork loin, too. I made it exactly as written. My whole family loves this, & I served it to guests last week & have been asked for the recipe. Awesome flavor!
This is a great way to prepare pork chops and it tasted wonderful. It was a tad salty but I like it that way. Marinated about 3 hours before baking. Served with blue cheese potato au gratin and grean bean/mushroom medley from this site Will definitely make this again. Yummy !!!
This was great! I loved the lemon flavor. I did use less soy & it was low sodium. I used granulated garlic - I was being lazy. We really liked it, thanks! We did grill them, too hot in Texas to use the oven :)
This recipe made some very tasty and moist pork chops. I did use low-sodium soy sauce and baked them in the dish with the marinade. I really liked the ease of preparation for this and will make it again in the future....I think that next time I'll try grilling them.
I was crunched for time so I marinated the pork chops for only 20 minutes. Regardless, they were very flavorful and very moist. For a little extra flavor, I heated up the remaining marinade used for basting and served it on the side. I will definitely make this recipe again, but will try marinating the chops overnight, as many of you suggested. Thanks!
Although it does take a bit of time (only to allow it to marinate), it's a great recipe. I thought the sauce may have been perhaps a bit overbearing, but indeed, it wasn't. This recipe is truly a gem among all the others!
Very, very good. I marinated the pork overnight and the next day realized I was not going to be home to cook them, so I put them in the freezer. A couple days later I thawed them out and grilled them. They were great. My three little boys even enjoyed them. Thanks for sharing! I will def be making these again!
I used half soy sauce and half water and, though salty, the chops tasted good. I put in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes since I was using very thin pork chops. Overall, I would use this recipe for a quick midweek meal but not for a special occasion.
4 1/2 for sure, I loved this meal and so did my family. I chose to grill them rather than bake them and it only added to the taste. I think this will go well in the fall as the ambient temp starts to fall. I added a side dish of shredded Brussel sprouts cooked in butter and Celtic grey salt and fresh ground pepper.
These were very good! I use a tamari premium soy sauce and I find it more flavorful than certain brands that may be cheaper and have more salty taste. My whole family liked these, even the kids. I just have to find a way to make pork chops stay moist- I only cooked them 35 minutes, they came out great except for being a bit dry.
rosyshell
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2009
Had these tonight for dinner, and they are really good! I didn't really measure, cause I am not that precise on marinades... but made about half a recipe of this for 2 super thick pork chops. Because of the thickness, baked at a lower temp for longer time, turning the meat over every 30 minutes... Did not think this was too salty, but there is a definite salt tang. Will make again, since it's not often the husband and I agree on a recipe.
Very good recipe! All five of us ate it (even with a very picky eater who does like many meats). A little on the salty side which is why I only gave it four stars. Next time I'll use low sodium soy sauce. Changes....used two one pound pork tenderloins. Marinaded it overnight and baked at 325 for one hour in the marinade. Will definitely make it again!
This recipe was very simple, and all of the ingredients are things I usually keep on-hand. I didn't feel that the pork chops had a whole lot of flavor, I could taste the soy sauce more than anything else. Not bad, but could be better.
I did not think it was too salty. I scaled the recipe down to 2 porkchops and still used 1/4 cup of reduced sodium soy. Also added 1 tsp of ginger per another reviewer. Great, easy dinner! (Didn't have time to marinate for more than 15 minutes...next time I'll make on my lunch break so it can sit all afternoon.)
My fiance and I thought these were delicious. I didn't have a few of the ingredients, so I improvised. I used lemon peppar seasoning instead of the lemon juice and the dry garlic flakes instead of the fresh cloves. It is a little salty, but we love salty foods, so it was great. Also, I cooked them about 25 minutes at 375 degreese. I think 35 minutes would have dried them out. I'll make again!
This is one of the best recipes I've tried on Allrecipes.com! It was wonderful! Since I only made this for 2, the amount of soy sauce was perfect. But I could tell that if I made this for 4 that it would be extremely salty. I marinated the pork chops in the mixture for 5 hours in a zip lock bag and it was perfect. I also cooked them for 30 minutes instead of 40. Perfect!
These were so good, quick and easy. I agree with others reviews they are a little salty but still very yummy! My honey did not think they were too salty. He LOVED them, I will be making these again and again. They were so tender and could be cut with a fork. The only thing different we did was use eight large cloves of garlic instead of four. In our opinion you can never have enough garlic. I served it with jasmine rice.
Wonderful. I used lower sodium soya sauce to limit saltiness and soaked overnight. Minced jarred garlic is a great short cut for this. The chops were soft and flavourful. I find they are best done in a glass baking dish. My toddler ate them without hesitation!
Just had this for dinner and it was very tasty. I doubled the marinade and added the sliced mushrooms and onion overnight. I sauted the pork chops first, adding some marinade as needed. Then i added the mushrooms and onions and brought to a boil. I thickened the marinade with cornstarch and served over rice. I think this would be just as tasty making it with chicken. Yum
