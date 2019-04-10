Shrimp Lemon Pepper Linguini
So easy to make, done in minutes, and absolutely delicious. Keeps well in the fridge, too!
So easy to make, done in minutes, and absolutely delicious. Keeps well in the fridge, too!
Unfortunately, I did not have any linguini on hand and had to use spaghettini. I strongly do not suggest changing the pasta. This is truly a recipe best reserved for linguini or any other wide pasta and nothing else. I will try and use less lemon zest next time since I prefer a more 'shrimpy' taste than a 'lemony' one. This, of course, is just a personal taste though. This was an especially tasty recipe and one everyone should try!Read More
The overall taste of this dish was good. There was way too much pepper for my husband & me --we had to rinse the food off and start over. I would recommend adding the salt and pepper to taste and not following the 2tsp given in the recipe.Read More
Unfortunately, I did not have any linguini on hand and had to use spaghettini. I strongly do not suggest changing the pasta. This is truly a recipe best reserved for linguini or any other wide pasta and nothing else. I will try and use less lemon zest next time since I prefer a more 'shrimpy' taste than a 'lemony' one. This, of course, is just a personal taste though. This was an especially tasty recipe and one everyone should try!
EEEEE-YUM!! I didn't put in the full amount of pepper and I DID double the sauce. Such a wonderful, yummy recipe! This goes into my "favorites" book! Thanks skini.
Delicious, and EASY. I followed other reviewers suggestions and increased the amount of sauce ingredients and it was perfect. I've made this three times now. The second time I grilled the shrimp on skewers and the third time we used grilled chicken breast in place of the shrimp and it was fabulous.It's very light and perfect for summer. Top it with some fresh grated parmesan cheese and some fresh tomatoes on the side and you have the perfect meal. Thanks for a wonderful recipe skini!
Short and sweet...this was excellent. Enjoyed preparing this nearly as much as I enjoyed eating it. Didn't measure anything (takes the fun out of cooking!), just cooked to my heart's content. Fresh, basic and exquisite ingredients. Beautiful dish. Simply perfect. My tummy is a happy camper tonight.
Really good and really quick! This was my first time cooking w/ shrimp- and I even cheated! I bought a big bag of precooked shrimp. I thawed them in water, them warmed them through in the oil/garlic sauce. I did not have any wine, just did w/o. We didn't even miss it!
Very good, very easy...we really enjoyed this one. The only change I made was to add some capers along with the lemon...so yummy.
I thought the amount of sauce was perfect. It tasted great, but I have to admit we were sweating pretty soon after we started eating. I'll definitely make it again, but I'm going to use less pepper next time.
The overall taste of this dish was good. There was way too much pepper for my husband & me --we had to rinse the food off and start over. I would recommend adding the salt and pepper to taste and not following the 2tsp given in the recipe.
Honestly, I found the proportions in this recipe inexplicable. First, the ratio of broth to wine and lemon juice seems so off. It tasted awful when I followed those directions: way too much wine and juice, so it tasted very sharp and acidic. I ended up having to add a tbsp of sugar to counteract the acidity. The perfect ratio is 2 cups broth to 1/2 cup wine to 2 tbsps lemon juice. That is more classic and turns out far better. Let that boil down until only half remains. Second, the pepper is great, but the amount is absurd. It is supposed to taste peppery, not set your mouth on fire. I found 1/2 tsp pepper enough to provide a great bite and rich flavor. You can stir in a little cream at the end to make the sauce 'saucier'; it is very runny as written. With the changes, it's good, and it's easy to make.
This recipe is easy to make and it's sure to be a family favorite! There is no need to add or modify anything. If you close your eyes when you take a bite, you will think you are in an italian restaurant. Easily a five star main dish. I get requests to make this regularly!
Very good. Just tweeked it to our liking, and doubled sauce mixture so there would be plenty of juice for dipping some good crusty Italian bread. Your linguini will suck up a lot of juice so you really do need to double the amount. I peeled the shrimp earlier in day and cooked the shells with 1 1/2 cups of water and boiled for 5 minutes with a few twists of cracked pepper. I used 1/2 cup of shrimp stock and 1/2 cup of pasta water along with the chicken broth and wine. Very similar to what I've had in good Italian restaurants. I did not use basil instead I used 1 tsp dried oregano. Also used 2 pinches crushed red pepper flakes, and fresh cracked black pepper only for taste 2 tsp is really overkill. The butter really helps smooth out the taste, and we love the fresh lemony taste you come across every now and then. The shrimp pick up every flavor. My husband enjoyed it so much he wants me to use it as a base for mussels the next time. Lump crabmeat along with the shrimp would be great too. Thanks.
add capers, asparagus, dbl sauce & change pepper to 1/2 teas. 2 cups broth to 1/2 wine to 2 Tbl. lemon juice
We simply did not care for this dish. There was very little flavor even with additional garlic. I won't be making this again
This sauce blew us away. You could actually skip the shrimp and just do veggies or chicken or whatever you want. I added asparagus (just cut up and add to the pasta water 3 to 4 minutes before pasta is done cooking) and I added candy cherry tomatoes from Whole Foods at the end and that really put it over the top. I also added just a couple of spoons of light sour cream as other reviewers suggested just to thicken it up a bit, although it does thicken nicely after sitting a few minutes. Oh and definitely double the sauce recipe. This makes 4 very large servings and is definitely restaurant quality! Super easy to make but I definitely suggest preparing as much as you can beforehand, because once you get going, it goes very fast!
This was wonderful and so easy! I, too, used frozen shrimp. This dish is a great,light tasting meal. We really enjoyed it. Thank you!!
Two syllables: YUM-MY!. I didn't use the exact measurements of the lemon, white wine and pepper, instead I just went according to taste and doubled the amount of chicken broth. I added 2 Tbsp of Italian bread crumbs to thicken the sauce up a bit. And I added some grated Parmesan as suggested by other reviewers. This is a keeper in my book.
5* very good. i doubled the sauce, except for the pepper and I didn't have fresh parsley so i used 3 tblsp. dried parsley. Also, i didn't have linguini and used angel hair and it was perfect, i think linguini would have been too big for this sauce.
This is an awesome dish! I added fresh chopped tomatoes and zucchini in at the last step and that seemed to add a great dimension of texture and extra flavor to this dish. I will make this dish again with the fresh tomatoes and zucchini.
Both my husband and I thought this dish was absolutely delicious. I did use closer to 1/2 cup of wine (a Pinot Grigio), and few extra squirts of lemon juice from the plastic squirty bottle. I switched the amounts of parsley and basil, and used only 1/2 tsp. pepper. We added more to taste at the table. Thanks, skini... this dish is definitely company worthy.
Yummo! I added boneless skinless chicken breast pieces and sauteed them in the broth mixture as it reduced. I then added the butter and towards the end, made a thin paste from 1 tbsp cornstarch and a little water to thicken. WONDERFUL! Even my picky husband liked it! :)
I doubled the sauce like many posts suggested. I will try with capers and asparagus next time! This is a delightful dish! I will be preparing this for my next date night.
One of our favorite pasta dishes! I've made this a couple times now and we absolutely love it. I always double the broth & wine but keep everything else as-is, then let it simmer down to the amount of sauce I want. If I don't have enough parsley, I use more basil & vice versa. Very easy recipe to play with. No complaints and no leftovers with this one! Thanks for a great recipe!
wow this is a great recipe!! I tripled the sauce recipe which made it 18 cloves of minced garlic.. Now.. I'm a HUGE garlic lover so I went with about 12 cloves and it was delish! I didn't finish the sauce with butter like it says to, instead I used a half bar of cream cheese to make it a creamy,slightly thicker oh and I added capers to give it sort of a picatta look. DELISH! will make again!!
I also double the sauce and added 1/4 sliced onions. It was great.
Great recipe! I ended up adjusting a little bit....I doubled the amounts of the liquids and used chicken instead of shrimp (didn't have any). I also added one small sliced onioin and a can of artichoke hearts, quartered. I served it with whole wheat angel hair pasta. Go easy on the salt, if using the artichokes. Smelled like an Italian restaurant while it was cooking and it was delish!
Not to take away from this recipe which was fabulous, but I tried it with left over turkey pieces because I had no shrimp and it was very good too. So if you are looking for something to do with leftovers after Thanksgiving, try this one. Fabulous reipe, love it with shrimp
Nice for something different than jarred red sauce on your pasta - and to use up lemons (if your tree is overzealous like mine, haha). I made less pasta because it is just DH and I, but kept the sauce amount the same, so it was very saucy. No cooking wine, so I used all broth, and my shrimp was pre cooked and frozen, so it ended up a little chewy (not the recipes fault). Overall judgement - very zesty and lemony, good for a change of pace, but not for everyday.
Best shrimp and pasta recipe I have ever had.
I was really disappointed with this. The sauce was more the consistency of a white clam sauce, so the juice sunk to the bottom and the shrimp stayed on top. I also thought it was bland, but sprinkled lemon pepper seasoning on my portion and it tasted much better.
I really enjoyed this recipe, and so did my fiance. I added a little more olive oil and less butter to make it a little healthier. I also used dried basil and parsley cause I didn't have the fresh, but it came out just fine. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was delicious. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 was that the sauce didn't thicken up quite the way I expected it to and there was not as much lemon flavor as I was expecting, but I have ideas to fix both the next time I make it. I will definitely start the sauce earlier, giving it more time to reduce, I get it about 20 min, but it wasn't enough. I'll also probably add a little more lemon juice, just to punch it up. As to what other reviewers have said about the pepperieness of the dish... Don't believe it's overpowering. It's not. Yes, there is a pepper flavor, on the strong side, but it is not extrememly spicy or inedible. You won't have to take a drink after each bite, as I have with some recipes, you just get a pepper flavor to the dish. Try it as written first, then make changes the next time. This one is very good as is.
Made this last night and it was easy to make and delicious. For those who wonder how to stretch the sauce. Add 1/2 cup of the water used to make the pasta into the mix as you are stirring the shrimp into the pasta. Also, I added a pinch of red pepper flakes into the sauce to give it a little kick. It was great. Would defintley make this again.
I also increased the sauce as others suggested by doubling all the sauce ingredients and added: 1 sm jar capers, drained, 1 jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained, and 8 oz of portobella mushrooms, sliced thick. Delicious and easy.
mmm...Amazing!!!
Good, didn't use as much butter as the recipe called for.
This is my favorite recipe from allrecipes.com and my go to meal when we have company over. It's easy and tastes amazing. The only thing I changed was reducing the amount of pepper I added. Love it!!
Delicious! Our whole family of ten loves this! I like the suggestion to try it with chicken for those times I don't have shrimp on hand.
My husband and I love this recipe. I find it even better as leftovers the next day. All of the flavors have been soaking in the pasta all night.
HORRIBLE! I am so sorry, but this recipe is TERRIBLE, and I hate so much to do this, but here it goes. First of all: WAAAYYYYY too much lemon (I used fresh, of course, but too over-powering for the shrimp), TOOO MUCH GARLIC!!!!!!!!!! (please SAVE your precious shrimp). I LOOOOVVEEE garlic, but WOOOOWWWWWWW, too much, I do NOT like eating garlic by the spoonful, do you?? This is way SOOO disappointing (I LOVE LEMON PEPPER). By the way: doubled the sauce, used fresh herbs, & used premium shrimp.
This is one of my favorite recipes on the site. I like to add crushed red pepper flakes and I usually don't have white wine on hand, so I use more chicken broth. Also, I prefer it without the lemon. I've never been disappointed with this dish.
My kids and I enjoyed this very much! It was simple to make & tasted delicious. I pretty much followed the recipe exactly.
Delicious! Sprinkled dish with diced tomato and parmesan to taste just before eating.
This was so so good. I served it over steamed rice instead of pasta, but this was absolutely delicious!
I made this according to the directions. The only thing I didn't have was a lemon. I used 1/4 cup of lemon juice instead and didn't use the zest at all. It was delicious. I think the next time I make it, I'm going to add some chicken breast slices too. Good recipe. Thanks!
Soooo yummy! I agree with some of the other reviews, make extra sauce. I have made this twice and plan to make it next weekend for a group of ladies for a weekend get-away trip.
This recipe has a magical Something that makes it become much more than the sum of its parts. I double everything except the butter and shrimp (I have a tendency to reduce the amount of butter in anything I cook, so that may not be for everyone.) I brought some to my parents' house, and a few hours later my mother called and said "I NEED that recipe!!". Five stars. Easy and delicious AND classy.
I made this for my girlfriend's birthday dinner and it was a big hit! It was so easy and tasted like it took all day to make. I used fresh pasta and wild shrimp...yum yum yummy!
I thought this was very tasty.... I did splurge and add a little half and half and some canned artichokes I had in the refrigerator....... would definitely fix again...
Simple & delicious...even my picky kids liked it! To lower fat & cholesterol, I used half the volume of shrimp (it was plenty) & slightly less butter. I followed the recipe for sauce closely (did not make extra), & made the following changes: 1) subbed half the quantity of dried basil & parsley for fresh 2) subbed 1/2 tsp lemon pepper for the 2 tsp black pepper 3) added 1/2 tsp cornstarch to thicken the sauce 4) added a little extra garlic (we love it) 5) added 1/2 tsp salt 6) added 1 tbsp parmesan 7) added 2 tbsp capers. Used frozen, pre-cooked, de-veined salad shrimp & thawed them quickly with hot water in the strainer, then poured pasta right over the top to strain off boiling water. Put linguini / shrimp mixture back in pot, then poured sauce over the top, mixing well. Served with a crisp tossed salad...YUM!!!! Thanks for the awesome recipe skini!
There is not a lot of recipes I can't eat, but this was one of them. WAY to much pepper. It's all I could taste and it made it very unpleasant to eat. Sorry.
This was wonderful. I did add half more of the recommended white wine and chicken broth. I also used lemon pepper seasoning. I used what was called for on all of the seasonings but I added more as I went along. I also used fresh cracked pepper. Thank you for a great recipe. I am glad I have a new way to cook shrimp.
This is very delicious! I doubled the white wine and chicken broth and did not use as much pepper as the recipe called for ! I made this before I went to work, came home 4 hours later and reheated it on the stove . It tasted great as the sauce had thickened. I will make this again soon!
We loved this. Put it over cheese ravioli from the refrigerated section. Was quick, and we'll make again!
Soooo good - Yum.
Family loved this! Used only 1 tsp. pepper and that was plenty. Also, must double the sauce!
Really good recipe!! Although I did a few things different because I was too lazy to go to the store! Instead of lemon I used lime b/c thats all I had. I used fettucini instead of linguine. I used cooked shrimp. I did not have white wine so I doubled the amount of chicken broth. I also decreased the amount of pepper 1tsp and a half. I increased the amount of butter by two tbs. Since I did not have fresh basil I used dry. It was really good and I will def make it again! Thanks!! :)
Really good! I too tripled the sauce and also thickened it just a tad. In addition to the shrimp, we decided to add clams to this dish and instead of the chicken broth, we added the broth from the steamed clams. Great vacation or anytime meal. Thanks Skini!!
great recipe. followed exactly and made with angel hair. Lots of flavor for few ingredients and you can add more veg. if you want.
BEST RECIPE EVER!!! Let me say I have tried so many shrimp scampi, lemon shrimp, garlic shrimp recipies ony to tell myself something is missing.... This recipe has it all and very easy and quick. I used Reisling wine and Light Can't Believe It's Not Butter. Absolutely amazing. My ever amazing chef mother-in-law even had great things to say. Try this recipe you wont be sorry!
This is an excellent, easy fix. It didn't take me nearly as long to prepare as the recipe suggests because I cooked the noodles as I prepared the sauce simultaneously.
ok... my daughter and I thought it was too lemon-y... but hubby said it was good and that it was how it was supposed to taste. So giving it a 4 off his comments.
This was really good and so simple to prepare! My family enjoyed it very much, and I have a 15-yr-old and four-year-old. The only changes I made were to double the sauce ingredients except for the butter, used 16 oz. of linguine, and a pound and a half of shrimp. Otherwise, I followed it to a T. Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe. We will definitely be making it again!!
Great recipe. A lot of recipes have too much butter and that's all you taste. This one has a lot of flavor. I used a Chardonnay. I did add a pinch of red pepper flakes, a tablespoon of capers and a jar of artichokes. But this recipe is still great without all that. I would definitely double the sauce.
Good! Use much less pepper, 1 tsp was still extremely peppery. Will definitely make again.
Loved this! I did make a little more sauce. Perfect
Not impressed. I guess I was expecting a little more of a creamy stlye alfredo like sauce.. but it was thin and watery and didn't have much flavor. I'll keep searching for a better recipe.
I love this recipe! Tastes like something you would find at olive garden. I substituted the white wine with the same amount of dilluted white wine vinegar, just went an 8th cup of the vinegar and an 8th cup of water. Turned out great! I also found it to yeild plenty of sauce the way I made it. Definitely a favorite.
This is absolutely delicious - very lemony and fresh tasting. I made with 1 tsp pepper and will use 2 as listed next time. YUMMY!
Oh yea babe, this was good. I to doubled the sauce but that is a personal preferece. Thanks for the post.
While the overall dish was pretty good, all I really wanted to do was soak up the sauce with my garlic bread. It was delicious! I'm thinking about making the sauce just for bread dipping next time!
YUMMY!!! I used angel hair pasta, skipped the parsley, cut the butter in half, added fresh cut asparagus, and stirred in fresh parmesan cheese to finish. I also saved a bit of the pasta water before draining in case I needed it for the sauce. Easy and delicious!
I am only giving this four stars because the pepper was overpowering. I love lemon pepper, but i also like to taste the lemon in a good dose, too--and my mouth was burning for awhile there was so much pepper. So I will definitely make it again, but I will reduce the pepper and I didn't use the full amount of butter and it was great still.
You may also add some Lemon Balm, a spice that adds some depth to the lemon flavor without overpowering the flavors. Scampi is a house (and my wife's favorite) around here. Enjoy!
Loved this recipe! We used about 8 cloves of garlic, extra wine, the zest of the entire lemon, and more chopped basil (probably about 3T.) We'll probably vary the recipe a little each time--but it's a keeper however it is modified.
My husbands asked for this all the time. We like to mix scallops and shrimp. Fresh basil is a must.
This was awesome, I added sundried tomatoes and crushed red pepper-amazing!
This was so good! The only thing I left out was chicken broth. I learned from the pros on tv to use the pasta water, it has the starch to thicken your sauce. I added zucchini to the mix to get a vegetable in. It was perfect. I squeezed fresh lemon juice on top of the pasta right before serving & added shredded parm cheese. I served "double tomato bruschetta" from AR with my pasta. Perfect with a glass of Reisling.
I'm not a fan of shrimp, but even I liked this & my family loved it! It looks and smells wonderful, and is pretty easy to make. The only thing I had to do differently was add about 2 tbs of flour to thicken the sauce. Also, I would recommend cooking the pasta last, not first. Other then that, a great recipe!
Simply yummy although it looks and tastes like a fancy dish. I will make this again!!
Great recipe!!! My husband is on a low potassium diet and this worked perfectly....Great flavor and simple to make. Followed as written.
This recipe was absolutley delicious! We LOVE pasta and this dish was perfect!
Very, very good...restaurant quality. I did double the sauce, except for the lemon.
This was a sensational recipe! I've made it twice, both times omitting the lemon zest and using dry herbs rather than fresh. I believe that fresh would enhance the flavor, but I had none on hand. The recipe is very low maintenance, as the shrimp cook in only three to five minutes. The sauce is very easy to make, with only a few flavorful ingredients. I suggest this when you want to impress, but have little time to work in the kitchen. Delicious. It will reheat okay in the microwave at a low power.
This is a super recipe...I changed a couple of things because I wanted a "lemon-garlic charred flavor" so I grilled the shrimp and used the sauce as a baste... which used up all my sauce so I made a second batch of sauce (knowing this in the future you can just double the sauce and use 1/2) and cooked the linguine in it...I also increased the amount of garlic. This turned out absolutely great!!! This gets even better after it sits in the sauce, so it's even better the next day for leftovers.
This was a wonderful light dish for the summer. It has very little prep time, especially if you buy shrimp that are already de-headed and -de-vained. My only problem was that it wasn't lemony enough for me but I did have a pretty small lemon. Next time I would use a big lemon or even two smaller ones. I also need to say that I did not use 2 teaspoons of pepper but I peppered to taste. I probably use about 1/4 of a teaspoon. Pair this dish with a nice salad, crusty bread and a lovely chardonnay and you've got yourself a great dinner for entertaining.
This was very good. I made a low fat version, deleting the butter. I would probably give it 4 stars the way I made it, but considering how much richer it would have tasted with the butter, I'm giving it 5 stars. Still, it was worth it to me to save on the fat and calories. I also added some spinach which was delicious. The dish had a very fresh flavor and my entire family enjoyed it. I doubled the sauce and used an entire box of pasta.
It was great. I would have added a vegetable or tomatoes for more variety and flavors.
It was good, but it wasn't great. With the high reviews I was expecting something more. I agree with other reviewers that you need to make more sauce for the recommended amount of pasta (the amount of shrimp was good though). The sauce was much better on the shrimp but lacked luster on the pasta. It seems to be a good base and I plan on altering it bit with some spice. No plans to make again "by the book" though.
As written it came out too dry and too lemony. So, I made a second (double) batch of the sauce part, and added veggies (brocolli & carrot slices)and (bite size)chicken: seasoned with (McCormick) Lemon & Herbs. I also preferred to use thinner Angel Hair pasta. Mixed all when done, in the dutch oven (I cooked the pasta in)and let sit on low for 5 minutes to let the pasta soak up the (thin)sauce and then topped with shaved Parmesan. Definitely will make again. Thank you, for the basic recipe!
Yummy! Add NM green chile and pow! Also used wheat pasta and low sodium no fat broth to save almost 80 calories per serving!
This one is definitely a 5 star. My favorite meal. I use angel hair pasta and add onions and red pepper to the pan and saute a little before adding the broth mixture. Tehn when liquid is reduced I add the shrimp for a couple of minutes. Mix in the pasta and serve wtih parmesan cheese. Delicious. I do not add the butter at the end, too much fat and certainly not needed. Takes a good healthy meal and turns into a higher fat meal. I also double all my liquids.
This was really good! I only used half the pepper and used about 1 tsp dried parsley and basil. Also used fresh pasta and pre-cooked shrimp. Thanks so much, will definately make again!
Read reviews. Doubled sauce. Good call. I'm going to thicken the sauce a bit next time.
It looked good when i read the recipe! It tasted even better. The dishes are all empty. That must say something. lol yummy!
Excellent recipe! I doubled the sauce per other users suggestions and it was the perfect amount. I used a bag of raw frozen shrimp and thawed them under running water in the sink. My only issue was the amount of pepper, we felt it was too spicy but that may just be our personal preference. Next time I will double everything for the sauce except the pepper. Over all, we loved this recipe and will be making it again!
Made this recipe for a small dinner party and it was a hit! Modified nothing! Absolutely light and tasty.
I could only give this 4 stars because my son said he thought it was too lemony. I thought it was just right. It's not called Lemon Pepper for nothing. Very tangy and peppery. I did add more liquid ingredients as it seemed to need more sauce. Other than that, this was very satisfying.
not at all impressed. bland (except for the flavor of lemon & chicken broth) and boring. reminded me of avgolemno - and it wasn't soup that I wanted to be reminded of. really expected a lot more from this recipe because of the reviews. apparently this site has a lot of users that are *really* easily pleased.
This is an excellent, tasty pasta recipe when made as written. I have made a few changes, based on other reviews, my experiences and my family's preferences. 1. I sautéed 12 oz sliced white mushrooms in the heated olive oil before adding the garlic. 2. I used chicken stock instead of broth (it's richer and tastier), and doubled the amount of white wine and stock to yield more sauce. 3. I reduced the amount of black pepper to 1/2 tsp and I added 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes to give it more kick. 4. I used frozen cooked shrimp which I thawed, then threw into the pasta water for the last 30 seconds of cooking time. After I drained the pasta and shrimp, I added the sauce and tossed it together. Parmesan was served on the side, for anyone who wanted it, but it doesn't really need it. This was very tasty, not too lemony at all! And I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for a great recipe, skini!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections