Shrimp Lemon Pepper Linguini

4.5
1779 Ratings
  • 5 1199
  • 4 423
  • 3 111
  • 2 26
  • 1 20

So easy to make, done in minutes, and absolutely delicious. Keeps well in the fridge, too!

Recipe by skini

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
174 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguine, and cook for 9 to 13 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and saute garlic about 1 minute. Mix in chicken broth, wine, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat, and simmer until liquid is reduced by about 1/2.

  • Mix shrimp, butter, parsley, and basil into the saucepan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, until shrimp is opaque. Stir in the cooked linguine, and continue cooking 2 minutes, until well coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 203.8mg; sodium 441.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022