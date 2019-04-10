Shrimp Lemon Pepper Linguini

This was delicious. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 was that the sauce didn't thicken up quite the way I expected it to and there was not as much lemon flavor as I was expecting, but I have ideas to fix both the next time I make it. I will definitely start the sauce earlier, giving it more time to reduce, I get it about 20 min, but it wasn't enough. I'll also probably add a little more lemon juice, just to punch it up. As to what other reviewers have said about the pepperieness of the dish... Don't believe it's overpowering. It's not. Yes, there is a pepper flavor, on the strong side, but it is not extrememly spicy or inedible. You won't have to take a drink after each bite, as I have with some recipes, you just get a pepper flavor to the dish. Try it as written first, then make changes the next time. This one is very good as is.