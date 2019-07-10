Kyle's Cheesy Chicken

I added oregano to the dish for more flavor and used chopped walnuts instead of sunflowers. It was pretty good! I would serve it next time with rice or potatoes.
This was really easy to make and very good. My husband wouldn't allow anyone to have seconds because he wanted the leftovers for lunch today!
Excellent!! I'm not a great cook but this was easy tasted great and looked amazing. I will definately be using this for some dinner parties this winter. Changes I made: 2 Tbsp lemon juice (not fresh squeezed) and 9x13 pan. I highly recommend this!! A perfect 5 stars.
So easy and delicious. Loved how the melted cheese and tomatoes made a nice gooey sauce in the bottom of the pan. Kyle send more recipes like this!
This recipe was a hit with my family. My husband and I are low carbin it but we also have 2 boys to cook for. This recipe kept us on our diet but also please picky 2 and 6 year old boys. My husband simply said Kyle knows his chicken!!! Gave 4 stars because I thought the tomato was a little over powering that's okay though next time I'll use a little less.
Thought it could have used a thicker sauce
I did not care for this recipe. I found it very bland like it was just missing something.
I've had this recipe since Sept. of 2001 but I never reviewed it it was well liked then and is still very well liked. Thanks for taking the time for this wonderful recipe.
02-04-16 Simple way to prepare chicken. We thought the chicken needed a little more flavor then just the s/p and lemon juice. I used fresh tomatoes rather than canned and my cheese will co-jack as that is what I had open. We enjoyed the chicken served with a toss salad.