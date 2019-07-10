Kyle's Cheesy Chicken

Rating: 3.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a classy dish and easy to make! It includes boneless chicken breast, lemon juice, black pepper and some salt. To top it with some style, I throw on some ready cut tomatoes and shredded Monterey Jack cheese and toasted sunflower seeds.

By Kyle

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the sunflower seeds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place them into the oven to toast while the oven is preheating. This should take only about 10 minutes. Keep an eye on them, they burn easily.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the lemon juice, pepper and salt. Place the chicken into an 11x7 inch baking dish, and sprinkle with the lemon juice mixture. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink, and the juices run clear. Remove the dish from the oven, and drain off any liquid. Spoon the tomatoes over the chicken. Sprinkle the toasted sunflower seeds and Monterey Jack cheese evenly over the top. Switch the oven to Broil.

  • Place the dish with the chicken back into the oven uncovered, and broil for about 1 or 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted. There you have it!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 571.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

WENDY JEAN
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2003
I added oregano to the dish for more flavor and used chopped walnuts instead of sunflowers. It was pretty good! I would serve it next time with rice or potatoes. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

JENNSHEA
Rating: 1 stars
02/02/2016
I did not care for this recipe. I found it very bland like it was just missing something. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
MJ Bush
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This was really easy to make and very good. My husband wouldn't allow anyone to have seconds because he wanted the leftovers for lunch today! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Dee
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
Excellent!! I'm not a great cook but this was easy tasted great and looked amazing. I will definately be using this for some dinner parties this winter. Changes I made: 2 Tbsp lemon juice (not fresh squeezed) and 9x13 pan. I highly recommend this!! A perfect 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lesley
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
So easy and delicious. Loved how the melted cheese and tomatoes made a nice gooey sauce in the bottom of the pan. Kyle send more recipes like this! Read More
Helpful
(3)
rbrown
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2005
This recipe was a hit with my family. My husband and I are low carbin it but we also have 2 boys to cook for. This recipe kept us on our diet but also please picky 2 and 6 year old boys. My husband simply said Kyle knows his chicken!!! Gave 4 stars because I thought the tomato was a little over powering that's okay though next time I'll use a little less. Read More
Helpful
(2)
DINGDAWN
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2003
Thought it could have used a thicker sauce Read More
Helpful
(2)
Linda Grein
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2008
I've had this recipe since Sept. of 2001 but I never reviewed it it was well liked then and is still very well liked. Thanks for taking the time for this wonderful recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2016
02-04-16 Simple way to prepare chicken. We thought the chicken needed a little more flavor then just the s/p and lemon juice. I used fresh tomatoes rather than canned and my cheese will co-jack as that is what I had open. We enjoyed the chicken served with a toss salad. Read More
