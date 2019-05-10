American Potato Salad

Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.

Recipe by JOSLYN

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender but still firm. Drain, cool and cut into cubes.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a large bowl, combine chopped potatoes and eggs. Mix together mayonnaise, chopped onion, green onion, green pepper, and celery. Season with salt and pepper, then mix well. Cover, and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 721.4mg. Full Nutrition
