American Potato Salad

This is a great basic potato salad recipe. I have made this a couple of times and I wanted to share the slight modifications I have made to mine through my experience. First is the size. I suggest you use the six serving size as a starting point instead of 12. You will still have enough potato salad to serve 12 people seconds. Also, I use red pepper instead of green for the sharper taste. I also doubled the amount of celery for the added crunch. Most importantly is adding two table spoons of classic Dijon mustard (the kind where you still see the mustard seed). I am not a Dijon mustard fan in any way, except for using in small amounts to compliment some sauces. It really does add another dimension to this recipe and, it goes a long way to turn a very basic recipe into something more (it is very subtle). Lastly is the cook time for the potatoes. I suggest 20 to 25 minutes instead of 15 - 20 minutes, which I find leave the potatoes slightly too hard. I like my potato salad to have a bit of mash to the potato pieces and 25 minutes is just about right. Salt and pepper to taste.