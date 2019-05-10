American Potato Salad
Just a good old fashioned, down home potato salad recipe that brings back memories of picnics in the park and family gatherings. Wonderful as it is or make it your own by adding additional ingredients of your choice.
Greetings all! :-) Thank you for trying my recipe, and for your reviews. This is a good, basic recipe and best when made a day ahead to allow the flavors to blend. What fun to read what others have added, mustard, pickles, bacon, radishes, etc. Because everyone’s tastes vary, as mentioned in the description, I encourage you to add "additional ingredients" to make this recipe "your own". Don’t be afraid to experiment, that's what makes cooking fun. When adding bacon or chopped dill pickles, you may want to reduce the salt called for in the recipe. Have Fun and Happy Cooking! JoslynRead More
Makes a large amount of salad (larger than I expected). Simple to make. Could use a bit more something to add flavor but is definitely edible the way it is too!Read More
I have three favorite potato salads from this site but decided to try this one to start the 2007 summer. We loved it and made minimal changes. To make this quickly - first start cooking the eggs - then take out the large bowl that you will be using to serve - I peel and dice the potatoes and rinsed them in that bowl to get out starch - put potatoes in cold water and bring to boil - then lower heat to a slow boil and cook approx. 10 to 15 min. Your eggs will probably be finised by then so cool them down with cold water. Then mix all the ingredients for dressing in the bowl - add the chopped eggs and by then your potatoes are probably ready to add. Very little clean up and no waiting time for things to be done - I added a tablespoon of ground mustard to dressing and only used 2 eggs but that is just a preference. I thought this turned out great and it was fast.
Good, but needed something. I added 2 more eggs and 6 tablespoons of deli mustard and used red onion. Delicious.
Amazing! I add 2-3 tsp dill, parsley, 2-3 tsp of spicy mustard and an extra egg and paprika for the top. i also mix all the spices and mayo in a small bowl, minimizing the mixing of the potatoes. Great recipe. The inlaws (in sweden) are in love with this and have asked for the recipe! thanks a bunch!!
Great base recipe. My grandmother used to make a potato salad similar to this and I had a terrible time finding this recipe! I add some dill relish and a little yellow mustard. Some garlic powder sprinkled in at the end, and it was perfect. Thank you, Joslyn, for reminding me what good potato salad tastes like!
I took it to my Fathers Birthday party and every one loved it and wanted the recipes....it was a great hit..thanks for sharing itwith everyone.
I get rave reviews with the following changes: omitted the bell pepper: increased the eggs to one dozen: mixed the mayonaise with 1 Tblsp salad vinegar: 1 Tblsp sugar: 1 tsp Lawrys seasoning salt: 1/3 cup sweet pickle relish; 1/2 tsp black pepper. Added all to potatoes, celery, and (sweet) onions. This is how I always make potato salad and it never fails to get compliments and eaten up.
This is a great basic potato salad recipe. I have made this a couple of times and I wanted to share the slight modifications I have made to mine through my experience. First is the size. I suggest you use the six serving size as a starting point instead of 12. You will still have enough potato salad to serve 12 people seconds. Also, I use red pepper instead of green for the sharper taste. I also doubled the amount of celery for the added crunch. Most importantly is adding two table spoons of classic Dijon mustard (the kind where you still see the mustard seed). I am not a Dijon mustard fan in any way, except for using in small amounts to compliment some sauces. It really does add another dimension to this recipe and, it goes a long way to turn a very basic recipe into something more (it is very subtle). Lastly is the cook time for the potatoes. I suggest 20 to 25 minutes instead of 15 - 20 minutes, which I find leave the potatoes slightly too hard. I like my potato salad to have a bit of mash to the potato pieces and 25 minutes is just about right. Salt and pepper to taste.
This is the perfect recipe. You can leave it the way it is,and it is great, or you can add almost anything you want to it! I added a bit of mustard, and I loved it. Living in Europe, I was seriously lacking some good potato salad, and this recipe hit the spot!
this is one of the many recipes that I have found at this website that really appeal to my family. They will actually eat this and not much else.
OKAY. Very good. But in my opinion, all potato salad ( and for the record, macaroni salad) HAS to have a little mustard in it to give it the "edge!"
Great recipe. We have been making almost this exact recipe for years except we make it a potato/macaroni with the addition of a little elbow macaroni. For our tastes, you definitely need all the eggs suggested in this recipe but I must admit we don't add any bell pepper. It repeats on too many of us!! This is a wonderful recipe for new cooks who need to start with the basics and then venture out to add other ingredients as they get more comfortable. Thanks Joslyn!
This is an excellent recipe. Add more mayo and lots more pepper. Pepper is the key.
If you're not an expert on making potato salad, this recipe is the one! I got nothing but rave reviews and I must admit it was delicious! I made a couple changes, I added a bit of mustard as someone else had suggested and I omitted the green pepper and instead added sliced radishes... It just isn't potato salad without radishes! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
I haven't tried this but my secret to potato salad is I cook my potatoes the day before and let them get cold so they won't smush. That gives the potato salad a good crisp taste and good flavor.
Absolutely delishous! Everyone loved this salad at our picnic. Two people requested the recipe. Thank you my search is over!
with the following changes I give this 5 stars: omit green pepper(yuck). double the eggs,and save four eggs to slice and place decoratively on top(looks beautiful when sprinkled with paprika). I also like a combination of real mayo and whipped style dressing with a couple tablespoons of milk added to better the consistency. Also if possible i use baby(new) potatoes with the skin on.
Great potato salad recipe! I added shredded carrots, red and green peppers some bacon..just about everything except hard boiled eggs! THX!
Very good. I added a little mustard, rosemary, and garlic. Also, and with most potato salads--- make it one day ahead of time because the flavors really come out after a night in the fridge.
This is the best potato salad! I added paprika and dill and omitted green pepper. It was fantastic. Thanks for thr recipe.
Yuppie - finally found a decent recipe for potato salad. This one is my 3rd and a definate keeper. I added crumbled center cut bacon for decorative topping
This was excellent!
Wonderful, easy recipe!
Absolutely awesome! I added some celery seed, a little bit of spicy mustard (like 1 tsp) and half a red pepper also to give more color. So good. It is now my staple potato salad recipe! Thanks!
This was the BEST potato salad I have ever made. The only thing I added was yellow mustard. This will be my recipe of choice from now on for Potato Salad! Thanks!
I agree, this is a good basic recipe: I cut it in half, we're only 2 people, I used less green pepper, as I don't like too much, added the 4 hard boiled eggs, as someone suggested, grey poupon mustard, splash of rice vinegar, salt and pepper until it tasted good, little garlic powder, sweet onion and celery, AND I added about 3-4 crispy chopped bacon slices, low salt, you can see I only made a couple of additions to the basic recipe. I would certainly make this again.
I've tried many different potato salad recipes over the years and this one is by far the best! I like the fact that there is no sugar or vinegar in the recipe. It's just delicious and my family absolutely loves it!
Great recipe but since I prefer the vinegar in Miracle whip, I used that instead of mayo.I also had a bit of relish and some mustard. Delish!!!
This is delicious! The combination of flavors is perfect. Made exactly as written with no changes needed-YUM! This will be made often! Thanks for sharing. :)
This went over very well at a picnic. I too added a little mustard for color, and used both yellow and red onions, for variety. On top I sprinkled the green onions and some paprika, which made for a good presentation. I will definetly make this again, because I am already being asked to!
This is a pretty tasty potato salad, but it makes WAY more than 12-15 servings! I made a full batch because I had a lot of guests coming over, and had so much left over that I doubt we will be able to finish it all. The salad itself is good, but nothing spectacular. Just a simple, basic potato salad. I felt that it didn't have quite enough flavor...too many potatoes, and not enough taste. I did skip the green pepper, and used extra celery instead. Altogether, it was a good salad, and people liked it, but no one raved about it. Thanks for sharing!
Perfect potato salad. I left out the peppers . Took this to a family gathering and received rave reviews. My husband is a potato salad connoisseur and LOVED this salad. Is the only recipe I will use from now on. THANKS!!!
I made this salad for a party. It was so good that some one was wonder if I bought it from store or restaurant!
Very tasty,highly recommend that you try this dish. It lends it's self very well as a stand alone dish or a base to play with.
This is very good, but substitute mayo for sour cream and mayo, 1/2 and 1/2 and add sweet relish and splenda sugar (two packets) and dried onion (2 tablespoons) along with the green onion and add 1/2 teaspoon of celery seed make sure the potatoes are over cooked, falling apart and they are cold before you add other ingredients Betty Parker
My first attempt at making potato salad it tasted great!
I added a little mustard, about 1 cup mayo, added chopped pickle, bacon, and cheese. Next time I will leave out the green pepper, I didn't think it went well.
very good versatile recipe. You can do anything with this recipe and it turns out great. I added paprika, extra eggs, pickle relish and a dab of mustard. It was the best potato salad I have ever made. Thank You so much for such a versatile recipe!
This delightful yet old-fashion recipe is absolutley wonderful for any occasion.
I made this for my boyfriends birthday over the summer. It was a hit! i'll be making it again for sure.
Very good. I add carrots for color, more mayo than recipe calls for, and more celery for the crunch. I cooked the potatoes a little too long. Jay likes them very firm.
This recipe is awesome! The only thing I changed is that I put in a little bit of mustard. It really makes the flavors come through!
EXCELLENT! I agree with others, it needs some kick! i added alot more pepper and some Emeril's Essence! This recipe is a keeper
Finally, an exact recipe for the potato sald I have been trying to make perfect for years! Thanks!
This is the best potato salad I've ever had! I usually prefer more of a mustard potato salad, but this recipe has changed that. I diced the potato's before cooking, used red onion rather than white, added a bit of dill relish, mustard and bacon. I cut the eggs down to 3. I served the potato salad in a trifle dish, topped with extra bacon and red onion. Made an attractive dish! This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Very awesome Potato Salad. I made this last year for Thanksgiving dinner at my fiance's family's house and it was a big hit. The only deviation that I made on the recipe is that I added two tablespoons red wine vinegar. Perfecto!
This is the very best recipe I have used to make potato salad. It comes out perfect all the time.
Turned out great. I had to cook for 25 people, but I only added 1 onion and also added mustard. Otherwise it tasted too much like mayonaise. I also increased the salt and added black pepper. And the red potatoes were so high at the grocery, that I bought regular and they worked out great. Overall great recipe, but definitly needs mustard!!!
For my taste this recipe was exceedingly bland. It is a great foundation for making one's own personal recipe to be spiced up with mustard, pickles, pepper, whatever. Fun if you're an adventurous cook.
I would add 6 table spoons of hellmans sandwich spread and 2 table spoons of Mustard to give it some kick. Thats the down south way of making Potato Salad. With some fried chicken and a biscuit and you got a good meal.
Just made this today and it turned out wonderful! I only peeled half of the potatoes and left the skins on the other half. I cut each potato in half and then boiled them, took about 15 minutes. Cut them up after boiling and after they cooled. I mixed the celery, eggs, mayo, onion and spices together and then added it to the potatoes. I also added some mustard. I used only red onions...it's just what I had. It's a great simple recipe, so you can add other ingredients if you like. It was very yummy and so easy to make.
This salad is the perfect traditional picnic salad. I suggest buying the smaller red potatoes to prepare this meal.
This just didn't do it for me. It wasn't horrible by any means and I still ate it, but it just wasn't what I was looking for. My husband on the other hand had 2 helpings and then was eating it straight from the bowl I had chilled it in. I tried to jazz it up with a little bit of mustard, but it was still missing something. I'll keep looking for a potato salad recipe that suits my taste a little better. Thanks for sharing though.
This reminds me of old fashion potato salad! DELICIOUS!!!
Overall quite good! However, I tweaked it a bit (substituted the green pepper for chopped radish and added a little bit of prepared mustard and spices to modify it closer to a family recipe). Without these, I would imagine the salad would be quite bland. The eggs were also a bit too much, which earns the 4 star review, otherwise it would be a 5 if I didn't need to tweak it so much.
Success! Finally a perfect potato salad, just right amount of flavour and nice zing of dejon and would have never thought to put sweet pickles in a potato salad but they're wonderful. Made this for a BBQ and there were NO leftovers!
Thank you Joslyn. As you said in your post, it's best to make this ahead of time to let the flavors blend. This is a wonderful recipe, and the seasonings can be ajusted to fit your individual palates. Love the recipe.
This is my new favorite! I followed the recipe exactly except for using dried minced onions instead of fresh. They give good onion flavor without biting into pieces of onion. I mixed everything except the potatoes together and let it chill while the potatoes were cooking so the onions would rehydrate. Left the peel on the potatoes when cutting them up. Add to dressing and chill. Very excellent. I also will try some crumbled up bacon (not bacon bits) at some point. I think it would be good, but it is fabulous just the way it is. Thanks so much for posting this recipe!
This is a great basic recipe but I omit peppers. Dont like the way they "come back on me". I will let you in on a family secret before adding any ingredients sprinkle worcestershire sauce on potatos and let soak in. Always use real mayo. YUMMY!!
This is like my mom's basic potato salad with exception of adding several different ingredients such as, a little mustard, sliced radishes, diced celery, and pickle relish. Also top with paprika and boiled egg slices. Always a winner!
This is great! Thanks for the recipe! I made this for two parties and it was swept clean. I skipped the salt and added sugar instead. I also added ground oregano leaves and it tastes great! Thanks again.
I brought this to a bbq for some soldiers. There was NO leftovers! The only thing I added was a dallop of dijon mustard to give it an extra kick.
I make my potato salad the same way except I don't use the green pepper. I use garlic instead. Add parsley, maybe some sweet or dill relish and yellow mustard and you gotta party!!
This is a nice, basic potato salad. For some zip, you can add a few chopped dill pickles and 1 T. of mustard.
Mmmmmmmmmmm mmmmmmm mmmmm YYYUUUMMM
Excellent recipe! I eliminate the bell pepper and add granulated garlic to seasoning. The garlic flavor makes the dish! I top with paprika, parsley flakes and halved, hard boiled eggs for presentation.
outstanding! finally found one that's a keeper - everyone couldn't stop having it
I added extra flavor to this - about 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill and a tablespoon of spicy brown mustard - and it was kind of on the "missing" side of things. The taste was good, but I think I would have liked a little extra something. Next time I think I'll add some crumbled bacon, garlic salt, pickles/relish or more pepper. But as is - the basic recipe is great. Perfect amount of mayo to potatoes & crunch.
Definitely worth the 5 stars. It is also a recipe that you can easily modify to your taste. I added some vinegar to the vegetables before I mixed them in for a bit more pzaz.
A great base recipe for potato salad! This was great except next time i will spice it up considerably.
Key Word - All American! This delicious potato is wonderful and I've made it three times. Great taste. You can taste the other ingredients and you may dial back the onion if you like less without hurting the flavor. It's July 4th, so I'll be making this family favorite.
This was pretty good. Family liked it.
This salad is exactly what I was looking for! It is traditional, old fashioned potato salad that reminds me of happy summer days! I did use half the eggs only because I wasn't looking for so much of the egg flavor, but would definitely make this again using the amount the recipe suggests. Thanks, this is a keeper!
Good basic recipe, easy to adjust for individual tastes. My changes are this: I would cut the mayo about in half and then stir in milk until it's to the consistency I like. It's much easier to coat the potatoes that way and is much lighter. I like to add dill weed, some mustard (either dry or prepared), and paprika. (sprinkling paprika on top gives it a nice look too) I've never tried pepper in mine though. Sliced radishes are good if you like them. I don't care for eggs but my hubby does, so I just lay them on top whole and let him stir them in when he eats.
After bringing this dish to my last family gathering, I was informed that I was assigned to potato salad duty from now on! It was a hit with everyone, and it's very easy to make.
This is very similar to my family's recipe. I love it and it reminds me of summertime.
This was okay. I added a little bit vinegar and mustard. I think I probably needed more mustard at the end, and next time I won't use the pepper.
This was my first time to make potato salad on my own. The recipe was easy to follow and the ending result was great! Thank you!
Everyone loved it because there is no mustard or pickles or vinegar! My husband is very picky with these kinds of salads and even he loved it!
Good basic recipe - thank you. All reviews have given me extra ideas too.
This is the perfect base potato salad recipe to play around with by adding different ingredients each time you make it. I have made this many times and my favorite additions are finely chopped red onion (to replace the green onion), 3 tsp dijon mustard, garlic powder and paprika. I always get lots of compliments (and requests for the recipe) with this version.
I could never find a potato salad recipe that I liked so I thought I would try this one. I made it for the 4th of July and it was a big hit. My family said that I am now the designated potato salad maker at family get togethers. The one thing I did add to make it perfect was cut up hard boiled egg. Personally I just couldn't have potato salad without the eggs!
Hi...im from philippines, i try this recipe and my hubby whos an american really loves it...i add some pickle relish to make more tasty...TRY it u will love it!!!! tha taste is really GOOD!!!
This ia a wonderful potato salad recipe. I taste almost like my mother's recipe that I love. I would have given it 5 stars but it lacked the sweet pickles that I love in potato salad. With them added it taste much better.
I usually use a cooked dressing for my potato salad. Have always like mayonnaise dressings but they never quite hit the spot. This recipe is absolutely delicious. Friends took it and leftovers home from our Labor Day Picnic. A real winner!
Just as Joslyn mentioned, this is a great basic recipe that can be adjusted accordingly to your own taste. I used only half of the amount of mayo (used light mayo) and added some sour cream. I don't like much eggs, so I omitted them and added pickes. Thanks for the recipe!
Good, but I felt like the potatoes got lost in the mayo. A little less perhaps? Try adding diced pickles...adds a slight sour crunch...nice addition to the overall texture.
Excellent base recipe. I added a tbsp. of deli mustard and 1/8 of a cup of vinegar.
Excellent! I did squirt in a bit of yellow mustard and subbed radishes for the green peppers.
This was good but just needs a little something more for us. Probably some crisp fried bacon pieces and perhaps a teaspoon of garlic salt replacing one of the teaspoons of regular salt, 1 cup mayo/1 cup sour cream instead of 2 cups mayo.
Good salad, but too much mayonnaise.you need to add some lemon juice .
I added paprika and bacon to mine. Turned out great! Next time, I will have to add a little fresh mustard or mustard powder as well.
Great classic/base recipe. I was in charge of potato salad and that's when I learned there were sooo many different ways to make it! I made this recipe exactly and it was good, but my husband and I like a bit more flavor so we added lots of pepper and some other ingredients: 1 diced pickle, some fresh dill, and about 1 Tbl. hot sauce (surprisingly the hot sauce really worked); we also left out some yolks, using mostly egg whites. This is a great recipe to either take as is or add you own personal tastes to at the end. I've already been asked to make it again!
I made this for the bunco group. Everyone loved it, I thought it was a bit bland myself. Just adding mayo alone makes for a very thick salad. I think the dressing needed to be more liquid-y. I alos didn't have success with boiling whole potatoes, I'd rather cut first then boil. Easy enough for a crowd!
Excellent the only change I made was instead of celery i chopped up some dill pickles (not a big fan of celery) and sprinkled some paprika on top still great thanks for sharing
Raally great with 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard. I've already made it twice in the last 3 weeks.
this was very good. The only change I made was to add a little mustard. Thanks for a good recipe.
This recipe is awesome!!! I have made it about 4 times in the last 3 weeks for various get togethers, and everyone loves it. The first time I made it, i used the 2 tsp of salt called for in the recipe, and it was way too salty, so each other time i make it, i reduce to using just 1 tsp of salt. Also, I add about 6 slices of chopped cooked bacon and it is super yummy!!
