This is a flat bread that is easy to prepare, and is usually served with something sweet to put on top. Honey or cinnamon sugar. I prefer it with honey butter. Sometimes it can be served with guacamole or bean dips in place of traditional tortillas.
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 6g; sodium 254.1mg. Full Nutrition
Depending on your personal preference, you can roll your masa a little thicker for a softer sopapilla. I have done round, square and triangle shaped, and I think the triangles puff up the best. If they dont puff the way you want or are lopsided, try rolling a little thinner, or immediately flipping each one seeral times once it hits the oil. It took me a few tries to get mine the way my family likes them.
Very good recipe. I like to try different recipes. if you want them to puff up hold them under the oil in a fryer or a deep pan. and roll your masa a little thicker so they will be soft. thank you
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2004
These were the best sopapillas I have ever eaten! I rolled out my first one too thin (what can I say...I'm an over-achiever LOL) but then I added two balls together, rolled them out to about 1/8", cut them into thirds & turned them over continously while frying. They had HUGE air pockets in them...perfect for filling w/ honey mixed w/ just a bit of real maple syrup. FANTASTIC! I froze some of the balls on a cookie sheet & then put them in a freezer bag to pull out when wanted. Thanks Xenia!
Update: I think the secret is in how hot the oil is. I have been trying and trying to get puffy sopapillas. I finally settled on heating the oil about 10 min. before frying them. They puff a little bit now, so I guess that is as good as it gets! Original review: My sopapillas always turn out flat and don't puff. Anyone have any suggestions? I am still looking for that amazing sopapilla recipe that makes PUFFS.
mmm came out pretty darn good! I've been looking for a Sopapilla recipe for a few months now. My favortie Mexican returant used to serve these nice puffy ones, but have since changed them to something totally different. For the longest time I havent been able to duplicate them at home. This is the closest I've gotten! The key is to make sure your oil is hot enough to get them to puff just right! I also made a dipping sauce for them, simialr to what I had at my favorite Mexican resturant. I mixed water and some powdered sugar, let is simmer for a few minutes, and then turn off the heat and add a few tablespoons of butter. Let me tell you, this is EXACTLY what Ive been searching for...THANKS A TON!
These were tasty...like elephant ears. If you cut the rolled dough into triangles as instructed they turn out quite small and makes the process more time-consuming, so I sliced them in half instead. Also these need to be eaten right away. I made them for a party and made the mistake of storing them in an air-tight container. By the time they were served they had flattened and lost their crispiness. They initially had bubbled up nicely (make sure your oil is very hot.) But the samples my husband got right out of the pan were a hit! I'll make again when I have the time.
These are just like restaurant quality sopapillas! I couldn't believe how easy they were to make! I just sifted the ingredients into my mixer bowl, cut in the shortening and then used the dough hook while adding the water. I had to add maybe an extra Tbsp or two of water. I made the mix into 8 balls then rolled them and cut into quarters. I fried them in about 3 inches of oil that was exactly 375 degrees and they turned out fantastic! Super puffy and light!
Great recipe! Tasted just like the ones I use to get from resturants in AZ. We were even able to use cookie cutters to make shapes for the kids and they still had that beatiful puff, dip them in warm honey.
The taste was pretty good. However, they didn't puff up the way I wanted them to. Next time I will roll them pretty thin to see how they will turn out. Thanks for the recipe...pretty EZ! I have tried the recipe again and rolling the dough thin and flipping several times as soon as you drop them in the oil does the trick. They puff up beautifully. I only fried two at a time so that I could continuously flip them.
These were very good! When you roll out the dough before placing it into the hot oil...I found that if you keep them thicker, they are fluffier and better tasting. Also, wait a few minutes before eating them...they seem softer! Super recipe!
my mother taught me to make sopapillas with butter, it gives it a bit more flavor. and its also pretty good if you stuff them with a simple tuna salad, with celery, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and a tad bit of mustard! yum yum!!
Delicious, easy to make sopapillas. I tried these for the first time in New Mexico, and I loved them. These tasted almost (if not exactly) like the ones I had in NW! I found that the key to making these is not frying them for too long. This ensures that the inside is soft and a little doughy, while the outside is crispy. Don't leave them in the oil until they are golden-brown, because that's just a little too long. Great recipe! Thanks!
WOW guys! This one is good and I have tried many! I did mine mith cinnamon, sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Then ate them with a fork. YUMMY! It helped alot reading the reveiws before starting to see what worked for some and what didn't. Thanks! A+ recipe
the mixture came out too dry. i raised it to a full cup. and i used milk instead of water. other than that, this is a great recipe. also, cutting in 4ths is ok for sweet sopas, i like mine with savoy foods and if you cut them in half they poof. then you can cut them open and stuff them with food. meat,cheese,beans,rice,lettuse,tomato,salsa, sour cream... etc its like a mexican pita pocket xD
love them as is, but did some experimenting, and stuffed them prior to cooking with cheese, yum... also put some chili pepper flakes in the dough and put some precooked taco meat and cheese in them, double yum. at them the traditional way as well, with honey butter, delish!!! on the stuffed ones i left them in the balls and flattened them out and stuffed them...
Easy enough! Don't under/overestimate your 1/4" - results not good. By the 3rd round in the pan, we had them puffing nicely! As another user noted, temperature of oil is very necessary for success. Good recipe, try eating warm with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, yum!!
These turned out wonderful. I made too many and they do not keep well, however. I would recoomend that you only make as many as you want. I took them out of the oil, shook them in a zipper bag with cinnamon and sugar and served them warm with honey. You could also omit the cinnamon and sugar and dust them with powdered sugar and serve with honey.
These are great! I rolled them in cinnamon sugar & topped with a honey drizzle & homeade whip cream! The only thing that keeps this recipe from being perfect is that they could be a little lighter/fluffier. Almost 5 stars!
Excellent. I am a single male who likes to cook and found this recipe fun to do. I doubled the recipe so I could play a little. I ended up using about one and a quarter cups of water and increasing my oil temp to four hundred degrees. They baked faster and soaked up less oil. They puffed up just fine for me. I'm going to enjoy this web site.
Wow! These are delicious. I made them for a party and they were a huge hit. I put a dollop of whipped cream and and strawberries on top and around the tray of sopapillas - the display was beautiful and no one could stop eating the sopapillas.
Great! At first I baked them, but then we got a deep fryer and I deep fryed them! Great recipe! If you don't have a deep fryer you can bake them at 350 F for 10 min. They don't turn out as good but they do puff up a little bit.
These turned out great! They fluffed up nicely and even tasted delicious for days after. I think the secret is how hot the oil gets because I made them before and they didn't fluff up and nearly burnt. This time I didn't let the oil get so hot and they cooked much better.
My husband had sopapillas at work and wanted me to make them. This recipe was easy and they turned out great, first time. Make sure the oil is the right temperature before you start and they turn out even better.
Yum! I made these and drizzled with honey. Now that I know that they are so easy to make, we may be in trouble :-) They were not the *best* sopapillas I have ever had, but they were a very close second...and I made them versus having them at a Mexican restaurant.
Yummy, we put powdered sugar and chocolate sauce over them.
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2004
I was looking for a fast, easy to make recipe and then I found this one. I chose it because there were only a few ingredients. Even after modifying the size slightly they were TERRIFIC! Size does matter ;) The way I remembered them was square so, I didn't roll them into a circle and cut into triangles. THANKS A MILLION! muy bueno!
I used shortening for frying and increased the temperature to 400 degrees. Only when they were made did we realize that we barely had any honey, so we had to get creative. We tried caramel, chocolate, and butterscotch ice cream sauces, as well as several jams and jellies. My favorite was the butterscotch sauce, but of course nothing beats good old fashioned honey. :)
Well, I may have done something wrong, but these were flat, hard, and much too greasy. My guess is that I didn't heat my oil long enough. They tasted ok, similar to Indian fry bread. I think I will continue my search for the perfect Sopapilla recipe. :)
Growing up in New Mexico, this was a staple with Mexican food. My New Mexico recipe calls for 1/2 c. lukewarm water mixed with the lard and added to the sifted dry ingred. Chill in fridge. They should be rolled to 1/4" thick and fried in lard heated to 400 degrees. Brings back memories. Bite off the corner and pour honey inside. Yumm!
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2006
Wonderful! I made these for Cinco do Mayo for some friends, and coated them with honey or cinnamon and sugar. They couldn't eat them fast enough!!
First, let me say that I think I measured something wrong as the dough came out SUPER sticky... so much so that I couldn't handle it... it was like a paste. So we just kept adding flour, little by little, until it was the appropriate consistency. Other than that, these are delicious! A sprinkling of cinnamon-sugar and a drizzle of honey and they were just like restaurant quality! I'll definitely be making these again!
These were fun and easy to make. Since we wanted to pour on Caramel sauce, we cut our circles only in half and the sopapilla were banana shaped. The batter was too salty. I'll only use 1/2 the salt next time.
This is a great base recipe! Intead of rolling them i n sugar I rolled the dough in confectioners sugar then again when they got done frying. Folling that you can make donuts, churros, donut holes. I absolutly love this recipe!
Not quite the sopapillas I was used to. I added cheese upon the honey and cinnamon, which gave it that sweet versus savory flavors. And in the oil, although I squished the little triangles flat, they just puffed up into these round little dough balls, so when you bit into the middle the breadish part overpowered the other flavors. It was a hit for my spanish project though, and they were good.
Very good recipe. Puffed up nicely. I tossed them in a cinnamon and sugar mixture. I don't think they would be very good cold. No problem--there weren't any left! They made a nice dessert for my authentic Mexican meal.
Okay my husband measured these ingredients out, but I don't think he took it seriously enough because I watched him. He just thinks 1 1/2 cups flour is good enough and that almost 2 tsp of baking soda is ok. Anyway they tasted great but only 2 puffed up as they should. I would LOVE to try this again MY WAY, following the directions to a T! We ate 3 a piece regardless, yummy, just drizzled the honey on top... So good!
Thia showcased my lack of cooking skills. Somehow I added 3/4 cup of sugar. Then the dough was a gluey mess, luckily my wife was there to add flour until I would let go of my hands. It deep fried ok, and tasted good. My health conscious wife and daughter liked it but lamented its... fatness, lol.
A surprise for my wife who grew up in the Southwest. I pressed out the balls by hand and cut in half. I fried in an enameled cast iron pot on my stove with a candy thermometer to monitor the temp. I got a better puff by turning frequently and letting the oil get closer to 400 degrees. She loved them!
Admittedly, this is the first time I've tried making sopapillas, but wow are these good! I used sunflower oil instead of vegetable oil for frying (you don't get as much need to drain with sunflower). I also sprinkled a bit of sugar and cinnamon on top upon serving.
They were good. I've had them before at restaurants. Mine didn't puff really good, but they were still good. I will be making these again! So maybe next time they will puff. I serve them with powdered sugar on them and a little bowl of warmed chocolate. The way that I have always had them out to dinner.
These were perfect! I didn't use a fryer, just corn oil on the stove. I also used butter instead of shortening and I didn't have a sifter so I just mixed everything with my hands. I would say the trick is to make sure they are rolled really thinly, and mine made way more than 12 rolls/triangles. The second time I made it, I just made half the recipe and I still got 15 or so good size triangles out of it. I kept them crisp by putting them on a wire rack in the oven at 250 degrees with the door open until I was ready to serve them. This actually made them crispier and they were even better than before. I served with one scoop of ice cream, drizzled with honey and cinnamon/sugar. Perfect, easy, and I can't wait to try it with a savory dip!
My grandmother used to make these when I was young- not very often because we were poor and she had many mouths to feed. But this recipe takes me back to my Grandmothers kitchen when she was so happy to be able to spoil her grandchildren with a little something sweet! Thank you for sharing, they taste just like Grandma's!
