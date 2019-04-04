Sopapillas

This is a flat bread that is easy to prepare, and is usually served with something sweet to put on top. Honey or cinnamon sugar. I prefer it with honey butter. Sometimes it can be served with guacamole or bean dips in place of traditional tortillas.

By Xenia

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Using hands, mix in water to make a smooth dough. Knead lightly on a floured surface. Cut dough into 12 pieces, and shape into round balls. Cover, and set aside.

  • Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into thin circles. Cut each circle into triangles. Fry in hot oil, until golden brown, turning when dough puffs. Remove, and drain well on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 6g; sodium 254.1mg. Full Nutrition
