Sopapillas

These were perfect! I didn't use a fryer, just corn oil on the stove. I also used butter instead of shortening and I didn't have a sifter so I just mixed everything with my hands. I would say the trick is to make sure they are rolled really thinly, and mine made way more than 12 rolls/triangles. The second time I made it, I just made half the recipe and I still got 15 or so good size triangles out of it. I kept them crisp by putting them on a wire rack in the oven at 250 degrees with the door open until I was ready to serve them. This actually made them crispier and they were even better than before. I served with one scoop of ice cream, drizzled with honey and cinnamon/sugar. Perfect, easy, and I can't wait to try it with a savory dip!