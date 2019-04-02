Baby BLT
Cherry tomatoes stuffed with a mixture of bacon, green onion, and mayonnaise. These BLT stuffed tomatoes may be a little time-consuming, but they are worth it to the last bite!
WOW!! These are certainly tasty little devils. My six year old loves them. I am not a huge tomato fan but I loved them too. Guests were fighting over the last one and decided to cut in half!! The only thing I think I might change next time is to use 1/2 mayo and 1/2 cream cheese (maybe garden vegetable). I just think that would help the "oily" consitancy. Thank you so much for the post, Angela. Update: Tried this with 1/2 mayo & 1/2 garden vegetable cream cheese. Even yummier!Read More
I really wanted to be thrilled with this recipe because I had an abundance of cherry tomatoes from my garden. Unfortunately, I ended up being disappointed. I had read ALL the reviews and followed all the helpful advice. I salted the tomatoes, I drained them on paper towels. This little appetizers still just tasted very greasy/fatty to me. Even my husband said that there was too much filling and not enough of a tomato taste. And these were incredibly labor intensive and time consuming. I will be making and reviewing the BLT dip; hopefully I will have better luck with that appetizer.Read More
love 'em! some tips here: to prevent them from rolling around, don't cut the TOP off, cut the BOTTOM off and leave the top. also, I usually drain upside down of paper towel. one last thing - I use my food processor to get the bacon really chopped up, then fold in other ingredients.
I suggest sprinkling salt in the tomato cavities after removing the seeds and pulp. Then, turn the tomatoes upside down on a paper towel for a short while to let the excess juices drain. The salt brings in a little extra flavor as well as pulling out some of the excess juice. Excellent recipe!
Excellent recipe for those watching carbs! Using low fat mayo and sour cream as other reviewers have suggested reduces the calorie content as well. We like chives vs green onions for a more delicate flavor. Hollowed out, salted to drain upside down, bottoms nipped just a little to stand upright, stuffed, two small chives laid across the top for presentation and you have a beautiful appetizer worthy of any waiters tray!
I must admit, based on prior reviews i wasn't quite sure what I was getting myself into: some stated it was very time-consuming, others said it was a snap. I found this to be a fairly simple recipe. I "gutted" my tomatoes using a knife to cut off the top and then hollowed w/my "dash" measuring spoon. Per anouther review, I lightly salted the tomatoe and placed upside down on paper towels. I'm not a big cream cheese fan, so I used equal parts light mayo and fat free cream cheese along w/real bottled bacon bits, a dash of garlic powder, and chives for the filling. I used a Ziploc to pipe the filling into the tomatoes just prior to serving. I will def make these again, esp now that gardens are over-flowing w/cherry tomatoes! THANKS for a keeper!
You HAVE to make it with half cream cheese and half mayo...much better that way. Croutons crumbled on the top is a must too. The extra crunch is great. I turned the tomatoes upside down to hollow them out. They don't roll around that way. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Excellent addition to a hot/cold array of appetizers, and an attractive one too! Hubs made these and found the measurements of ingredients to be spot on for our tastes. No hassle at all since he used a pastry bag (with no tip) to fill these but a plastic ziploc bag would work just as well. This gets the job done lickety-split, with no muss, no fussl Delicious. Bonus points on this appetizer for being low carb!
Oh my gosh these are just the best! I have made them 2 times now and each time people just go on about how great these things are. My boyfriend HATES tomatos, won't even do tomato sauce but he just loves these! I used a baby spoon to take out the insides of the tomatos. I also just took a freezer bag and cut the corner off and used that to stuff the "sauce" into the tomato. I added just little garlic powder, salt and pepper to the mix and it was just great. I also have learned to place the tomatos on the tray or in the dish first before stuffing them, they hold each other up and make it easier to stuff. I also recommend that they spend some time in your fridge I let mine sit a few hours and that helps them firm up a little. Trust me you will really enjoy these and they really do not take that much time.
Excellent---tedious to make because of the hollowing out the tomatoes, but definitely a hit at the party. I hollowed out my tomatoes (stored upside down in tupperware on a papertowel overnight) & made the filling the day before & then filled them the day of the party. Worked great. I've made these a couple times since and they've been a huge hit everywhere. I did find that using my knife when I cut off the tops to kind of cut the membrane inside works really well to get the seeds out. I also found that my 1/2 teaspoon works really good to scoop out the insides. It works really well to make the day which is what I like.
I followed another reviewer's advice and used half cream cheese and half mayonaise. Also, based on another recipe, I added a little horseradish and it really seemed to give that sometime extra it needed. I cut the tops of the tomatos and drained them for 30 minutes on a paper towel. Then I put the filling in a food storage bag and then cut the corner off. It was so much easier to pipe it into the tomato then to try to use a spoon. Next time, I will cut a small portion off the bottom of the tomato to help them stay upright on the platter. UPDATE: I made these with garlic and herb flavor Borsin cheese in addition to the block of cream cheese and they were amazing. I used yellow cherry tomatoes, and they seemed to walk off the plate. I did shave off a little bit of the bottom and it worked like a charm.
I got RAVE reviews on this one. and it didn't take long at all to throw it together. If you don't have a melon baller, try using a measuring spoon instead.
I call these BLT bites & the only change I make, is to add about 3 tbp. of grated parmesan cheese (fresh is best). I use my granddaughter's baby spoon to scoop out the tomatoes...very effective. I pour a bed of kosher salt on a platter to serve them on. That keeps them from rolling about & makes a great presentaton.
People love these whenever I serve them no matter what type of occasion. When I first saw the recipe I thought, too much mayo - substitute some cream cheese. Then I saw the reviews and was glad someone had done the work for me. I also like exchanging the chives for the green onion. To keep the cherry tomatoes from rolling, put the stem side down and cut from the other side. That also makes it easier to bypass the thick membrane under the stem. When your tomatoes are small or with some grape tomatoes, simply slice them in half. It will make your job so much easier, and the finished product so much cleaner.
These are always a hit at any gathering, and it is nice to have a healthier option admist all the chocolate and cakes. I use a melon baller and this speeds the process up considerably.
Have made previously, but just completed 200 hundred for a WEDDING. After much posting research and testing, think I have all the easy and best tricks. Cut off BOTTOMS! 1/2 mayo & 1/2 cream cheese Dry ranch dressing mix REAL Prepackaged bacon bits BLENDERIZED Blenderize all veggies. Blenderizing makes it so easy to pipe filling through plastic bags or pastry bag. Top with Italian bread crumbs. BEST OF ALL For an added flavor kick that is hard to quite define, add BEAU MONDE seasoning to the cream mixture. THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR HELPING ME WITH THIS ONE. As for the bordom and messiness of prepping the tomatoes, after washing, I first chop the bottoms off all the tomatoes and drop them into two seperate containers (tomato/shells or bottoms/refuse). Then sitting on the couch watching TV, I firmly place a small metal measuring spoon and a firm thumb against both sides of the innermost membrane of the tomato shell and twist, it usually pulls right up. Then disgard guts back into the other bowl and place the gutted tomato right side up directly onto a cookie sheet till filled. Then salt tomato shells, cover with paper towels, then bath towels, another cookie sheet and flip over.(paper towels can only absorb so much water, you will be amazed at how the bath towels pull the excess out). Place in fridge till needed.
These are great! I did take the recommendation of other reviewers and mixed half mayo and half cream cheese for the base, and I added chopped shredded lettuce to make it a 'true' BLT. Since cherry tomatoes are just out of season, my husband found Campari tomatoes, and they worked beautifully.
I filled mine with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and chopped cucumber and called them Baby Cobbs. They were a huge hit at the party I brought them to, and making them wasn't as tedious as I'd feared. I will definitely make these again.
cute and yummy
DELICIOUS!! I scaled this recipe down to 6 servings and used freshly picked cherry tomatoes from my garden. After cutting the tops of the tomatoes and removing the seeds, sprinkled with salt and turned upside down to drain. I added shredded sharp cheddar cheese and used onion powder in place of the green onion. These were good at room temperature but even tasted better after being in the fridge. Will make again!
I made these because of the great reviews and was a little disappointed. I used the precooked bacon so that might have been the problem. It was INSANELY salty and I'm a NaCl addict. I added about 4oz cream cheese and it was still too salty. I had sour cream in the fridge and after adding that they were good. I was too lazy to stuff all the tomatoes so I cut them in half and served with toothpicks and crackers.
I've made these several times since finding this recipe a couple years ago. They are SO good and are a real crowd pleaser. I use either half mayo/half sour cream or half mayo/half whipped cream cheese so it's not oily. Both are very good. I skip the onions (not a favorite around this house) and add a little garlic powder. To make stuffing super easy I put the mixture in a Ziploc and cut the corner off, then just pipe the mixture in. Love this recipe! Thanks for sharing with us :)
Made these for Mother's Day brunch- they were a hit!
These were good. A little TIP to get the filling in the tomatoes..... is to take a freezer bag and fill it with the filling mix. Then cut a small amount of the corner off to make a pastry bag out of it....then just gentley squeeze into the tomatoes! This is a lot quicker than trying to stuff them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! another tip..Try to get as much juice out of the tomatoes as you can, it tends to make the filling runny. Putting these in the Fridge for a while after assembled would help too.
it was a little extra work, but it was worth it. A big hit at the church dinner. I used only the tops of the green onions to get the added green color. I'm thinking next time I would add a bit of grated cheese to some of the mixture as a variation.
I took these to an office party four months ago and am still getting recipe requests. I salt the cored tomatoes and lay them upside down to drain before stuffing. Also use half mayo and half sour cream for better consistency and use turkey bacon for a better health factor. I sprinkled crushed croutons over the top and viola! So good!
Made these for brunch Christmas morning and they were a huge hit, very light and tasty.
I think this recipe is flawless! (w/the 1/4 cream cheese, 1/4 mayo) This little guys are quite yummy! It was pretty time consuming and a bit of a pain (with them rolling around, even when you cut the bottoms) but they were so worth it. I think next time I will cut them in halves horizontally so they will not fall over. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
These are scrumptious!
Really good recipe! I did use half mayo and half cream cheese instead of all mayo. Turned out great.
I used these at a cocktail party and they were very well received!! The colors were great in my presentation and they were the perfect size! I made them hours before and kept them refrigerated. None of them were left! Thanks for such a great recipe idea
This was easy and quick to make. Will make a perfect low carb alternative to the traditional BLT on toast. I skipped the parsley simply because I didn't have any. For my personal taste I'll include some diced tomato next time because I like veggie-heavy recipes and want a lower mayo level. I also like the idea someone had to use half cream cheese, so maybe I'll try that too.
YUUMMYYYYY!! What a great recipe - especially for parties. I made this for my sister-in-laws baby shower and they were the first thing gone. I used large cherry type tomatoes from Sam's Club. They were easier to remove seeds from and fill. I also used pre-crumbled bacon. You use about 1/4 of a pound of bacon doing it the 'cheaters' way! I think I gave the recipe to everyone at the shower.
I followed the recipe exactly. The recipe tasted horrible. Not sure if it was because I let them sit overnight or what.
Used appx equal amts of MW, sour cream, and cream cheese. Stuffed a leaf of baby spinach in for color. Used parchment cone to fill.
This is the most Number 1 requested dish that I bring to family get togethers. OF COURSE it's time consuming (stuffed cherry tomato's, what do you think?) But the time is well worth it because people rave every time! I add garlic powder to the mix and use miracle whip, and less of it. (just enough to make it stick!) I would recommend making the mix the day before and storing it in the fridge over night. It allows the bacon flavor to really "brighten" up! I LOVE this recipe... but beware... if you make this once for other people, you will be making them for the rest of your life! Don't say I didn't warn you!
These were so good, gone in minutes. I used the recipe bacon you can buy already cooked and crumbled!
A bit of work but not terrible. So very easy and absolutely delicious. Guests all thought they were very yummy and they were the first to be all gone! I followed reviews and mixed 1/2 cream cheese 1/2 mayo... good stuff!
I can't say anything about this particular recipe, but I make an almost identical version that has all of the same ingredients...PLUS (and this is what makes it, in my book!) TOAST! You mix all the above ingredients with tiny cubed pieces of toast (made with white bread, of course), and THEN stuff it in the tomato. Ooh they're heavenly. And, surprisingly, the toast does not get too soggy if you make it a nice golden brown, let it cool, then mix it in. I have many friends who request these everytime we have a party! I also serve mine on bed of lettuce (hence the T part of the BLT.) Enjoy!
These were great except for how time consuming they were. They tasted great, and the extra filling I just put in a bowl with chips and it was BLT dip! a hit at the super bowl sunday.
Very good, a little greasy but very tasty
I made these for a girls night and they were a hit. But, most of us found them to be too oily and I had used the 1/2 mayo & 1/2 cream cheese. I think next time I will do 1/4 mayo, 3/4 cream cheese. Otherwise, delicious and honestly, for an appetizer not that difficult. I'm sure we've all made things that are more tasky. Next tomato season I will be planting a cherry tomato plant just for these!
Got good reviews at a party. Here are my changes...used 1/4 cup mayo, 1/4 cup chive cream cheese, subbed turkey bacon (which I chopped in food processor), and most importantly, cut the tomatoes length-wise, scooped out each half and filled both. Much easier to scoop that way. Garnished with extra green onions and chopped bacon. Would look even better on a bed of lettuce!
Great recipe, the only change I made was to add 1/4c of softened cream cheese. Wow, we had a bbq supper and these were a hit. They are time consuming, but worth it!
These were very good and made a pretty presentation. I used real bacon bits which maybe wasn't quite authentic but saved heating the kitchen. It did make a lot more than I needed, but I mixed the filling with some cream cheese and herbs to make a really nice dip, so I didn't mind the extras.
If your tomatoes are very small a melon baller will probably be too large to do the scooping. A demitasse spoon will work perfectly.
These were a HUGE hit and so yummy!
These are great! Simple, easy, tasty and everyone I've ever served them to absolutely loves them. After making them several times, I have to agree with other reviewers. Half mayo, half cream cheese and let them sit in the fridge at least a couple of hours. They are one of the first things to go, particularly in the summer when the tomatoes are fresh.
Time consuming to make and not many people had more than one.
These are great. I followed a recipe similar to this, only it added 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese (which I think gives it more flavor). And it is time consuming, but so completely worth every bite!
Not hard to make, but a little time-consuming. However, when you want to impress people, Baby BLT's look and taste great! But for a football game, I would probably make BLT dip with pita chips.
These were quite tasty, but if I make them again I will change it up a bit. The stuffing was mostly bacon, and the other flavors got lost. So I will either only use 1/2 pound of bacon, or increase the mayo/cream cheese mixture from 1/2 cup total to 1-cup. I wanted more of the other flavors, and all I really got was bacon... So, good recipe, but it definitely needs tweaking.
These were good although they are time consuming. I hollowed out the tomatoes and salted them and turned them upside down on a paper towel overnight to drain out the water. I also put the filling together the night before. The day of the party I just had to stuff the tomatoes. They were good and I received many compliments. Will probably make again!
Made this for my annual Oscar Party, and it was a hit! I followed the suggestions to use half mayo, half cream cheese, and I really think that it gave it a good flavor and texture. Was surprised with how tasty these were. Only knocked off a star, because scooping out the cherry tomatoes was a bit time consuming and with small tomatoes almost impossible. Would definitely make again! Thanks!
These adorable bite sized blt's are great. The spread would be great on a bagel. I made the stuffing part the night before and then added 2 tablespoons of mayo the next morning to get the right consistency. I also added a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and about 2 tablespoons of freshly grated parmesan cheese - a nice touch. Served on platter with leaf lettuce to help keep them upright instead of cutting off the bottoms.
Wow! These are fantastic! Beautiful and fun to make. I didin't really read the reviews before making and didn't realize so many people added a bit of cream cheese. I actually added sour cream to the mix because I love the Blt Dip from this site and that is the way it is made. It was excellent with the sour cream, and I am sure excellent with cream cheese also. I halved the recipe and made only 12. My husband had to restrain himself from eating the whole platter!
This is always a hit!! Yes it takes a little time. But all the extra time is worth watching everyone's first bite. I love to just pop these into my mouth! Sooooo good!!
I added 1/2 the amout of mayo and the other half cream cheese, used chives since they were smaller to squeeze through the pastry bag. Make sure everything is chopped fine. Salting the insides of the tomato adds extra flavor as well. Try you 1/2 metal teaspoon to remove centers of tomato, it works great!
I made these for my wedding this summer and they were a huge hit! People have been asking me for the recipe ever since. Even those who aren't big fans of tomatoes were eating these up!
SO good! I followed lots of advice from others including salting the tomatoes and draining them on a paper towel. I also mixed half mayo and half cream cheese. I used Capri tomatoes which are larger, and I was able to use a paring knife and my finger to clear out the tomatoes. Also, because this was for a special party, I tore a tiny piece of Romaine lettuce and tucked it into each tomato half. Beautiful and tasty!
I just made these today for a family get together and they were GONE in minutes. I used campari tomatoes so they were larger than grape tomatoes and easier to work with. I also did a half cup of mayo mixed with a half cup of cream cheese instead of all mayo. They were delicious!! I had several requests for the recipe as well as compliments from everyone.
I cut this recipe in half for a football party I had today (I made 8 different dishes and didn't want alot of leftovers). I used strawberry tomatoes and it turned out cutting it in half still filled 22 of them. I did add some shredded lettuce to the mix because I couldn't see serving BLT with out the L. They were fantastic!
Really good, but too time consuming.
As others have stated, these are a PITA, but well worth it. (I accidentally bought large grape tomatoes which added to the difficulty). People devoured these. I salt and peppered the cavities and turned them upside down for a couple of minutes while I was stuffing others. Once you get moving it goes pretty quickly. I ended up with leftover filling though. I made these to take to camp for 4th of July...very cute if you place underneath a patriotic napkin!
These were a hit at my recent Housewarming party. I did use the 1/2 Cream Cheese and 1/2 Mayo. 3 TBSP Parm. cheese and Croutons. My only word of advice is..have a sharp knife and Pastry Bag. I learned that these can be very time consuming to make if you don't have the right "tools" I made them the night before put them in tupperware and they were fine! Enjoy
This was wonderful - I made 35 (2 pints) for a Christmas Eve appetizer and there was not a single one left!! I followed the earlier suggestions of using half mayo and half cream cheese, and also added a dash of ranch seasoning. Thank you for a real winner!!! I will be using this again very soon!
Excellent recipe!! ALWAYS a hit! The only thing that I don't like is it takes forever to scoop out the tomatoes, and then they always disappear in seconds! Very tastey though!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. I USE WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE INSTEAD OF MAYONNAISE AND ADD A LITTLE DILL TO THE RECIPE.
WONDERFUL! These are tasty little things! If I can only figure out how to stop eating them as I make em! .... if I had to offer advice on this recipe i'd say to buy more cherry tomatoes than the 24 recommended... I ended up filling 45 tomatoes! Thanks Angela for this delicious appetizer!
Great for snacks or parties!!
I made these appetizers for a party where I really wanted to "impress" with something different. These little babies went over and above in effect! Not only did they look great (and different), but the taste is amazing. After reading some of the other reviews, I also added some cream cheese to the mayo (about half and half), just to make the filling a bit more thick. Also, I love cream cheese.... I added the crushed croutons on the top as well - whomever suggested that first had a great idea! Perfect. The only thing is the fact that they do roll around... When I made them I'd forgotten to get the shredded lettuce, but I think that would work for sure. I'll try that next time I make them... Thanks for the awesome recipe!!!!!!
Love Love Love this recipe! Thank you. I went with the 1/2 mayo, 1/2 cream cheese recommendation and I'm glad I did. I used fresh parsley, green onion and real bacon cooked in the oven so it was easy to crumble. I used tomatoes on the vine, a little bigger than cherry tomatoes, and it worked great. I also used the plastic bagmethod to squirt the mixture into the cups so the mess was minimized. SO worth the trouble. This was a hit on Superbowl at my house. :)
Everyone raved about these! I made these exactly as written. i used 1/4 tsp measuring spoon to hollow out my tomatoes and a baby food spoon to fill them. I will be making these again probably for a new years party we are invited to! Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly. Turned out great. My cherry tomotoes were very small so I cut them in half and scooped out the seeds and put in the filling. Do make sure you use real mayonaise. I did not think they were that difficult to make, not all that time consuming. Covered them and put them back into the fridge until I was ready to serve them. They really do taste like a BLT.
These were good but I didn't LOVE them. I'd make them again for a party though, they were pretty easy to make (though hollowing out the tomatoes was more of a pain than I thought it'd be!) I took some reviewer suggestions to add cream cheese because I didn't think I'd really care for using all mayo (I only had reduced fat mayo and it's not the great to eat a mouthful of.. ), but I think just a touch of cream cheese would have been better than using about half cream cheese/half mayo.
I catered a holiday Christmas party for 100. This was a smashing hit. It was all we could do to stay out of them ourselves. We were fighting over them and knew there would never be enough if we did not stop somewhere. So we made a batch just for all my workers. Beautiful on the plate and looks great with dark green leaves underneath.
These were a hit at the party we had! So good and so cute, but I'm not sure I'll put the effort in again anytime soon. It really takes a lot of patience to spoon / get out the middle of the tomato.
These are a great little surprise! Got some unsure faces from the family, but once they tasted them, they couldn't get enough of them! Very YUMMY and different from your average appetizer. Served cold, the more your chew on these the more the flavor melds together! Wonderful! I let the filling sit overnight in a covered bowl and added about 1 tbsp more of mayo before filling. Thanks!
Loved these little things! I could eat a ton of them.... delicious!
I get raves every time I make these! I used some other suggestions: I use 1/2 Kraft Free Mayo and 1/2 fat free sour cream, cut a tiny slice off the bottom to keep them from rolling, and drain upside-down on paper towels so the tomatoes aren't so wet. Great!!!
Love them! Big Hit
Everyone loved these when I made them for a Labor Day party. It's definitely wise to prep the night before. Tried cutting off tops and bottoms and had problems getting these to stand up after they were filled no matter which I tried. My tomatoes were pretty small so I ended up getting about 35.
I used fresh parsley and fresh chives and they turned out amazing! I used a grapefruit spoon to scoop the tomatoes and to stuff them!!
Everytime I make these people absolutely devour them and ask for the recipe. To make it easier to fill the tomatoes and also for when I have to transport them to a party, I put the filling in a zip lock bag. When I get to the party I quickly arrange the tomatoes on a serving tray and then cut a corner off the bag and use it like a pastry bag to fill them without handling them. Keeps the filling where it needs to be and keeps my hands clean too. Don't have to worry about them rolling around in the car either.
These taste great! However, they just don't seem special enough to be worth the effort. Scooping out halves of small tomatoes is just tedious!
These were great, but very time intensive to make. The end results were fabulous because everyone ate them up.I did add half garden veggie cream cheese and half mayo like others suggested. Will definitely half to make more next time!
These were pretty good. My hiusband thought they were great. We made them for a party but they were barely eaten. As for making them, I used a the smallest measuring spoon I think it was 1/8 inch and this made it esay for scooping out the seeds. I also used the 1/2 mayo 1/2 cream cheese otherwise they might have been to oily.
I had such high hopes for these as I'm a BLT & mayo fanatic! Sadly, they fell short, although I haven't given up on them just yet. Some reviewers suggested using half cream cheese and half mayo which I think will be much more appetizing. I suggest using 1 tablespoon of parsley instead of two as it was far too much. Next time around I'm not going to scoop out the insides of the tomatoes as that's the best part!
These are fab. Kind of a labor of love but definately worth it.
These are excellent at parties. I will use 1/2 mayo and 1/2 cream cheese next time, though. Thanks for a great idea!
These were Okay. I used mayo and sour cream as suggested by others as well as sprinkling with salt and draining. The small side of a melon baller definitely made it easier. The parmesan cheese definitely helped.
Good with cream cheese & mayo. I inserted toothpicks into the bottom of the tomatoes and then stood them up on a styrofoam base, they looked good and had their own little handle.
Love these. They were a hit and have been asked to make them multiple times.
I love these! Next time I will use reduced sodium bacon because they were a little salty. I also added a half of a package of reduced fat cream cheese and a 1/4 cup of low fat sour cream. As someone else suggested, I cut the bottoms off so they didn't roll around and it worked perfectly. Very much worth the time it took to make them. They were a big hit at the party I took them to.
Too much work! But tasty. These disappeared in a hurry. I used cream cheese with chives for 1/2 of the mayo. Be sure to cut your bacon up very small if using a good quality bacon because it will not crumble. I put all of my filling in a zip lock and mixted it that way. If you slice off the bottoms of the tomatoes, the insides do not scoop out easily but they don't roll on you. I opted to still scoop out the tops so I could make these faster.
For variation substitute bacon and parsley for crab and mix some Wasabi with the mayo. Fantastic. Signed Rosie.
Delicious! I use veggie bacon in these and no one knows the difference! A lot of work, but definitely worth it! Everyone loves these!
It's delicious as the recipe is written. I prefer mine without the bacon and every time I've served it, I've had rave reviews. Suggest piping the filling into the tomatoes. Definitely a time saver.
This was a great recipe...my family loves it and has requested it frequently. To make this a little faster I made as a salad, mixing all ingredients with chopped romaine lettuce. The dressing I made the 1/2 C. mayo, 8oz cream cheese and added a little milk to thin for tossing with other ingredients.
