Oh my gosh these are just the best! I have made them 2 times now and each time people just go on about how great these things are. My boyfriend HATES tomatos, won't even do tomato sauce but he just loves these! I used a baby spoon to take out the insides of the tomatos. I also just took a freezer bag and cut the corner off and used that to stuff the "sauce" into the tomato. I added just little garlic powder, salt and pepper to the mix and it was just great. I also have learned to place the tomatos on the tray or in the dish first before stuffing them, they hold each other up and make it easier to stuff. I also recommend that they spend some time in your fridge I let mine sit a few hours and that helps them firm up a little. Trust me you will really enjoy these and they really do not take that much time.