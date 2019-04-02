Baby BLT

Cherry tomatoes stuffed with a mixture of bacon, green onion, and mayonnaise. These BLT stuffed tomatoes may be a little time-consuming, but they are worth it to the last bite!

By CATMANIACS

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat for 6 to 8 minutes, or until evenly brown. Once cooled, crumble and set aside.

  • In a bowl, stir together mayonnaise, bacon, green onions, and parsley until well blended. Set aside.

  • Cut a small slice from the top of each tomato. Using a melon baller or small spoon, scoop out the inside of each tomato and discard. Fill each tomato with the bacon mixture, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 172.1mg. Full Nutrition
