Marinated Tuna Steak
This mixture of orange juice, soy sauce, and garlic gives this marinade a wonderful taste.
WOW!!! This tuna steak was insanely good. I followed the recipe exactly, except I pan seared the tuna for 3 minutes on each side instead of grilling it. I let the steaks marinade for 2 hours and then rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking it. The fish came out awesome, so juicy and wonderfully tasty - I loved it (and I don't even like fish). I will make this again and again and again. Thanks Carin!Read More
Five stars, no question. Flavorful, juicy, piquant. I quartered the recipe (just cooking for me), cooked it in a skillet and just dumped the whole mix in. I had to substitute teriyaki sauce (had no soya), which may have made it lighter than the original recipe; I enjoyed it this way. I also used dried herbs, found it okay. If I could make it differently I might crust some whole garlic slices right on to the tuna steak, but this is a bit of an unnecessary flourish. If your tuna comes out "tough and chewy" you are cooking it too long. Turn the heat up way high (skillet) or get the coals really going (grill) and sear it. Unless you buy bottom-quality tuna (which you should not), it is safe to cook until the top and bottom are seared but the center is still mostly pink and relatively uncooked. The bacteria grow on the exposed parts, which is why you have to cook the heck out of any ground meat (because the exposed parts have been moved all through the meat).
awesome! i followed the recipe - excpet for the following: replaced the soy sauce with Dales seasoning for meat and fish (its' soy based but as added flavor.) Also added chopped green onions (1/4 cup) and a 3/4 tsp rosemary. used fresh garlic (a must in my book!) i cooked the fish on a skillet. Turned the gas on high and let the pan heat up with a little bit of non-stick cooking spray on it. heres the best tip (got it from the man behind the fresh fish counter at Whole Foods) - turn the Tuna Steaks every 30 seconds for 3-5 minutes (depending on size of the steak)... perfectly cooked! DO NOT OVER COOK THESE. i had actually intially undercooked them (only 3 minutes). I wanted them to be cooked a little more, so i put them back in the frying pan and seared for 30 more seconds on each side. yummy!!!!!!
I added honey to the marinade as other cooks recommended and it charred nicely on the grill. I marinated for 24 hours and I could really taste the marinade. I used low sodium soy sauce as other cooks warned it would be too salty and it turned out delicious.
My son caught a Blue Fin Tuna yesterday off Cape Cod. We had never cooked tuna before and gave this recipe a try. It was excellent and everyone like it. I did marinate it for about 2 hours. Much longer than called for. Other than that I did everything as it was written. Thanks, I'll be making this recipe again.
Love this recipe. The second time I made it I added fresh ginger (I peel and freeze it then take it out and grate when needed), a little sesame oil and sesame seeds and it was soo delicious. Greate recipe.
It was a nice marinade,but I used the GEORGE fORMAN GRILL AND THE STEAKS WERE VERY DRY.
I did reduce the soy just a little (it wasn't loy sodium) and I didn't want a very salty taste. I also added just a little honey and I am glad that I did. I wanted just a little sweet in the background. I had the dried herbs on hand so I used those. It turned out really well. I will definately be making this again. Thanks for the post.
This was my first time cooking tuna steaks and even though I over-cooked it a little bit, I thought the flavor of this was excellent (I'm not a big fish eater) and my husband (who loves fish) agreed. I made it on the Foreman grill and it was simple and fast.
This was the perfect solution for the not-quite-sushi-grade tuna I allowed to sit in the fridge for 2 days. Tuna is usually dry as a bone unless served rare, but the tuna I was using was in no condition to be served rare... without this marinade, that is! I didn't give 5 stars for 2 reasons (okay, 3 reasons, the first being that I'm extremely picky!!) Reason 2: A modification that is a MUST: I dipped the fish in italian breadcrumbs prior to pan-searing in lemon olive oil- the crust was the best part. And this allowed me to serve it rare-ish still. Next reason: I thought the following point needed clarifying: this marinade has acid in it, so it "cooks" the fish ceviche-style (a good thing-- helps to eliminate some of the fishy factor.) A word of caution, though: never, ever your fish to sit in an acid-containing marinade for over 30 minutes (some say 20!) Doing so will "overcook" it (the acid, doing the ceviche thing, that is.)
This came out PHENOMENAL!!! I did not have access to a grill, so I just pan seared it (in a little butter) a few minutes (about 4) on each side and then put it in the oven at 350 degrees for about 6 minutes and it came out great! Very flavorful! Husband loved it! I'll definitely be making this again!!!
This is the most luscious marinade you can imagine! I add a bit of honey as some have suggested, and we prefer basil to the parsley and oregano. I love our tuna steaks cooked outside on the webber until medium rare. While they rest a few minutes I strain the marinade and reduce it just a bit, then we drizzle just a little over the steaks before we eat them!
Gave this 4 stars because of the cooking time. Like all fish you have to be careful with overcooking, tuna included. It becomes dry and unpleasent. Tuna should be nice and pink on the inside, not like the canned stuff. I sear it shut on both sides, nice and brown and then take it off of the grill and wrap it in foil and allow it to rest, the result is a nice melt in your mouth piece of fish.
The marinade is excellent(!), however, there are two misguided directions in this recipe. First, there is acid (orange juice) in this marinade and you should never marinate fish longer than 30 minutes in any marinade containing acid. The acid denatures ("cooks") the fish like one does with ceviche. Second, I would never grill a 4 ounce tuna steak on high for 10 to 11 minutes as the recipe suggests unless you really like your tuna dried out.
if you grow your own herbs, you are in for an easy and delicious treat. the 30 minute marinade is worth the wait while everything you need is in the fridge. fish is too easy to overcook so watch it closely. and don't forget to boil the remaining marinade to pour over the tuna when served.
This is excellent marinade - and is even better with teaspoon of chopped raw ginger. Give it some zip! Do not over-cook blue-fin or yellow-fin tuna. I am sushi fan - so I usually sear a 1 1/4 inch steak for 60-70 seconds on each side on pretty high heat. Melts in your mouth! Cook over 2 min per side - it tastes like saw-dust...
I don't like tuna from a can and had never had fresh tuna before. I was scared I wouldn't like it so I searched for a recipe that I thought would make the tuna at least edible to me. Wow, am I glad that I found this recipe! Followed it pretty closely except I subbed fresh ginger for the oregano as I didn't have any. Marinated it all day and not only was it delicious, I can't wait to eat tuna again! First time in my life that I've eaten tuna! Thanks for the great recipe.
I didn't have orange juice so substituted pineapple juice. It turned out fabulous. Great recipe even with the change.
pretty good marinade. I added 2 tbl fresh ginger, one tbl honey and a dash of red pepper flakes. I let it sit for 3 hours. I think 4 or 5mins is far too long, one to 2 mins each side is plenty.
Just a note, if you use sushi grade and like it rare, just cook for 1 Min each side on a hot cast iron skillet.
The key to enjoying this recipe is cooking the fish properly once it is marinated. It needs to be cooked as you would a rare/med rare steak. Overcooking makes the fish dry and tough. The center needs to be pink. We really enjoyed this marinate and will use it again on many dishes. Thank you Carin for sharing. The marinate is excellent.
Fabulous! Light, flakey, and rich taste. I added a little honey to the marinade, as suggested, and marinaded for 3 hours. Then poured the marinade off into a small sauce pan and simmered it down into a thicker, rich sauce that I drizzled over the seared tuna. I seared the tuna in a very hot skillet lightly sprayed with olive oil and took it off the flame to finished cooking. Really delicious and we'll be having it again and again. Thank you.
Absolutely 5 stars! My husband decided on a steak when he heard I was grilling tuna. Once it was finished, he was very interested...it smelled wonderful. Tasted fabulous. He loved it too. Used Sashimi grade tuna & served medium. This is one to wow your guests with!
This marinade is so very perfect with tuna steaks. I will always use it. Complex wonderful flavor.
My husband thought this was the best marinade I ever made!!!
the marinade was amazing. I made it the night before so the flavors cold meld and that worked out great. I just pan seared the tuna for about 2 mins per side. so delicious!
I had all of my firends over for a Friday night get together 18 people everyone said this was the best tuna steaks they had ever eaten. I followed the recipe exactley except I allowed the tuna to marinate for 48 hours. Soooo good
This recipe is a new house staple. It's got great flavor and I've served it with a light/sweeter salad as well as egg fried rice. I marinated it a bit longer than the recipe called for on accident once and it didn't disappoint, in fact, I'll probably do it again.
FANTASTIC! Everyone loved it! Definitely making again.
I seared my tuna in toasted sesame oil. Wonderful way to make a tuna steak. Easy and delicious.
Tasty, but it seemed very salty even though I used low-salt soy sauce. Is that typical with tuna steak? We usually eat salmon, but wanted to try something different. Guess I'll try it again with another marinade recipe so I can figure out if it's this type of fish or this particular recipe....
I marinated this overnight as some other reviewers suggested and even though I used low sodium soy sauce, it was so salty as to be practically inedible. I give it four stars because the flavor of the marinade was nice and maybe it would be OK if marinated for a shorter time as the recipe indicates.
Great recipe! The tuna stays juicy, with just enough tang to keep even my picky husband interested. I've used this multiple times (as often as once a week in some cases) and will continue to use it again. Thanks so much! ETA: One good, fast way to cook this fish is to throw it on a hot George Foreman grill for 5-6 minutes.
Healthy and great! Both of us loved it
Delish...I am now a tuna steak fan! I followed the marinade recipe except for substituting dried oregano for fresh. After marinating for 1 1/2 hours, I pan fried the steak in my cast-iron skillet. 3 minutes on each side in a bit of olive oil was PERFECT and gave the steaks little crust. This is definitely a keeper...thanks, Linkyj!
Absolutely amazing for someone who doesn't like fish!
DELICIOUS! We used this marinade on the tuna we had caught earlier that day. I served it with edemame.
The fish turned out great!!! I marinated it for about an hour and it was a nice blend of tasting the marinade and the natural flavor of the tuna.
Having never cooked tuna before with the exception of canned, I was able to cook this to perfection, I may have overdid the lemon just a hair but overall this was really good. I did have a steak that was close to 3 pounds so I worried it would overcook, I wish I had marinated more than the 3 hours I gave it but it still had a nice taste to it, I'll do it again for sure.
Just excellent. I marinaded the tuna for 30-45 minutes and then grill seared it on a very hot gas grill. It took about 3 minutes on each side and it was seared on the outside and nice and red in the middle. I served it with fresh asparagus and grilled Ciabatta Bread. Great dinner. My favorite way to make fresh tuna.
All I can say is "WOW!". There is only 1 restaurant I've ever had outstanding tuna steak at and I'm thinking this recipe meets, if not beats, theirs. I let my tuna marinade for about 7 hours and it was so flavorful and tender, I could not stop eating it. Thanks for such a great recipe! Update: I used this marindade on 2 rib eye steaks and chicken breast and it was fantastic!
Followed the advice of others and added approximately 1 tbs grated ginger and a few tbs honey. Also added one minced jalapeño. Marinaded two very large and thick steaks about six hours then grilled for four minutes one side and five the other. FANTASTIC! Husband LOVED it! Covered the remaining marinade with plastic wrap and microwaved for three minutes and poured over the steaks just before serving. Great recipe!
Very good. Pan searing is a great idea. Can substitute dried herbs for fresh herbs.
This was AMAZING!!!! So easy and sooo delicious. It looked really nice too, I definitely want to make this for company sometime!! I made a few changes based on what I had, but nothing that different...used sesame ginger marinade instead of soy, canola oil instead of olive, left out the parsley and did more oregano, marinated for about 40 min, and cooked 5 min on each side on the grill. So good!!! Served with green beans in soy sauce and sliced almonds and it was perfect.
We loved it. I marinated the tuna about 90 minutes, but wouldn't go more than an hour. Even with low sodium soy sauce it was a little salty. I cooked the tuna indoors for 5 minutes on each side on a hot grill pan for a medium (light pink) center. I also followed the suggestion of another and simmered the marinade to thicken. It made a nice sauce for rice.
this was a pleasant change from the usual blackening spices that my mom uses on tuna. the flavor was nice and mild and complemented the tuna nicely. i will definately keep this around to be used again.
Loved this recipe! We just got back from Myrtle Beach and I had eaten Tuna Steak there for the first time and loved it when we got home I was trying to find a recipe and came across this one, I had everything needed for the marinade so I thought I would give it a try. OMG I am so glad I did this was even better than what I had eaten at the restaurant. Very quick and easy I followed the recipe to the T and was so moist and flavorful I will definitely be making this again and again!
I am so impressed with this recipe! I followed exactly as directed other than letting it marinate for 1hour and just searing the edges. I bought sushi grade tuna so it came out cool pink and moist in the middle and crusty on the edges. I will try with a little fresh ginger next time as suggested. This is a definate KEEPER!
So delicious!
This is the best marinate recipe! It is one of our favorite dinners now. My husband fishes a lot so we are always trying different recipes - this one is perfect and we get compliments everytime! Thank you for sharing.
Great! I took the advise of other commenters and marinated for at least 2 hours. So delicious. Everyone raved about how this tuna turned out. Like others have mentioned, if it comes out dry, it's been over cooked. We went with medium/medium rare. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Very tasty. While I love fish and seafood, I am new to eating tuna that doesn't come from a can (this was my 3rd time). This was delicious. Followed the recipe exactly. Will be making this again.
WOW!!!! This was great! I don't usually eat fish but my husband loves it. NOW I love tuna steak thanks to this recipe. Only thing I did was add 1 tblsp of Basil to it and let marinade for about 9 hours. Thanks for such a wonderful addition to our recipe collection!
Was a tasty and fast way to season tuna. I substituted lime juice for lemon...and it was still great!!!!
YUM!!! This recipe was really great!! I followed the recipe exactly except I pan seared the fish (don't have a grill). Really moist and flavorful! A keeper!!
I love tuna, but I've never had anything I made at home that I thought was GREAT. This was! Even my daughter who hates fish ate some. The only thing I did different from the recipe was 1) I substituted about 2 Tbsp teriyaki sauce for soy sauce, only because I was all out of soy sauce (so don't count that) and 2) I marinated for about 1.5 hours based on other reviews. Grilled for just 2:10 sec per side (I know, that's awfully precise, but you have to be with tuna or it gets overcooked and dry) and it was perfect.
THIS RECIPE WAS GREAT I DID CHANGE IT ALITTLE. I ONLY USED HALF THE OLIVE OIL AND SUBSTITUTED THE OTHER HALF WITH SESAME OIL. I ALSO USED 5 CLOVES OF GARLIC SINCE WE LIKE GARLIC. THANKS AGIAN
this was my first time making tuna steak at home and it was delicious! i will definitely make this again!
added rosemary, honey, & sesame oil.
I pan seared the Tuna Steaks, but otherwise followed this recipe exactly and the tuna came out PERFECT! Absolutely delicious meal!
The whole family liked this one!
This was fantastic! I hate fishy flavors and all I could taste was the delicious asian sauce. I added honey and chives. It was fabulous!
This was very easy, and the best marinade I have ever tried for fish. The tuna steaks we did on the grill with this marinade were just divine.
a little salty to me, but I will probably make again.
I cannot stress enough how awesome this recipe came out! My very picky husband (who really only enjoys peanut butter sandwiches and pizza) gobbled this down and loved it! It was very easy to make and this is definitely a keeper. I used dried oregano instead of fresh, and it still came out great. I used one large tuna steak for the two of us instead of two individual-sized steaks. I marinated it for an hour and a half, turning it once. I cooked it on high heat on the grill for 6 minutes the first side and 6 mintues the second side. It came out with a warm pink center. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Amazing! Moist and prercect! I think I'll try this same marinade with other meats because it smelled so good.
This is the best tuna marinade ever! Don't change a thing! It's best if grilled over charcole. Enjoy.
AMAZING!! Easy to follow recipe. Turned out better than I could have imagined!! Didn't have fresh oregano, so used half the amount in dried. Only grilled 3 minutes on each side to avoid over cooking as some warned. I had used frozen tuna steaks and defrosted them that evening. I felt that the center of the steak was a little cool for me, so I will probably marinate at room temp next time. A not so interested in fish friend of mine ate with me, and LOVED IT!! A must try recipe!!!
awesome! Marinated for 3 hours, seared each side 3 minutes in a hot skillet, was fantastic, wanted seconds!
This is an excellent marinade for tuna. I am going to try it on other fish as well. Only change I made was to cook it in a skillet in a bit of olive oil. Around 3 minutes a side made it done with a nice pink center. I drizzled fresh lemon on the top. The second time I made it, I used fresh dill instead of oregan, which also was excellent. I love it that the ingredients are common in most kitchens.
First time I have ever had tuna steak. It was very good. I did add a little honey for sweetness. will make again.
Great flavor combination, and I would make this again.
This was absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, and the only thing done differently was to use wood chips on the grill for extra flavor.
My husband made this recipe for a big family get together and everyone loved it. The fresh herbs play a huge roll in this, so do not use dry herbs. I will use this marinade again and I think I will try it on other things too... like chicken. YUM
Not a fan of tuna steaks...until this marinade. Absolutely FANTASTIC! Once it came off of the grill, I garnished it with some chopped mango and place on the top of the tuna steaks. I didn't have fresh herbs so I used dry (only half of the amount called for). Next time I will also use a little ginger and fresh herbs but this is a recipe my family and I make for a long time.
Will use repeatedly!
This was delicious- I particularly liked it bc the marinade ingredients are all things that I always have on hand. This was good enough for guests- we will definitely make this again.
I didn't like this at all. That said, though, I think our tuna was probably not very high quality. The marinade was wonderful and I'll probably try it with chicken. Don't let my low rating deter you from making this! Just buy good fish. :)
We LOVED this!! I did marinate it overnight. I can't wait to make this again and again!
Verry Yummy!
Wow! I am everyone's favorite person tonight. Pan seared in grill pan for about 3 min per side. One or two I cooked longer and they were already getting dry. My son who doesn't eat a lot ate 3 large steaks! Cooked with Orange Cilantro rice per another review and it was the perfect side! Marinated for 1.5 hours and it was plenty of flavor.
We grilled over direct hot coals until seared about 3 1/2-4 minutes each side. For those that said it was fishy, you had old fish, tuna shouldn't be fishy tasting. Be careful not to overcook or they'll be dry. I would suggest using fresh lemon juice and add in some zest, for extra flavor.
Wow, I've made this several times and my bf who isn't a big fan of seafood and really isn't a big fan of any fish that is darker in color because of the stronger taste, he absolutely loves this. I changed nothing, (I did use simply orange for the OJ because that is what we use normally so there was no added sugar from that) let sit for a while and then cooked to medium rare with some thinly sliced onion for some sweetness. I did use sashimi grade tuna a few times and didn't cook it at all it was amazing. A definite must try!!
Good. We didn't think it was great, but we followed s few suggestions (adding a little honey to the marinade) and had to use dry parsley and oregano since that was all I had on hand. Maybe if I had followed it exactly we would have had better results. Probably won't make again though.
Too salty, adjust accordingly. I switched to Ponzu and found it far more complimentary. My main issue is the recommended grilling heat. Preheating ''the grill for high heat" and grilling for 5-6 minutes, results in very over done tuna... Considering how delicious this fish is simply seared, adjust time/heat accordingly.
I was VERY skeptical of grilling tuna. I have changed my mine. I have made this three times now, and it is better each time. Nothing fancy, just follow the recipe And, OIL the grill.
OMG! My husband is a big fisherman and I've cooked tuna more times than I can remember - but this was DELICIOUS! I used tangerine juice and lemon pepper (no lemons, no orange juice) and I left out the garlic because I didn't have any. My steaks were thick - a little over an inch but this was juicy and moist - I'll never do tuna any other way!
Loved it! Did like another user said, only took leftover marinade and reduced it down and spooned over steaks at the table. My hubby was over the moon with this. Just made it again for the second time and the best part was that I had leftover tuna and sauce. Made a stir-fry with it (bok choy, broccoli, bean sprouts, mushrooms, onion, etc). Best stir-fry I've ever done!
Very good marinade for tuna! I ended up letting them marinate for a day and a half. Cooked on the stove on high for 3 min each side to sear, then finished in oven for about 6 minutes. I was aiming for medium rare, but got medium well. They were still delicious!
Turned out very good. I did not have any orange juice so used pineapple juice and I coated the steaks with italian breadcrumbs then pan fried with a little olive oil.
I usually don't eat tuna (and I don't know why!) and my boyfriend came home with a tuna steak, so naturally I went to my favorite recipe website, allrecipes.com, and found this one. This marinade is very similar to the one I use for salmon so I thought I would give it a try. We followed the directions almost to the spot with the exception of adding a little honey like some people suggested, and also I had a 1 pound tuna steak rather than portions. We cooked it on the grill for about 7-8 min on each side and it was FABULOUS!!! Perfectly pink in the middle and the flavor was amazing. I am so happy I tried this recipe because tuna will now be in the weekly dinner rotation.
First time tuna steak eater and won't be last. I marinated the tuna all day and pan-seared three minutes each side. I love it! Thank you for this awesome recipe...
Wow!! I cooked this indoors on a grill pan, about 5 minutes per side, and it turned out FANTASTIC! It was still pink in the middle, but done enough. I omitted the parsley because I didn't have any, and I substituted dried oregano for fresh (same amount). I marinated for 1 1/2 hours and served with corn on the cob and "Garlic Broccoli" from this site.
very tasty! added bigger chunks of fresh garlic and extra freshly ground black pepper! mmmm good. has an pepper/garlic/oj mix to it WOW
good
Mixed in 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice and served fresh pineapple slices on top. Cooked medium rare and wife thought it was fantastic! Has a great crisp flavor that everyone will enjoy (and I love). Would definitely make this again.
Perfect!!! Followed the marinade recipe exactly. Hubby pan fried first side in butter for three minutes in a ceramic pan, then the other side for four. Transferred to really hot grill for 45 secs each side for grill marks. This will be our "go to" recipe! Thank you, LINKYJ!!
Simple and delicious!
This was quite tasty. Added just a bit of agave for a hint of sweetness. I wasn't altogether sold when I tasted the the marinade (before putting the fish in) but the tuna was delicious!
This marinade was great. Even my 4 year old daughter loved the tuna!