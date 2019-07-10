Marinated Tuna Steak

This mixture of orange juice, soy sauce, and garlic gives this marinade a wonderful taste.

By LINKYJ

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large non-reactive dish, mix together the orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic, oregano, and pepper. Place the tuna steaks in the marinade and turn to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook the tuna steaks for 5 to 6 minutes, then turn and baste with the marinade. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, or to desired doneness. Discard any remaining marinade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 50.6mg; sodium 944.6mg. Full Nutrition
