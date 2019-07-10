Marinated Tuna Steak

Five stars, no question. Flavorful, juicy, piquant. I quartered the recipe (just cooking for me), cooked it in a skillet and just dumped the whole mix in. I had to substitute teriyaki sauce (had no soya), which may have made it lighter than the original recipe; I enjoyed it this way. I also used dried herbs, found it okay. If I could make it differently I might crust some whole garlic slices right on to the tuna steak, but this is a bit of an unnecessary flourish. If your tuna comes out "tough and chewy" you are cooking it too long. Turn the heat up way high (skillet) or get the coals really going (grill) and sear it. Unless you buy bottom-quality tuna (which you should not), it is safe to cook until the top and bottom are seared but the center is still mostly pink and relatively uncooked. The bacteria grow on the exposed parts, which is why you have to cook the heck out of any ground meat (because the exposed parts have been moved all through the meat).