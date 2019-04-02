Simple Savory Pork Roast

Absolutely 5 stars for simplicity!! So easy and relatively fast. I had everything on hand, no marinading...my kind of recipe! The flavor is a 4 1/2 or 5...only bc I thought it was a little too spicy to eat a lot of. But I did use dried rosemary, and probably added too much (always use less dried than fresh herbs). So less rosemary next time may remedy that issue. I also added a tiny bit of olive oil to my meat before coating w/ the spice rub (don't mess with a bag, just use your hands). I followed another reviewer's advice and added just enough water to my dried herbs to cover them, let it soak a few minutes, then just added the other rub ingredients to that, mixed it up, and rubbed onto the meat. Finally, my grocery store only sells pork loin as 2 one pound loins packaged together, so I made both and covered the dish w/ foil (as per other reviewers recommendations). (Also scaled servings to 5.) I left it in one hour, but could've taken it out sooner as it was already at 168 degrees. It was not dried out though. Still very moist, tender, a flavorful. Will do again and again!