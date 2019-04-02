Simple Savory Pork Roast
A simple, no-fuss way to make a savory, melt-in-your-mouth boneless pork loin roast.
What a wonderful combination of herbs and spices! I coated my pork with a smidge of olive oil before rubbing with spices,let the meat stand on the counter to bring down to room temperture before cooking, and cooked in the rotisserie. It made a superb crunchy crust and just bursting with juices inside.I think it is very important to have a meat thermometer handy, as pork is horrible when too dry no matter what it is rubbed with! We cook ours until the internal temp. reaches about 150, take it out, let it sit, and the temp. rises a bit more, but not enough to dry it out.Read More
This recipe was basically a good one, but I lowered the heat to 325 degrees and cooked for 1 hr. and 30 minutes in a glass baking dish. Baked uncovered for 15 min, and then covered with aluminum foil. Came out perfect - melt in your mouth!Read More
To make this a complete meal, I doubled the ingredients as shown and then placed the roast into my slow cooker and added 1 cup apple cider on the bottom. I then added some baby carrots, sliced red onion, and potato chunks into the same bag, added a little more salt and pepper, as well as some olive oil and shook the rest of the seasonings left over in the bag with the vegetables to coat them. I then placed the contents into the slow cooker as well. Cooking it on slow for 8 hours
I made this in the crockpot and like a previous reviewer, put some apple juice in the bottom of the pot. I put 1/2 cup apple juice, 1/2 cup veggie broth (I would have used all apple juice, but I needed to use up the broth). I used fresh basil and oregano instead of rosemary. Threw in about a pound of baby carrots, which turned out wonderful. Cooked for about 8 hours. It was so moist and tender, we loved it! Served with Creamy Au Gratin potatoes from this site. I have never made pork roast before but this inspired me to do it more often!
Another simple, yet outstanding recipe. I had no fresh rosemary, so I simply crushed some dried leaves. I also cooked the roast longer than recommended in the recipe. Pork roast needs 20-25 minutes per pound at 350 degrees. Also, I think the roast is juicier if you cover it during cooking. Enjoy!
This pork roast had a great flavour. I made a rub out of the spices with 1 tbsp of vegetable oil. I didn't use fresh rosemary because I didn't have any, so I just used a smaller amount of dried rosemary. I cooked it in the slow cooker on low for 8 hours. It was very tender.
Delic-i-ous-o!! I subbed in garlic granuals with dried parsley for the garlic salt..that would have been way too much for my palate. I also followed other suggestions and seared it in olive oil before rubbing on the seasoning and baking covered for at least half the time. Regarding cook time, mine was 1.5 pounds and only took one hour. Like I said, this is wonderful and will be one of my regular recipes! Thanks Marianne!
Turned the broiler on for the last few minutes to brown the roast abit. Excellent!
Very simple and very good!! Put a little chicken broth in the bottom of the pan and quarter and onion or two and cover with foil when you bake and it will be more moist, but it is just fine without it!
Wonderful roast! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and also sprinkled with onion powder. Don't forget to make a nice gravy with the pan drippings.
Absolutely 5 stars for simplicity!! So easy and relatively fast. I had everything on hand, no marinading...my kind of recipe! The flavor is a 4 1/2 or 5...only bc I thought it was a little too spicy to eat a lot of. But I did use dried rosemary, and probably added too much (always use less dried than fresh herbs). So less rosemary next time may remedy that issue. I also added a tiny bit of olive oil to my meat before coating w/ the spice rub (don't mess with a bag, just use your hands). I followed another reviewer's advice and added just enough water to my dried herbs to cover them, let it soak a few minutes, then just added the other rub ingredients to that, mixed it up, and rubbed onto the meat. Finally, my grocery store only sells pork loin as 2 one pound loins packaged together, so I made both and covered the dish w/ foil (as per other reviewers recommendations). (Also scaled servings to 5.) I left it in one hour, but could've taken it out sooner as it was already at 168 degrees. It was not dried out though. Still very moist, tender, a flavorful. Will do again and again!
This had a wonderful flavor. My roast was tall (bone in) and took almost 2 hours to cook, but it was juicy and moist. I cut 2 large potatoes in 1 inch slices and set the roast on them. The roast was crispy all the way around and the potatoes tasted great.
Good straight ahead recipe. Try subbing granulated garlic for garlic salt. I don't even have it in my spice drawer. Also to get a good coat and hence crust, liberally smear mustard (any kind, Dijon or yellow) on roast then sprinkle dry rub (go ahead, experiment with the drawer, you can't hurt it) liberally all over the roast. You'll love it! Great on a covered grill too. RESPECT THE PIG!
I converted this recipe to a slow-cooker so my family would have dinner at a decent time since I work during the day. Very simple but I used garlic powder instead of salt. (I watch my family's salt intake and pork is naturally salty.) It turned out wonderfully with mashed potatoes and cauliflower.
This was the very first recipe I tried from AllRecipes shortly after getting married a few years ago. I had absolutely no idea how to cook...I have made this roast many many times and have never served it without receiving tons of compliments. My inlaws think I'm a chef...shhh don't tell them I can't cook!
YUM! Rubbed with olive oil, used 1/2 garlic salt and 1/2 garlic powder, dried rosemary, all 4 family members liked it. I used a 4lb roast, thought it would take 30min/lb to cook but it was done in an hour.
Not bad but needs an olive oil coating before adding the herbs. Also, those of you who complained that the meat was dry, you over-cooked the roast. The recipe correctly states to cook to 145 (not 160) degrees. When you let the meat rest for 10 minutes after cooking the temp will raise a bit and the meat juices will be re-absorbed.
Made as written except used tenderloin instead of roast. Flavoring was very good. The only thing I may do different is to sear the outside first before putting in the oven...visually it will look better.
I pulled this out at 150 degrees and put foil over it while it rested. Nice and moist. Flavor was fabulous!
I used a 3-lb. pork roast but doubled the spices and mixed them with two cans of cream of chicken soup. I wrapped the roast in foil with carrots, onion, and celery, and topped the meat & veggies with the soup mix. The meat took two hours this way rather than one, but the whole house smelled wonderful, and the end result was a tender, tasty meal that I served with mashed potatoes. Voila! Instant gravy!
I had half a large pork loin left from New Year's 2009, I was worried it would be horrible. Guess it was packaged well, and the recipe was easy and tasty. I used 2 tsp dried rosemary, 1 tsp garlic salt, 1/2 tsp garlic powder and the rest as listed. Made a 'paste' with the spices and rubbed it directly into the loin. Covered with foil and removed the foil for the last 20 minutes. Husband loved it. Oh, made roasted, parsley fingerling potatoes they are awesome!
I wrapped this roast in aluminum foil and wanted to check the temperature after 45 minutes or so but forgot to set a timer. By the time an hour had passed the temperature of the roast was well over 160 degrees. I am not sure if the fact that it was wrapped made it cook so much faster than the recipe indicated or not, but my advice is to check it early because an overcooked pork roast is a dry pork roast. The seasonings were good, though so I may give this a shot again in the slow cooker.
Fabulous! I've NEVER made any kind of roast in the oven before. Imagine my trepidation! But this was so easy and so tasty, I feel emboldened! I'm too lazy to throw spices in a bag and shake it all up; I just rubbed the spices right into the roast. You can't miss with this recipe. Try it. I'm tellin ya, I'm superwoman over here!
I never review recipes, but this was so good I had to say something! I added an onion, squash, and a couple potatoes and wrapped it in foil and baked it about an hour and a half (pork always takes me longer than it says) and it was awesome. Add some rolls and a salad and you'll have a great meal for company.
I am by no means a cook so i looked for a simple yet impressive recipe to cook for my man friend.This pork roast was absolutley divine!1 I impressed myself with this one. It looked great and tasted even better. The big joke about it was how even after "dropping that roast in the grass" it tasted great. will make this recipe again and again!
This was delicious! Loved the flavor of the roast. Tried to make gravy straight from the pan juices but it was extremely salty from the garlic salt - remedied it by using lo-salt chicken broth and then flavored it with just enough of the pan juices - came out great.
This was not that great. I followed the recipe exactly, even using fresh rosemary, but found the results lackluster. There was no gravy at all like in the picture, so don't expect any. I cooked it to an internal temp. of 160 degrees. I wouldn't say this recipe was bad just not worth making again.
I've made this pork roast many times, and it comes out juicy and delicious. The only thing that I had to change is the cook time. I always need to make it a little longer.
I drizzled olive oil on my tenderloin and then added the seasonings. I cooked covered for the first 45minutes and uncovered the last 15minutes and it was perfect.
I make a version of this but I mix the rosemary with dijon mustard and coat the pork roast before cooking. It keeps it moist and adds much more flavor!
This is the only way I will cook a pork roast from now on! Excellent flavor and the pan drippings made fab gravy. I did not have fresh rosemary, but the dried worked fine. I tossed the roast in the fridge with the spices in the morning to let it all marry together until supper. It took about an hour and 15 minutes for the pop up timer on my pork roast to pop but it was still juicy. Great, simple recipe. Thanks!
I made this the other night for my family and it was delicious.
naples34101 has the right conception. You can either sear your meat first to lock in the juices, or high temp or broil outside. Fresh garlic in meat is always best, or substitute garlic powder instead of the salt version, salt is an addition that can be added after the fact according to one's taste. Also cornstarch as a gravy thickening gives a translucent and shiny appearance and consistency, much better for thin sauces. If not slow cooking in crock pot, always place meat (whatever kind) up out of juices by placing carrots, potatoes, celery or preferred veggies on bottom of pan for flavor of drippings, can also be pureed after to add to gravy making. DON'T cook meat in water or juices unless you like your meat basically boiled. Outside searing will ensure inside moisture!
Because I used a 5 lb pork roast, I just doubled the ingredients. I followed the advice of others and rubbed it with olive oil to help the spices cling to the meat. Also, I used dried rosemary rather than fresh (just used a pinch more), and I threw in some oregano. Overall, very tasty!
I was surprised how well this came out! It was delicious. Even my 4 year old loved it. I followed the recipe, but rubbed the roast with olive oil to hold the herbs on better.
Yeah, so the name, it says it all! Simple, savory period. My picky non-pork eating 11 year old suprisingly bellowed "I would like some more meat Mom"! Thanks Marianne & thanks for your correction!!
It sounds like some people have been overcooking the pork roast. The cook time as written give or take 5 mins should be sufficient. Always use a meat thermometer and there's there no guessing if it's done. The open pan roasting and seasonings are what makes this roast outstanding!
I used dried rosemary instead of fresh and it turned out so yummy.
I did omit the rosemary, but this was still the best pork roast we have ever had!!! My extremely picky fiance said, "I don't know what you did to this, but do it EVERYtime." :)
Great simple, quick and delicious recipe. I used an italian dried seasoning add fresh garlic and wrapped the pork loin in aluminum foil to keep it moist. I kept mine in for 2 hours and it was perfect!
Two words. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!!!! I made this last night for a Christmas Eve dinner and fully believe this will become our Christmas Day meal for years to come. Did the recipe exactly as said. Only difference is I added some red skinned potatoes and carrots to the pan. Will definately be making this meal for years to come. Simple but delicious. Update:First wrote this review 12/25/2005... 11 years later and still making this recipe.
I had a large pork lion, so I doubled the receipe and it was wonderful, even my teenage son liked it, which was hard to believe. Added about a cup of chicken stock to the bottuem of the pan. Will continue to use this receipe!
This was very very good!! Will definitely make this again! Didn't have rosemary. Rubbed w/ olive oil and rubbed the spices rather than using the plastic bag. The plastic bag didn't work well. All the spices stuck to one place! Made gravy from the juices in the pan. Served with red taters! Yummy!!
This was a great recipe, however, I used my "Show Time" rotisserie to cook it. I marinated it in the ingredients overnight. Not sure that was necessary, but it worked out fine for me. Three pound roast took about an hour and a half.
Excellent and very easy!
We loved this recipe!
This roast was DELICIOUS!!! The meast was juicy and flavorful. I rubbed the roast with olive oil and used dried rosemary instead. Used the ground thyme and ground marjoram. Also sprinkled a little garlic salt and a bit of Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning. Cooked with potatoes and baby carrots. Roast was a little over 3lbs, took about 1 hr and 35 minutes. MMMM Good will use this recipe again! Thanks
Love this recipe! It's easy and very delicious!!!
I just made this recipe, but cooked it wrapped in foil for 90 minutes and let it rest for 20 minutes before serving. I didn't have thyme so I substituted with dried oregano leaves and instead of garlic salt, I used 6 cloves of crushed fresh garlic. Delish and juicy.
This was SO delicious! My roast was a little bigger than 3lbs but probably under 5lbs. I doubled the herb mix. It didn't say to chop the rosemary but I did. Then I rubbed on instead of shaking and let it sit for a couple hours before roasting. It had such a nice flavor and everyone loved it. I wish there were more leftovers.
I added a cup of hard cider and covered with foil.
Made this for my husbands boss - it was fantastic! Rave reviews all around! I did sear the roast in a pan with olive oil before I put it in the oven. Served it with peas and pearl onions and oven roasted vegetables. This one is Sunday dinner good and very easy to make. A definite keeper!
Great meal and with a relatively quick prep & cook time, this is a good meal to have for nights tight on time.
Simple and excellent - made a real nice gravy as well
My husband made this tonight, he hates pork and hardly ever eats it...however, it was so juicy and full of flavor, we didn't have rosemary so he made it without (I'll make sure we have it on hand next time though) and instead of garlic salt he used pink sea salt and granulated garlic (local Mennonite store) It will be reappearing on our menu soon! Thank you so much for sharing!
After reading other reviews, I decided to use 1 cup olive oil with the herbs and spices added to it. I also doubled the herbs/spices which I felt was needed for a 3 lb roast. I'm glad I did....I think it helped keep the roast tender and made a nice 'herb crust' on the outside. This was the best pork roast I've ever made! It was excellent and everyone in my family loved it.
Yummy, yum, yum. My family loved this recipe. There was none left for lunches. This will be a weekly staple..Thanks.
It's been in my oven for an hour and fifteen minutes and the internal temp is hardly registering. Anyone else find the cooking time too short?
It had good flavor, however nobody liked all the little rosemary spriggs all over the outside. It was a new way to cook the tenderloin, but don't think I will repeat it.
This was sooo good. I definetly recommend using fresh rosemary. I used dried because I did not know dried rosemary will not soften up when cooked. I had to secretly scrape off all the rosemary from the pork before I served it, LOL. My picky 2 and 5 year old loved it. I also cooked it with potatoes and carrots.
super, easy great tasting pork roast. Changed nothing.
Very good. I followed the others advice and rubbed it with olive oil, then seasonings. I used fresh pressed garlic, seasoning salt, and basil because I had no thyme. I also did this in my electric rotiserie instead of the oven and my husband says its the best roast we ever had. Thanks !
This was wonderful. As other reviewers did, I add garlic slices inside the pork and cooked with a tad bit of water and covered it. Loved it.
Coat the roast with EVOO after seasoning--this will help retain the moisture.
Absolutely delicous. The roast was perfect and the juices delectable. Next time I will put potatoes and carrots in with the roast as pictured. I am sure it will be incredible. However, I had a 3 lb. roast for 8 people at Christmas and I prepared the roast alone following the recipe. Everyone raved.
My tip for pork is to brine it overnight, stays extremely juicy and flavorful. I use a combination of kosher salt and brown sugar dissolved in boiling water. Cool it by adding ice. Add desired herbs, garlic, rosemary. Rinse the loin before cooking.
Very tasty and so simple to make.
I enjoyed the flavour. However, I did find it dry. Maybe I cooked it too long?? Will probably try again.
This was soon easy! I wasn't sure if it would dry out without covering it, it but the outside was crisper and very moist inside. inside This was a big hit :)
Well I was making Rosemary Pork Roast (from this site) and altered it a bit while making it... I started looking at other recipes on the site to see if any had meal ideas while the roast was cooking. Then I came across this roast, and realized this is what I made. Delicious!! So tender and juicy. The only thing I did differently was I rubbed the roast with olive oil before cooking, and minced fresh garlic. Served with buttery carrots (from this site) and Liptons Creamy Garlic Shells. What a great meal!!
I love this recipe. It is so easy and makes me seem to be a great cook. Very moist and very flavorful. The fresh rosemary is fabulous. I didn't have garlic salt, so I just used a little minced garlic and salt. I also put it in a roasting bag. I probably won't do that next time, but I will cover the pan with foil. I also followed previous advice in the reviews and made gravy. I won't do that again as the meat was so moist and much better without the gravy (but I am not good at gravy). This recipe goes into family favorites and will be wonderful to serve guests.
I followed this recipe to the "T" and it was absolutely Fabulous! This is going to be a dish that I am serving at Christmas for sure, I might actually enjoy my company fo once because it is so easy!
I made this tonight and it was perfect! Very easy to prepare and very flavourful. I served with simple roasted potatoes and cooked green beans. Will make pork roast like this from now on. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Marianne!
My family fell in love with it. I varied the cooking times only because of the size of roast I was using. It's made our family rotation for sure! Thanks again for a great rub!
I used dried herbs and only had parsley, basil and oregano on hand, but this was still amazing! However, it did take about an hour and a half for the pork to cook, so definitely use a thermometer!
this was DELICIOUS!!!! I too rubbed the roast with olive oil before adding seasonings. We will definitely be having this again. I served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
My family loved this recipe. I added olive oil and made a paste to rub on the roast and it was absolutely delicious. It even reheats well! I cook it often for family meals and it always goes over well.
It was my first time making pork roast and it turned out PERFECT! juicy and flavorful, but not too much flavor. I didn't have fresh rosemary so I used 1 tsp dried, also my roast was 4 lbs. Oh and I did make a paste with olive oil.
This was divine! I followed some of the advice on here, I'm not sure if that's what made a difference or not but it was amazing. I didn't have fresh rosemary so I reconstituted it. Some suggestions said to put in some apple juice or cider, I had neither so I put n a 1/3 cup of water with a 1/2 an apple sliced up. I braised the pork before I shook it in the bag. I also don't use garlic salt in general so I used garlic powder and about 1/4 tsp of salt. Then when I cooked it I cooked it covered in a Corningware dish at 325. I served it with garlic asparagus and new potatoes.
Pretty darn good. Followed the recipe exactly as written, adding some carrots to the baking dish. Next time, I'll put foil over it and add a pinch of sugar to balance the seasonings.
I am not a very good cook but learning through this site. Have never posted a rating in the past but this was so good I felt I needed to say something. I used the method that Kathy advised with wrapping in foil. Although I over seasoned it a little it came out perfect. This was by far the most moist port roast I have every had. This will be my go to recipe for port for now on.
Used others advice and cooked it in the crockpot. 8 hours was too long and it was a little dry. I think because of this, it didn't reheat very well at all.
I never review recipes, but it was so good I had to! I covered mine with foil and took foil off for the last 20 mins, then while it was cooling I replaced foil. I did spices just as directed. I also had a hard time finding that size loin, usually they are just a pound. I managed to find a 2.5 lb tenderloin. I also got a package of pork gravy but next time i will use the drippings, i was just in a hurry with a hungry toddler. it was really good, although one user suggested it be seared to make the appearance better, i agree since mine was not much to look at. but the flavor was awesome!
This is my first review here, and I am happy to make it a positive one. This pork roast was very simple to make, which is a big plus for someone like me who likes to keep things simple, and doesn't like to spend time searching for dozens of ingredients at the supermarket. It took an hour and a half to cook my roast, probably because it was not completed defrosted. The roast turned out very juicy and tender, but I didn't care for the rosemary leaves: it felt like I was eating a christmas tree. The flavor was rather bland, perhaps more salt, or some kind of sauce would have added some zing. But, overall, this is a fine recipe that I will probably use again, because of it's simplicity and the decent taste.
Delicious and very easy
While I prefer to cook my pork roasts slowly in a smoker or charcoal grill, I use the oven in winter. To prevent the juices from being lost I first sear the meat all way around in a very hot iron pan before putting it in a glass or ceramic roasting dish - I never roast in metal pans (it's just a think I have about cooking in metal pans). Then I put on the seasonings (otherwise they will burn). I also stick some fresh sweet onion rings on top before putting it in the oven. They become sweet and succulent and add to the juices in the bottom of the pan. I use fresh thyme instead of the dried, but as I grow literally pounds of different herbs, I can dry my own, and I hate to waste them at the end of the season. Instead of regular thyme, try lemon-thyme.
For all the rave reviews this recipe received, I was a bit let down. It was alright, but not great, not even all that good. Ended up pitching the leftovers because no one wanted them. Will probably not make this again =(
This is such a delicious and simple way to prepare a pork roast. We absolutely love this and make it quite often. Sometimes I omit the rosemary and use savory leaves instead, but either way it's very tasty!
Yum! This was simple and tasty. I did go ahead and cook it for an hour and a half just to be safe and took off the foil for the last 20 minutes to brown it. I also put in a bit of olive oil - the rub seemed too dry. I only had a 1 lb. roast but I didn't halve the recipe - glad I didn't. It didn't make enough juice though so I couldn't make gravy, which was a shame because I had made mashed potatoes!
AWESOME...We cooked it in the oven at 280 for 6 hours and it was HEAVEN!! Paired it with Sweet Potato Casserole VI, (which we've been eating for 3 days!), & Cheesy Creamed Spinach! I can NOT wait to take leftovers to work tomorrow
I didn't have fresh rosemary, so I just used dried. Excellent.
I thought this was excellent!!! Mine took almost an hour and a half. I added cubed potatoes seasoned with the pork seasoning to my pan and covered with foil. Everything turned out excellent! Will definitely make again!!
Very, very good dish. I used fresh rosemary after reading previous reviews and I also rubbed the roast with olive oil before coating with the seasoning and it came our perfectly.
Add me to the list of fans! I made this on New Year's Eve. It was my first time EVER making a Pork Roast. I had pulled it right out of the refrigerator and put it in the oven, so it took about 2 hours to get that thermometer up to 160! But still the meat came out superb! LOVED IT!
This recipe is so easy and so Yummy! My husband and both our boys Loved it! We even had leftovers for lunch the next day! It has been added to our dinner rotation!
Very quick and easy and VERY tasty. I scaled down the recipe for a 1lb roast. I actually had to cook this for about an hour and 10-15 minutes...cooking time for larger roasts may be longer.
Tasty! The entire family loved this. Not the best looking with regard to presentation, pale on the exterior and light pink on the inside. If I hadn't used a temperature probe I may have cooked it longer and ruined it. But it was perfection, moist,tender and tasty. I will make this again.
My family loved this recipe. My husband even thought that I had bought the roast pre-seasoned. One change I made was to put it in the crock pot and cook it on low for about 7 hours.
