Simple Savory Pork Roast

4.6
370 Ratings
A simple, no-fuss way to make a savory, melt-in-your-mouth boneless pork loin roast.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large, resealable plastic bag, mix rosemary, garlic salt, thyme, and pepper. Place pork roast in the bag, seal, and toss until thoroughly coated with the garlic salt mixture. Transfer to a medium baking dish.

  • Cook pork roast 1 hour in the preheated oven, or to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 110.2mg; sodium 683.5mg. Full Nutrition
