Cinnamon Pork Loin and Potatoes

My mother in law created this recipe and passed it on to me! It's absolutely to die for, and the yummiest way I know to prepare a pork loin. Enjoy!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place the pork roast in a medium baking dish. Season red potatoes with salt and pepper, and arrange around the roast. Place sweet potatoes and cinnamon in a resealable plastic bag, and shake to coat. Arrange sweet potatoes around the roast. Place apple over the roast and potatoes. Top with butter slices. Seal baking dish tightly with foil.

  • Cook 1 1/2 hours in the preheated oven, or until the internal temperature of the pork has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, blend the milk, water, chicken bouillon, beef bouillon, and cornstarch until the bouillon cubes are dissolved and the mixture is thickened. Serve with the pork roast and potatoes.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and cook time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 115.9mg; sodium 1131.8mg. Full Nutrition
