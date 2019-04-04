Cinnamon Pork Loin and Potatoes

Somehow when I originally saved the recipe I accidentally saved it as my own original recipe so when i went to make it tonight there were no reviews on the version I had saved. I took a chance anyway and made this recipe tonight for company. I did brown the pork tenderloins prior to baking and only used 1 TBL of cinnamon which was plenty to coat the sweet potatoes. I used Yukon Gold potatoes because they are my favorite potato. Otherwise I made it exactly as written. When I tasted the gravy it was really quite bland and a little too thick. I actually thought I would not even serve it. The dish smelled so great when I took it out of the oven and was swimming in the juices and butter so since I needed to thin the gravy I added a few TBL of the juices. The gravy was delicious and the dinner got rave reviews. I did find the original and saw that others used the pan juices also. I thought of adding brown sugar to the cinnamon, but truthfully did not miss it. I would have given the recipe 5 stars if the gravy had been better as written.