Cinnamon Pork Loin and Potatoes

My sister-in-law and I try a new recipe at least once a month and this one was super and a definite keeper!!!! The meat was very tender and the combination of apples, cinnamon, and potatoes was perfect. Next time we would add a little bit of sugar to the sweet potatoes and the cinnamon but they were still good with just the cinnamon. Thanks Jennifer!
The gravy was so salty it was impossible to eat. The roast was all right, but all the potatoes too mushy, and I didn't like the fact that they were cooked in all the juices/fat from the pork. Won't be making this again.
I thought this recipe was GREAT with a few changes, keeping all of the current reviews in mind. I cut my potatoes and apples (3) very thick, about 1 inch. I tossed the sweet potatoes and apples in 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tbsp. brown sugar and threw 2 cinnamon sticks over all and removed the sticks after roasting. (It gave a subtle flavor without being overpowering.) I seasoned the pork liberally with season salt and pepper and uncovered the dish about 20 minutes before removing from the oven to brown everything. I thought the gravy was good too, others thought it was too salty but I just tasted it before I poured it over the roast...you can always add more liquid. Thanks for the recipe, I will definately make again!!!
11/10/2002
I was intrigued by the cinnamon on the sweet potatoes in this recipe and thought I'd give it a try. I thought this dish turned out beautifully. I did change it , but only from my mistake. I forgot to add any butter/margarine to the roast and it was still delicious - and hey, less fat! I really enjoyed the fact that you put it together and then don't need to do anything to it while it's cooking. I had guests over and could take the time to enjoy their company while dinner was cooking. I will recommend this recipe to all my friends.
This was the perfect fall supper! I did take some of the other reviewers' advice and it turned out perfect: I cut the potatoes/sweet potatoes in large wedges instead of slicing them and they held together nicely without falling apart. I also used 2 apples instead of 1. I combined some brown sugar with the cinnamon and instead of doing the bag thing, I just sprinkled some of the mixture lightly over the top of all the potatoes/apples so that it wouldn't be overwhelmed with the cinnamon taste. As for the gravy, I just mixed some of the pan juices with water/cornstarch and heated until thickened. The smell in my whole house while this baked was better than any candle on the market! And the mix of tastes was really great. Will definitely make again!
My family really enjoyed this recipe, there were no leftovers! I did add brown sugar to the potatoes and the meat as well, and cut back on the butter. Next time I will add more apples. I will definitely make this again!
This is truly YUMMY!!! I used russet potatoes instead of the red. I would add more of the white potato to balance out the sweet potato, and more apple, just not enough apple.
04/05/2003
This was awesome. My niece was here and ate 3 helpings! Everyone loved the white potatoes and those who like sweets thought these were great. I changed the gravy by using the pan broth and just adding the milk and cornstarch to it. Yummy!
11/27/2002
As I started making this recipe, I thought, "These ingredients are kind of wierd!" But I made it anyway, and my family loved it! I did mix the cinnamon with sugar, and the sweet potatoes were delicious. This would be a good company dish.
I had high hopes for this recipe based on other reviews and was very disappointed. I'm giving it 2 stars because the pork roast itself was absolutely delicious. It was very tender and flavorful. I attribute this to wrapping my roasting pan tightly in foil as the recipe indicated. However, the recipe as a whole wasn't at all as expected. Based on other reviews, I decided to use an extra apple, a little less butter, and some brown sugar on the sweet potatoes. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. All I could smell or taste in the potatoes was overpowering cinnamon. I agree with another reviewer that the gravy was extremely salty, which I normally would not have liked, but this offset the overwhelming cinnamon-taste a little. I MAY try this recipe again at some point, with a number of modifications.
My husband and I loved this recipe with a few modifications. I used 1 tablespoon cinnamon, 1 tablespoon Splenda brown sugar and just a pinch of nutmeg. I also baked this for 2 hours at 350 degrees as I sliced the potatoes a little thicker than called for. We did not make and use the gravy. This is one recipe I will make over again as it is one of few ways I can get my husband to eat sweet potatoes!
I wasn't a big fan of this. The meat was tender, but overall this was an unusual recipe. The cinnamon could easily be cut in half, the sweet potatoes were almost caked in it! My husband liked this, but we agreed, at least 2 apples, he even suggested 3 or 4, he liked that part so much. I do like the hint of salt on the potatoes, in combination with the cinnamony sweet potatoes. And I served it without gravy, maybe that was my bad? I too did like that once in the oven, dinner is worry free!
11/14/2002
I thought all the flavors kind of meshed, so I had cinnamon pork, very cinnamon sweet potatoes and cinnamon white potatoes. The sweet potatoes need some sugar with the cinnamon. You definitely need the sauce to add any other flavor to the pork and potatoes. I thought this recipe sounded good, but didn't taste too good. For my family it was a waste of good pork!
I thought this recipe was Wonderful. I added about 1/2 cup water and decreased butter in half. I also sprinkled brown sugar over entire recipe, making sure I covered sweet potatoes. My whole family enjoyed it. Will make again soon.
Its not a bad recipe. what i did was when i put the cinnamon in the bag i used the same amount of sugar and put it in as well i also used 2 apples,1 more potatoe and i also sprinkled brown sugar on top of it,i cut thebutter in half It turned out really good thank you for this recipe i will make again very soon.
02/06/2003
The gravy was horrible. The pork was good, but the vegetables just didn't taste right with the plain cinnamon. Very un-impressed. We will NOT be making this recipe again.
12/29/2002
My family LOVED this recipe! Like most of the others, I reduced the butter in half and was very happy with the end result. I was surprised the dish wasn't too full of cinnamon, but was spiced just right. Good dish for company.
11/16/2002
awesome!!! quick, easy, and delicious! the only change i made was to add a little sugar to the cinnamon when coating the sweet potatoes
Somehow when I originally saved the recipe I accidentally saved it as my own original recipe so when i went to make it tonight there were no reviews on the version I had saved. I took a chance anyway and made this recipe tonight for company. I did brown the pork tenderloins prior to baking and only used 1 TBL of cinnamon which was plenty to coat the sweet potatoes. I used Yukon Gold potatoes because they are my favorite potato. Otherwise I made it exactly as written. When I tasted the gravy it was really quite bland and a little too thick. I actually thought I would not even serve it. The dish smelled so great when I took it out of the oven and was swimming in the juices and butter so since I needed to thin the gravy I added a few TBL of the juices. The gravy was delicious and the dinner got rave reviews. I did find the original and saw that others used the pan juices also. I thought of adding brown sugar to the cinnamon, but truthfully did not miss it. I would have given the recipe 5 stars if the gravy had been better as written.
Good recipe. I used a pork tenderloin that was already marinated and that helped give the pork a little zing. My husband and I thought the accompanying potatoes/yams/apples were great. I did not use the butter and used a canned gravy with the pan juices mixed in.
Yummy! I used only sweet potatoes and used a little less than the 2 Tbl of cinnamon. Good meal for adults and children. Thanks!
02/13/2006
I tried this recipe without the gravy and it was delicious. After shaking the sweet potatoes with the cinnamon and placing them around the pork loin, I sprinkled some of the leftover cinnamon on the pork loin before putting the apple slices on it. The pork loin was very tender and my family enjoyed it .
Yummy! This was so easy to prepare. Used the food processor to make slicing faster because I made 2 recipes of it at the same time for a friend. Season the roast with salt and pepper. My potatoes were sliced 4mm or about 3/8 inch and didn't need 1 1/2 hours of cooking. The apple I cut twice as thick as the potatoes and they were close to over done. You could easily double the apple as the potatoes way out number them. I didn't make the sauce to serve it with but I'll try it next time. This is an excellent company recipe.
We thought this was just okay. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and sprinkled a little bit of brown sugar over the sweet potatoes and doubled the amount of apple. DH and I both found that the cinnamon overpowered the taste of both types of potatoes. The pork was good, I was reluctant to try the gravy though. DH convinced me and I'm glad he did - the gravy went very well with the pork. I made a slight modification to the gravy however, instead of using the water and chicken bouillon, I just used a half cup of chicken broth.
I was very disppointed in this recipe. I cooked it for 2 hours and it was gray in appearance even though it was cooked through. I expected it to look more attractive and fall apart easily, neither of which happened. I followed the recipe exactly so I would not make this again.
I must have tried a different recipe than some of you did:) My husband and I loved this! True the gravy was too salty and it also could have used more apples. But the roast was as tender as could be. Definitely a keeper!
I definitely agree with "Mouse" and "FMarion" below. I just wish their reviews were here before I made/ate this!! After reading the description and all the positive reviews, I was REALLY disappointed with the taste (that's the nice way to put it). Maybe I am just used to associating cinnamon with sweet. I ended up removing the sweet potatoes, rinsing them off, and turning them into mashed ones (with brown sugar and butter) instead! I will NOT be making this again. Thanks anyway!
My grocery store was out of sweet potatoes so I substituted yams and it was quite good. I also used two apples after reading some of the other reviews and was glad that I did. Next time I will slice the potatoes a bit thicker as I found them a bit mushy and I didn't even cook the dish for the full 90 minutes. The sauce was also really tasty with the roast and I thought the amount of cinnamon was fine.
My family really liked this a lot. Made a few changes by seasoning pork with Old Bay, used 2 apples and mixed 1 tbls cinnamon with a handful of brown sugar for the sweet potatoes. For the gravy, used chicken broth instead of the bouillon. If you are a pork lover and want something different, try this recipe as you won't be disappointed. Enjoy!
This recipe was so easy to make and my husband was impressed. He usually doesn't like cinnamon tasting meals because he complains they are too sweet, but surprisingly, despite de cinnamon, sweet potatos and apple, he enjoyed it anyway.
I only added a pinch of ginger to the apples, rubbed the loin with a pinch of mace and paprika, and baked the loin in an oven bag. It turned out beautifully: my entire family loved it. (My father doesn't like sweet things, and this was slightly sweet but not too sweet for him)
I thought that this was just o.k. but my husband enjoyed it a lot. I would say it feeds closer to 8 to 10 people. We had a lot of leftovers. The brown sugar is a nice addition but if you make it, skip on the "gravy" mixture. If you do make the gravy, cut back on salt by using one regular bouillon cube and 2 packets of the low sodium bouillon. It cuts the sodium down to about 1/3 of the original. Over all, we found the gravy to be kind of odd tasting.
I’ve made this delicious meal for several holiday dinners and my whole family loves it. I have made a few changes as I’ve cooked it several times. I marinade the pork loin over night in apple cider to gives it more flavor. We like sweeter apples, so I use golden delicious apples, but don’t add them to pan until the last 30 mins. Keep the meat tightly sealed or it will dry out quickly.
Made this for a luncheon. While setting it up everyone came out to see what they were having for lunch, because the fragrance was so great smelling. The roast was moist and tender. It was a delicious meal!
01/05/2003
This recipe was so easy and so good. It was a nice change. I did add the sugar to the sweet potatoes as suggested and I added a little extra milk to the sauce because it was too salty. Thanx so much for a great recipe!
Family loved it. I used fewer of both types of potatoes and did the whole thing in a Turkey bag. Pork was moist and full of flavor. Even the sweet potatoes were good and I dislike sweet potatoes. We used the drippings plus cornstarch and water for gravy.
I took some advice from some others, added brown sugar to the cinnamon mix.... AMAZING.... the gravy was PERFECT.. NO leftovers... next time I will throw some cabbage on the side, and some cornbread muffins with it to round out a perfect Sunday dinner..... easy and FABULOUS.. definitely a keeper..
The loin turned out nicely, but everything else was just ok.
01/15/2003
This is an excellent recipe. The flavors of the different potatoes and the apples combine in wonderful contrast. The cinnamon is an added bonus. If your family likes gravy, make extra. This is easy to prepare and tastes great. If you have a larger family or are expecting guests, increase the size of the roast but not the amount of potatoes. If you like apples, I would add an extra. They are yummy!
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't make the gravy because I haven't found a bouillon without MSG. I am allergic to MSG and I don't like my family to have MSG anyway. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon and did not add any processed sugar as others have. I don't like the idea of adding sugar to main courses.Thesweet potatoes covered in pumpkin pie spice and apples added plenty of sweetness. I thought it had the right amount of apples as you couldn't tell there were actually apples in the dish. But rather the apples acted as a "seasoning" and just created a yummy flavor. My 11 year old said the dinner tasted like Christmas...gave me that feel too.Perfect meal on a cold Autumn night.
I did a lot of things differently, just to suit our family's taste. No sweet potatoes, apples with cinnamon cooked separately, added some rosemary, thyme and garlic powder to the roast. So really not the same recipe at all, but...mine did cook much faster than specified in the recipe, so keep an eye on it. And the sauce. I used a roux instead of cornstarch, and broth instead of bouillon. I would never have thought to make this, but it was delicious! My husband is a big gravy lover, and this is a great way to provide something akin to gravy that is tasty and easy.
I read the recommendations and made this with green apples, sweet potato slices, small amount of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon - it turned out amazing! I didn't make the gravy because I had a lot of juice from the brown sugar, apples and cinnamon and the meat was very juicy. I will definitely be making this again! Thank you for the recipe.
04/16/2003
It seemed like a lot of work, but it did taste VERY good.
Delicious! Most negative reviews on this recipe were due either to the gravy being too salty or the cinnamon being too strong; what I found is that the two flavors, though both quite strong, blended extremely well to make a very savory dish. Even my 11-yr old son's friends loved it! I'll definitely be making this one again.
11/23/2004
I made this for my family and they all loved it. I added more potatoes (both kinds) and also more apples. It's super easy to make and smells yummy while cooking.
Delicious! The combination of flavors is wonderful and it smells mouthwatering. The only thing I changed was I used 1 chicken bouillon in the sauce; not two. The meat was a little overcooked at 1 1/4 hour. Start checking the meat at 45 minutes.
I used a larger roast and it took an extra 30 minutes to cook through. Meat wasn't fall apart tender though. The flavors were good- perhaps a little more seasoning on the regular potatoes. I agree with those who say to double the apple amount. I used 1tbsp cinnamon because I was almost out. I will likely try again and reduce butter, double the apple and season the regular potatoes more.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
