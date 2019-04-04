Chicken Korma

4
43 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 8
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This is an Indian chicken recipe my mom makes. I love it! Serve with rice or naan bread.

Recipe by NAJWA

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook cinnamon sticks, cloves, and cardamom seeds in hot oil for three minutes. Stir in onion and garlic, and cook until soft. Cut each chicken breast half into 4 pieces, and add to skillet; cook for about 5 to 8 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Season with salt, red pepper flakes, coriander, and cumin. Stir in the tomato sauce and water. Continue cooking for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in buttermilk, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes. Just before serving, mix in the parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 90.2mg; sodium 1060.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022