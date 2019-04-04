Chicken Korma
This is an Indian chicken recipe my mom makes. I love it! Serve with rice or naan bread.
First, this is not a korma. That said, it's a quite good tomato-based Indian dish, very much like the Indian Tomato Chicken recipe on this site. (For reference, this dish is faster to prepare and works better served on rice. (The other recipe works better with whole chicken breasts and without rice because it doesn't have enough sauce of proper consistency to go over rice in addition to the chicken; this one does.) Also, this recipe is less healthy (but still pretty healthy).)
Made this for my Indian Husband and his friend one night. It was not what I expected. There was no flavor at all. it was very bland, Indian food is not suppose to be bland
This was pretty easy and tasty. I made it with a friend; neither of us had ever made an Indian dish before but it turned out well (we just forgot to add the parsley). It was different from any other korma I've ever had because of the tomato sauce, but that was an intersting addition. The dish might be improved by letting the chicken marinate in the sauce for a few hours before serving.
Tastes good, but the spices need to be doubled. Also, Indian food is never garnished with parsley. Coriander leaves aka cilantro is used.
Due to reviewer comments, I decided to cook the dish differently to absorb more flavor. I sauteed according to instruction and cut the chicken into 2 in cubes and added tomato sauce to the crockpot. I also changed a few spices--using curry instead of cumin and cloves. After 3 hours in the crockpot I added cubed potatoes, green peas, carrots and the buttermilk and let that heat through for 20 min. Man, this dish had some kick! The chicken was also very tender and good. I now know not to be so liberal with the spices in the crockpot. I used light sour cream and that mellowed the hot dish perfectly. I like that the lowfat buttermilk is a healthier option to coconut milk. Thanks for the recipe and reviews!
"Authentic" korma or not, I thought this was delicious! I wasn't sure if I was supposed to leave the whole spices in the oil during the whole cooking time, or take them out before adding onion. But I left them in the whole time, taking them out just before serving. And my dish had some serious kick! I doubled everything in the recipe, except the chicken, cause I like "saucy" dishes. I served this with steamed broccoli and it was delicious! I brought some to work today for lunch and I can't wait to heat it up. I've never cooked with buttermilk before, but now it's definitely a favorite! Thank you for sharin!
This korma recipe is not at all tasty! It does not do any justice for the chicken korma. Pakistani food is filled with more flavor and you can taste the spices in the chicken because you marinate for literally a min! If you like this recipe and want to add a pinch of spice add some curry powder (lal mich) and you should get something than bland.
My korma turned out great except that I needed to add almost twice the recommended seasonings. That could just be my taste...I agree that marinating or simmering longer improves the flavour
This is a favorite! I like to make it just with veggies, for my vegetarian friends.
Brukte Coriander frø og Kardemomme pulver. Veldig bra. Skummet kultur klumpet seg litt. Røre inn litt rømmer helt på slutten er like bra. Brukte litt vel mye hakket tomet siste gangen. Heller mer tomatpure og lang koking.
I created this reciept exactly as directed and it was VERY GOOD. I ate two servings myself! The chicken was tender and the flavor fantastic!
This recipe is very easy and is great for a fast, weeknight dinner. If you follow the recipe and use whole spices rather than ground I can't see how they would need to be doubled. If you find a good spice store or Indian grocery that sells spices by the ounce, they will be very inexpensive. Whether or not this is an authentic korma, quality spices bump this recipe up from good to great. I really enjoy it and will continue to make it regularly.
My first try at Indian. It was delicious however I woefully underestimated the power of the crushed red pepper flakes. I'm slowly building up my tolerance to dishes with alot of heat or spice to it this however blew the top off. I loved the flavorings but I had to down two glasses of milk to get through it. So a word of warning if you don't like heat at least halve the called for flakes!
Terrific!! I didn't measure the spices and was pretty loose about following the recipe and this still turned out amazing!! I will be making this again for sure!
Outstanding! Reasonably quick and very tasty. My son walked in the kitchen and said "What smells so good?". Thanks for the recipe!
I thought this was quite tasty with a few tweaks. I am so used to seeing curry as an ingredient in the indian dishes I have cooked before, that I added curry powder to this dish. Was out of buttermilk, so I used coconut milk and some greek yogurt. The sauce was fantastic over rice. Chicken thighs add a lot of flavor to this dish as well, just debone and remove the skin.
I used ground spices because I didn't have them whole. Also, I had to substitute curry powder because I didn't have coriander or cardamom. That being said, the flavor of this dish was incredible! This was easy to make, and so delicious. Thanks!
This is one of my favorite dishes. Given some of the other reviews I decided to replace the red pepper flakes with 1/8 - 1/4 tsp ground cayenne red pepper, depending on how spicy I want it. This added just the right amount of kick. Also, I noticed that the chicken was more flavorful when I tripled the recipe for a potluck - I believe this was due to a longer simmering time, so now I make sure to add enough water and tomato sauce so I can cook it about 5-10 minutes longer.
The sauce in this dish was delicious.. though my husband and I didn't particularly like the chicken. Next time I think we'll use veggi's such as potato's and broccoli instead of meat. We dipped whole wheat naan bread in the sauce and it was amazing.
Well it was kinda bland.... I added to this recipe a tsp of Garam marsala, onion, 2 bay leaves, and heavy whipping cream..... I also used 2 healthy TSP of tomato paste........... and I only used 4 condomom (?) pods. I too doubled the spices. YUM!!! WWhether Indian or not ... it was good... I go to a resturaunt here and it is almost as good as it. People at work love it!!!!
Easy, healthy, and Very Tasty. I am looking for a recipe with a creamier texture, but this dish has great flavor. (I forgot the parsley, too.)
No changes, this is delicious! I don't know what people are expecting but this has become a go to recipe for me
Made this tonight. I didn’t have cardamom seeds, so I substituted a half teaspoon of ground cardamom instead. It worked out great, still mixed nicely with the cinnamon and cloves. Next time I’d like to try making it with smaller sliced meat because my girlfriend isn’t a huge fan of thick cut chicken.
We love Chicken Korma as prepared by our local Indian restaurant so I was excited to try this recipe. I am sorry to say it did not resemble the version served by the restaurant at all. It was good after I added additional seasoning, but I don't think it should be labeled Chicken Korma.
This has way too much tomato for my taste as a Korma. It also seems to be missing key ingredients.
Something was just missing here. I agree with others that it doesn't have a lot of flavor. It's not bad at all, but I expect more flavor from a dish like this. I will make it again, but maybe punch it up with some curry and cilantro next time.
I used ground cinnamon instead of cinnamon sticks. I made basmati rice with fennel seed to go along with the Korma. I added a little extra red pepper since I like spicy. It was delicious!
absolutely amazing! Delicious!
A little disappointing. I eat many curries and found this a little bland, also I enjoy the coconut milk and cream version better.
Wonderful flavor , quick to make ! I had some
Yes it needs 1/4 cup of light cream essential otherwise its tomato watery curry the cream binds it all together wonderful
Love this recipe! So good!
This dish seriously lacks flavor. I had to add a ton of extra seasonings before I served it to my family. It needs Tumeric, but most of all it needs Coconut Cream. Not Coconut Milk, but sweet Coconut Cream. Indian dishes usually contain a sweet element to counteract the heat of some of the other spices and Korma is no different. If you have to make this dish do yourself a favor and sweeten it up a bit with either Coconut Cream or just simple brown sugar, and at least double the seasoning and add a full teaspoon of Tumeric, and some nutmeg. Also cut the water out completely and just add more buttermilk or heavy cream. Oh and it could use carrots and peas and the like, not for the flavor but for fill.
