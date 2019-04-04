Chicken Korma

This dish seriously lacks flavor. I had to add a ton of extra seasonings before I served it to my family. It needs Tumeric, but most of all it needs Coconut Cream. Not Coconut Milk, but sweet Coconut Cream. Indian dishes usually contain a sweet element to counteract the heat of some of the other spices and Korma is no different. If you have to make this dish do yourself a favor and sweeten it up a bit with either Coconut Cream or just simple brown sugar, and at least double the seasoning and add a full teaspoon of Tumeric, and some nutmeg. Also cut the water out completely and just add more buttermilk or heavy cream. Oh and it could use carrots and peas and the like, not for the flavor but for fill.