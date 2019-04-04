Pakorae

This is a really tasty snack we usually have in our country, with tea, on a rainy day. Besan is ground chick peas; it's also known as gram flour, and you can find it at Indian stores. Serve with ketchup or chili sauce for dipping.

Recipe by Natasha

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the besan, water, salt, chili powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander seeds, onion, and jalapeno pepper until it forms a smooth mixture with no flour lumps.

  • Heat the oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is sizzling hot, drop dough by tablespoonfuls, and fry until golden brown on each side. Drain on paper towels, and serve hot with ketchup or chili sauce for dipping.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 7.7g; sodium 298.2mg. Full Nutrition
