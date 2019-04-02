I based this recipe on one from a famous Virginia colonial tavern, but I've had much better success with this one than the one published in their cookbook. It's great for parties, picnics, or potlucks. It will also freeze well (uncooked) for quick prep anytime!
I took these to a party and everyone (who liked olives in the first place) really enjoyed them. I should have made/taken more. I added a few dashes of worchestershire and used cayenne instead of paprika. (I like things spicy!) I made them the day before and froze them and I don't know if that's the trick, but mine came out perfectly round with none of the "slipping" mentioned by others. Oh, as written, the dough was a little dry, so I added some of the juice/brine from the jar. Yum!
Sorry, but I have to say it. This is going to seem harsh and I know that we all have our own tastes. I wanted something different for our Superbowl party. But, I thought I'd better test it the day before. My husband and I both tried one and they were horrible. I tried to save them by just adding diced jalepenos and losing the olives. I made them into cheese crackers. It was to no avail. I threw away alot of ingredients and the recipe. I was not about to serve this to my guests.
These are wonderful going by the recipe exactly. For a variation and a real kid pleaser - do not wipe the olives dry before wrapping in Cheese dough. While baking, the cheese mixture slides off a little and has a wonderful sun flower appearance that is lacey, crunchy cheese surrounding the olive. Discovered this by accident! Be sure to bake on parchment paper and they slide right off.
I made this for alittle get together last night. I did add a few dashes of Tabasco. Everyone really enjoyed them. But watch out, the olives take awhile to cool...be careful on your first bite!
PLEASE change this recipe (cheddar and olive balls) from 18 1/2 oz of cheese! It should be 8 oz cheese. I made it according to 18 1/2 and I'm looking at a big cheese blob on my tray! I looked at other recipes and I realized yours must be an error.
I used the largest jalepeno-stuffed olives I could find and made a half-batch. I also tried using meatballs, instead of olives, but it got a little dry. I served them at a party and they were the first thing to disappear.
I couldn't stop eating these once they came out of the oven! Fabulous! They are a little time consuming so I would recommend making them up in advance and freezing as recommended, especially if you are the one having the party. I made them and baked them a day in advance for a Thanksgiving get-together and they were a little dry the next day, especially after storing in a cooler to keep them fresh while travelling. They did, however, reheat nicely at 250º for about 10 mins. and tasted nearly as good as the day before.
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it!! I used 5 different kinds of cheese. Yellow sharp cheddar, white cheddar, monterary jack, american and mozzarella.
These are delicious! I couldn't bake them fast enough at our christmas party. I made them the night before and froze them, then baked them in three batches -- terrific!
I was in a pinch for some party food so I made these. I baked a few today and froze the rest for tomorrow night's party. They taste absolutely fantastic! I didn't even get to chill today's, and they came out nice and round. I think I might have used less cheese than the recipe called for. The cheese I used was Jalepeno Jack, which seems to give it a good flavor. I used tiny olives without pimentos. I'll definitely make these again!
Made these for a family event, and they were a hit (even with me, and I'm not an olive-lover). However, I felt they could use a little extra something, and think next time I may try them with a dab of cream cheese in the center to tone down the olive a litte, and moisten them up a little.
This is a sell-out hit every time I make them. It is important to use a good, sharp cheddar. I have made then frozen. Pop from freezer right into oven but they will droop a bit, like the picture on the recipe. If cooked from room temperature, I find the round aspect of the shape holds up better than from frozen. This is a classic and a must[do.
These were wonderful. I wanted to make something different for the Super Bowl and came across this recipe. I cut the shreadded cheese to 16 oz (4 c) and added 3 oz. of softened cream cheese. I like another used the food processor and they came out moist enough to make a nice dough around the olives. Also, my husband doesn't like olives so I did some for him with dill pickle chips and he said they were wonderful
This is really delicious. I have to admit I was a bit skeptical but decided to give it a try after reading the reviews. I added a bit of ranch dressing (suggested by a few people) to mine and a bit of garlic powder, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. Delicious! Note that they are better when warm but I will be serving at room temperature and that is good also.
Maybe it's because Denver is so dry, but I had to add at least 1/2 cup of water to get a dough to form. Otherwise, they were great. Very tasty. Mine were done at 18 minutes, but I did use small olives so a smaller size might bake faster.
Love them, love them, love them! I always add garlic salt and hot sauce to taste. It gives them a great little kick! They are a great make ahead appetizer too. Just roll the balls and place them in an air tight container, you can keep them in the fridge or freeze them. I make a couple batches and then bake them as I need them during a get-together. The entire family loves them!
Wonderful! I used several cheeses (garlic red pepper cheddar, white & yellow cheddar) so it was loaded with flavor. Also used gluten free flour so everyone could enjoy. Rolled out extra dough and cut into small wafers. Had no trouble with baking from room temp. Have some in the freezer ready to pop in the oven whenever the occasion calls for them ...maybe just 5:00! ;>)
My mom has made these for at least 40 years & We can't get enough & never have any left over! We have them every Christmas!I really enjoy seeing how people try different ingredients instead of plain green olives. Try chili powder instead of paprika, gives a little more spice to them. Also it should be 8 oz Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp cheddar not 18 1/2 oz unless you're making them for a high school reunion or family reunion where you have a lot of people to eat them. Cut flour by 1/2 cup to keep them from being TOO dry. I'm going to try cocktail onions (pickled baby onions) instead of green olives. This is a fun recipe to play with the ingredients.
These were sooo yummuy! I will definitely be making these in the future for a party. Per another reviewer's suggestion, I added a little of the olive brine to the dough and it made it quite smooth. I also added a little ranch dressin mix instead of paprika for a zesty tang! I coated the olives in a little flour too, this enabled the dough to stick to the olive a little easier.
This is alwasy a HUGE hit at get togethers. I've always found I need to add a little liquid to the mix but you have to be careful not to add to much or it will make the dough spread when it cooks. I've found the best way to make these is to make them ahead of time and freeze them. They seem to cook a lot better that way.
I followed this recipe and it was great, I used pimento stuffed and jalapeno stuffed olives. For my company Christmas party I added diced pepperoni to the pimento stuffed olive dough, and diced fresh jalapeno and diced pepperoni to the jalapeno olive dough, they were the biggest hit. Even those who don't care for olives gave them a try and were impressed!
I brought these to a party and they were devoured! I recommend adding 1 tsp. cayenne in place of the paprika - this gives it a nice kick. Also, these are great when frozen uncooked and then cooked from frozen. I love cooking these on a piece of stoneware - they come out perfect! Crisp on the outside and moist on the inside.
I made these for a cocktail party using large olives stuffed with either pimento, garlic or jalepeno. They are addictive (especially the jalepeno). They're easy to make ahead, a definite crowd pleaser & go well with your favorite drink.
These were really good! I only used 16 oz. of cheese, because that's all I had, and they were still super cheesy! I was *really worried that it wasn't going to work out when I added the flour, and had nothing but a bunch of crumbs that looked NOTHING like dough. You really do have to get your hands in there and mix it up, the heat from your hands will soften the cheese and butter so it will form a dough. I got close to 70 olives out of this recipe. They tasted great, very cheesy!
This was very well received. I used all stuffed pitted olives and varied between garlic stuffed, sundried tomato and jalepeno. Some thought the jalepeno ones was too hot, but rest were gobbled up. I also substituted cayenne for paprika....
This was a great and really easy recipe to make. I made these and froze them for a party I was having in a couple of weeks. I followed others advice and added a bit of water to make the dough more workable. I used large olives stuffed with garlic and the results were fantastic. I love olives so this was a perfect recipe for me. They were the biggest hit at the party, and the first thing to go. Thanks for the recipe!
I finally found this recipe. My mother made these in the 60s & 70s for all their cocktail parties. So they are nostalgic for me. This is the exact recipe. Primo with dry, vodka martinis or Prosseco! Huge hit at a New Years Eve party 2007. Making again for 2008, and possibly every year to follow!
I made these this past weekend for a large party and unfortunately my cheese balls ended up being "olive cheese hats" and they were delicious and very well received. One guest asked me if I'd make them for him for a Christmas gift. Was actually very funny and they tasted awesome, just melted in the oven. I think the cheese mixture was too warm so when placed in the oven, they melted around the olives.
Wow, these were surprisingly good and tasty. I did not think they would turn out as well as they did, but they were the hit of the party. I used queen olives and only got about 30 appetizers out of this recipe. Next time, I will use smaller olives and try jalapeno stuffed ones at that. I will also look for extra sharp cheddar which I think will give them even more of a bite. Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe gets three stars for being *easy, *freezable, and *helping me use up a jar of olives that's been taking up shelf space. Using another reviewer's suggestion, I substituted a pepper jack for cheddar and cut the seasoning to a quarter of recommended. Glad I did as they were plenty SPICY and HOT! Mixed the ingredients with my hand mixer as I don't have a pastry blender and added the flour slowly. It was crumbly as a result, but it quickly formed a dough ball when I squished the crumbly bits together on a sheet of waxed paper. Covering the olive was easiest when the dough was COLD. The balls did come out a bit dry, but I don't know if it was the recipe or my baking them too long. I was expecting them to puff and brown - of which they did neither.
Really good! My family are all olive lovers and these were a huge hit! The dough is a little hard to work with and I added about twice the recommended water to make the dough easier to work with - it seemed to help a lot.
5 stars! Delicious! I added a dash of olive juice, dash of worschestire sauce, and a dash of hot sauce. Then I used red pepper flakes since I was out of paprika. I also halved the recipe and made 26 balls. I froze most of them to save for a party coming up. YUM!
For me, this definitely needed a lot of "tweaking" but now is a standard entertaining appetizer! My version 2 cups fresh shred sharp cheddar, 1 cup flour, 1 stick unsalted butter (melted) 1 tablespoon Olive juice (little paprika to taste). I used Trader Joes Jumbo Pimento Queen Olives., form dough around. This next step is the KEY for me-MUST REFRIGERATE at least an hour or two (or freeze for later-I've done it this way and popped them immediately into the oven - no defrost needed). Use parchment paper lined, sprayed with Olive oil spray baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or so on 400. I serve with a pre made sun dried tomato spread/dip. Always a request!
These are very very tasty! I made this recipe when my kids were babies. It is sooooooo good! Somehow I lost it and I have been looking for it in recipe books for a long time. Thank you for having it on your site!
I love olives and I love cheese. This is a great appetizer. I think I "stretched" out the use of the cheese as I was able to get more than 45 olives - I used the manzilla olives (the entire 14oz jar). I suppose the recipe may be for larger olives and I didn't have THAT much breading around the olive. It was delicious!
This was absolutely awesome!! Took to my department Holiday party and they were gone in a flash!!! Everyone raved and wanted the recipe!! Have to make more - some for just me and some for company. They freeze great after you form them, too!- then just pop in the oven on a cookie tray with parchment paper and cook according to the instructions!
Not that great. I felt the breading was bland and maybe I put it on too heavy around the olive. Those who don't like green olives really won't like this. I took these to a party, and have to say - really, no one liked them. We threw most of them away at the end of the night!
I found the dough to be too dry so I added about a 1/4 cup of egg beaters (one egg) and that made all of the difference. They are going on a road trip but I'm not sure I would make them for company or a party. I also used 1/2 Asiago cheese instead of all cheddar. I have some left over and think I will encase them in bulk sausage and bake in an effort to overcome the dryness.
I'm the original poster of this recipe, but have lost access to the account e-mail so I can't make any changes. I wanted to mention that the type and brand of cheese used can affect the outcome, because the oiliness of cheese can vary by type and brand, so please feel free to adjust the quantity used. For this recipe I always used Cracker Barrel brand extra-sharp cheddar. The best advise I can give is to maybe start with 12-14 ounces and add from there. Ideally the dough should be shiny on the outside when formed into ball, but still crumble some when torn apart. If the dough is very crumble and dry add cheese, if it not crumbly in texture at all, add flour. Thanks!
My friend's mother served these at a party and I was glad to find the recipe. Made them for a pot luck and everyone enjoyed them as an appetizer. The one mistake I made was melting the butter. It was an oversight and it did change the shape of the balls to disks. They tasted great all the same. This is the perfect blend of flavors.
These turned out really well, I did prepare them ahead of time and placed in fridge for a couple of hours before baking since I had other appy's that we were making. I also cut back some on the olives and added some green onion to the mix, but that is our personal preference. Thanks for the post.
Good recipe, it was a hit but they ended up looking like little hats, perhaps I used too much cheese. I also added a little red pepper so it had a nice little kick. I may make it again, they did taste great but presentation wasn't what I expected.
Add a little garlic salt and cayenne for kick. IQF them on a parchment-covered baking sheet then drop frozen balls into heavy duty freezer bag to bake as needed. Great homemade quick appetizer for drop-in company.
