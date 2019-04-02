Cheddar and Olive Balls

I'm the original poster of this recipe, but have lost access to the account e-mail so I can't make any changes. I wanted to mention that the type and brand of cheese used can affect the outcome, because the oiliness of cheese can vary by type and brand, so please feel free to adjust the quantity used. For this recipe I always used Cracker Barrel brand extra-sharp cheddar. The best advise I can give is to maybe start with 12-14 ounces and add from there. Ideally the dough should be shiny on the outside when formed into ball, but still crumble some when torn apart. If the dough is very crumble and dry add cheese, if it not crumbly in texture at all, add flour. Thanks!