Garlic Chicken Pizza

A true gourmet pizza, made even better because it's fast, easy, and inexpensive! Grilled chicken, tomato wedges, red onions, and green peppers topping a garlic-parmesan sauce and mozzarella - it's the most beautiful pizza you'll ever see...or eat!
This pizza is really great. I followed the recipe exactly as given, except after baking I brushed the edge of the crust with a little garlic butter to keep it softer. This is very tasty and easy. Definitely will be making this again and again and... I think almost any vegetable could be substituted in this recipe. (P.S. Roasted Garlic and Parmesan Sauce is made by Ragu and is with the other jarred spaghetti sauces.)
This is a great tasting and super easy recipe! I used Boboli for the crust and Classico alfredo sauce that I added minced garlic to. Topped with organic fire roasted tomatoes, mozarella, grilled chicken breast pieces and green onion. Yum!
07/21/2002
This is my favorite pizza! If i could i would give it a 10!
Oh my goodness, this was delicious!!! I had to control myself so I didn't overeat. I bought Classico roasted garlic alfredo sauce and added some extra garlic to it, I also diced up mushrooms and added them along with the other toppings. This is most definitely my new favorite pizza:)
This was pretty good; I liked it better than the chicken pizza that uses ranch dressing for its sauce. I used Classico's Garlic Alfredo pasta sauce: 1/2 cup. I used part cheddar and part mozzarella cheese. I will also try adding some basil and more garlic.
I used the sauce, granualted garlic, chees and chicken breasts and added fresh baby spinach on the topping. Since I do not have a bread machine I used Jay's Signatue Pizza Crust, submitted by Jason Sharp. The pizza turns out excellent. I have given out the recipe and have taken the pizza to many events.
Best homemade pizza we've tried! I did get premade frozen pizza dough which we use all the time, but pretty much stuck to the recipe as written. I sauteed the peppers and onions in a little evoo until they started to carmelize. Used leftover grilled chicken. I was wary about the jarred sauce but it was very good. I did add 4 oz of low fat cream cheese, some garlic powder and cajun spice. This was the best white chicken pizza I've had!!
01/13/2005
I wanted a garlic chicken pizza recipe like one of my favorites at Round Table Pizza. This recipe was just what I was looking for.
I used sun dried tomato pesto in place of the garlic parm sauce (was unable to locate one that I liked) and then left off the roma tomatoes...used leftover Garlic Chicken (also AR recipe) from the night before and used a pita bread-like crust instead of making my own. Thought this turned out delicious and different from the standard pepparoni or sausage based pies. Thanks!
Surprisingly good recipe! I used refrigerated pizza dough, and because all bottled cream sauces taste thick and artificial to me, I used 1/2 c. of the sauce, 1/4 c. of skim milk, and added 2 cloves of minced garlic and fresh cracked black pepper. I believe this made the pizza far better for me. I also put the chicken under the cheese to prevent it from drying out. Even with these changes, it was missing something for me. I think next time, I will put some spices on the chicken before I cook it.
this was GREAT, i did use blue cheese dressing w/minced garlic instead of the parmesan garlic sauce. i also used a shredded cheese blend of three different cheeses they sell in a package. I did not include the green pepper. Also used a ready made pizza dough that you buy in the bakery area of supermarkets, just have to warm and spread out.
I make a similar sauce homemade that is always better than jar sauce. It is butter (@1/3 c.) in a saucepan melted and then adding chopped garlic and saute for a little bit, and then adding the parmesan (I use enough to absorb the butter). I spread this on the crust and then put leftover chicken and cooked broccoli on top of the sauce and then add the mozzarella, with some parmesan sprinkled on top. This is my family's favorite pizza and one we make often.
This is a great recipe. I make home made pizza's constantly and never thought to used jared white sauce on pizza! My boyfriend and I are huge pizza eaters..(bit sad I know) and he is a hard man to please in the food department. He LOVED this pizza very much. He almost ate the whole pie by himself. The only down fall to this yummy pizza is its a bit unhealthy. I tried to be light on the parm. garlic sauce to cut it down as much as I could. I will for sure be making this recipe again!
This pizza is good!I follwed the recipe for a except for a few thing.I couldn't found the roasted garlic and parmesan cheese sauce. So, I got the three cheese sauce and add my own garlic in the Sauce. The family love it! They say it better than Papa Murphy.:)
This is definately a 5 star on taste. I wish I could find a way to reduce the fat a bit and make it a bit more healthy. We loved it so much though, I will make it occassionaly as a treat. I actually made my own garlic/parmesan sauce, which increased the work load quite a bit. (But also made it cheaper, especially since I double it and made 2 as I have a big family) Thanks for such a yummy treat!
I used Jay's Signature Pizza Crust for this because it's a pizza crust recipe that has always turned out well for me and I trust. I love how this pizza has light, white sauce instead of the standard heavy tomato sauce. I had leftover Italian grilled chicken from the night before that went perfect with it.
Finally a recipe the whole family will eat! My daughter in law is allergic to tomatoes so we left them off and the green peppers. I used sliced red and green hot cherry peppers instead because we like the heat and for color. I also added fresh minced garlic (I didn't have granulated) and Classico garlic roasted alfredo sauce with leftover Italian chicken. Will try again for hubby and me as written, it was that good.
YUMMMMMMMMMY.....I when I grilled the chicken, I used a frying pan, and oil with glaric, gives the chicken more taste, I also didn't make the dough you suggested, i used a store-bought mix, and it still turned out great everyone loved it defintely a keeper :)!
02/19/2004
I changed a few things but this recipe was fantastic. I used store bought uncooked biskets and made my own garlic parmisan sauce. I flattened the biskets to make a 1/4" thick crust and spread my sauce onto it. The sauce was a basic white sauce but I used less milk and added 1/4 cup of sour cream, 1/4 parmisan, grill sensations chicken seasoning, a little season salt and pepper. I threw in some chopped onion at the end since I did not have any red onion. I then put brocoli and culifower on the sauce covered with chedder and monteray jack cheese, and lastly I put on the chicken. My husband said it was such a good recipe that it was "Company worthy."
This was a great pizza! I made some changes, though. I was in a hurry, so I used a Boboli crust and I used broccoli, portobello mushrooms, red pepper, green onion, and sundried tomato as toppings. I grilled the chicken breast and seasoned it with garlic salt and pepper. I used Classico garlic alfredo sauce. A must try!
I rise to say that using Alfredo sauce on pizza, as advocated by other reviewers, is IMHO a serious tactical error - even cooking until the crust was crispy as a croûton, the Alfredo sauce was *WAY* too liquid. Having made this once with Alfredo and thrice with tomato, I'd never use the cheese sauce again unless it was all I had.
3 stars from me, 4 stars from my hubby. This would have been so much better with homemade sauce. The Ragu Roasted Garlic Parmasan sauce had the consistency of Elmer's Glue! And I did not like the taste of it at all. I will never buy that again. I'm going to try the other Garlic Chicken Pizza recipe & I'm hoping it will hit the spot. The concept & elements of this recipe is GREAT, just need a different sauce.
I used a Boboli "copycat" recipe for the crust. Also, because of picky small people in my house, I left off the bell pepper and tomato. It made for a rather "white" pizza. But it was good, and my husband liked it, which makes it a keeper for me.
