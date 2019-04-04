Garlic Chicken Pizza

A true gourmet pizza, made even better because it's fast, easy, and inexpensive! Grilled chicken, tomato wedges, red onions, and green peppers topping a garlic-parmesan sauce and mozzarella - it's the most beautiful pizza you'll ever see...or eat!

Recipe by BECKY M

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle; press Start.

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Sprinkle a large pizza pan with cornmeal. Roll or pat dough out on a lightly floured surface until it is the diameter of the pizza pan; place on pan.

  • Spread dough with sauce, then sprinkle with garlic. Cover with cheese. On top of the pizza, arrange chicken, green pepper, onion and tomato.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until dough is baked, cheese is melted and toppings are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
945 calories; protein 64.4g; carbohydrates 88.6g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 156.7mg; sodium 1696.6mg. Full Nutrition
