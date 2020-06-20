Watermelon Fruit Bowl
All of your favorite fruits, lightly sweetened, served in a watermelon 'bowl'.
I doubled the recipe for our annual 4th of July "get together". It was a big hit and didn't last halfway through the day! I did make a few alterations, using seedless watermelons was MUCH easier. The syrup seemed awful thin, so I doubled the suger, but not the water, and it adhered to the fruit much better. It seemed like a TON of filling for the watermelons, but when I finished all the preperations, it all fit just perfectly. I saved the top part of the watermelon and put it back on, using wooden shish-k-bob sticks to hold it closed till we arrived at the park. Great recipe, thanks!!Read More
I used fresh pineapple instead of canned. I think next time I would also use fresh clementines instead of the canned mandarin oranges and leave off the "sauce" all together. The "sauce" made it have a lemony taste. I really didn't care for the slight lemony flavor of the sauce on the fruit.Read More
Fun presentation, great combination of fruits, however the lemon zest made it a little too lemony. I would make this next time with just the sugar/water syrup and no lemon zest. Also, make sure the flavors of your fruits are top notch as one bland fruit will taint the whole salad.
What is my mom's recipe doing here? :) I thought this was how everyone makes a fruit bowl! Only difference: we use ALL fresh fruits (yes- even purchasing the expense pineapple so we can painstakingly cut it up w/ love!). We only make this for special occasions because it is time-consuming but it looks so pretty and rarely is there any left! The "syrup" is what really makes the fruit! Aiming to impress? Try this! All your guests will take notice and I DARE you not to sneak some yourself! Happy Cooking!
I made this with watermelon, canaloupe, canary melon, pineapple, grapes, kiwi, strawberries, nectarines,and the best part was the dressing or syrup. It was absolutely the best. I just couldn't stop eating it.This will be going in my recipe book to make again, and again.
This made a LOT of fruit and tasted GREAT! The syrup really gives it a good sweet flavor, not too sweet, just right! We had leftovers and ate it for the next few days, it was still as good as day 1. Also easy to prepare if you don't mind cutting fruit. 3 of us got it done in no time! I wish I could have this often but it makes so much I'll probably only make it for large get-togethers.
My dad made this at my wedding. Everyone loved it. They told hiom he has to make this at all the family gatherings. This looks beautiful when it is done.I highly recommend .
Very good. Everyone else must have like it too, because I made if for my son's 4th b-day party and it was only enough fruit left over for one plate, which I brought home and ate for breakfast.
I made this for my son's graduation party. It made a lot of fruit, but it was so good that it was gone quickly. The syrup is what sets this apart from a plain fruit salad. My parent' used to make melon balls all the time and this beats that hands down. This is a keeper.
This fruit salad was a big hit at my daughter's birthday party. Both the children and adults enjoyed it. I plan on making it several times this summer!
I've been making watermelon baskets for a great number of years. The only variation is the decision about which fruits to include. I do not add syrup, sugar or any sweetener to the fruit in the basket. I let the succulent tastes go for themselves. It is always a hit at an affair - especially during the summer months. I'm making one in a few days for my church's 131st anniversary!
Great recipe... but not easy to cut! Had to have my hubby do it! Ha!
Loved this recipe! I did use less lemon zest, only about 1 tablespoon. I also added kiwi and cherries. It makes a lot of fruit but it is still good the next day.
I really liked the sauce on the fruit, to me it was not too lemony. I also used all fresh fruit and it was great. I made it for a party and it was the first thing gone!
Wonderful, sweet combonation. I don't put the syrup on because I think it's too sweet. Thanks Cindy!
I made this to take to a friend's house for a party and everyone enjoyed it.Used fresh fruits and it did require extra preparation/time to get it ready.It made a really pretty presentation and everyone was talking about how good it was. I heard several people making comments that they hoped their would be an opportunity to have a take-out container of the fruit-bowl to go home with them. I will make this again while fresh fruits are available!
Yummy!
I made this for my new sister-in-laws shower it was very pretty and easy.
Blueberries are a great addition!
the picture is different from the recipe. the picture shows bananas and kiwi, and they are not in the recipe.
good
I had tons of fruit leftover from this recipe so be prepared to be able to feed twenty plus people. It was really hot so I froze the watermelon which was just perfect when it was time to put the food out.
Didn't add banana. Was really good for a hot day and it also served a dual role made fruit rum drink's with it to sip on in the clubs pool!!!
