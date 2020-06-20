Watermelon Fruit Bowl

4.6
31 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

All of your favorite fruits, lightly sweetened, served in a watermelon 'bowl'.

Recipe by Cindy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • With a large, sharp knife, remove the top 1/4 section of the watermelon. With a melon baller, scoop flesh from inside of watermelon, removing as many seeds as possible. Leave 1/2 inch of flesh inside the shell of the watermelon. Scoop cantaloupe and honeydew in the same manner, removing as much flesh as possible, and discarding the rinds. Refrigerate fruits separately until ready to assemble.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water and sugar to a boil. Remove from heat, and continue stirring until sugar has completely dissolved. Add lemon zest, and set aside to cool.

  • To serve, place watermelon balls, cantaloupe, honeydew, oranges, pineapple, strawberries, and grapes, in a large mixing bowl. Pour syrup over, and toss thoroughly. Transfer mixture to watermelon bowl, and serve. Set aside any fruit mixture that will not fit. There will be enough fruit to refill the bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 0.7g; sodium 23.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022