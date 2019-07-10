California Salad Bowl
This salad is absolutely delicious! I often bring it to our family dinners, and the recipe is frequently requested!
Excellent salad...we couldnt get enough. I too used black olives instead of green. Will definately make again...
As much as I wanted to Love this salad. I didn't. Taste like a taco salad with your meat & the dressing was very slimy- Oily. I think I'll stick to a 7 layer salad or something else. Thanks for the post though. I like trying new things.Read More
Excellent salad...we couldnt get enough. I too used black olives instead of green. Will definately make again...
We loved this-the dressing really makes this salad special!
This dressing is soooo good! My instinct told me to add cilantro & I'm not at all sorry that I did! Simple, but tasty. We used black olives because my little olive queen ate all of the green ;) We also used croutons instead of the corn chips. Thanks Lori!
Size does matter! We had this for New Year's Eve (with Baja Baked Potatoes and Ribeye Steaks with Soy and Ginger Marinade, by the way - both from Allrecipes.com). The dressing was a bit out of proportion to the salad (not enoughlettuce to dressing). And the dressing was too mayonaisey for my taste (I think because the recipe called for "1 avocado" and mine was a small avocado). My recommendation would be to make sure to have extra lettuce for backup- and to use 2 small or one large avocado---or half the mayonaise and add more to taste. Another trick for working with the avocado is to use a rotation-type cheese grater (like a "Salad Shooter") to "grate" it into the blender, expecially if it is not soft. It is much easier to get the dressing smoothe, since it is particularly thick dressing, and the chunks of avocado tend to stick to the sides. (If you have a food processor, this is probably not a problem.)I have used this method for guacamole with great satisfaction.
GREAT SALAD! EASY TO MAKE, THE DRESSING IS QUITE DIFFERENT, BUT AWESOME!!! I ADDED CHICK PEAS AND CUCUMBERS TO GIVE IT SOME EXTRAS. BUT IN MY OPINION THE CORN CHIPS CAN BE LEFT OUT, AND STILL THE SALAD IS PERFECT.
I added some fresh cilantro to this. The flavor of the cilantro made this salad even better!
Love this salad! I thinned the dressing a bit with whole milk to get it to the right consistency for me. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
I made this with lime tostitos. It was fantastic! Great flavor and even my 1yo son ate it. Next time I think I would add the mayo & oil by hand because it all separated in the processor when it was pureed. Still tasted fine though. Definately a keeper, thanks!
Yum! I substituted black olives and fresh parmesean over red and green leaf lettuce and it was great! My family agrees Chili-Lime Fritos are the best corn chip to use.
Yum! We had a dinner party yesterday and this was a nice light, yet very flavorful salad that complimented my chicken franchaise and fetticini alfredo beautifully. The avacado dressing is a little different and absolutely delish! I'm happy to say that all the kids went nuts over this. Thanks so much Lori!
What a great salad! Everyone loved it and the dressing is outstanding. Will make again.
I really wanted to love this recipe, but we didn't. I saw others say that it was bland but it tasted like guacamole on lettuce. The dressing was so thick also...and tasted alot like olive oil. I ended up throwing the dressing away, but keeping the salad part (thank goodness I didn't put the dressing on the lettuce before tasting it.) Sorry this wasn't for us..
This salad was very good and different. My boyfriend loved the lime-flavored chips, and the guacamole-like dressing. I thought it was good, but I could taste more mayo in the dressing than I'd like. I'll make this again, probably with less mayo and more avocado.
This recipe wasn't bad, but it wasn't as good as I'd have expected. I made it for a "ladies' lunch," and fortunately had the ladies taste the avocado mixture before I tossed it with the greens, etc. They ended up eating bottled salad dressing on their greens, and I ate some of the salad with the avocado mixture later. I think that if I were to try it again, I would definitely omit the olive oil -- and I might consider throwing in some sour cream. I did use a previous reviewer's idea of using tortilla chips in place of corn chips, which was very good.
Absolutely delicious! I served it to a group of middle and high school students at a Bible Study and they ate it up! One girl came back 4 times for refills! The only changes I made was to use black instead of green olives, fresh lime juice instead of the lemon juice and to add about 2 Tbs. chopped fresh cilantro. I will try it with less olive oil and 2 avacodos next time. Thanks for this very fresh and refreshing recipe.
This recipe was fabulous, everyone loved it. All the ingredients blended wonderful! Such a good twist on a taco type salad.
This salad is addicting! I actually messed up the first time I made it and omitted the mayo in the dressing (how do you DO that?!!). It came out thin and oily, but tasted great! The second time, I used the mayo the the dressing was a little too thick but tasted awesome. I think next time I'll use 1/4 to 1/3 cup mayo and maybe add an olive or 2 to the blender to add salt and zest. Be sure to use Fritos in this salad, they're the BEST! Little chunks of avocado would be great too, but adds to the fat.
Absolutely fantastic! Delicious, easy to make, and heck -- if I can get my husband to eat vegetables this way, why not? :)
Brought this to a party and all loved it. Made a few changes - added one extra avocado, used fat free sr cream instead of mayo, and lime juice instead of lemon. The dressing was a little bland, so I added 1 Tbsp ea. of chili powder & cumin, 1 tsp onion powder, and 3 cloves chopped garlic. I thinned the dressing with milk (adjust to your desired consistency) Used about 1/2 c sliced green olives w/pimiento, 1/4c pickled jalapeno slices and added 1/2c cilantro leaves to the greens. Everyone loved it.
Loved it!! If you like avacado you will love this. It was a mild dressing and salad ingredients are easy to work with; add more or less to your taste. I used black olive instead of green. Will definitely make again. Great for company, too.
This recipe was delicious and very easy to use. I halved the recipe and it was the perfect size for an entree for one.
This salad is great... but very rich! I almost cut up an extra avacado to put in the salad, but as I discovered, that would have been overkill. This salad would make a wonderful lunch with some chicken cut up in it... its filling, and tastes awesome. I used black olives instead of green.
I LOVED this salad! I had a few girlfriends over for lunch, and it was just perfect. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing!!
Great recipe. My kids love that it has corn chips in it. Used regular black olives instead of green ones.
I served this recipe for a huge gathering of people with different tastes. I got many compliments on this tasty salad. It definitely deserves a five-star rating.
Really yummy. Will do this again. I used light mayo and light sour cream to equal the amount of mayo called for in the recipe. I added a cup or so of fresh cilantro and used lime juice. It needed thining so I use some milk. Everyone loved it, I even forgot the chips which would definately make it tastier. Thanks:}
I served this salad at a family get together over the weekend - what a big hit! Just remember not to put the dressing on too long before you eat. You don't want soggy leaves! Thanks for a new favorite!!!
This is the best salad I've ever had. You can add whatever vegetables you like. I added snow peas and black olives and omitted the onions and green olives. The dressing is what makes this an awesome recipe. I take this salad to family functions and I always get asked for the recipe! Thanks for sharing with us!
Yummy salad! Everyone loved it and so easy to make! Next time I'll try lime instead of lemon, and maybe some chopped cilantro for an extra kick.
This was a nice twist from your typical taco salad...nice taste! The dressing was unique and we all liked it alot. I also added some fresh, sliced mushrooms. Hardly any left!! Thanks Lori!
Dressing a bit too much for amount of salad, but otherwise DELICIOUS.
I made this for a baby shower I gave with college students in attendance. They loved it! There was none left. Some of them asked me for the recipe. I can't wait to make it again.
Because I made a lot of this, it didn't go so fast, but everyone really loved the salad. Tastes good with or without the green olives, so if you don't like them make sure to leave them out. I mixed in a little of the dressing with th salad and place a bowl of more on the side and it worked well.
From reading the recipe, it sounds like it would be good. But honestly, it was very bland - and I am not one to usually call anything bland. I added some cilantro to the dressing to help liven it up, but it was still just ok.
This salad is delicious! I made it exactly as the recipe states, no changes, and it turned out perfect. I made this salad to go along with tacos and loved it so much I skipped the taco's and kept refilling my plate with the salad :) I'm so glad I found this recipe-- I will make it over and over.
I made this for the first time last night and we all LOVED it. I omitted the olives and added another avocado and a little water (to get a thinner consistency). Wow, it was so good I had seconds and ate out of the leftovers bowl. This one is a keeper!
I made the dressing for another type salad and it was fabulous. It could be used for so many other things since it's thick. burgers, sandwiches, chip dip, tacos. We loved it! Maybe I'll make the salad part some day too.
This recipe sounded so good, but I was disappointed. The dressing just wasn't right and the combination of all the ingredients didn't suit our tastes.
The end result was great, but not worth the time it took to make the dressing.
This was a terrific salad! My whole family loved it... my son said "This is SO good Mom!"... and he's only 6! Nice for a light meal on a hot summer day...
Pretty good recipe. I followed the advice of a previous poster and added some cumin and chili powder to the dressing - I think without it, the dressing would've been pretty bland. But with the spices, delicious! I added some already cooked southwestern flavored chicken and we had it for dinner - good recipe - thanks!!
I recently made this recipe for an At-Home Spa night at my house with all my girlfriends. I wanted to make things that were fresh and yummy and this was a huge hit! I will definitely make this again.
Excellent dressing!
This was SO GOOD my husband wolfed all his down and ate half of mine (wasn't hungry enough to eat the whole thing, it was so huge)! Just a couple changes: a plain ol' whisk was fine to combine ingredients, 1/4 c only mayo, only a few drops tabasco, no oil, no garlic clove (just some garlic powder), no olives (altho I would have liked some black ones), no chips (I couldn't have eaten them if I wanted to!)... I carefully spooned on dressing over top of the assembled salad -- the dressing could very easily have been a very scumptious dip. I could see me making this again even as a dip with some salsa on the side. mmmm!!
It was bland. And DON"T let it sit. I noticed no one finished what was on thier plate.
This was excellent. I didn't use the corn chips, and I only used about 2/3rds of the dressing. It was so tasty. You could really taste the avacado. I took this to a friends house and it got raves.
I thought this salad was great! All the friends I shared it with loved it and asked for the recipe. I can't believe some people were so rude in their reviews. If you think the dressing was too rich and gooey, you should use less. If your chips got soggy, you should throw them in at the very end. Use a little common sense. If you change the ingredients, the flavor will be different and you cannot compare. Overall, excellent salad. Thank you Lori!
This was a very tasty dish, but I felt the dressing still needed something. I ended up adding salsa which seemed to spice it up a bit. Overall the dish was pretty good though.
I tried this salad a second time substituting sour cream for the mayo, adding another avocado, and using rosted red pepper flavored olives in place of the green olives, and it still is not quite right.
This was a pretty good salad. However, the chips got really soggy. For next time, I will probably add the chips after the rest of the ingredients have been mixed together.I will try adding salsa to the salad next time too. Also, I added black olives instead of green. The dressing makes the salad! It has a wonderful taste. Overall, this salad was pretty good.
Great salad! The dressing is WONDERFUL! Impress your family and friends with this one.
Here is another excellent recipe thanks to Allrecipes. Threw everything in the blender. Used a mixed green salad mix instead of romaine but next time I will use the romaine as I think it would work best. Husband loved the flavor and has requested that I take this to a friend's house for dinner this evening.
The dressing had an excellent taste, but It was a little too oily for me. It wasn't very smooth either, it kept seperating... but that could have been something I did wrong. Overall a very tasty salad. My husband loved it.
This was a very good summer salad. Next time I may add a few tablespoons of milk to the dressing, it seemed a little thick although it coated the salad pieces pretty well. It had a very good and different flavor, not the "same old green salad" recipe.
Excellent salad. I made for a work lunch and everyone wanted the recipe.
I loved this salad! If you like olives you'll love the subtle flavor that it adds. This one's a keeper!
Very good! When I make it again I will use two avocados.
Good salad Lori. I made this for my mom and I over the Christmas holidays and we both enjoyed this...though it was very filling. We left out the green olives.
We think this salad is very, very good. My picky 12 year old loves it and normally wouldn't touch an avocado. I did change the green olives to black and doubled the dressing recipe to use as a dip for taquitos the next day. YUM!!!
This is a great tasting salad. The dressing makes the salad. Add the corn chips just before serving or place in separate bowl and let your guest add as much as they like.
Excellent!
This salad was absolutely delicious! We reduced the oil to 2 tablespoons - you really don't miss it, used less cheese and chips (although they are delicious in the salad if you want the full fatty thing!) and no olives and added a cucumber. We will definitely make this again! Next time I will see what other things we can add to this to make it even more interesting!
This was very good. It actually tasted a lot like a taco. I left out the cheese, and instead of mayo, I blended half an avocado with 2 tsp of balsamic vinegar and a sundried tomato (I discovered on accident that this odd combo actually tastes a lot like mayo). I also used blue-corn tortilla chips, which are less greasy and not as salty. I think this would be good with black olives in addition to the green. Definitely a keeper. UPDATE: I made this again and subbed homemade salsa for the mayo, and it was just delicious! I'll make it this way from now on.
I loved this recipe! Everyone loved it! I did cut the oil in half and used black olives instead of green. Yummy!
Great salad! Took it to a family picnic and it was gone in a matter of minutes. Can't wait to make it again!
Wow, we loved this salad! I would highly recommend trying it. I used fat free mayo and made the dressing in the food processor, and didn't have any problem with the dressing that some people mentioned. I used three hearts of Romaine and could have stood just a bit more dressing for that amount of salad, but it was a great change from traditional taco salad.
Really good! Will make this again. I used extra sharp cheddar cheese and 1 1/2 avacado. yum!
I thought this salad was a nice change. I used California black olives instead of the green ones. The dressing is great!
My entire family thought this tasted awful. Thank goodness we had leftovers in the fridge for something else to eat. Way too much mayonnaise and very little taste to this dressing. Thought the corn chips added a strange taste to this.
People go crazy for this salad! I love it! I've made it for parties and baby showers, etc. It's been a huge hit every single time! I'm not the biggest fan of green olives, so I sometimes add sliced black olives instead....but that's the only thing I would change. It's perfect in every other way!
This was very good, but it tasted too mayony for me. Next time I will cut back on the mayo and use 2 avocados. I also used black olives and crushed tortilla chips. Thanks!
Was very good. I think I put a little too much dressing on though. Next time, I'll cut back some.
EXCELLENT! Took to a cook-out and it was gobbled up! Even my son (who isn't a salad eater) loved it! I will be making this again!!
Totally awesomely delicious. Loved the mix of veggies that went in here. I don't know that the cheese was necessary but loved the olives/tomatoes with the sauce. Not sure why the prep time is 25 minutes, it took about 5 minutes to make the dressing and 5 minutes to throw the other stuff together!
WONDERFUL!
Fabulous! Like others, I used black olives instead of green. I use 1 package of "Wholly Guacamole" rather than fresh avacados, and it makes a delicious dressing. First time I made this I thought the dressing could use a bit more "zip", so second time I added a bit more garlic, a bit of prepared horseradish and a few extra dashes of tobassco. I usually serve the crushed chips "on the side" so they don't get mushy. Perfect!
I made this salad for my family and everyone loved it. My grandmother ( a notoriously picky eater) asked for seconds, unfortunately there were none, because the salad was gone in about two seconds. The only change I made was to add a LOT more hot sauce.
I absolutely loved this. I was feeling too lazy to dirty up the food processor, so I mashed the avocado by hand, and added the ingredients one by one. I used half lite mayo, half light Ranch dressing, regular onions, and I omitted the olives as I wasn't in the mood for them. What an awesome lunch. Thanks so much, Lori!
We enjoyed this salad but I feel like the dressing was a little too creamy. I may add more olive oil and use juice of one lime instead of lemon.
Really really good salad! I will definately make this again. Next time I will omit the salt completely because it was really salty...and I usually don't find foods to be too salty. Delicious!!
My husband and I loved this. The only change I made was to use lite mayo. I can't wait to have more tomorrow! Thanks Lori!
This was okay, a little weird. I didn't put the green onions in, used yellow peppers instead. I also did not put the corn chips in as I am doing low-carb, so I crumbled a few whole wheat crackers in, which was fine. The dressing was what threw me. Everyone raved about how good it was, and it was all right, but really, really rich. I didn't feel like I was eating healthy since it was so thick and gooey tasting.
Very good, but very rich. I omitted the mayo the second time and thought it was still pretty good.
This was delicious! I added some diced chicken and red bell pepper and served as a main course. My whole family loved it.
As with everyone else we couldn't get enough of this salad. My son had thirds and claimed "This is the best salad I've ever had!" I didn't have green onions on hand so I left them out and it didn't make or break the recipe.
This is the best, most requested, salad I've ever made. FYI...you HAVE to include the olives, even if you don't love olives. They really add a saltyy component.
this was good, I was hoping for a little more oomph. i'll probably try again.
Yum! My husband and I love this recipe and have been enjoying it for 3 years. Once we get to the crumbs on a bag of corn tortilla chips, it's time to make this salad!
My new favorite when the avacoda's are ripe in season.
This is the BEST salad, I've been making it now for many years,everyone loves it. Sometimes I just use the dressing on steak or chicken
I liked this, altho I will be making a few modifications next time. Although the dressing was very good, it was a bit too oily. I will cut down on that next time. Also keep in mind, do not add the crumbled corn chips until ready to serve because mine got very soggy as it sat around for a half hour or so!! Soggy chips are not so good. Use fresh tomatoes as I used a can of diced tomatoes which added to the overall sogginess. I also will be using sliced ripe black olives next time as the green olives made it too salty. I did not use hot pepper sauce, I threw in a serrano pepper into the blender and it was just right. Lastly, I will be adding a few more ingredients next time. Grilled chicken breast (shredded); black beans; and corn kernels. Can't wait to try again!
I *loved* this salad and the dressing. Very delicious!
This was a huge hit with my family.
The whole family liked this one. I cut back on the mayo, as suggested by others, but then added some back to get the dressing to the right consistency. Add the chips right before serving. We had leftovers & they got soggy.
Loved this recipe!!!!
This was good, however the dressing was way to oily! I would cut the oil in half if not more. I also added dried cranberries. Other than the oil issue it was great.
This salad is a miss for me. It is basically a taco salad without the meat. I think it would make a much better recipe if it included chicken strips or taco seasoned ground beef on top. Also, it is VERY SALTY because of the corn chips and the green olives.