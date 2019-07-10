California Salad Bowl

Size does matter! We had this for New Year's Eve (with Baja Baked Potatoes and Ribeye Steaks with Soy and Ginger Marinade, by the way - both from Allrecipes.com). The dressing was a bit out of proportion to the salad (not enoughlettuce to dressing). And the dressing was too mayonaisey for my taste (I think because the recipe called for "1 avocado" and mine was a small avocado). My recommendation would be to make sure to have extra lettuce for backup- and to use 2 small or one large avocado---or half the mayonaise and add more to taste. Another trick for working with the avocado is to use a rotation-type cheese grater (like a "Salad Shooter") to "grate" it into the blender, expecially if it is not soft. It is much easier to get the dressing smoothe, since it is particularly thick dressing, and the chunks of avocado tend to stick to the sides. (If you have a food processor, this is probably not a problem.)I have used this method for guacamole with great satisfaction.