California Salad Bowl

160 Ratings
  • 5 102
  • 4 33
  • 3 17
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This salad is absolutely delicious! I often bring it to our family dinners, and the recipe is frequently requested!

By Lori Guilderson

prep:

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, mix avocado, lemon juice, mayonnaise, hot pepper sauce, olive oil, garlic, and salt. Process until smooth.

  • In a large bowl, toss together romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, green olives, and corn chips. Toss with the avocado dressing mixture just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 419mg. Full Nutrition
