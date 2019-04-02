Italian Sausage and Zucchini

Yum! This was SOOOO good!!! I I just LOVE finding recipes that use fresh, seasonal (and minimal) ingredients, require very little modification to suit my tastes and are a snap to prepare! This recipe delivers on all three! Even my picky, squash hating hubs liked this. :) Although nearly perfect as is, I do have a couple of suggestions to make this even BETTER. To start, add a couple LARGE cloves of minced garlic to your veggies (when you sautee them) and then season to taste with s&p - that's really all you need to do! You can also substitute a can of Italian seasoned tomatoes or add a t or so of Italian seasoning for added "oomph." I did all of the above (and used HOT Italian sausage to add some "zip"). Served over bowtie pasta with a sprinkling of shredded Parm cheese and garlic bread on the side, this was an incredibly delicious and filling meal. Thank you SO much for sharing your recipe, Michelle. I will be making this often for sure! :-)