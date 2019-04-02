Italian Sausage and Zucchini
This zucchini and sausage recipe goes in the quick and easy category... And yummy, too! Serve over cooked rice or pasta.
This recipe was delicious!! My husband loved it. I took the advice of the other reviews and added alot of italian spices, such as oregano, basil, thyme, & italian seasoning, and also fresh garlic and about half a can of chicken broth. After all that it was amazing and I will definatley make this again :)Read More
I thought it was somewhat bland. I did add some spices and garlic and still thought it was bland. I think it will make a good base recipe that I can build upon though.Read More
This recipe was delicious!! My husband loved it. I took the advice of the other reviews and added alot of italian spices, such as oregano, basil, thyme, & italian seasoning, and also fresh garlic and about half a can of chicken broth. After all that it was amazing and I will definatley make this again :)
Excellent. Quick and easy. Used diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning. Used sweet basil Italian sausage and added additional amounts of garlic, oregano and basil. Served on top of bow tie pasta and topped with fresh shredded parmesan. Will make this many more times and for company.
Now this is supper in a flash! Good, simple dish with just a few basic ingredients, good for any reason, but especially when time (and energy!) is at a premium. In the interest of preparing this as quickly as possible I simmered the sausage in water for 15 minutes before browning them in a little olive oil. I also added fresh minced garlic to the vegetables. The aroma was intoxicating. I had mine on its own (well, except for a nice glass of Cabernet Sauvignon), Hubs had his over penne pasta. Flavorful and satisfying. (Some of that red wine would also have been delicious added to the dish itself!)
This is really good. I cut up my sausage before hand. I cut up a whole sweet onion. Browned my sausage in butter with onion and fresh garlic. I also added a half bullion cube to the stew. It was so good. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was great! It had lots of flavour and very colourful. I used spicy italian sausage over a bed of rice. The best part was how easy it was to make! I assumed that the limited ingredients would make it bland, but I was definitely wrong!
I thought this had great potential but made some modifications. First, I don't see why you would need to brown the whole sausage first and then cut them up. I chopped up hot italian sausage, a whole sweet onion, and a yellow pepper and threw it in the fry pan. I waited until sausage was cooked/brown and onion and peppers were almost tender and added the chopped zucchini and a clove of chopped garlic. When veggies were tender I added a 28 oz can of italian stewed tomatoes (with juice), a tbsp of italian seasoning on top of that and some salt and pepper to taste. I covered and simmered for maybe 10 minutes while cooking extra large egg noodles. I buttered them and served the sausage/sauce over them.
This was so easy and delicious! Great low carb dinner by itself! Does not even need pasta or bread. I will definitely make it again. Note: My dad thought this was a bit too greasy, however. FYI
All I can say is YUM YUM! I did use a red pepper in it and I thought that it was just great. So did the hubby. The kids....well maybe when they get alittle older! I served it with pasta.
This was very easy and very tastey!! Next time I'll put it over penne pasta with some fresh parmesan too!! Thanks for something new to do with Italian sausage!
We made this with wonderful fennel-seasoned Italian sausage from the local butcher and served it atop bow-tie/farfalle pasta. Lacking summer squash, we did without and it was still great. We'll see how the leftovers are tomorrow!
First time my kids ever ate zuchinni. I tried this with a smoked beef and pork sausage too, and added some cabbage cut in large chuncks, and it was great as well. Thanks!
Very good. I will use Hot Italian sausage next time and add Louisiana hot sauce to the sauce. I also added some Italian spices and garlic salt. Very good served over pasta with crunchy rolls. A complete meal with some yummy dessert.
This was delicious! I used diced italian style tomatoes w/olive oil and basil. I served this over angel hair pasta. I am gonna try this with blackened chicken next time. Yummy!
Great recipe. I added a little sugar to cut down on the acidic tomatoes, and it was fantastic. Thanks for sharing.
Fantastic...I used hot italian saugage, added fresh garlic and italian seasoning. I served over spaghetti squash instead of pasta. Not only was it quick and flavorful but it was a big hit. We will definitaley be making this again!!
Everyone enjoyed this. I made with bow tie pasta and added an extra can of stewed tomatoes (I used italian style for extra flavor). Definitely wouldn't have been as enjoyable without the extra tomatoes, and the extra seasonings in the tomatoes.
Great recipe for a really easy one-pan dish. My kids and I had it over pasta, and my husband really liked it plain. Topped with parmesan cheese, it's delicious!
Yum! This was SOOOO good!!! I I just LOVE finding recipes that use fresh, seasonal (and minimal) ingredients, require very little modification to suit my tastes and are a snap to prepare! This recipe delivers on all three! Even my picky, squash hating hubs liked this. :) Although nearly perfect as is, I do have a couple of suggestions to make this even BETTER. To start, add a couple LARGE cloves of minced garlic to your veggies (when you sautee them) and then season to taste with s&p - that's really all you need to do! You can also substitute a can of Italian seasoned tomatoes or add a t or so of Italian seasoning for added "oomph." I did all of the above (and used HOT Italian sausage to add some "zip"). Served over bowtie pasta with a sprinkling of shredded Parm cheese and garlic bread on the side, this was an incredibly delicious and filling meal. Thank you SO much for sharing your recipe, Michelle. I will be making this often for sure! :-)
So good and so easy to make. I took the advice of previous reviewers regarding letting it sit for a day. I made it earlier in the day, the just reheated it for supper. It was wonderful. I served it over bow tie pasta.
I made this and it was excellent! There was none left over to see if it was better the next day.
I used hot italian sausage. Nice and spicy. Definitly better the second day.
This was very good with turkey sausage.
Great recipe! I added 1 cup of pasta sauce instead of tomatoes, and served it over penne pasta - yummy!
Excellent low carb recipe. Made a few changes to spice it up a bit. Sauteed the onions, zucchini and squash with some minced garlic. Also added dried oregano, basil, and marjoram. Came out great. Very colorful and easy to make.
I used Italian Sweet Turkey Sausage added fresh garlic, sm can of tomatoe paste and Italian blend seasoning I also put this over Wheat :Roasted Garlic Fettuccine and it was so..... GOOD!!!!
Very flavorful after adding basil, oregano, thyme and italian seasoning mix to it. My husband really liked it too...will make again! Topped with fresh parmesan.
This is a great recipe! I double the squash and serve it over egg noodles. My kids love it. I've even used beef smoked sausage and it's still great (and quicker!).
This was really good! So fast to make. I added portobello mushrooms because I had them on hand. I served it over pasta. Very good!
Good but needs a little help. Adding some Italian seasoning is a MUST! The sauce is pretty runny but it didn't bother us. I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes. I served this over some heart shaped pasta (valentines is coming up ;) Easy and very easy to adapt to your taste preference. Don't forget to salt to your taste.
I used turkey italian sausage and it still had great flavor.Although my kids weren't fond of it we found it quite easy and tasty.That's always a plus.
This recipe is so hearty delicious!! It's really easy to make and the only thing I added was an extra can of stewed tomatoes. My Husband loves this recipe :)
Quick and easy. I used the Italian style stewed tomatoes to give it a little more flavor and served it over rice.
This recipe didn't blow my socks off, but was tasty and easy. I used basil and garlic, otherwise I think this could've been really bland.
This was so good! I used turkey italian sausage to reduce the fat and it still had great flavor. Plus with the green zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes, it makes a very colorful presentation. A definite do again!
Simple and easy to make. Thanks
Wow, I knew I would like this but I was blown away by the intense flavors. Needless to say, I love this and it will become a regular part of my vegetable intake. I used 3oz of hot italian sausage, 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, 1 can of tomatoes with chilies and jabanero cubes, 1/2 an onion,1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, and 1 tsp montreal steak seasoning, and two cloves of garlic. I cooked the sausage and onion together until sausage was browned and onion was transparent. Added the remaining ingredient. To the pot and covered. When it started to boil, I turned down the heat to lowand let it cook for 20-25 minutes. To stir I would merely twist the contents withou lifting the lid lest all of the built up steam escape and hinder the cooking process. As I served up this delectible vegetable medley, I will top it off with greated cheese.
I made this tonight and served it to hubby and a 2 AND 3 year old and it was a hit. I used 1.5 cans of stewed tomatoes with italian seasoning instead of the one called for and i used 1 large zucchini and one small. Added in some Essence of Emeril Italian as well as some parmesan cheese when it was simmering. served over rice w/ parmesan cheese. VERY good. Will make again for sure.
This is easy and great. I added 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan, cut the sausage into 1 inch lengths and added the onion. Once browned (and drained) I added all the veggies, 1 tablespoon of garlic plus 1 teaspoon each of oregano and basil. For a final touch I sprinkled mozzarella cheese to cover the dish. Served over brown rice...awesome.
Very good for a quick, one pan meal. The things I did differently was instead of using a can of stewed tomatoes I used a jar of my favorite marinara sauce, and I added some fresh minced garlic and fresh chopped Italian parsley to the mix. I let it simmer for about 20 minutes to let all the flavors mix and served it over whole wheat pasta or brown rice. My kids enjoyed it, and my husband who's doing the low carb thing was able to eat it without the pasta/rice, so it worked for everyone!
I make something similar to this as a soup, but add green pepper, a big old can of chicken broth, a very liberal amount of paprika, some thyme, granulated garlic and oregano. I cook tortellini separately, and add it just before serving. Adding cottage cheese makes it taste like lasagna! This always goes over well.
This was delicious! We used smoked turkey sausage instead and I through in some garlic as well as thyme, oregano and basil from my garden. My husband loved it!
This was very good, although so much better the second day! I will make this again, but will either make it a day ahead or earlier in the day so flavors can blend. Next time may try adding sliced red bell peppers. Kid's couldn't handle the squash - but that was expected. Served it over angel hair pasta with lots of fresh grated parmesan. Yum!
Great recipe. I use sweet sausage, roasted garlic and sweet onion tomatoes as well as adding a little italian seasoning. All my kids from 6 - 1 love it. Now that is a winner.
This recipe was good, only I think I would add some tomato sauce or something next time. It just seemed a little dry when I put it over the noodles.
Very, very good. As other reviewers suggested, I added some Italian seasoning. Flavors are divine.
This is delicious even without rice or pasta. Like many others I used Italian spices to give it a little extra zing. I like the Perfect Pinch Italian spice mix. Will be making this many more times!
I substituted 2 large zucchini for the yellow squash & small zucchini. After adding garlic, fresh mushrooms, and a small green bell pepper, I seasoned with Montreal Steak and served over rice. It's a quick, filling, and relatively inexpensive meal.
Excellant and easy! I'm sure I would give it 5 stars exactly as written, but I did make some changes, according to personal preferences. I used turkey Italian sausage and squeezed it out of the skins and browned it, so had a crumble rather than slices. I took the advice of other reviewers and added 1 teaspoon each of basil, oregano, thyme, and garlic - also 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning. I added one red bell pepper, chopped. Prepared it early in the day, then heated it in 300 degree oven for 30 minutes. Served with rice, but will try it with egg noodles next time. Thanks, Michelle.
Love it. One of my staple diet items. figured it to be 5 WW points per serving if prepared correctly (with some minor changes)
Great! Super easy!! I used turkey Italian-flavored sausage links, and increased the yellow squash to 2. I like to use diced tomatoes with onions and garlic (smaller tomatoes and better flavor). Since I've made this a few times, I now cook the onions with the sausage so that they get well done, and add about 1/2 cup of white wine as well wow - smells and tastes heavenly. Thanks for the recipe!
Love this recipe! I have been making it for 10 years, I originally found it in a Taste of Home magazine and have been making it faithfully since then. I typically use only zucchini and diced tomatoes (canned) with or without italian seasoning (whatever I happen to have on hand). Sometimes I serve it with rice, but the rest of the family prefers angel hair pasta. I eat mine separate from the pasta (butter & parmesan cheese on my pasta), but my husband likes his on top. Delicious!
We loved this meal! I took some other reviewers' advice and added a little oregano, basil, and garlic. I also added an extra can of no-salt added stewed tomatoes because we love tomatoes, and it seemed like the perfect amount to us. I served it over white rice, but next time I'd like to use whole wheat pasta for something a little healthier. Great recipe!
This was delicious and easy! I substituted turkey sausage.
great - try adding garlic, italian seasonings - yummy!
After adding italian seasoning, basil, thyme, oregano, garlic salt, crushed red pepper, and extra garlic...this was fantastic! We made it with Morningstar Farms Vegetarian sausage links and my fiance and I loved it.
tasted great! easy to make. went together in minutes. added garlic and onions to brown my meat. used half italian mild sausage and half cajun sausage. sprinkled in some italian seasoning. yummy!!!
This was very good, especially with all the veggies doubled. I doubled all the ingredients except the sausage, and it was wonderful. The sausage took longer than expected to become no longer pink, and I cut it up before I should have, so it was a little squishy when I cut it. I'll let it cook longer next time before cutting it. Thanks for a great way to use up summer sqaush!
I thought this recipe was great! However, my husband wanted it have more sauce so I think I am going to add a little bit of tomato sauce next time and some italian seasonings. Served it over fresh, angel hair pasta and it was delicious!
Great meal!!! It looked and tasted yummy!! I did use 1/2 cup of chicken broth and it really did the treat...and lots of garlic....i love garlic I added two teaspoons...I served it over rice..
I would have given this 5 stars however I did add 1 to 2 TBs of fresh basil and maybe 1TB of fresh rosemary. I also didn't add the zucchini & squash until about the last 5 mins while it was simmering so that they didn't get mushy. It was really awesome and tasted amazing!
This recipe was great! I had some Italian sausage I bought but did'nt use for another dish (we don't usually eat it) so I looked this up to "get rid of it" I added lotes of spices and the garlic and broth as suggested and served it over rice. Yesterday I went back to the market especially to buy Italian sausage and make the dish again. The only thing we did different that we feel improved on it was put some Ces't bon cajun seasoning on it. A new fav at my house!
This was quick and simple to make. I added Emeril's Italian essence to give it more flavor.
I substituted polish sausage for the Italian sausage and found this to be a wonderful recipe. So simple, yet so good!
I've made this three times now and our entire family enjoyed every bit of it. I did use seasoned diced tomatoes, once the italian seasoned w/ basil, and the other mexican...the mexican gave it a nice little kick. I also let the mixture sit for a bit on the stove top once fully cooked. That extra bit of time to get friendly was just what it needed! I also served over angel hair pasta that had a little parmesean cheese sauce on it....a fab little touch....all in all a new family & friends favorite!
This was good, but slightly bland. I added a generous teaspoon of italian seasoning, but I think this dish could also use some garlic. My sausage casings came off easily, so I just crumbled the sausage rather than slicing. This dish came together quickly and was very filling when served over pasta.
I found this recipe to be quick and easy. I cut up the sausage before I browned it. I think this gave it a litlle more flavor. Also, I sprinkled parmesan cheese over the sauce, before cooking the last 15 min. A great recipe. Thanx Meanestjean
I like this better when I use kielbasa sausage instead of italian sausage. With this, I add some crushed red pepper to give it a little bite. I use the tomatoes with italian seasoning, but I also add some more italian blend seasonings of my own. I have also tried this including chucks of green/yellow peppers. This is good either served over pasta or rice.
This was awesome. We added peppers and mushrooms, and did a can of diced tomatoes since we don't care for stewed. I cooked brown rice and served it over that. This will definitely go in our rotation.
We ate spaghetti last night so we left out the stewed tomatoes tonight. The recipe was still great! Next time I want to try it with the tomatoes in it. Without the tomatoes we used dijon mustard as a condiment. It was great. Thanks for the recipe
Great recipe! I added half a red onion and a hungarian hot pepper both coarsely chopped, and spiced to my own tastes. The wife loved it and this will be regular addition to our home dinner menu. Overall the dish was fantastic, but the rotini did not work the way I had foreseen. I may use rotini again, but I'll add less of it and toss it with the dish, rather than serve one atop the other.
I was surprised at the amount of flavor in this one! I made angel hair pasta for the base. Great! And my picky 2 year old loved it, too!
Very Good - don't overcook sausage
Everyone liked this meal. I added extra (turkey)smoked sausage, and additional veggies such as: asparagus, and bell pepper, I also put extra zucchini and squash. I placed the veggies and sausage into a traditional italian marinara sause and let simmer for 20 min as another cook had suggested. I then added basil, italian seasoning, salt,pepper, and parmesan to the sauce for extra kick. To end it off, I served the sauce, sausage, and veggies over a wheat shell pasta... Left overs were even better...
This was very good. I wanted to make this because its so easy and I had almost everything it called already! I used what I had and improvised the rest: about 1/2 lb ground italian sausage, 1/2 pound ground beef, and 3 skillet made beef links. I used italian stewed tomatoes (a must!) and only 1 zuccini and 1 yellow squash. It was sooo good even my boyfriend who hates tomatoes and really doesnt like squash gobbled it up! Thanks for sharing!
I've been making this for a few years. I use sweet sausage, double the squash and zucchini, add a splash of white wine and serve it over yellow rice dinner. It's a family favorite. Leftovers are good too!
I used turkey sausage and it turned out really yummy!!
This recipe was super delicious. What a awsome alternative than the usual. I also took the advice from other reviewers added tblsp of italian seasoning,tsp each of basil,ground thyme,ground oragano,and I used mild italian sausage and added 1 1/2 tsp chrushed red pepper,also added one green bell pepper to the mix. Bravo,My wife and I loved it.Thank you for sharing.
My family really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to do and had great flavor. I did add a tsp of minced garlic when browning the sausage. I will for sure make this meal again. Thanks!!
I made this for my husband and me and some friends and it was a big hit! We are not even big fans of squash or zucchini, but this dish is delicious. I added sliced pepperoni (good, but would have been good without as well), a little rosemary and about half a teaspoon of minced roasted garlic. Super easy to make and great as leftovers.
I have tried this recipe quite a few times and I have added some tomatoe paste, peppers, salt, pepper, garlic, and oregano. My husband is in love with this dish. The tomatoe paste thinkens up the liquid from the stewed tomatoes. I add it to extra wide egg noodles and mix it all together. Delicious.
i cooked this for my boyfriend and he went on and on. we ate it over white rice and i'll definitely make this again! i already added it to my cookbook!
only one word comes to mind WOW! Makes great left overs too!
Perfect! I used Andouille sausage and added fresh oregano and fennel. Just the right amount of kick! I served it over dried pasta (Tri-color rotini) but that didn't detract from the flavor. Thanks so much for this recipe! *My tip: Use a mandolin to slice your veggies to save time.
Really liked it. I threw it in the crockpot w/ some spicy italian sausage and served over rice. sooo easy!
This was very quick and easy to make. Came out YUMMY!
Like some others I used a lot of Italian spices, and a 28 oz can of stewed tomatoes. I served it the first night with steamed red potatoes, and the 2nd night with rice. It was great both ways. My S/O loved it, I thought it was just 'pretty good'. I would make it again.
This is a good basic recipe that you can tweak according to how you like it. I found that it needed a little more flavoring and thickness when served over rice. I used hamburger, added crushed garlic, garlic salt, pepper and oregano. I also added some red sauce to thicken. My sweetie devoured it! Thanks!
Awesome with the suggestions noted, plus my own tweaks. Had no yellow squash so I substituted a sweet yellow bell pepper that was in my crisper. Very nice! Also went with the diced tomatoes, half can of chicken broth, and lots of Italian Seasoning blend. Plus I added one shake of crushed red pepper flakes. Served over penne rigate in our good china bowls!
I had a recipe like this from Mullers pasta a while back, it was on the box. This recipe is very very simular and oh so tasty. I did add some italian spices, salt and pepper. Great recipe to use lots of veggies and stretch the budget.
My husband loved it. I uses 2 large yellow squashes, 1 green bell pepper, enough tomato sauce to just barely cover the sausages and veggies and a little bit of Swiss chard the last few minutes before serving. Served it over pasta!
Easy to make and quick
Simple, Fast and Full of Flavor~! Gosh! This is the second time making this and I love it! I use way more zuchinni and summer squash than called for because I love it! I also agree with previous reviews saying spice, spice, spice! You really need to make it your own with your spice rack but you have the perfect base to start with! I also add red, yellow and green peppers to add extra flavor. Great and healthy! Can't beat that!
This was very good, had lots of flavor. Was very thin and I recommend making it with rice. I made it with pasta and there was a lot of liqued sitting in the bottom of the bowl. Would make again.
Wow! So easy, and very tasty. Added the chicken broth (about 1/2 a can; low-fat and salt-free) and used Italian-spiced diced tomatoes. Added lots of garlic, oregano and italian spices and more than the amount of veggies listed. Topped with some parmesan cheese when serving over rice, and this was just great!
Great basic recipe! Followed the directions exactly and served over rice. Simple, easy and delicious! I will definitely be making this again.
Loved it! Had to add some garlic and some italian seasoning, but it was very good! Served over egg noodles...
Hum followed suggestion added herbs
Use What You HAVE - COVID Cooking I made it KETO - olive oil, 1 whole sweet onion, lots of garlic, 4 zucchini, 7 Italian Sausage, a can of Tuttorosso tiny cut Northern Italian Tomatoes with Basil, Olive Oil (it's a small can), a half jar of Classico Sauce (Basil?); then salt, pepper, Basil, Oregano and Parsley...I used dried, can't wait until the fresh herbs grow as I'll make this again. Since I had no time to cook, I put the Olive Oil, cut up onion, garlic zucchini, Tuttorosso Tomato, 1/3 jar of Classico Sauce, Seasonings & stirred. I cooked the FROZEN LINKS of Sweet Italian Sausage in the Emeril Air Fryer. Once they were almost done, I cut them in coins, threw them back in to crisp up and then immediately into the big pot on the stove...stir...let it come up to a boil and it's done. Sorry, no picture. I'll take a picture next time. It was Delicious and GONE before I could take a picture :/
For some reason I thought, one pot=short time. It took awhile longer than expected. Also I'm a "sauce-everything" kinda girl so I had to add some white wine and chicken broth. Lots of fresh garlic too. Didn't have zuchinni so used cucumber with the squash. I simmered it all for about twice the time too b/c I like softer veggies. Def agree it's good for the diet. All in all this was pretty good. I enjoyed it.
