Italian Sausage and Zucchini

232 Ratings
  • 5 157
  • 4 64
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This zucchini and sausage recipe goes in the quick and easy category... And yummy, too! Serve over cooked rice or pasta.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until no longer pink inside. Cut sausage into 1/4-inch slices, and continue cooking until browned.

  • Stir in zucchini, yellow squash, and onion; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Pour in tomatoes with liquid. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 1096.8mg. Full Nutrition
