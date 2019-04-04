Jesse's Spicy Veggie and Turkey Meatball Stew

This is a delicious blend of mixed vegetables and turkey meatballs that is guaranteed to make you smile!

Recipe by Jesse

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll the ground turkey into small meatballs. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook meatballs 5 minutes, or until evenly browned. Drain, and set aside.

  • Heat remaining oil in a large pot over medium heat, and cook the green bell peppers, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and onions until tender. Stir in the sofrito and tomato sauce, and continue cooking until heated through. Mix in potatoes, carrots, and broccoli. Pour in the water and salsa, and bring to a boil. Place meatballs in the pot. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 30 minutes. Top with mozzarella cheese to serve.

Note

If you do not have any sofrito available, it only takes about 5 minutes to make. In a blender or food processor, add 2 large green peppers, a whole garlic head, 10 sprigs of cilantro, 2 tomatoes, pinch of salt, 1 large onion, a sprig of parsley, and 1 cup water. Chop so that it remains a chunky mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 84.8mg; sodium 826.6mg. Full Nutrition
