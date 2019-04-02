Stuffed Eggplant
So delicious! Great as a main course but you can buy the mini eggplant and use them as a side dish or appetizer! A must try!
OH MY GOD, this was amazing. I didn't follow the recipe though, this is what I added/did: 1-scraped the eggplant and put the shells in the oven at 350. 2-chopped up half of a very large onion, added a can of mushrooms, and some minced garlic...threw all that into the pan and sprayed with Mazola olive oil spray. I sauteed all that until it was nice and soft, spraying occasionally with the spray. Then I added a little of 1/2 pound of sweet italian sausage. Once that was cooked, I added the eggplant. Cook a while. Added generous amount of parsley and a splash of white wine. 3-Added a can of basil, oregano, and garlic diced tomatoes. 4-added less than 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs, plus parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Filled the shells and popped in the oven. In the last ten minutes of baking, I sprinkld the top with more mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs. DELICIOUS!Read More
Reduce breadcrumbs! Don't chop eggplant too much-Read More
I made quite a few changes to this recipe, but kept the original spirit of it. I omitted the olive oil completely in order to reduce the fat and calories. It was not missed at all. I used olive oil cooking spray instead. I added 1 cup of chopped onion, 4 oz. of white mushrooms, and used half a cup of bread crumbs instead of 2 cups. I also used 7 cloves of garlic and only 1/3 cup of cheese. The next time I try this recipe, I will omit the breadcrumbs entirely and see how it comes out. I will definitely make this again.
Good Lord..if I made so many changes I would post as my own recipe!! so disrespectful to the original poster…if you have totally modified the recipe then its no longer the owners. Either like or not! Don't dazzle us with your modifications..we all make them..cooking is an individual sport.
Looking at this recipe, I thought it was a really good basis for a stuffed eggplant. I did however change a lot--I used Hot Italian Turkey Sausage (2) and cooked it in about 5 tbsp garlic (since I love garlic). I only used about 1.5 tbsp of olive oil total (I didn't understand why they would originally use that much!) When I added the chopped eggplant, I also add very fine chopped mushrooms (~1.5 cups), and diced sweet onion (half an onion). I didn't have any wine on hand so I put in just a tiny bit of water, but found that with all those veggies in the pot, there was plenty of liquid. I pretty much kept the spices the same, but threw in a bunch of my favorites (I randomly grabbed stuff). I also added about 3/4 cup grated sharp white chedder cheese instead, and only added about a cup or so of bread crumbs (enough were there was no liquid and the mixture was smooth--I am not a fan of a lot of bready mixtures). I stuffed the eggplants, and baked them for just under 30 min. I thought they were great, huge portions (I've had left overs for a few days), and are great with a green salad or as an appetizer. One thing I will do next time is add more onion, and reserve some of the stuffing mixture and possibly make patties or something with it so there isn't so much stuffing in the eggplants themselves.
This was very good with the changes that I added when making. I used chicken Italian sausage (very good), after scooping out the eggplant shells, I seasoned with some Italian seasoning and olive oil. I only used 2 tblsp of oil total. You do not need all that was given. I always spray with olive oil spray. I also did not use as much breadcrumbs as stated. Only enough to hold together. I also added some celery, onion and red bell pepper. My eggplant shells were very soft, not hard as other stated as I zapped in microwave for about 2 minutes before filling. My husband and I both loved this and I will make again for sure
Just amazing. Added about five white mushrooms, sliced, and they added an extra dimension. I realized I had used all our bread crumbs making eggplant parmesan last night (yes i love eggplant), so left them out of this recipe...they were not missed. Don't think I'll add them next time. Doubled the recipe to two eggplants, had plenty of stuffing with only one pound of sausage and no bread crumbs. My husband is wary of eggplant and went back for seconds. Will make again!!!
This was so good! To easily scoop out the eggplant, I used a melon baller. I used ground pork sausage (mild), since that's what I had on hand. I also reduced the bread crumbs to 1/2 c. and used apple cider instead of the wine. Then I topped it off with mozzarella cheese. Delicious!
very very good! i substituted diced shrimp for sausage, basil for parsley, and used only 1 cup of breadcrumbs, and it came out PERFECT. definately try it with shrimp!
I made alot of changes and it came out wonderful! I used Turkey Itialian Sausage (way less fat!) I used only olive oil cooking spray (again way reducing the fat and calories) I also only used half the bread crumbs. I read other reviews and added mushrooms and onion. Really delicious!
Great recipe but too dry - reduce the breadcrumbs so you won't have to "add more olive oil if mixture is dry". Try recipe with 75% of what is suggested. I added a pinch of crushed red pepper also and it enhanced the garlic/parsley combination.
Didn't stuff it in an eggplant--just tossed it in a 9x9 to cook. Added a little mozzarella cheese and baked. All 4 kids ate it (even after hearing the word eggplant) :)
Great recipe for something different with eggplant. I used half sweet sausage and half hot and reduced the amount of breadcrumbs by half. Definitely will try again.
As previously stated, I too felt this recipe was an excellent basis for stuffed eggplant, especially since my only other experiences with it have been making eggplant lasagna, parm & roasted veggie stacks. Needless to say, when my husband asked me if I could make 'something like a twice-baked potato, but with eggplant?' I was stumped however, this recipe gave me a good starting point while allowing both flexibility and creativity. The changes I made were: 1) I used equal amounts of ground beef & chorizo. 2) I doubled the garlic & sautéed it in Greek Olive Oil along with a diced, medium-sized onion, parsley & a few shakes of garlic salt. I then added the cubed eggplant (like another user wrote, don't make the cubes too small, otherwise they break down & it becomes mushy & if it gets mushy, the awesomness of the eggplant is gone & it feels more like you're eating zucchini, which is still good, but when I want eggplant, I want eggplant, not zucchini.) Moving on, 3) I used no white wine nor did I add any additional olive oil, but instead, added some homemade spaghetti sauce & just enough breadcrumbs to "thicken up" the mix as I wasn't looking for 'runny' here. 4) I then stuffed the eggplant shells (which I had already brushed lightly with a mix of olive oil & a little garlic salt & roasted at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes) then sprinkled on grated Romano cheese before returning them to the oven for 10 minutes. I also suggest letting them sit for 5 minutes prior to serving.
it seemed to be very dry Followed recipe directions to the letter and maybe something was left out
I made this and it turned out great, except I would half the bread crumbs next time.
Ew! I thought this was pretty awful. It took a long time to prepare- scraping the shells, cooking the filling and finally baking the whole thing. I poured all the breadcrumbs in at once- big mistake! The mixture turned into a glue-y mess and the final result baked hard and tasted only like the breadcrumbs. I hated to keep pouring more and more oil into the mixture- just keeps adding fat and calories. In the end, I threw the eggplant- AND the recipe- in the trash. Sorry!
I followed the other reviewers advice and only added 1/2 cup of homemade breadcrumbs. I added onions and more garlic. Next time I will probably serve with marinara sauce and sub mozzerella for parmesean as I like gooey cheese more. Still very very YUMMY.
We have started to have this dish once a week. We are counting calories, so I basically just used the basis of this recipe and made my own: ground turkey, parsley, italian seasoning (no bread crumbs, never miss 'em), chopped onion, and cooking spray instead of olive oil. It was like a stuffed pepper using an eggplant. The second time I added some canned tomatoes on top too. Delicious!
A W E S O M E! I did a version of this tonight with great success. The man drooled over his succulent portions of egg-planty goodness. My version? Never thought you'd ask: Popped open three ostrich sausages, didn't use the breadcrumbs or the oil, except to brush on the shells. Topped those bad boys off with well-drained savoury canned tomatoes and cooked for 40 minutes. Tender, tasty, healthy. A++++ Will trade again.
Really good recipe. I modified a little. This is a dry household, so no wine here ever. I used chicken broth instead. I also added 1/2 cup of ricotta cheese, mainly because it needed to be used. Glad I did, as it gave the stuffing a smooth, cheesy flavor. I also reduced the amount of crumbs to 1 cup. Really delicious, this recipe is a keeper.
I added mushrooms & olives(chopped)And I used Italian parsley.Just a small amount,very strong.
this was good - I eliminated the wine simply because I don't care to for it -- I would recommend adding an egg to the mixture when adding in the bread crums & cheese.. Otherwise I did not find it to stick together that good.
Thought this recipe was incredible, I have never made stuffed eggplant before, and was a little worried as to my husband expectations, since he grew up on homemade sicilian cooking. We did use Hot Italian Sausage instead of sweet and a lot more garlic. I think it was incredible. Do agree with another person that I would cook my shells in the oven while the stuffing cooked to make them not so tuff. I know I will be cooking this again in the near future. In my house it was a winner!!!!
This recipe was very easy to put together and was delicious. My son-in-law wants me to make it for him!
I love eggplant, but this was not one of my favourites. It has a lot of potential....I would almost completely omitt the bread crumbs as it was far too dry, which caused me to add way more oil, and more calories....suggest just not putting in any bread crumbs and it should be great...also use spicy sausage for more flavour!
Too much bread-crumbs. Couldn't taste anything else.
Even my fiancee who doesn't like eggplant at this! Easy and a favorite in our house!
I was looking for something other than eggplant parmesan to make with eggplant. Not really impressed with this recipe. It was dry and not very tasty... Probably won't be making this recipe again...
The stuffing was great. I didn't use as much breadcrumb. However, the eggplant was kind of tough. I may take some other cooks' suggestions and try to micro it first next time. I will make this again, but with some revisions.
excellent recipe! I didn't follow it very closely but it still came out beautifully. I mixed shredded mozzerella in with the mixture and also sprinkled some on top, I didn't use wine or grated cheese, and I used hot sausage instead of sweet. I served it with homemade spaghetti sauce on top. Wonderful recipe, my husband loved it!
This recipe calls for way too much bread crumbs,olive oil isn't necessary for sauteing sausage and this was too dry most likely on account of the amount of bread crumbs.My family and I love Eggplant Parm but this just didn't taste right,none of us enjoyed it.
After reading all the reviews I decided to try the recipe as it was submitted. The star rating is based on the original recipe. It was pretty good, but like others I found 1/2 C olive oil was not necessary , and we thought it was a bit bland...so, next time I made it I only used olive oil spray. I also doubled the garlic, added 1 small chopped onion and instead of bread crumbs I used 1 cup of cooked brown rice. With these few changes it was more to our liking. It was a very good basic recipe though. Thanks Elaina.
four stars but with some changes it's a five. other reviewer's tips helped me. i did not need any oil at all. the greaswe from the sausage (i used bulk) was sufficient to brown everything. i used less bread crumbs than called for. i only used mozzarella cheese and was generous with it. tasted like a fabulously rich eggplant parmesan. i added chopped and sundried tomatoes to the saute mix. i laid out the scooped out eggplant and just piled on the entire heaping ingredients. make sure to brown the sausage. it's better that way. everyone loved it.
I used turkey sausage (Italian style, pre-seasoned), and 1/2 Tbl of oil to cut down on the fat. Wasn't missed! I covered it with foil for the first 15 minutes. Wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
Actually had to throw it out. Did not use olive oil to cook the meat as there was plenty of fat already. Should have REALLY drained the fat off. Perhaps I scooped the shells too thin as they collapsed while baking. Added only 1/4 to 1/2c. breadcrumbs to meat mixture and used only abourt 1/3c crumbs & 1/3c cheese on top. the cheese did not melt at all - just sorta toasted. All in all it was pretty disgusting. I love eggplant and have stuffed a few but this one.... nope, never again!
Delicious! Only changes I made were due to the reviews. I used 1 cup bread crumbs instead of 2 and used an extra 1/4 cup white wine, which I put in the bottom of the pan to steam it all. Next time would change the 1 cup of bread crumbs to some coarsely chopped toasted bread with Italian seasonings, as think the bread crumbs make it a bit soggy with a slight mealy texture. Needed just a bit more 'body' to make it perfect. Think the chopped toasted bread would 'do the trick'.
I was so excited to make this recipe. What a letdown! It is mushy, greasy, and a complete let down. I even followed the suggestions and put in mushrooms. I am not a person who is always concerned with calories but this is ridiculous. This is recipe is way too greasy and not worth the calories! Save your time and make something else.
Ever since an old Italian guy here in town told me about eating his momma's Italian sausage-stuffed eggplant, I've wanted to try it. He couldn't remember how she made it, though, so I was very pleased to see this recipe come through my RSS feed. My suggestions: we used spicy sausage - next time I'll use sweet like the recipe said. Be sure and chop the sausage up into small pieces. Judge the amount of sausage you need to your eggplant. We had more sausage than eggplant and I think it would be better if the mixture was half and half. Next time I'll cook the shells in the oven while I'm preparing the stuffing as the shells were too tough. All in all, this was an excellent recipe - Thanks Elaina!
This recipe came out very good. I also chose to chop up some mushrooms and add them to the stuffing. It was SOOOOOO filling but very tastey. I used a 1/2 cup more of cheese becuase my girl loves cheese.
Should have read the reviews before I tried the recipe. The taste is very good. However, too much grease and too many crumbs. Next time, I will use some mozzerella and top with spaghetti sauce. Also would not chop the eggplant very much..leave bigger chunks. Good recipe and with a little tweaking would be great.
Simply the best ever
mushrooms were a great addition
This was delicious, but you definitely have to "eyeball" the breadcrumbs. I added a shallot, a clove of garlic and mushrooms to the sausage-eggplant mixture, and it came out superb!
Fabulous and delicious! I tried it with yellow squash and it's just as yummy!
We loved this recipie! My husband ate it right up! Great taste and texture.
Great recipe, even for my fiancee who is not the biggest vegetable eater. I use more cheese, less bread crumbs and add more olive oil over the top of it while its cooking. Doesn't come out as dry then. It tastes even better reheated the next day.
Excellent Dish. I read through the reviews and made a few alterations as per previous reviews. In addition to the mushrooms, I used only 1/3 cup of bread crumbs as well as the cheese. I used ground pork and added chili paste and some Italian seasoning instead of the sausage. And finally i used about a 1/4 cup of fresh orange juice instead of wine. Everyone loved including my kids who apparently hate eggplant. Will definitely make this again!
Excellent! I accidentally made too much stuffing, as I was only cooking for two, however the stuffing makes and excellent eggplant hash when cooked up with eggs.
This recipe is delicious! Even the "non-eggplant" eaters in my family devoured it!
I made it for supper one evening and we had my brother-in-law out for supper. Everyone liked it and it was something differnet to use vegetables out of the garden. I will use it again. Julia
I enjoyed this quite a bit, it was very filling, but there was almost too much stuffing. I added olive oil at the end, due to it being on the dry side, but i think I would have had to add a lot more. The only reason I can think of that made it dry was that I used sweet Italian turkey sausage instead of pork. Next time I'lltry with pork and add some mmushrooms.
Been making for years. But the directions don’t say to bake the eggplant first, scoop out the flesh and put aside.
I made this with out the wine just added water, and did it with chop meat instead of sausage and added mushrooms. The family loved it.
This recipe was ok but I added a secret iingredient to make it MUCH better! I added pizza sauce! I added about one half of a jar of sauce and sprinkled parmesan cheese on top. It turned out great!!
I ommitted the eggplant shells and just cooked the meat and the chopped eggplant, diced onions, garlic, salt, pepper, and cilantro in one pan. I then put it over spinach leaves. It was delicious! I rated it a three because the stuffing didn't work.
To the person who said it's disrespectful to make changes: I dosagree... I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand and recipes are not meant to be followed step by step anyway. That's why cooking is an ART. Here are my additions like it or not: Used ground venison, a TON of olive oil, panko breadcrumbs, broccoli bits, and pesto.
My best friend and I made this recipe. The only thing we added was tomatoes. It was fabulous!!!
This recipe needs some serious adjustments for my taste. If I ever make this again, I'll half the amount of bread crumbs, or leave them out all together. I found it too pasty in texture.
This recipe was very good. I used less parm cheese than suggested, and next time I will use less breadcrumbs.
My husband and I both love this. I did like a lot of other people, and cut the bread crumbs in half. It came out perfect. I will be making this often.
Fantastic recipe. I didn't have wine in the house so I used 1/2 c. apple cider, only put in 1 c. Italian bread crumbs, and sauteed mushrooms with the sausage. Definitely will make this again. Its a favorite !!!!!
Very good. Excellant new idea for summer squash.
The only thing different I add is ricotta and several different white cheeses , my garden grows so many eggplants , I need more recipes , it was wonderful
Tasteless and very dry; even after adding huge amounts of olive oil as suggested. Actually only used 1-1/2 cups of bread crumbs v/s 2 suggested; just seemed like too much.
For GODS sake only use 1 cup of bread crumbs! All you could taste was mushy bread crumbs, completely ruined the dish!
I love this recipe and use it often. I only use about 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, for me that's plenty. I also substitute the sausage with ground turkey for a healthier version, works great as well.
Have made this several times and always a big hit. I substitute chicken sausage but otherwise follow the recipe to a 't'.
Best ever! Cooked shelled eggplant while mixing all other ingredients. Used spaghetti sauce with garlic & basil 3/4 cup. Filled half shell then layered with thick mozzarella slice, the completed filling & put diced mozzarella into top w/Parmesan. Added crushed red peppers 1/2 Tsp. Bought fresh ground sweet Italian sausage used 1/2 lb. baked per directions. Great for left overs!
This is fantastic! I put the boats in a pan on the bbq and it turned out delightful! Very tasty.
Very good. Reminded me of stuffed mushrooms. I made a lot of changes: started with 2 med. sized eggplants, added one small onion, ground beef instead of sausage, less oil and 1/2 bread crumbs. I also used red wine instead of the white. I served it with couscous. Next time, I will try goat cheese instead of parmesan.
This was fabulous!!! I changed it up a bit by adding sautéed mushrooms, onions & a can of Italian style diced tomatoes. I also used Italian Panko instead of bread crumbs & added mozzarella cheese. I substituted the parsley with Italian parsley. Topped it with some marinara sauce, too. After baking for 35 minutes, I added some more cheese & a little fresh chopped basil and finished it for 5 more min in the oven. ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!! This may be my new favorite recipe. I had some leftover stuffing that I used to make a pattie with by adding a little more Panko for my 7 yr. old. Topped it like the shells & baked on the same pan. He loved it too!!
Bland and boring Will not make again
I used chicken sausage and red wine because that's what we had. Otherwise, made as directed. Yum! Yum! Yum!
No more cooking books for me!! this is easy and quick! My family loves to come home to a delicious homemade dinner!! Thank you!!!!
I used chicken broth instead of wine and added homemade sauce on top it came out delish
So good
I only used 1-1/4 breadcrumbs-chopped Italian chicken sausage- I put a mozzarella string cheese on bottom of eggplant shell. Delicious!
My Italian husband requested stuffed eggplant for dinner. I followed this recipe to a T. The look on his face when I presented him his "dinner." The amount of breadcrumbs was ridiculous, it was salty, and dry. We had frozen pizza for dinner.
Very tasty.... I added mushrooms. I omitted the oil by baking the sausage.
I made this for my wife and me, but we werent crazy about the eggplant. I made it again using zucchini instead, and it was very good. I also grilled it instead of baking it in the oven.
I made this because I thought My husband would eat since he says he doesn't like eggplant. After we ate dinner he complimented me on a good dinner. If I had it to do agin I would use hot Italian sausage. I recently ruined another recipe by following the recipe the first time and it turned out gluey with way too much bread crumbs. So I backed way off and used 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs and sprinkled more on top along with the parmesan. This worked. I also chopped 4 cloves of garlic as we like it, and a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste. At the very end of baking I added some shredded mozzarella as well for my husband. This turned out really nice and I love the recipe. I think people who basically go crazy adding stuff initially are making a mistake. They should go crazy the next time they make it. This is a good recipe and I could sell it to my husband who had seconds.
Really liked this but did change a bit for personal tastes. The breadcrumbs as stated would have been way too much, but I skipped them all together and added a bit of pasta sauce for the wine. I used a hot Italian sausage meat alternative, threw in some olives because I had them and upped the seasonings and garlic. Will make again when I'm craving eggplant.
People please if your going to change everything submit your own recipe! Made this recipe as written only changed for personal taste. It was great my first eggplant.
Omg. This was good . I did add mushrooms but otherwise followed the recipe. I will be making this again. This recipe can be moderated and be delicious in many ways. I may get more creative next time. A must try.
This came out a little too hot for us. Served on celery or with mashed potatoes and it wasn't so bad.
was really good even my picky wife would eat it.
Family favorite. Add a little onion and oregano.
I wasn't bad but not what I was hoping for. Disappointed. :(
My daughter and my husband loved it! Next time, I will cut down on the olive oil and the breadcrumbs. I will also use freshly grated Parmesan instead of the canned kind (which I had on hand). I think I'll also add some saluted onion since we all love cooked ionion in our dishes. I may need to add some seasonings since I will cut back on the Italian breadcrumbs. I could really use some advice on how to cut the eggplant meat out of the shell efficiently. I did it, but it wasn't pretty!
Love it made it twice already & will continue to make it
I really enjoyed building off this recipe. I had bacon, but I think it would turn out better with ground sausage or beef.
