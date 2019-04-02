Stuffed Eggplant

4.1
118 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 38
  • 3 6
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

So delicious! Great as a main course but you can buy the mini eggplant and use them as a side dish or appetizer! A must try!

Recipe by Elaina

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Scoop out the flesh of the eggplant, chop, and reserve. Season shells with salt and pepper, and coat with some olive oil; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat. Saute sausage and garlic until sausage is evenly brown. Stir in the reserved chopped eggplant. Season with parsley, salt and pepper. Pour in wine, and cook 5 minutes. Mix in the bread crumbs and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. If mixture is dry, stir in more olive oil. Stuff mixture into eggplant shells, and sprinkle top with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until eggplant is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
977 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 51.6g; fat 69.7g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 2082.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022