Cod au Gratin

If you want to impress a Newfoundlander, do it with simple goodness. This recipe is straight from Newfoundland!

Recipe by Rose Small

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x 12 inch baking dish. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add cod fillets and cook for 4 to 6 minutes; drain.

  • Melt margarine in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and mix in the flour and milk. Return to stove over medium heat, and stir until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Flake fish into baking dish, alternating layers with sauce. Sprinkle top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese is browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 391.4mg. Full Nutrition
