Cod au Gratin

I will give this recipe five stars it was excellent! Had all the qualities of a good meal for a busy mom. Quick and easy to prepare, kid friendly, and it was essentially a two pan dish! Now it would have been a bit bland as given so I doctored it up some with season salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and dry mustard. I also skipped the boiling step by using pre-cooked and breaded fish filets from the store. I did not remove the breading because it's no different than bread crumbs! I also felt the cheese needed some play so I used mild cheddar, aged swiss and mozzarella and sprinkled it in between layers as well as on top. My three year old who has not cleaned her plate in eight mos had three helpings of this! My one year old (who eats everything) attacked it! My husband ate it happily and I loved it. A great easy main course. DELICIOUS!