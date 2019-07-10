Italian Marinated Seafood Salad
This is my own original recipe. Serve over ribbons of radicchio, romaine, spinach, or any favorite salad greens, mixed with paper thin slices of red onion, along with some crusty fresh Italian bread for dipping.
This is my own original recipe. Serve over ribbons of radicchio, romaine, spinach, or any favorite salad greens, mixed with paper thin slices of red onion, along with some crusty fresh Italian bread for dipping.
Interesting for a small group and a different flavor. Each seafood has an ideal cooking time and should be cooked individually, cooled, mixed with other ingredients, and refrigerated at least overnight turned every six to eight hours. Lots more garlic and lemon juice!Read More
Interesting for a small group and a different flavor. Each seafood has an ideal cooking time and should be cooked individually, cooled, mixed with other ingredients, and refrigerated at least overnight turned every six to eight hours. Lots more garlic and lemon juice!
Changed this a bit. I skipped the olives and used diced red peppers and diced celery instead to appeal to the masses. I also served it without the lettuces. It was a hit.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I left out the olives and had no scallops but otherwise very tasty and fresh for summer will definitely add this to my repertoir.
Used cooked shrimp from local market, cooked scallops as directed. Did not include squid, chopped red onion used store bought pico de Gallo. Dressing as directed. EASY n’ Good.
I used 1 lb frozen calamari boiling for 45 minutes to ensure it was tender plus 1/2 pound shrimp. Juice of 3 lemons. Added 1cup cherry tomatoes halved and 4 lg radishes sliced. I would have added some diced cucumber too but was out. Served on bed of greens topped with 1/4 cup mixed cooked rice and marinated mixture on top. Yum!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections