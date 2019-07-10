Italian Marinated Seafood Salad

4.5
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my own original recipe. Serve over ribbons of radicchio, romaine, spinach, or any favorite salad greens, mixed with paper thin slices of red onion, along with some crusty fresh Italian bread for dipping.

Recipe by Domenica Ann

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to boiling. Cook scallops, shrimp, mussels, and calamari in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain. Peel the shrimp, and shell the scallops and mussels.

  • Place cooked seafood and olives in a large bowl, and toss with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, parsley, chives, and red pepper flakes. Chill for 1 hour.

  • Divide salad greens onto 6 plates or salad bowls. Spoon seafood over greens. Garnish with slices of lemon and red onions. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 95.9mg; sodium 405mg. Full Nutrition
