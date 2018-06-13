Cajun Style Stuffed Peppers

4.6
178 Ratings
  • 5 129
  • 4 40
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A Cajun twist on a classic rice stuffed green pepper - andouille sausage, shrimp, and Creole seasoning.

Recipe by Heidi Slonka

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease an 8x12 inch baking dish. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Remove tops and seeds from peppers. Blanch in boiling water 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Heat olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Saute onion until translucent. Stir in garlic, and season with oregano, Creole seasoning and black pepper. Stir in shrimp and sausage, and cook until shrimp turns pink, 5 minutes. Stir in rice, and cook 1 minute. Pour in chicken broth and tomato sauce. Cook until thick, 15 to 20 minutes. Fill peppers with stuffing mixture, and place in baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until heated through. Serve with lemon wedges and hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 90.2mg; sodium 954.3mg. Full Nutrition
