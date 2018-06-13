Cajun Style Stuffed Peppers
A Cajun twist on a classic rice stuffed green pepper - andouille sausage, shrimp, and Creole seasoning.
Great job Heidi! This is a wonderful change for stuffed peppers. First, I steamed the green peppers instead of boiling them - easier to handle and that way they didn't get soggy. Then I used the "Creole Seasonings Blend" recipe from this site (and less of it - apprx 1/2 tbls) and right before I stuffed the peppers, I added about 8 oz sharp cheddar cheese: mixed it into the rice & sausage concoction to melt. Finally, I sprinkled a DASH of brown sugar over all and opened another 8oz can of tomato sauce and poured over the top of that. Baked and viola! We loved these! It had kick but it wasn't hot. Great blend of flavors! My whole family thanks you Heidi!!Read More
Husband really enjoyed. I used chicken sausage and was concerned that the shrimp would be rubbery, but suprisingly enough they were fine, even the next day.Read More
These are absolutely delicious. I add melted cheese for a wonderful look and flavor. For the little effort these take to make, I give them two thumbs UP!
This recipe was really good. I didn't have any sausages so I'd used bacon and it turned out really well. Found it took longer to cook on the stove top then the time specified. Next time I will cook the rice a head of time to cut down time and chicken broth.
This was awesome food for a family that was raised on Louisiana cooking! However, after cooking this, I will make some changes next time. First of all, 2-1/2 cups chicken broth made the stuffing mixture way too soupy. I felt like if I let it "cook until thick" the shrimp would be overcooked and the rice too done, So, I ended up using a slotted spoon to drain off liquid as I stuffed the peppers. I also used less Creole seasoning (I used 2 teaspoons) because I felt like it would be too salty otherwise. I'm glad I made that decision as the final mixture bordered on being a little salty. All in all, though, this was super tasty!
Very fast and easy to make, being for Texas we like the kick from the peppers.
I changed the sausage and put in a half pound spicy italian sausage and a half pound sweet sausage and it turned out great. I made this for my parents and they absolutely loved it. I will definitely make this again. It had a ton of flavor.
Used chorizo, used cooked rice and omitted chicken broth and it was awesome!!
We thought these were a great, simple, and healthful Sunday dinner. I used yellow instead of green peppers (preference) but other than that followed the recipe as stated. Next time I would be sure to cook the rice the full 20 min. in the saucepan, as ours came out a bit crunchy.
This was GREAT! I made a few substitutions...I didn't have Creol so I just used Cajun seasoning. I also had some left over ham from the holidays and added it to the rice mixture. I have made stuffed bell peppers before, but this is my new favorite!
Excellent. Used Creole seasoning blend from this site too, was very good. Cut peppers in half and then stuffed, personal preference, just find them easier to eat this way.
Simplified this recipe since I'm a working mom. Made the jambalaya mix in a box from the store. Added sausage and frozen shrimp. Topped each stuffed pepper with cajun sauce before baking. Did 2 green and 2 yellow peppers. Next time will do all green. Everyone loved this recipe. Will make again!
really tasty. rice needed to cook a bit longer. one bell pepper is enough to be a meal on its own!
This recipe is fantastic! I did one thing different though, my family likes spicy food so I used the HOT smoked sausage. It turned out fantastic!! So glad I tried this, and I will definatly make it again!!
I made this as a compromise for me and my husband, I love stuffed peppers and he doesn't but loves cajun food (being from Louisianna) so I thought maybe this would be an in between. He LOVES them and they smell sooo delicious but unfortunately they were too spicy for me except for the pepper itself...next time I think I will try a different sausage and see how they turn out but this is the FIRST meal in 6 years my husband has said he wouldn't mind me making again HAHA!!
Good recipe but you don't ever cook shrimp for 15-20 minutes. Only add the last 3 minutes that rice is cooking.
This is a great recipe! i added blackbeans and corn for color and additional texture.
Very good !!! next time I will cook the rice first and cook the green peppers longer, they were still too crisp after only three minutes and the rice was kinda crunchy, but we still liked it and will make it again!!!
WOW great great! I do not like stuffed peppers! tried it any way and omg! Loved it! I of course misread the sausage part! LOL and used hot italian sausage,burger,veal and pork in the mixture. Had a ton of the mix left put that in the bottom of the bowl then put peppers on it! Next time I will kick it up a notch and add a can of Hot Rotel and extra creole seasoning! red and org peppers were awesome!
Awesome!!!! Used oliver oil cooking spray and turkey sausage instead. Followed instructions exactly how written and everything came out perfect!!!
I made this for my husband who loves Cajun type food, but I really enjoyed it myself. For the most part I followed the recipe, but I did cook my rice ahead in a rice cooker, and I also used brown rice to be healthier. I added about 1/2 Tbs extra Cajun seasoning and used 2 links of the sausage. I figured why have 1/2 a link laying around. In addition, I used 1 can of small salad shrimp because 3/4 pound seems like an awful lot. Plus, the canned shrimp was convenient. Overall, a wonderful recipe.
This recipe is always a big hit.
Fantastic! I cooked the rice beforehand, so I cut out the chicken broth. I don't eat red meat, so I substituted a vegetarian spicy sausage for the Andouille. I added more Cajun seasoning, some finely chopped jalapeno peppers, and topped with mozzarella. Delicious - one of my new favorites.
Excellent! Used hamburger instead of shrimp because I'm not a fan of the latter, and it still turned out great!
I've tried this recipe several times and every time it was a winner. I even made it vegetarian by sub. the meat with eggplant and zucchini. and instead of regular rice i used half a box of zataran's jambalaya mix, and instead of chicken broth i used vegetable broth. I know its a far cry from the original but holy was it good! thank you thank you!
My absolute all-time favorite recipe from Allrecipes. The only thing I change is I substitute red, orange and yellow peppers for the green, just because I think they look better. Heidi, thank you so much for sharing this gem!
Great base recipe but it did take longer than I expected. I blanched the peppers and used Zatarain's low sodium red beans/rice mix to speep up the process plus I like their flavors. I also added cajun seasoning and some cayenne pepper and simmered for 15 min. Shrimp got added in last and the whole tihng was baked for 15 min. Baking didn't do a whole lot for the dish so I may skip that next time or just broil for a minute.
This recipe was so good and easy to make. It turned out perfectly.
I used a mix of green and orange bells instead of all green and I upped the creole seasoning because our specialty meat market was out of andouille. I used our favorite smoked beef sausage instead and I have no complaints. These were really good and I cannot wait to try it with andouille. These were fast and simple and full of flavor which made it perfect for me to throw together on a week night after I got home from work. Thanks Heidi!
I made this with brown rice and Gimme Lean vegetarian sausage. It was very good, but of course, I had to adjust the cooking time for the brown rice. As other's suggested, I added the shrimp after the rice was done so that they wouldn't over cook and get tough.
I rarely rate or comment on recipes, but this was just amazing. I used brown rice and cooked it seperately. I added it in with the other filling in the pan, did not use chicken broth, and cooked for just a minute or two. I did bake with a combo of cheddar and mozzarella on top. It was WONDERFUL. They re-heated perfectly the next day!! This is a great recipe and perfect to serve to dinner guests. It looks like you spent a lot of time on it b/c it is such a nice looking dish. I served it with a salad.
as is, 3 stars, with modifications, 5, so 4 total. cook the rice separately AHEAD OF TIME, omit the chicken broth or just add a tbs or two if using chicken instead of shrimp/sausage. steam the peppers (tops off and gutted) in 1" of water with a loose lid in the microwave for a couple minutes. i omit the lemon and hot sauce, and just use some Old Bay for the creole seasoning. very versatile recipe, i have done shrimp and italian or andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp, and just chicken if I'm low on funds. the first time I made this, I used some of a jar of spaghetti sauce. the next time, I was out, so I used some pace medium salsa. holy cow what a difference, since then I always use salsa instead of boring old tomato sauce! I shared this recipe with my grandmother, who also tried it both ways, and she agrees to definitely use salsa! add the shrimp last minute to cook some before putting mixture into peppers and baking. Since the rice etc is already hot when I stuff them, I just bake long enough to reheat the peppers. YUM!
What a flavorful recipe! It was a hit and I kicked it up a degree with spicy tomato sauce AND I used Linguica sausage after not being able to find the andouille...I just moved to a new neighborhood. Loved it, it's easy to make and so attractive to the eye. Prepares in advance really well too.
Thanks, Heidi! This was absolutely perfect; the assembly was a little messy, and I didn't blanch the peppers, but the end result was perfect. I will definitely make this again. I couldn't find andouille sausage, so I used some regular breakfast sausage, and they turned out fantastic! Two thumbs up. Everybody loved it.
Reduce the amount of stock. (tip)Just double the stock to rice. The last 10 minutes of cooking I coated the top of the peppers with a small amount of tomato and hot sauce and sprinkled on top with a mixture of italian cheese. chef baz
This was well received by my husband who loves both rice dishes and anything spicy. The green peppers at my grocery were looking a little tried, so I had no choice but to substitute with red bell peppers. The only change I made took place during the cooking process: I added the shrimp to the rice mixture a few minutes prior to stuffing the peppers. Sometimes I find if you overcook shrimp it gets tough. I will definitely make these again!
My favorite stuffed peppers recipe. Instead of shrimp, I prefer 1 lb. ground beef for a slightly more traditional version.
Absolutely awesome!!! My wife and I made this together for our "New Recipe Night" and it was a smash hit!!! Thank you for posting it.
This is one of the better recipes I have had for stuffed peppers. And if you like stuffed peppers then be sure to give this one a shot! The only reason I gave it three stars is because Im not the biggest fan of green peppers but very tasty nonetheless. I think if i made it again I would sprinkle shredded cheese on top before serving. Thanks!
My husband and I love stuffed peppers and I have tried many different recipes. This one is by far the best I've ever made. The flavours were delectable! Who would think to use shrimp?? I thought they would be really overcooked, but to my pleasant surprise all the ingredients came together very nicely. We love spicy, so I did use extra creole seasoning. My mistake was using brown rice which ended up a bit uncooked, but still edible. Next time I will either use more chicken broth and cook the rice longer or just use white rice!
I happened to come across this recipe today and by luck I had all the ingredients on hand. I have a ton of sweet & hot sausage links and was getting bored with just fixing them as is. Boy was this a great way to mix it up! I only had 1 large red pepper on hand so I cut it into 3 servings lengthwise. I used 2 sweet italian sausage links instead of the andoullie sausage and it still came out great! Didn't have creole seasoning so I used cajun seasoning & arizona seasoning from Penszky's spices, then an italian blend of herbs. I only had 6oz of leftover tomato sauce and used the 2 1/2 c. chicken broth. I cooked the sausage & onion first, then threw in the rice, broth, and sauce. I ended up simmering this for about an hour and added more broth as the rice soaked it all up (finished with beef broth because I ran out of chicken). I saved the shrimp for the end once the rice was cooked, then added some homemade hot sauce to kick it up a notch. Once the filling was done, I covered the peppers and just threw the rest of the filling in the baking dish with it. Topped with bread crumbs and Mozzerella/Provolone & Pepper Jack cheese. Baked for 20 mins. Delicious!! Only issue was the rice needed to cook a lot longer than the recipe called for, and I needed a lot more broth as it cooked.
This came out perfect. I added a little cayenne to make it spicier and added some cheddar cheese to the top during the last 5 min. of baking. I think I may try to add a little celery to it next time. Very happy with the outcome.
This was great!!! Will definitely make a part of my regular favs.
Sized down to make only 4 bell peppers. When I went to cut my spicy Italian sausage, it fell apart, so I took it out of it's casing, and cooked it before tossing in the shrimp. Used already cooked rice, so no chicken broth. Didn't blanch the peppers, and topped them with some panko & Parmesan. Baked at 350 for about 20-25 minutes. Delicious flavors and a fun twist on a regular stuffed bell pepper. Will definitely make again!
Great recipe my family lobed it. I actually used Zatarans dirty rice mix w/ground beef, sausage and shrimp then topped w/Colby jack cheese.
I make this dish all the time! use green peppers and don't use chicken, just the andouille. add a little Louisiana Hot Sauce and it's sooo good!!
As a Lousiania native, this recipe ties together almost all of the traditional themes. I'm really impressed. The only thing I'm going to do different next time is add 3-4 stalks of diced celery to the onions. The holy trinity (onion, bellpepper, and celery) is a critical component of all creole and cajun cooking. Really well done though. Great recipe!
This was absolutely delicious !!! I would def make it again!
We loved this recipe. I only had smoked paprika and that worked fine for the Creole Seasoning recipe (that you can find on the Allrecipes site). This recipe makes A LOT and I used 12 bell peppers and I still had stuffing remaining. I put a bit of montery jack pepper cheese on top of each bell pepper It was fantastic - maybe a little less rice and a bit more shrimp and sausage
My family loved this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Turned out really well. I cooked the rice before hand, left it slightly hard and finished it off in the chicken broth. I live in Louisiana, where lots of delicious hand prepared cajun sausage is easy to find, so that is what I used. Had an excellent kick! Used red onions, for my preference. Red, green and yellow peppers, organic. For the creole seasoning, I obviously used Tony Chachere's. Will make again, thanks.
This recipe is incredible! I was strolling through my local Southeast Texas grocery store picking up the items for this recipe and decided to buy some boudain to substitute for the rice and give the whole recipe a little kick. Boy, was that a great idea! I just squeezed the boudain out of the casing and added it right to the stuffing mixture. Also, I used Beasley's Green Onion Sausage and skipped the shrimp. This one is a keeper!!!
I'm not a big bell pepper fan, but this was very good... especially the orange peppers...
Very tasty!! But the shrimp needs to be cooked toward the end. Otherwise, they will get rubbery. Delicious flavor. Thank you.
followed recipe except added cheddar cheese on top for a cheezy finish. Family loved it. Will definetly make again.
excellent, but wasn't this suppose to be a vegetarian meal? thats where we found it on this website?
Made this for the guys at the fire station. They loved it. Only complaint was it had way too much salt. I suggest cutting the amount of cajun seasoning in half. I also agree with the other reviews that say this is like a jambalaya recipe. I would just make the stuffing as a meal alone too
I sort of found this unremarkable. I had to make a lot of changes to make it okay. Boiling the peppers takes longer than 3 minutes if you really want them softer. I precooked the rice because the way this is written sounded like it would result in crunchy rice (as some reviews said it did...). I used the Creole seasoning recipe from this site which is always good. I ended up making a sort of "casserole" dish where I layered peppers on the bottom and the other ingredients on top. This gave the dish a nice pepper flavor. I've made various types of stuffed peppers, which is why I tried this, but for me it was better served with peppers but not stuffing peppers. In the future I think I'll just dice the peppers and make it a different dish. Hence the rating. It was worth a shot though, and did give me some decent ideas so thanks for that.
My husband and I love these. I never like stuffed peppers until I tried these. I use red peppers and add a little cayenne pepper for a little more kick.
Love this recipe. I have also made it using pepper rings when I didn't have enough bell peppers and also have chopped up the peppers to bake in the mixture. Being from Louisiana and living in Virginia getting great Louisiana style food is not easy, this one is a keeper in my recipe box.
you really have to like andoulle if not use italian sausage the taste of the andoulle is very over powering........but overall theese peppers rock...very filling and great flavor i added some cheese in the middle and a little on top.. my family loves em'!!will make theese agian.
Love this recipe, although we do usually blanch the peppers for a little longer than 3 minutes.
Great recipe! These pepers are amazing. The last few minutes in the oven I grated Montery Jack cheese on the tops, sprinkled a little cajun spice and set the oven to broil for a couple minutes.
This was incredibly flavorful! I usually like to kick my dishes up with some Franks Red Hot or something in a similar vein but this needed nothing to make it great. However, I did not use shrimp. Instead, I used about 1/2 pd. of ground beef to brown with the onion and garlic. I also neglected rice in favor of black beans. Also, I added a good amount of shredded cheddar to the mixture towards the end....and covered with shredded sharp before throwing it in the oven. This was an instant hit in my household. Thank you so much for this!!
I LOVED this recipe, even though i kind of messed it up! By the time i added the garlic to the pot the oil was soaked up by the onion and the garlic just kind of burned.. So next time i would just throw the two ingredients in together. Also i used brown rice and it took a LONG time to cook.. over an hour! I had to keep adding water to it. I used hot italian sausage and frozen cooked shrimp (add them the last 5 minutes of cooking on the stove or else they will get too tough) and I'd also cut down on the "creole seasoning" next time and add my own blend of spices.. But, even with all that it was still great and knowing what i know now it will be PERFECT next time! Thanks Heidi!!
Really liked this recipe. I read some previous reviews and agree that the rice needs to cook longer, which may mean adding more chicken broth in order to keep the consistency right. Add the shrimp only for the last 5 mins otherwise they will be dry and shriveled by the time you take these out of the oven. I don't like the green peppers as well as red, but that is just my preference. Thanks for sharing!
This is very good! I thought that half an onion would be sufficent but I compensated by using 3 sausages. Also, I thought that I would add the meat and shrimp already cooked after the rice is also fully cooked. Also, the rice was a little dry therefore I added half a cup of corona and came out to a thick sauce. Overall Amazingly Cajun!
This was so yummy. I did modify a little but this was a great start. I decided to add ground chicken. Less rice. It was very filling and tasty!
This was a great recipe. The shrimp was a surprise to my diners and the lemon added a nice touch.
didn't have any creole spice, so used Old Bay instead and a heaping 1/4 tsp of black pepper. as another reviewer did, I also used chorizo, used cooked brown rice and omitted the broth. increased the tomato sauce to 15 oz. Really good!
love it , really tasty , ill added the shrimp when the rice mixture is finish or 2 minutes before is finish , is really easy to over cooked shrimp and they dont need more than 5 minutes to be cook , ill even added then row they will get cook in the oven .
Everyone loved it! Will definitely be a regular in our home!
this was a HUGE hit with everyone in the family, even the picky eaters!
I pretty much followed the directions....couple minor changes: I diced the shrimp and sausage and then added shredded cheese on top. My husband went back for thirds:)
We love this recipe and have made it several times. Even great reheated!
I loved it, although I tweaked it a bit. Used steak instead of sausage, a beef broth instead of tomato sauce and added cheese! It was delicious
thought these were a great variation on stuffed peppers. made with other kinds of peppers (such as poblano and italian sweet)with great results thanks for an awesome recipe!
This recipe is great without any changes. I never have white rice in the house though so I use brown rice (instant kind). I steamed the peppers instead of blanching in water - next time I will steam them longer, until the desired softness. I assumed they would get softer in the oven and they didn't. So my only suggestion would be to steam/blanch until they are just the way you want them. Another little mistake I made - I bought pre-cooked shrimp so they were a little on the tough side after cooking. Next time I will remember to throw the shrimp in the stuffing mixture at the last minute instead of cooking them in the spices for the 15-20 minutes.
delicious! Used red peppers instead of green, otherwise followed the recipe as-is. Just the right amount of spicy without being overpowering, will definitely make this again.
Best stuffed peppers I've ever had!
I added sauteed zucchini, baby shrimp instead of medium shrimp, shrimp stock, Chef Prudhomme Seafood Magic seasoning, along with other non sodium type seasonings, garlic & herb bread crumbs, and a sprinkle of mixed cheeses on top AFTER baking covered in foil with a lil water on the bottom.
Only thing different was I could only find smoked sausage but it was still so good!
I made this for my husbands work crew a few times and they love it. It has become one of their favorites. I made it by the recipe the first time and topped with cheese, the second time I cheated and just used zadarans Cajun rice mix it was good but I liked the recipe better
Excellent recipe! Pretty easy to make and wonderful Cajun flavor. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us!
Everyone loved these. I made the recipe exactly as stated except for putting the peppers in hot water. Will make again soon!
I saw this recipe and loved the idea of it, as I love stuffed peppers and Cajun food. I did use yellow and orange peppers as well as green just for color. I also used chicken sausage to cut down on fat and cooked brown rice by itself and added to tomato mixture. Like other reviewers, I also added the shrimp last to prevent overcooking. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and baked for 20 minutes. Delicious! I will definitely make again!
Very good; however, it might be me, but I felt it was just a good jumbalaya recipe stuffed in a pepper (I know, duh!) Everything was great but my fiancee felt it would've been great without the pepper (which it was!). If I made it again, I think I won't stuff anything, I'll just eat the stuffing!
Added corn and left out sausage this time, trying to cut down on fats. added Herbes de Provence
These were fantastic! I mixed in some sour cream into the rice mixture before stuff the peppers because it was too hot for my boyfriend. He's very sensitive to any sort of spice. It was creamy and delicious. I also put a slice of provolone cheese on top of each pepper before taking them out of the oven, it melted nicely and made it cheesy. This is a great recipe, I highly recommend!
My husband and I loved this recipe. It's a wonderful cajun twist on stuffed peppers. Next time I'm going to try crawfish, shrimp and sausage! Great recipe!!
These are so good, one of my favorites. It takes a little time to prepare, but definitely worth it!
I made these and they were awesome. I substituted the andouille sausage for little smokies and all was well. Thank you! for this recipe. I will cook it time and time again.
I have made this dish twice and loved it both times!!
Delicious
these were great. made a few changes, used mild italian sausage and shrimp. put cheese on top before baking. good stuff.
I loved this recipe and it was very simple. The only thing I added was cheese to top it off.
I personally loved them, evryone else wasn't too thrilled with them.
Soooo goood!!!! I used red peppers because i like them a lot better than green. :)
