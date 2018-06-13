Cajun Style Stuffed Peppers

I happened to come across this recipe today and by luck I had all the ingredients on hand. I have a ton of sweet & hot sausage links and was getting bored with just fixing them as is. Boy was this a great way to mix it up! I only had 1 large red pepper on hand so I cut it into 3 servings lengthwise. I used 2 sweet italian sausage links instead of the andoullie sausage and it still came out great! Didn't have creole seasoning so I used cajun seasoning & arizona seasoning from Penszky's spices, then an italian blend of herbs. I only had 6oz of leftover tomato sauce and used the 2 1/2 c. chicken broth. I cooked the sausage & onion first, then threw in the rice, broth, and sauce. I ended up simmering this for about an hour and added more broth as the rice soaked it all up (finished with beef broth because I ran out of chicken). I saved the shrimp for the end once the rice was cooked, then added some homemade hot sauce to kick it up a notch. Once the filling was done, I covered the peppers and just threw the rest of the filling in the baking dish with it. Topped with bread crumbs and Mozzerella/Provolone & Pepper Jack cheese. Baked for 20 mins. Delicious!! Only issue was the rice needed to cook a lot longer than the recipe called for, and I needed a lot more broth as it cooked.