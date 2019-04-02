1 of 502

Rating: 5 stars I've made this as elementary school teacher gifts for the past two years, and the teachers love it. I omit the cayenne and halve the amount of black pepper, then call it "Kid Friendly Creole Seasoning." I keep a batch of this in my cabinet and use it in many things: steak on the grill, baked chicken, in soups and stews, while cooking ground turkey or ground beef; anytime a little kick is needed. I even used it on my Thanksgiving turkey. Thanks for the recipe! Even my picky 6-yr old and 8-yr old kids eat this. Note: to reduce the salt, use Kosher salt; gives it a nice texture without as much salty taste. Helpful (239)

Rating: 5 stars Watch out Emeril, Joslyn's in town. I was concerned this would be too spicy with all the peppers, but it's just the right kick. It worked great on the Oven-Fried Catfish recipe on this site. I mixed two tsp seasoning and 1/3 cup ranch dressing for a dip for cauliflower. SO YUMMY! Halving the recipe will make plenty to last a while. Fun to put together. Did look great as a mix. Add to mayo or ranch dressing for any kind of dip. Perhaps it was just a bit salty tasting. Might do a pinch less next time. Helpful (147)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you, thank you, thank you. I needed some Cajun spice blend for a recipe the other day and paid $4 for a bottle of Emirel's. I was so disappointed in the taste. I love this and more importantly, I can make two versions - hot and mild depending on who I am cooking for. Thank you so much. This is so much better than the purchased type. Helpful (136)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for trying my original Creole Seasoning Blend, and for your reviews. While Creole seasonings all have similar ingredients, the combinations and ratios do differ. I was never happy with the commercial blends so, through trial and error, I came up with a blend that has a good amount of heat while still allowing the flavors of the spices and herbs to come through. I’m flattered that “gumbopages.com” has chosen my original recipe to post on their website, although they tweaked the recipe a bit by adding celery seed and omitting the salt. Creole recipes always start with a roux and “The Holy Trinity,” which consists of approximately equal amounts of diced onion, diced celery, and diced bell pepper, so for me; I don’t feel celery seed is needed in this blend. I realize some of you may be on salt restricted diets though, and you can certainly reduce the amount of salt, or omit it completely. Happy cooking! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars This seasoning is super good I just mixed it up and added olive oil to it to thin it out and brushed it on some thick cut pork chops and grilled them great flavor will be using this alot!!!! Thanks so much:) Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best Creole Seasoning, and overall seasoning, I have ever tasted. First, I tried making it exactly as the recipe says and it was great. For my second time, I adjusted it slightly by only adding 1/3 of the salt (for my dad with hypertension) and replacing a generous ½ tablespoon of the paprika with crushed red pepper flakes. It got unspeakably incredible! Also, I mixed 2 tablespoons of the seasoning with equal parts olive oil and Sweet Baby Ray’s original barbeque sauce plus a dash of brown sugar, mixed them and brushed the mixture over some beer brats on the grill. It was the most delicious barbequed dish I have ever tasted- bar none! My boyfriend also says it is equally delicious on ribs, chicken, Chex Mix and steak fries. Enjoy everyone! Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I cut down on the cayenne for my little ones, and it was still really good. I used it on baked tilapia. I will keep this on hand and use it often! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars Creole Seasoning Blend is a big hit at BBQs and reheated for an indoor dinner. It's a great investment because once you mix the blend it can be used for so many easy delicious chicken dinners. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Yeah! I halved the recipe and when it was all made I loved how pretty it was. And it tasted wonderful! I tried just a fingertip's worth of it and it's very spicy with a great tang to it. Using it in jambalaya tonight but I think I'll use it for a lot of things. Helpful (25)