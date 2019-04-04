Ginger Beef

29 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. If you are a fan of stroganoff you'll like this, but it has a little more zing.

By Jennie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix onions, garlic, ginger, turmeric, dried chile pepper, and salt. Place flank steak in the mixture, and toss to coat. Cover, and place in the refrigerator at least 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat, and stir in onion and steak mixture. Cook and stir until steak is lightly browned. Mix in tomatoes, and cook over high heat about 10 minutes.

  • Mix onion soup into the Dutch oven. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, until meat is tender.

  • Place rice and water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Serve the steak mixture over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 38.8mg; sodium 1175.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022