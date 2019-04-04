Ginger Beef

This was quite tasty...a lot of different flavors. After the 'marinate' - which I'd increase next time to a few hours, I heated a pan with some coconut oil very hot and browned the meat quickly. So many diced onions and tomatoes produced a soup base, so I drained much of it off (keeping it for another day as a yummy tomato-based broth). The pressure cooker worked fine to cook the meat & onions in about 20-25 minutes (my cooker has a three-ringed pin in the pressure stopper that rises with increased pressure. The pin went up to the bottom ring and then I turned it off and waited for it to go down w/o releasing any pressure - the meat was great). My rice cooked with a little chicken bouillon, and the canned tomatoes and onion soup provided PLENTY of salt, so I didn't add any. As others mentioned, the recipe needs veggies. In a separate pan, I steamed carrots, red and green bell peppers and broccoli (all cut in med chunks) and then added them to the finished (and drained) meat/onion mixture. It was delicious and I'll cook this again. Ginger, onion, garlic and turmeric are VERY good for you too, so this is a 5-star recipe for us!