Ginger Beef
This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. If you are a fan of stroganoff you'll like this, but it has a little more zing.
This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. If you are a fan of stroganoff you'll like this, but it has a little more zing.
The whole family enjoyed. I only made half the rice for the three of us. Next time I will add some green peppers or other vegetables and I might add a little more of the chile pepper. Also I didn't cook the tomatoes on high for 10 min. I only cooked them for a few minutes.Read More
I wasn't sure how this was going to turn out. All in all, it was just ok, I guess. I recommend omitting the salt - the soup provides more than enough. I ended up adding a little V8 juice because it got a bit dry. I didn't have time to make rice so I just served it with some steamed broccoli and cauli. I won't be making it again, but thanks anyway!Read More
The whole family enjoyed. I only made half the rice for the three of us. Next time I will add some green peppers or other vegetables and I might add a little more of the chile pepper. Also I didn't cook the tomatoes on high for 10 min. I only cooked them for a few minutes.
I enjoyed this dish. Browned the meat and sauteed the onion, garlic, seasonings, etc. in the same pan. Transferred everything to my slow cooker then added the soup, tomatoes and water. I also added snow peas and bell pepper (red & yellow) because I felt it needed veggies. Cooked on high for several hours & served with rice noodles. Hubby said it was good enough to eat again. Good thing because daughter and I LOVED it! :)
Nice one. I made the recepe without the onion soup and it worked out great. I do recommend to use canned peeled tomatoes or peeld ripe fresh tomatoes, not any possible peplacements. The recepe combines beef and ginger, something barely found on this site. It's well balanced, and I'd recommend it with some full-bodied red. Thank you, Jennie
We really enjoyed this recipe. I only substituted a couple of things. Olive and sesame oil for the peanut oil and top round steak for the flank steak. It only took half an hour to cook. Will make again.
This was so easy yet still delicious! The ginger root I had only made about two and a half teaspoons of grated ginger... I can't wait to try it next time with the full amount! Yum.
I wasn't sure how this was going to turn out. All in all, it was just ok, I guess. I recommend omitting the salt - the soup provides more than enough. I ended up adding a little V8 juice because it got a bit dry. I didn't have time to make rice so I just served it with some steamed broccoli and cauli. I won't be making it again, but thanks anyway!
This is an excellent recipe. The flank steak was so tender it was falling apart. Will make this one of my regular recipes.
I used round steak, and it was wonderful. I will add more veggies next time as we like a crispy veggie mix. Great recipe!
This was absolutely divine. Took a while to make but it was well worth it. It was a snowy, wintery night when we had this and it warmed us all right up.
Nope, Not very good. Not terrible enough to throw out, but won't make ever again. Not worth the amount of time it takes to make this. I followed the recipe exactly with poor results
Tasty.
My family and I really loved the way this recipe came out. I was short on time so after browning the steak strips and the tomato, I dumped everything into my pressure cooker and cooked it for 15 minutes and it came out really, really tender. Next time I will add even more ginger and maybe a touch of hot sauce. I think the name is not quiet accurate, though. It's more like a ginger beef stew.
We really liked this recipe but I made a few changes. I first saluted the meat, then added the turmeric, pepper flakes and onions, stirring for about two minutes. Then I added the garlic, ginger, some sliced peppers and chopped fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I don't love onion soup mix, so omitted that and added 3 tablespoons of soy sauce instead. It simmered for about 5 minutes and was done. I served it with Coconut lemongrass rice (recipe on this site) and it was a flavourful, spicy and delicious meal!
I made this because it contained turmeric and ginger which are good for you. It turned out pretty good too. I didn't drain the tomatoes and added 1 cup of uncooked brown rice to the pot.
We made this with chicken- it was delicious!!
Everyone in my home loved this recipe. I added green and red peppers and some mushrooms that I had in my fridge. I had to leave the meat to cook for two hours to make it tender.It was perfect!!! This is definitely a keeper!!!
Made it today with venison. Used 1 1/2 lbs of meat and made it exactly as in instructions. I cooked it 1hour and 30 minutes, added a little water after 1 hour. The meat was very tender with delicious flavor. I will make it again. Thank you for the nice and easy recipe.
This was excellent! It's very zesty and if you don't like spicy foods this may not be for you, but we loved it! Wouldn't change a thing!
This is an easy dish to prepare and tastes pretty good. Goes great with white rice!
This was quite tasty...a lot of different flavors. After the 'marinate' - which I'd increase next time to a few hours, I heated a pan with some coconut oil very hot and browned the meat quickly. So many diced onions and tomatoes produced a soup base, so I drained much of it off (keeping it for another day as a yummy tomato-based broth). The pressure cooker worked fine to cook the meat & onions in about 20-25 minutes (my cooker has a three-ringed pin in the pressure stopper that rises with increased pressure. The pin went up to the bottom ring and then I turned it off and waited for it to go down w/o releasing any pressure - the meat was great). My rice cooked with a little chicken bouillon, and the canned tomatoes and onion soup provided PLENTY of salt, so I didn't add any. As others mentioned, the recipe needs veggies. In a separate pan, I steamed carrots, red and green bell peppers and broccoli (all cut in med chunks) and then added them to the finished (and drained) meat/onion mixture. It was delicious and I'll cook this again. Ginger, onion, garlic and turmeric are VERY good for you too, so this is a 5-star recipe for us!
So I didn't have some of the ingredients but it sounded really good! I used beef stew meat cut into strips and ground ginger. I only a little onion so I used some bell peppers too. I didn't have any turmeric so I skiped it. I used cream of mushroom soup instead because that's all I had. I also added a little onion powder and some cayenne powder. I like spicy but I didn't add too much. I only had a cup and a little rice but I just mixed it all together and let it simmer. Turned out great! I do want to try the real recipe though, can't wait!! Thanks a bunch!!
ginger beef has zing to much i think half the amout of ginger should be used.it tase great and very easy to make
This was delicious! I marinated the meat/veg (I added yellow and red bell pepper) mixture over night and it soaked up all that yummy flavor. I made it exactly as written except at the very end (I couldn't help myself!) I added a tablespoon of crunchy peanut butter and about 3/4 cup coconut milk. Those are big changes, but I tasted it before adding those and it was already great. I will definitely be making this one again!
Tried this tonight - not a hit. It was too sweet.
Just made this tonight for dinner. My husband liked it, and I will definitely make it again. Didn't have any condensed onion soup so I used part of a packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix. Used some of the reserved tomato juice for the liquid.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections