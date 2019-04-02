Barlow's Blackened Catfish

I was at the new Sprouts Market in my neighborhood and they had some fresh catfish. I am trying to eat more fish, so thought I would try it. They guy at the meat counter said it was good. I thought I would try this one as I was concerned that the fish might be too strong. I modified it a little bit, but it is still HOT!. I do like hot though. When I added a little lemon juice it took away some of the hot. I read several of the reviews and added less seasoning and no salt. I used 1/2 of the pepper, cayenne, and garlic powder. I did not have lemon pepper, so I used the zest of a lemon and mixed that in the mixture. Instead of using butter, I used a spritzer and sprayed olive oil on both sides, then put on the rub. I put a little olive oil in the pan too prior to blackening. I then put it in the pan and put Italian dressing on both sides. I had some type of light wishbone Italian I like. I did not use a whole cup, I just put some on the top and bottom and baked for 30 minutes. It was really good. I can't remember the last time I had catfish, probably a really, really long time, but it was good, easy, fast and I will make it again. I just ate it with some plan brown rice, slice of trader joes sprouted wheat bread and some frozen french green beans I got at Trader Joes cooked in the microwave. Turned out to be good. There was one filet that I cut into two sections. I ate it all, but it was a lot. Try it, you will like it even if you are a little cautious about fish.