Curried Cumin Potatoes
A flavorful side dish of Indian cuisine. This dish blends the mild flavor of cumin with the unrelenting spice of curry. A truly engaging dish.
Delicious! I have one suggestion. When I was in Nepal a year ago, I watched someone make this recipe, only minus the cilantro (a delicious variation!) and I think with some red pepper. To make the flavor go all the way through the potatoes, she simply fried cut raw potatoes with the spices, and at least 4 Tbls of oil, for about 5 minutes and then added water and then pressure cooked everything together. The flavor went all the way through the potatoes! I have done this with just a covered pot and let it cook longer. Glad this great dish is on the site!
Delicious! I have one suggestion. When I was in Nepal a year ago, I watched someone make this recipe, only minus the cilantro (a delicious variation!) and I think with some red pepper. To make the flavor go all the way through the potatoes, she simply fried cut raw potatoes with the spices, and at least 4 Tbls of oil, for about 5 minutes and then added water and then pressure cooked everything together. The flavor went all the way through the potatoes! I have done this with just a covered pot and let it cook longer. Glad this great dish is on the site!
A truly delicious side dish! We had it with Basmati rice and Indian Chicken Curry II. I did follow the advice of a previous reviewer and reduced the salt to just 1 tsp.. It was excellent.
A Keeper - you must like cumin and curry!!! Had to use regular potatoes - put them whole in jackets in water, brought to boil, boiled another 20 min. When cooled, peeled off jackets. Cut potatoes into 1/4 in. slices. Followed recipe - having to use a bit more oil than called for. They are great hot and at room temperature - and what little was left I ended up noshing on cold for a snack the next day.
Chef Brian Aragon wrote: "A flavorful side dish of Indian cuisine. This dish blends the mild flavor of cumin with the unrelenting spice of curry. A truly engaging dish." "Curry" is a generic term for a powder which is a combination of many spices. As such, it's use in this dish may be seen as essentially redundent. Look at a container of "curry" and you will see many of the spices he added.
I made this dish last night and it was a huge hit! I also added liquid because I wanted more of a curry dish than a dry dish. I cut the potatoes first and then boiled them. I also used half of the turmeric powder. Once the potatoes were done, I drained them and added one bullion cube and 1 can of evaporated milk (could have also used a can of coconut milk but didn't have any) to them. Then mixed the spices with the dish and added salt to taste. I also loved the cilantro, it was a subtle yet great twist!
YUM!! I thought I did boil the potatoes too long because they got squishy in the skillet but they did turn out well! I had to use cumin powder since I didn't have cumin and my curry powder already had tummeric in it so I just added a little more curry powder (we get our curry from the Vietnamese store). Very good!! Accopanied my baked curry chicken well! THANK YOU!!!!!
These were pretty good! All I had on hand were small-ish baking potatoes so I used those. I also omitted the oil and used cooking spray instead to make it healthier. I agree with other reviewers that this dish was a little dry, but it was still a really nice sidedish.
Great taste! My daughter made this, using the salt called for, and we found that when going from basically a no salt diet to this, it was way too much! The flavor of the spices was lively, so the salt really was not needed. We will be making this again!
Enjoyable recipe, I think next time I am going to try using the same ingredients but roast in the oven instead, also think I will reduce the turmeric to 1 teaspoon. Thank you for sharing.
This dish is supposed to be eaten with dal (lentils) and roti/ rice. The lentils provide the liquid, that way the potatoes won't feel dry.
Adds a unique flavor to potatoes, Highly recommend. Turmerick is good for the digestive track too, Two thumbs up.
I just made these with the recommended spices, but it was quite bland. Next time I will double the spices and add fresh minced garlic. Hope this is helpful! This recipe has potential, I'll try again. :)
I was making chicken tikka masala and was looking for a potato side dish. Having all the ingredients in the pantry made this the perfect selection. Well, I didn't have tumeric but thanks to the tip from a previous reviewer, I saw that my curry spice contained tumeric and so just used a heavy hand. The sea salt adds a nice texture. I made extra to try them the next day but there weren't any left!
These where a great hit! Only change I made, added coconut milk with stock to get some gravy! YummY!
We tried boiling the potatoes already cut up to save time, but then the edges were soft when we went to stir everything together. We'll boil them whole next time.
Quick, easy and very tasty! I made these as per recipe but after reading others comments, added a little lite coconut cream and chicken stock. They were a wonderful addition to my South Indian Lamb on rice.
I followed the advice of another review and sauteed the potatoes with the spices before adding the liquid and finishing cooking the potatoes. These were delicious! Next time, I will make a double recipe, because I would really have liked to enjoy leftovers.
Excellent recipe! I like lots of spices so I doubled the amounts! And added some thyme. Very tasty!
A good and different sidedish which my family loved. The only change I made was to just use a couple of pinches of seasalt instead of the full amount. I'll definitely repeat this in the future. Thanks Dragonsbane.
These were delicious! I made them and the spices were just devine. I wasn't sure if I would like it because of it's looks, but in the end it turned out great! I had to make 2 batches of the sauce because the recipe didn't give enough, but that's because I used more potatoes. I would definately recommend this to a friend!
Awesome! keeping this one in my regular rotation. I did fry the spices first and just threw the raw potatos on top and fried those too. very good.
I would rate these a 5. I didn't think any of the spices were too strong. I didn't think I would be a fan after I started smelling it, but they tasted great. They were dry, so I added coconut milk to the pan. Just enough tl continue cooking them. I think they'd be even better if they were put in the oven for 20 or so minutes to crisp up.
Fairly tasty - I did throw in some peas and tomatoes, and then a little milk to make it "saucy".
After tasting these during cooking process, I decided they definitely needed some garlic powder or hing. I added about 1 tsp of garlic powder, and as others have noted, about 1/3 c unsweetened coconut milk so they weren't as dry. They turned out wonderful!
It's a bit dry...needed more salt.
Great flavor! We made as a side dish to some Tandoori-style chicken kabobs.
These came out great and were very flavorful. I cubed the potatoes for more spice coverage, and I used coconut oil. I also topped it with Greek yogurt, which mellowed the slightly overpowering curry flavor. Next time, I'll reduce the curry powder, because it gave the dish a somewhat bitter taste.
We really enjoyed this recipe - my husband did in particular. I used pre-packaged diced potatoes with onions and made them in a snap. Great as a side dish with slow cooker pork.
Eating this recipe is like eating bird seed. Cook the potatoes whole, then cut into quarters and keep warm. Substitute 1 tablespoon ground cumin (or more to taste) for cumin seeds. Use 2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons butter to toast the spices and to give extra flavor to the potatoes.
Nummy! I peeled my potatoes, which the recipe did not specify, otherwise I followed the recipe and these were a hit! The seeds got quite dark and I was worried I had burned the lot, but the flavor was awesome. Super easy too, thanks for a great recipe.
Not as flavorful as I anticipated. My husband didn't really like them either.
delish!
These potatoes were VERY tasty, but I only gave them 4 stars because I found them rather dry.
I did not care for this.
A tasty side dish for Indian meals. I tossed the boiled potatoes with the spices and then finished cooking them in the oven instead of on the stove. The salt can definitely be reduced by half. Also, my curry powder has a lot of turmeric in it, so next time I will probably not add any additional turmeric.
I took the advice of the reviewer who said to pan fry the potatoes in the seasoning prior to cooking. This definitely helped. I like a lot of spice and flavor, so the cilantro was a great addition. The potatoes were best the following day.
We thought this was too salty. Not bad, but we will not make this again.
Very delicious. However, I would recommend cutting into pieces (maybe a slight bit smaller than what was said, some of the potatoes at the store were rather large, and those needed to be cut more). I do not know if I was supposed to leave the skin on, but I did, and it's great. I will definitely try again in the future!
Very good. We have tried curry with meat before, but this is the first time on potatoes.
I followed the recipe ingredients as written but sliced the potatoes (red potatoes, that's all I had on hand) very thin and cooked them with the spices in a frying pan with a little water, watching it closely. It was'nt what I expected. Rather boring, so next time I think I'll add a little coconut milk and sweet onions to it while it's cooking. We're on vacation in our motorhome and the smell in here is better than the potatoes tasted!!
This was so delicious, my kids loved it too!! Actually I think these were the best!! Definitely going to make these again, they are so simple....not spicy like I thought they might have been but so flavorful!! Yum!! It looked to me like the picture had the skins off but I kept mine on...just boiled them then cut them up and season and fry, how much simpler could you get?
We did not really care for these. I made as directed, but I used dried cilantro instead of fresh (used half the amount because it was dried). They were okay, but we did not save the leftovers and I would probably not make this again. They were kind of dry and seemed to be missing something.
Very very good Indian potatoes! I used small Yukon gold potatoes and garlic pepper and had to use about 3 tbs of oil. I served them with Chicken Tikka Masala and french bread and a cucumber salad, was a major hit!
We loved this recipe. I did follow the suggestions of reviewer Vane and they were great. I did have a can of coconut milk, I've never used it before, but, we thought they came out fantastic. I used a cube of veggie bouillion. We were debating mashing them or not, finally decided that would not be a good idea. Don't mash--not neccesary.
This recipe turned out great! The only thing I did differently was that I cut the potatoes into chunks before boiling them.
These were a little bitter for my taste. I'd use less turmeric next time. But they were still pretty good.
Those are really excellent, I made them on a pan and added some chopped curry leaves. It's a keeper.
We just had this tonight and it was fabulous. I thought the 2 t of salt was a bit much, so I cut that down. Only problem is between the two of us, we ate almost the WHOLE thing in one sitting!
Nice side dish, but the recipe is a bit heavy on the cumin seed at 2 tbsp. I added some extra mild curry powder for some extra depth and some crushed hot pepper flakes (lantern peppers) for a little background heat. Next time I would eliminate the salt altogether or at least reduce it, as the final version was good but a bit salty.
I followed precious reviewers suggestions and cooked the potatoes with the seasonings. I also added 3tbsp of olive oil instead of one. The first time I added too much water, so the end result fell apart a bit. The second time I added just enough water so the potatoes were covered and cooked on medium heat. Came out perfect!
These were easy to make and very yummy!
Followed the recipe exactly. It was way way way too salty (like a brine). I'm not sure what they were thinking with that much salt. It probably would have been very tasty with half the salt or less. I unfortunately had to throw it out.
these were delicious, mixed the salt in with the rest of the spices and only used one tsp as suggested by others...great side dish
These turned out really good. The family enjoyed it. Will make again.
This is awesome and easy to make. I didn't have any cumin seed and had to use ground cumin instead. I added some corn and peas and it will probably become a go to side dish!!! Thanks
I made some real changes and loved it! I cut the potatoes and sautéed them, instead of boiling them, in the seasoned oil. I used 3 tbsp olive oil and 3 tbsp each of seasons instead of 2. I stirred in 1/2 can of light coconut milk throughout cooking. Stirring frequently, I cooked the potatoes on medium for 30min or until cooked through.
Needs more curry (more like 2 TBS), a little chicken broth and cream or coconut milk. That's what I did, because as written this recipe is destined to fail.
I added peas to the potatoes and it was just like samosa filling, fantastic!!!
Love it!
I used cumin powder since I didn't have cumin seed, and I just shook on salt & pepper, rather than using the measured amounts. This was good and a nice change with potatoes. I think it would pair with will scrambled eggs.
These were just ok. They were really pungent. I made Moroccan Chicken as the main dish, and when spooned over the potatoes it was really good. However, I probably will not make them again.
Truly an amazing dish!
very good flavor but kinda dry. I might add some tomotoes or coconut milk or yogurt next time but this was def very good.
I followed the recipe as stated. It was extremely dry. I added some chicken stock as others stated. I finally had to make mashed potatoes and added some cream. It tasted horrible and I actually like curry. I will not even try it again
Mine came out a little salty for my taste. I'll try cutting all the spices in half next time. Otherwise, very good!
I thought they turned out pretty dry when following the recipe. Added another tablespoon of olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and some water. I also used dried cilantro since I didn't have fresh on hand. All in all they were ok but I was kind of disappointed as I was wanting curried potatoes more than cumin potatoes. Won't be making these again.
Definitely a keeper for Indian feasts. I boiled my potatoes well ahead and cut into bite-sized pieces. Otherwise followed recipe.
I turned it into a gravy....added curd and some water...and more masalas....garam masala, curry powder, coriander powder. It is delicious.. ^_^
