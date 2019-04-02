Curried Cumin Potatoes

A flavorful side dish of Indian cuisine. This dish blends the mild flavor of cumin with the unrelenting spice of curry. A truly engaging dish.

By DRAGONSBANE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • Place whole potatoes into a saucepan with water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until just tender. Drain, and cut potatoes into quarters. Set aside to keep warm.

  • Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Saute the cumin, turmeric, and curry powder for 1 minute. Add potatoes, and saute until toasted. Toss potatoes with sea salt, pepper and fresh cilantro, and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 4g; sodium 450.6mg. Full Nutrition
