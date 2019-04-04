Danish Cabbage
This is a simple cabbage recipe with sour cream my grandmother taught me.
I was a little nervous about the caraway seeds, but it turned out great!! For a new twist try adding some goat cheese into the mix, it really compliments the caraway. Good and very simple recipe, just what we come on here for.Read More
This was ok but nothing spectacular. I didn't bother steaming the cabbage - just shredded it ultra thin, and simmered it in the sour cream.Read More
very good...it had a sort of creamy texture and the flavour wasn't too overpowering as I thought it could be. I like the goat cheese suggestion, I'll try that next time.
This was very easy. I wish I would have had some bacon to add though.
I don't like cooked cabbage, but you can't even taste the "cabbage" in this dish. It was yummy!
Looked and smelled great. But ended up a little bland.
The family did not like this one at all.
It was okay, I used Greek yogurt. Not a lot of flavor.
I loved this recipe because it was so easy to make. Also, the creaminess and taste of caraway seeds are great together. (The only thing I added was a quarter teaspoon of black pepper.)
Lol that’s my picture!!!!! It was very delicious with corn beef brisket and mashed potatoes I made. Kind of shocked when I saw my pic though lol!
