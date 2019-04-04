Danish Cabbage

This is a simple cabbage recipe with sour cream my grandmother taught me.

Recipe by LAURA NASON

prep:
10 mins
cook:
24 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Bring water to boil in a large pot; add cabbage, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes. Drain water, reduce heat to low, and return cabbage to stovetop. Stir in sour cream, caraway seeds, and salt; cook over low heat for 15 minutes.

126 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 232.7mg. Full Nutrition
