1 of 294

Rating: 4 stars To lighten this recipe, remove ALL butter. Sprinkle herbs straight onto fish & heat a few tsp of olive oil in a cast iron skillet. I've found that farm-raised catfish filets are fairly thick, so I cut them in half and cook about 5 min per side. After heating the oil on high & adding the fish, I turn my burner down to med to finish cooking. They still are blackened enough for me, and this helps cut down on the amount of smoke produced. Helpful (283)

Rating: 5 stars Several years ago (and many times since) I had blackened fish at what is considered Milwaukee's finest seafood restaurant, and from that first bite I was smitten. Over the years I've tried it at home with different seasonings and finally found a seasoning blend I loved. Hubby and I also perfected the method--we eliminate the smoke issue by heating the cast iron pan over fiery hot coals and blacken the fish outdoors! Bored with the same seasoning, I wanted to try my hand at mixing one up myself and happened along this recipe. I realized that between the three peppers this might be a little too hot for us, so I cut the cayenne to 1/2 tsp. leaving the amounts of the other peppers the same. It still was too hot for hubby, so next time I'll cut the white and black peppers back a bit too, to maybe 3/4 tsp. each--but this is just a matter of personal taste. I also added some garlic powder. I like using a thinner filet for this method of preparation, and tilapia is a perfect choice. The final result? This is blackened fish perfection, as fine as I had in that first restaurant experience. Love this seasoning! Helpful (253)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE THIS RECIPE! I use it on Tilapia mostly. I ad 1 tsp of garlic powder to the mixture. I place fish on foil, sprinkle with olive oil & liberally with spice mix on each side, put on a dollop of butter, and wrap each piece in its own package. I cook on the bbq for 10 minutes each side. On rainy days, I bake in the oven at 425` for 10 minutes on each side. Turns out perfect every time. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (166)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great meal! I would not make this fish in the kitchen, but use an outside burner on the grill. It filled our house with smoke! She warns a well ventilated area to cook in, and you'd better belive it! It was very tasty though, and we will make it again. A bit too spicy for little ones. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars I altered the recipe quite a bit spice wise as it is really too much for children. I also used the grill outside to heat the cast iron skillet and cooked the fish there as well. Just sit the skillet directly on the grill on high heat. No problem with smoke in the house and it works beautifully. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars My wife and kids absolutely HATE fish. When I bought the fish, I used tilapia, I didnt even buy enough for everyone, just my wife and I. The kids sampled it and wanted some for dinner. My whole family agreed this was a keeper and should be made once a week. They did say it was a bit hot but they are weak of tongue when it comes to heat. This was excellent. Thanks! Helpful (37)

Rating: 2 stars Decent flavour to the spices, but "well ventilated" is understated. I smoked out my entire house. The neighbours actually barged through my front door shouting inquiries about calling the fire department, allowing the dog to escape and run away down the block. I wish I was exaggerating. This is a outdoor kitchen recipe if ever there was one. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars I was hoping to find a recipe that would compare with my favorite blackened seasoning from Salty's Restaurant in Seattle. Their's has a good amount of sugar in it. So, I made this recipe exactly as it is BUT added 1/4 cup of sugar. It was JUST what I was looking for. It was really close to their recipe and the whole family loved it! I followed Salty's cooking instructions and blackened in a pan and then baked it to finish it. OH, and I used Copper River Salmon. EXCELLENT! Just enough sweetness to compliment the salmon. Helpful (27)