Thornehedge Peach Slaw

A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.
Liked the slaw portion of this salad, but didn't care for the dressing. The peaches are a great addition to the slaw. I thought the taste of the honey overpowered all the other ingredients in the dressing. I served the toasted pecans separately so those that don't care for them could leave them off. I'm going to try making this again and use less honey in the dressing. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This was very tasty and definitely different from our normal coleslaw! I used regular cabbage( approx 2c) , onion and peppers( chopped) , and 1 peach. IN the blender, I used a little less than a full 1/4 c. of honey, and lemon juice and a full 1/4 c. of olive oil, and 1/2 of peach. Mixed all of that in blender with mint and it was nice. Added some dashes of salt and pepper and a couple of dashes of chipotle pepper( it needed a bit of something for a little spice) chilled for a little bit before eating and we really enjoyed it with our dinner! Definitely will make again!
Total bomb with my guests - they didn't like the combination of ingredients. I actually thought it was pretty good, but you definitely have to make just enough to eat and serve it fresh or it gets soggy.
I used regular cabbage, not the savoy. Although the yellow and red peppers would have made this colorful, I just used a green pepper. I did without the onions and celery seed. The salad dressing was what really made this! Next time I can't wait to try this using the pecans and mint as called for. Today, I put cashews on as garnish.
II used a mixture of cabbage , carrots, and kale, I also did not have a lemon or pecans. I used cashews instead of pecans. Did not have a lot of taste, but I'm going to the store to get a lemon and pecans and try again
This is a beautiful salad addition to your summer BBQ buffet. Light and colorful, l found it much more interesting than standard coleslaw. The key is to have peaches that are ripe and sweet but not over ripe and mushy. Use the softest peaches for the dressing. My family loved this! I will definitely be making this again??
Another winner. I added a little more lemon juice and put some celery seed in the dressing. I think next time I will probably only put the seed in the dressing. A diced red onion (maybe a quarter cup) might also give it just a bit more bite, too.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.