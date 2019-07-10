Thornehedge Peach Slaw

A refreshing summer slaw that blends the flavor of peaches, savoy cabbage, red bell peppers, and pecans. I first enjoyed this slaw at a garden party in Charleston several years ago and have served it each summer since to the delight of family and friends.

Recipe by L M KELLY

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the pecan pieces in a skillet over medium heat, and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted.

  • In a large bowl, mix the pecans, cabbage, 8 fresh peaches, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green onions, and celery seed. Cover and chill 45 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • In a blender or food processor, blend the 1/2 cup chopped peaches until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, and mix with the oil, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Chill until slaw is ready to be served, then toss with slaw to coat. Garnish slaw with mint sprigs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 25g; sodium 60.3mg. Full Nutrition
