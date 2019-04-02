Deep-Fried Turkey Marinade

I wasn't going to write a review for this recipe because I was afraid I might be flamed afterwards. However, when 6 people sat at the table and said the Turkey was too spicy, I have to do this. 1/2 cup of pepper is way, way too much for a 10 lbs turkey, maybe good for an ostrich. Not only that, you throw in equal amounts of cayenne? Then why not? Just dump in some more spice by adding 1 more cup of Creole. Maybe one of these ingredients with the Italian dressing would be perfect. Now, I am not new to spice, I am Thai and cook Thai food all the time (read:3-5 times a week). However this recipe was trying to be spicy for the sake of being spicy. It wasn't hot, just toooooooo much spice. This isn't my first deep fried turkey either, and I love the crispy skin. Yep, no one ate the skin. The black pepper just smacks you in the face "HELLO!! I AM HERE!!!" Maybe my deep fried technique is wrong? 350 for 40 minutes. Also checked the inside temp to be 180 degrees. So, I have enough turkey meat left, maybe I can cook 15 servings of Cajun pasta. I am sure there is enough spice on the turkey meat for that. Corrective action: If you are unsure about the spiciness of this rub. Just use the Italian dressing with the 1 cup of Creole dressing, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, and inject the turkey with some garlic butter.