Deep-Fried Turkey Marinade

4.8
286 Ratings
  • 5 260
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This is a great recipe a friend gave to my father two years ago. It is easy, and allows you to have more room in the oven for other holiday favorites. It is also the most tender turkey I've ever made. This rub is appropriate for a 12 to 14 pound turkey.

Recipe by BDWERNER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
7 hrs 50 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix 3/4 Italian dressing, cayenne pepper, black pepper, Creole seasoning, and garlic powder. Rub over turkey, using remaining Italian dressing to fill cavity. Allow turkey to marinate 8 hours, or overnight, before deep-frying as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 9.4g; sodium 1994.6mg. Full Nutrition
