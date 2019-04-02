Deep-Fried Turkey Marinade

This is a great recipe a friend gave to my father two years ago. It is easy, and allows you to have more room in the oven for other holiday favorites. It is also the most tender turkey I've ever made. This rub is appropriate for a 12 to 14 pound turkey.
I hate to sound like a broken record BUT this marinade is amazing. I did get to inject my turkey but (do to bad planning) we only got to marinate it for 3 hours (15# bird). It was still awesome. The skin was simply delicious and the meat was tender and juicy with such great flavors. We used Peanut Oil, approx. 325 degrees for right at 45 minutes. I cannot wait to use this again!
This marinade wasn't bad, but it overpowered the turkey and outright clashed with the accompanying traditional holiday side dishes. The leftovers made a good, spicy meat for sandwiches, but the overpowering flavor made the meat less than ideal for turkey soup or pot pie. The mariande just permeated everything, and I LOVE spicy foods--I order the hottest wing possible and then add more hot sauce from the bottle. Perhaps it was the black pepper that overrode all other flavors. I also think this marinade adds spice to the white meat, but doesn't do much for the dark meat, but I also think that's true of deep-frying turkey in general. As a stand alone turkey recipe, it was tasty, but it doesn't complement any holiday side dishes (stuffing, sweet potatoes, etc.) I will not use this marinade for holiday turkey again; I will stick with brining and roasting my bird.
I have used the recipe for five years now and I love it. I fry two turkeys for thanksgiving and two for christmas and everyone loves it. I have other families that come over just to eat the turkey. I highly recommend this recipe. Nothing Compares. Helpful hint when frying this turkey if you turn down the heat a little while cooking this turkey it will not turn it black.
The first time my husband and I deep fried a turkey, we injected a marinade. It was a pain, and it didn't give the meat an all-over flavor. Since then, we've used this recipe, and THIS IS THE WAY TO GO!!!! The marinade has the consistency of wet sand. I rub it on the skin, under the skin, and in the cavity. Once fried, all the spices become milder and form a sort of crust that you just slice right through. The meat is tender, moist, and incredibly flavorful. Awesome, awesome, awesome recipe!
Like most others, I was VERY skeptical about this marinade/rub. I was doing my first Thanksgiving dinner and was very nervous. I kept debating whether to add as much pepper as it called for. And people thought I was nuts when I told them about the recipe. But.. the night before Turkey Day.. My husband and I mixed it all up.. and smeared it on. So it sat overnight. I didn't get much sleep and there were a few times where I just thought about washing the rub off. But.. I didn't. THANK GOD! because it turned out WONDERFUL. The crust was out of this world. I didn't like ANY of the ingredients we mixed together.. but.. added together and cooked like that. Oh my gosh.. just AWESOME. Although, next time.. I think I'd like to inject some italian dressing INTO the turkey. I highly recommend this marinade/rub. And it will be what I use for now on. Oh yeah, and my first Thanksgiving dinner turned out GREAT! and the turkey was a BIG HIT!
As others have mentioned, I was skeptical this recipe would work what with all the pepper etc. I tried it. The marinade was the consistency and look of very wet coffee grounds,but I forged ahead. I fried the turkey 3mins/lb plus 5 mins and when I took the turkey out it was almost completely black! I was sure it was burned beyond use. I was serving 27 guests for Thanksgiving and this was to be one of two turkeys served. I sliced a piece and tried it - it was one of the best turkeys I have ever had. Give this a try, we will be making it again. P.S. I injected my turkey with a 1/2 bottle of italian dressing strained to remove the big bits of seasoning and 1/2 cup of Reisling wine. Wonderful compliment to the delicious skin.
I am so glad I read the reviews! This recipe was GREAT! The turkey does look like it is burnt to a crisp. My husband was horrified when he saw it. However, after I cut it up and gave him a taste he just smiled. Even the skin tasted wonderful. I also rubbed some of the spices under the skin.
We loved this recipe. this was our first time to make the turkey for thanksgiving and we have tough critics in my family. the only thing we did different was we brined the turkey for about 14 hours before marinating it with the rub for about 12 hours. My uncle (the self proclaimed king of the turkey) had me write the recipe down before the meal was over.
My family has been frying turkeys for years. We have always used the jar marinade that you inject in the turkey prior to frying. This year I tried this recipe and it was hands down the best turkey I've ever had. I only had a 10lb turkey so I had a lot of rub left over which I plan to use on chicken next week. Our turkey did not turn black. We kept the oil temp between 340 - 350 and it came out a golden brown.
This is my second year and 3rd time making this recipe exactly as written. We love it! I made a second turkey this year with an alternative recipe that included an 8 hour brine and different rub. This was definitely the favorite. I think I will quit looking for different recipes. Just bring the oil to 350 before submerging the turkey. Then just don't let the oil go below 325. It should hover between 325-350 degrees at 3 min. per lb plus 3 minutes. Turkey will be around 155 degrees when you take it out and will rise to 165 by the end of a 30 min. resting period. I've tried about 6 deep fried turkeys now so I hope these tips help. This rub is perfect!!!
Turned out good, even though one part of the instructions confused me - do you mix the spices with 3/4 of the BOTTLE of dressing, or 3/4 of a CUP? Because I used 3/4 of the bottle and it was a bit sloppy, maybe I was supposed to do 3/4 cup...
I have been coming to allrecipes for numerous years when in need of a recipe or inspiration. It just occurred to me that I have never left a review! As I am heading into my fourth or fifth Thanksgiving feast, I thought it appropriate to rate this recipe; the first recipe I ever used from this site. Despite the quantity of peppers, I trusted all the positive reviews and dove head first into my first deep fried turkey. I am so glad I did! I come back to this recipe every time a turkey is in the make now! I have never even tried another recipe for deep fried turkey as there is no need. The result is maybe not the prettiest, but the flavor is amazing. The turkey is juicy with just the right amount of flavor; not spicy at all. I have yet to have this turkey make it to the day after Thanksgiving as everyone continues to pick it clean. I'm hoping I have soved that problem this year...I'm making two! My thanks to the submitter and encouragement to everyone thinking about trying it!
I followed the recipe, EXACTLY..... WAS PERFECT !! Have tried several recipes. This is my hubby's contribution to our turkey day so hated to suggest to let us try this. He loved it as well and said it was so much easier to prepare. Juicy and tender INSIDE...but, YES!! Blackened outside. If I had not read the reviews, I would have been concerned. All the family raved about it. It is a MUST from now on at our Thanksgiving.
Excellent marinade! We decided to forego the ham this Easter and try a deep-fried turkey instead. I chose this recipe based on the amount of good reviews and the reviews couldn't have been more accurate! The marinade was easy and muy delicioso! We followed the recipe exactly and used it on a 20-pound turkey, which still had tons of flavor even though the original recipe called for a 12-14 pound turkey. The turkey did come out looking like a charred bird, but I expected this from what another reviewer wrote. My oh my, was it good! Everyone loved it! They all want to replace the cooking method we usually use with this one for Thanksgiving. Terrific recipe! * If you've never deep fried a turkey before, I highly recommend watching some YouTube videos on this cooking method. We felt better prepared in case of an emergency and we were better prepared on how to use the fryer properly.
It was definitely too spicy and peppery for me. I think this is because we also injected the mixture into the turkey. I would NOT recommend injecting the turkey. It made thick channels of turkey that was so spicy that it was not edible.
AMAZING!!!! I read this recipe and all the reviews and decided to try it. It was my first time frying a turkey (2) and I was amazed that I didn't have to inject it. I marinated them from 8pm to 1pm, and my brother kept watch over the fryer. I'm glad I read the reviews because I was a little shocked over how dark it was.....But EVERY LAST BIT WAS DELICIOUS ANNNNNND NOT BURNT! We ate 18lbs of turkey on TG. The remaining 6 are frozen for soups, sondwiches and tacos. I did reduce the amount of pepper, but next time I'll be more daring.
I was apprehensive about this recipe-so much cayenne pepper! We deep fried a turkey this weekend and it was spectacular! I served it with slow cooker mashed potatoes and sweet green been bundles. We enjoyed one of the best meals I have ever made!
What a crowd pleaser. I have made this turkey for my office (two years now), my inlaws and my extended family and they are all wanting more. Thanksgiving and Christmas now. No more dry birds in my house. it's the best you'll ever eat! Cook for 3.5 minutes per pound, insert bird into 400* oil, keep steady at 325* until done.
I made this thanksgiving 2011 because of all the rave reviews and I regret that more people were not honest about the outcome. This marinade is very hot to start, and yes, it is spicy when you eat the turkey. Not a 10 on 1-10 scale hot, but more like a 7. Additionally, the marinade turns VERY SALTY for some reason. I had 2 hypertensives who couldn't eat their dinner. We threw all the skin away so we didn't have to taste the hot spices with our leftovers. On a positive note, it was moist, as all fried turkeys usually are when done correctly. However, the flavor of this turkey DOES NOT GO WITH TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING SIDE DISHES. I will make it again, but not as my go to thanksgiving recipe. I would use this more for a tailgate or superbowl event with potato salad etc. I wish others who used it for thanksgiving had been more honest. Sorry, just not good for thanksgiving, but it was OK....
For those of you who never liked Turkey and only had it because it was tradition, this recipe will change your mind! Absolutely mouth watering! Let me say, I am not the best cook. You can't imagine how proud I was to serve something so tasty at Christmas last year. EVERYONE loved it and raved about it for weeks. Getting ready to make this again as I can't wait till Christmas :) Also, not spicy like you may think...just so flavorful and juicy! Heavenly! Thank you to the person who provided this recipe....I am your biggest fan!
I wasn't going to write a review for this recipe because I was afraid I might be flamed afterwards. However, when 6 people sat at the table and said the Turkey was too spicy, I have to do this. 1/2 cup of pepper is way, way too much for a 10 lbs turkey, maybe good for an ostrich. Not only that, you throw in equal amounts of cayenne? Then why not? Just dump in some more spice by adding 1 more cup of Creole. Maybe one of these ingredients with the Italian dressing would be perfect. Now, I am not new to spice, I am Thai and cook Thai food all the time (read:3-5 times a week). However this recipe was trying to be spicy for the sake of being spicy. It wasn't hot, just toooooooo much spice. This isn't my first deep fried turkey either, and I love the crispy skin. Yep, no one ate the skin. The black pepper just smacks you in the face "HELLO!! I AM HERE!!!" Maybe my deep fried technique is wrong? 350 for 40 minutes. Also checked the inside temp to be 180 degrees. So, I have enough turkey meat left, maybe I can cook 15 servings of Cajun pasta. I am sure there is enough spice on the turkey meat for that. Corrective action: If you are unsure about the spiciness of this rub. Just use the Italian dressing with the 1 cup of Creole dressing, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, and inject the turkey with some garlic butter.
This was the best turkey we have ever fixed. We fixed a 16.2 lb. turkey and this made plenty of rub. I may cut the recipe in half for the next one. I also sneezed and coughed while fixing it and while washing the dish I marinaded it in, but it was well worth it. Be sure to wear gloves while putting it on the turkey. All that pepper can make your hands burn. We will use this rub forever more.
This was the best fried turkey my husband and I have ever had. Everyone told us that the amount of pepper in the recipe would be too much, but they were wrong. Trust the recipe and you will not be disappointed. Children and the elderly loved the flavor as well. Thanks so much!!!
Wow. This was the best turkey that I have ever eaten. My family raved about it throughout the entire meal. You will not need to inject the turkey with this marinade. I smeared the marinade on the turkey around 8pm on a Saturday and deep fried it around 5pm the next day. The turkey was very flavorful but not spicy. Perfect.
Hate to be redundant however this is the best receipe for a deep fried Turkey I've ever used.....Fantastic and you don't need to worry about the bird coming out to spicy....don't be afraid of the cyenne, etc as it comes out perfcect even for kids!
Used this recipe last night to fry my first turkey at a tailgate party. It was FABULOUS! It didn't turn out "black" as others have mentioned. It was juicy and delicious and the skin had a great spice to it. Only comment I have is I would probably 1/2 the recipe next time. A lot of spice was wasted.
Trust the 5-star rating!! and even if you're skeptical -- Don't change a thing!! We've been frying our t-day turkeys for years now -- and we typically make 3-4 turkeys each time, injecting with the various marinades available, as well as experimenting with our own. Without any injecting whatsoever, this was by far THE MOST FLAVORFUL turkey of them all!!! If you want a more traditional, straight-up turkey flavor, choose something milder. If you prefer lots of flavor - go with this! (and as others have said, turn the heat down a bit to avoid blackening the skin). Totally awesome. We'll do at least one of these from now on.
I was skeptical, but tried it because of the other reviews. This was incredible, juicy, moist, and not spicy! This is the only way to have turkey, I promise. I don't think I will ever be able to eat a baked boring turkey again.
I made this marinade last year for our deep fried turkey...It was the best turkey I had ever tasted!! I followed reader's suggestions to add ALL of the pepper and was glad I did. This marinade did not make the meat spicy whatsoever...just marvelous flavor! Looking so forward to making it in again for my family this year!
This was so good I could go on and on. But the bottom line is, I will always use this marinade for my deep fried turkeys, it was that good.
This rub makes the skin almost the best thing about the bird! Word to the wise though, dont sample rub prior to cooking as the cayenne is altered in the cooking process to be spicy, not lava-ish, just ask my Mom!LOL
It was awesome. I will make it again. I have deep fried turkeys before so I was confident in the procedures I was doing, but it does turn BLACK about 15 minutes into deep frying. I recommend watching the video so you know you are doing it right because with some of the negative post, those people saying it was spicy probably injected the marinade into the turkey. It is a marinade for the outside. Don't inject, otherwise the oil won't burn the spices away. Mine wasn't spicy at all and I don't like spicy foods. When preparing the marinade, I can see why people were worriedabout it being spicy, but it will come out perfect. A couple of people weren't paying attention when I said it was going to come out BLACK. They thought I murdered the turkey. We cut into it and it was nice and juicy. Read up on how long to cook per pound and at what temp, but we did it at 350 degrees (was hovering around 325 degrees for some time as it heated up after putting the turkey in. 3.5 minutes per pound. 18lb bird was just over an hour. Also I multiplied the mixture by 1.5 since the original amount is for a 12-14lb bird. Again, look online for proper cooking temperatures, etc. Some Government sites have standards to follow, make sure you read those. But, the temp and time perpound was what they told me.
OMGoodness!! This recipe is perfect! This is only my second time frying a turkey. The first one did not turn out well.. I decided to try again, using this recipe. Reading the recipe instructions, I couldn't fully believe I could have a moist turkey without injecting it with something. This turkey is moist through and through. The day after frying this delicious turkey, I warmed some leftovers (very few) in the microwave. The meat was still moist and tasty! I went out and purchased another turkey to fry, using this recipe! I followed the instructions exactly and I had a turkey that was the best I'd ever had! My fried turkey search is over! Thank you, thank you, thank YOU!!
This marinade is awesome! I always brine my turkey for about 12- 14 hours before I apply the marinade. Suggestion: You may try placing the turkey in a large turkey sizes oven bag and then have someone hold the bag open while you apply the marinade. This will help eliminate a mess and will also make for easy placement in your refrigerator. You are also able to work your marinade on the turkey while in the bag. When ready to fry throw the bag away for an easy clean up!
Much better than the injector type turkey I had been frying. Yes, it looks like a red turkey smeared with wet coffee grounds. But it smells wonderful and doesn't taste that hot. Blackened turkey?!? exclaimed my DH, but he adored the end result.
This is a great recipe. The turkey came out really juicy and definitely not too spicy. The marinade was too thick for the injector so I rubbed it under the skin and in the cavity and it came out great.
I used this recipe and it was awesome, funny thing... i had two chickens...one to grill and one to fry instead of turkey, and I accidentally took the chicken that i used this recipe with and grilled. IT was awesome still, but I know it would have been unreal if I had of fried it...
There is really no comparison to this recipe. I made it the first time on a guys weekend and it was a hit. Those I've shared it with will not use any other recipe when deep frying a turkey. I think some of the negative reviews are not doing something right. You don't inject the seasonings, just half of the strained Italian dressing by itself. The seasonings mixed with the other half of the dressing (unstrained) is what you rub outside and under the skin where possible. Incredible flavor, not spicy at all.
Like all other reviews this recipe was a hit! First turkey I've ever made for Christmas. No worries about how spicey the rub is precooked because it does mellow out to a great flavor! My fiance loved it and his father said it was better than grandma's turkey! ;) A recipe I will be making time and time again. I did leave the turkey to sit after cooking for about an hour with foil over it just so the juices redistributed and the turkey was not dry at all! Thank you for the recipe!
November 2010: I was really nervous while I was rubbing the turkey down with this marinade. I was not only feeding adults but children and I kept worrying that the marinade would be to hot for the kids. I was amazed at how much "heat" the deep frying took out of the pepper and seasoning. My kids raved and the adults were in heaven. December 2011: We just used this recipe on a different set of friends and children. Exact same response. Everyone loved it. The thing I learned this time around: the oil is so expensive, so don't waste it. That meant this time we fried three turkeys and then removed the meat and ended up vacumn sealing it for future dinners.
It was our first time deep frying a turkey and this was a big hit. Everyone raved about it and said how moist and tasty it was. We had a 14lb bird and there was plenty of rub. Will definately use again.
My turkey turned out awesome! The turkey was really dark, which got everyone asking if I'd burnt the bird, but all jokes ceased when they tasted it. It was my 1st time frying a turkey but it won't be the last. My family picked the bird clean. For the 1st time ever, there were no turkey leftovers.
This was my first ever fried turkey. It came out great! We had a 17 pound turkey and just followed the recipe. It was wonderful!!
Best turkey I have ever had hands down. Everyone loved it and we are still enjoying the left overs. The flavor permeates through the skin all the way down to the bone. I let it marinate for 18 hours and fried it for 55 minutes at 325. The smell, the juiciness, the flavor, out of this world. Fry turkey fry!
Wow, is all I can say. My first fried Turkey for Thanksgiving was an huge success. Thanks to this marinade. Initially I was thinking that using 1 cup of any seasoning would be over-kill, in fact when I got to the Cayenne Pepper, I had a coughing attack due to the large quantity of it that the recipe calls for. But after the turkey cooked, you could not tast the cayenne pepper at all. It was very flavorable.
I went by the exact recipe. I didn't have a deep fryer and my son-in-law offered to fry it at his place and bring it over to our place, which I gladly accepted. (I warned my daughter that it would look burnt when he brings it out of the oil, don't panic). Well she forgot to tell him, and he totally freaked out. lol They get it to my place, with the foil covering it. (I didn't peak). After we gave thanks,I lifted the foil, my family of about 20 surrounding the feastive table of yummy dishes,including myself, freaked out! OMG, it DOES look burnt, of course I calmed everyone down while cutting into it. So juicy, so tender, so yummy! They all laughed and couldn't believe how good it really was while seeing how awful it really looked. Thanks for a great memory. Of course the teenagers had to take a pic and post it on facebook. The comments were hilarious! Happy Thanksgiving to all. Now time for Christmas.
I used this rub for my first deep fried turkey. I was worried my 12 y/o wouldn't eat it--she hates spicey foods. I followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing!! We all loved it, including my 12 y/o. I can't wait to cook another! We had no left overs, they picked the carcus clean.
Deep fried my first turkey this Thanksgiving, and it was a hit. Usually there is turkey left over, but all that was left was the bone. My family raved over it and said don't change a thing. My turkey was 17.6 pounds and was nervous the turkey wasn't seasoned enough, as the recipe is for a 14lb turkey. Strained some of the marindate to inject it into the turkey. The turkey was definitely cajun and everyone LOVED IT! The peanut oil grease was 350 before the turkey went in and dropped to 300 degrees after the turkey went in and stayed there. The Turkey came out crispy as expected but not black, but a dark golden brown. It cooked for exactly 57 minutes . Will definitely do this again.
Excellent!!!! Deep fried (in an indoor electric turkey frier) a 7 lb turkey breast for my boyfriend and I. Used the entire rub on the turkey breast and it turned out perfect!!! Took about 55 minutes for it to be done (which was about 10 minutes longer than expected). Will use this recipe only from here on out!
We always deep fry one turkey and grill the other one. Hands down deep fried turkey is the best. In addition to this recipe I injected the turkey with melted butter mixed with creole seasoning and garlic powder. It was great!!!
Although the other reviews were great, our turkey turned out dry and didn't have much flavor at all. THe rub was very hard to work with and difficult to spread on the turkey. For the amount of spices in the recipe, ours just didn't have the flavor you would expect.
5 adults just enjoyed a 16+ pound turkey and all agree it's a 5 star hands down!!! It's not a rub, it's a paste, and yes, the turkey comes out black, but YUM YUM YUM YUM YUM!!!! I was certainly nervous about the amount of pepper but I didn't change a thing and it was PERFECT!!! Next time I may inject it, but it's not necessary...and my mother who has enjoyed 70 Thansigivings requests that this is how we make it for the next, I wonder if we can really wait 7 months before making this awesome turkey again??
I just tried this recipe for Christmas dinner with the family and they left with the recipe so they can have it again! I tried another injected marinade and it can't hold a candle to this. And for the crispy skin lovers....don't be put of by the "burnt" look, my husband put some of the skin on the serving platter and nothing came back to the kitchen! Great recipe!!
Great recipe. I strained the dressing, so I can inject the dressing in the turkey. I used an 18 lb turkey and deep fryed it for 45 minutes. Then let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes before carving. Moist and delicious turkey. Will not make the traditional oven method again. Thanks for the recipe.
We deep-fry a Turkey every Thanksgiving. For the past couple of years, we have used this recipe. Last year we made 2 turkeys. This one and an injected one. The whole family preferred this turkey and suggested I don't bother with any other unless it is a traditional baked turkey. I am thinking this has become the traditional turkey in our house. I like having the space in my oven and my husband is the one who stands outside in the cold and deep-fries. I mix the marinade a day or two before and apply to thawed turkey. I recommend wearing disposable gloves to rub marinade on turkey. AWESOME! TASTY!
My search for the perfect, easy marinade for deep fried turkey has ended. Thank you! I used this marinade for Thanksgiving with my family and everyone loved it, even my mother who thinks that white bread is spicy. The bird was not spicy, just extremely flavorful. I will admit that I was pretty nervous in regards to the amount of pepper and the bird coming out black. It was worth the intial worry and this will be the recipe I continue to use.
AMAZING!!!! I read ALL the reviews.....BEST TURKEY EVER! I was so full after carving the turkey that I barely had room for dinner. Lol! I injected with 1/4 cup honey mixed with 1/2 cup chicken broth before marinade!
Won first place at the turkey fry! Like other reviewers, we were alarmed at the amount of spices, and the turkey was black when we pulled it from the oil, but it was freaking delicious. We brined our turkey using Alton Brown's recipe.
This is our first deep fried turkey experience. The morning of thanksgiving I got out all the ingredients and then realized I missed the part of marinating and injecting 8 hours or overnight. We only had three hours and the outside rub was still perfect. The inside could have been more flavorful, but it was simply because it didn't have enough time. I couldn't stop eating the crust as the flavor was incredible. Not an overwhelming cajun taste as we had all the traditional thanksgiving side dishes and it complemented it perfectly. My only note is that the rub recipe made way too much! I rubbed a very liberal amount on the outside and inside and still had over half of the recipe left (our turkey was 14 lbs). I wonder though if the rub wouldn't taste great on ribs? Try this!
Simply delicious! I only used half of the portions for the peppers and creole seasoning, let it marinade for 3 days before cooking and my southern husband absolutely loved it, and won't stop raving about the flavor which left my nose runny from the kick it has. Will be a staple in our household when frying turkey.
Delicious and easy. Marinade rub is extremely spicy and hot when you first put it on or taste test it - but once turkey is fried, all heat is dispated, leaving behind nothing but outstanding flavor. Heated oil to 325 and fried approx 3 1/2 minutes per pound.
This is a GREAT marinade/rub! I ran out of black pepper (I know....who runs out od black pepper?) so I skipped that, but used everything else the same. I also chose to grill my turkey instead of frying it (because I didn't have turkey fryer) It was fantastic. Like alot of the other reviews have said....My husband has requested that I always make the turkey this way for Thanksgiving!!!
This was my first time deep frying a turkey and this was the perfect marinade. I have tried vairious oven recipes from this site over the years but none were such a hit as this. In addition, my family has not been big turkey eaters, there were some that even said don't bother with a turkey this year. Well this was the best turkey we ever had. Definetly not spicey so don't worry about the cayenne pepper. The kids loved it. Not greasy. Will make again and again. Used zatarains creole seasoning. I also injected with 2tspns of kosher salt and 1 stick of unsalted melted butter.
OK, This was my first time frying a turkey so I looked all over for advice and recipes. This recipe seemed to be the best. Like all the other reviewers I was a bit taken back by all the pepper but I pushed through it. WOW, this is fantastic. I have VERY picky kids. They will not eat anything spicy, ever. They loved this. All the women came over and said "it is burnt" "why is it so black". I tented it for 15 min., carved it, brought it to the table, the only thing left was 1/2 a breast and one leg, skin and all. Did I mention it was a 20lb turkey for only 10 people.
it was great - a few words of caution: the rub is like wet sand and it is somewhat difficult to apply. scoop it in your hand and dip in the extra salad dressing - it makes the application easier. We applied approximately 1/4 inch on the breats and the legs...it was awesome. It looks somewhat gross before you deep fry, but it will come out awesome..plus it smells crazy good.
This was really tasty. We did two turkeys, the brine in Brown Sugar and Water and this recipe. It turned out really tasty and the deep frying ensures it's moist! Ours did end up darkening to a very dark, dark brown, but it didn't taste burnt at all and believe me, we eat the skin! The marinade made so much that we didn't use it all and there was enough left for a whole other turkey. I would also recommend gloves for sensitive skin. Really off the wall, but great recipe!!
I made mine the night before and then marinated overnight (well, about 12 hrs) - it ended up being too spicy on the outside for me but my husband liked it. I will try this one again but only let it sit for about 6 hours...or reduce the pepper a bit...
I was so nervous to use this for the big T-Day. The ingredients seem overly spicy and I was sneezing for an hour after using it. This was a HUGE HIT! Proclaimed The Best Thanksgiving Ever! from the in-laws. I injected some Italian dressing with it and man it was good. Thank you so much!
WOW! We made made this for Thanksgiving and there was nothing left over. The marinade adds the perfect flavoring to the turkey and the turkey turned out moist and delicious. Everyone agreed that this was the best turkey they have ever had.
Yum!!! This was my first time frying a turkey and I have to say that it turned out yummy! The skin was really tasty because of this rub. Yes it does turn black while frying and the flavors meld really well. It was not too peppery or spicy at all...just right.
The turkey turned out so juicy! My whole family loved it!! However, comparing it to other fried turkeys I have had it wasn't quite as good as using the Creole Butter bought out of the store. (and that is less work)
