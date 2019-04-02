Fantastic Lemon Butter Fillet

1 of 400

Rating: 3 stars Very good flavor! I used pollock filets, which were fairly thin. But so many reviewers recommended a longer cooking time, that I cooked them for 30 minutes just to be sure. I served this with a flavored rice mix and french-cut green beans. It's easy enough for a weeknight dinner, but looks special. Thank you, Matthew! A word to the wise: Because of the lemon juice, DO NOT use a Teflon-coated (i.e. non-stick) baking sheet or it will absorb the fish smell and flavor. Use glass if you can. Helpful (259)

Rating: 5 stars Prior to cooking, I read the reviews and followed some of the suggestions. I also "tasted" the sauce as I went. I used less salt and pepper (1/4 the amount listed). I also added 1/4 tsp dill weed and a heaping tbsp of Mayo (to help it "stick". The results were fantastic. Since we also had shrimp skewers, I wanted something similar but different (so the flavors would compliment each other), so I cut back on the lemon juice by 1/2, omitted the dill this time, and added a scant 1/4 cup grated parmesan. The shrimp were heavenly. This recipe is definitely a keeper, as my husband has recently developed a love of fish. Next time I'm trying it with a butter substitute, as my hubby has digestive problems with that much butter. But recipe definitely earns 5 stars! Update: I tried another variation using the mayo, parmesan, dill, and chives added to the basic recipe (like I've done in the past), and baked it over tilapia fillets. MMMMMMMMM! It was wonderful. My son, who doesn't really like fish, really enjoyed this! This is now my standard recipe for fish! If I could rate it 10 stars, I would! Next time, I'm going to try it with a splash of wine... Ohhhh, I can hardly wait! Helpful (242)

Rating: 5 stars I also think that adding lemon pepper seasoning to the lemon butter cod will have a overpowering taste. Instead, I grated the lemon zest and mixed it with 1/2 cup of plain bread crumbs. I also layered fresh baby spinach underneath the fish, covered it with lemon butter and bread crumb mixture, and finished it with some grated parmesan cheese on top. I baked it at 375F for 15 minutes, and removed the foil to bake for another 15 minutes. Absolutely love that creamy lemon taste! Helpful (191)

Rating: 5 stars This is very similar to the way I normally cook fish, halibut, in general. I used halibut with this recipe and it turned out awesome. I also added some heavy cream to the sauce at the end to make a cream sauce and it was superb. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I thought I would write the kind of review that so many people write: So I didnt have fish so I used Hamburger instead and I didnt want to use lemon pepper so I used barbeque sauce instead and then I chose grill it instead of bake it and to top it off I threw some chesse and mayo on it had a side of baked beans an holy was it ever good. I would highly recommend this recipe for all that want something other that Lemon Pepper fish! Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars This is 5 star only after a few changes based on other people's suggestions. Left out the lemon pepper entirely sprinkled a little dill over used fresh lemon juice and placed a slice of lemon on top of each fillet. As a personal preference I used orange roughy instead of cod because I can't stand cod. Great after these changes! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars I wrapped salmon, topped with this sauce, in foil packets and baked them. I omitted the lemon pepper and placed lemon slices on top of the fish instead. It was delicious! My husband is picky about fish and he really enjoyed this recipe. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars I'm rating this four stars rather than five as the amount of lemon pepper and lemon called for seems overbearing. I toned them both down considerably, and used fresh parsley rather than dried. I also was not fond of the cooking method, covering the fish with foil. I prefer my fish a nice, golden brown, so I baked it in a 400 degree oven, uncovered, till flaky (time depends on thickness of filets, and mine were done in 15 minutes), then broiled them just long enough to brown the top. Hubs and I really enjoyed this, but again, my recommendation would be to use only enough lemon pepper and lemon juice to suit you. Helpful (46)