Chicken Tacos

Rating: 4.09 stars
336 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 148
  • 4 star values: 107
  • 3 star values: 54
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 11

This chicken tacos recipe is quick and easy--perfect for those nights when you don't have a lot of time for dinner preparations.

By caliboo

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine chicken, lemonade, olive oil, lime juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Season with garlic powder, onion powder, and bay leaf. Simmer until chicken is no longer pink, and juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, warm the tortillas in the oven or microwave until soft. When chicken is fully cooked, transfer to serving bowl. Place lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, and sour cream in serving dishes. Each person can create their own wrap, using their preferred ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 74.8mg; sodium 435mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (340)

Most helpful positive review

DaraLeigh1977
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2007
Based on some of the reviews here I made some changes. In place of the Worcestershire sauce, which I really only like on beef, I used some cumin, corriander, chili powder, crushed red pepper, sea salt, and fresh black pepper. I also used fresh lemonade, (real lemons juice, simple syrup and water) and a lot of lime juice. I marinated the chicken in the lemon/lime juice for an hour, and I also simmered it until there was very little liquid left, like others have mentioned. My family really enjoyed it. Although I made some changes, the recipe was a great starting out point. Thanks!
Helpful
(470)

Most helpful critical review

Spot Tucker
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2012
These would be really good if they weren't so sweet. The lemon and lime gives the chicken a wonderful citrus flare but the sugar from the lemon jucie makes you stop and wonder if you were supposed to taste that. Next time I'll use lemon water instead of lemonade.
Helpful
(30)
Reviews:
mommaof4
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
Added some jalepeno, fresh onion, red and green peppers, and cilantro to the pan after chicken had simmered for a few minutes. It gave it some kick and a great cilantro flavor- even better the next day! If no sour cream is on hand cream cheese is just as tasty!
Helpful
(244)
RogueOnion8
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2005
Delicious. I made only a few changes. I used 3 - 10.5 oz. cans of white meat chicken instead of breasts. I prefer the canned chicken in mexican food because it breaks apart easier. I added a small chopped yellow onion to the marinade. I used hard taco shells instead of tortillas but next time i will use tortillas. I also cooked the marinade until all of the fluids had cooked off. In the future I think I won't use an entire head of lettuce as I had way too much leftover. Great recipe Tara.
Helpful
(228)
ANDREAANNE
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2003
This is a very nice recipe that the whole family enjoyed. The only thing I changed was I simmered the liquid all the way down. It made it much more flavorful.
Helpful
(80)
MIZZEZGG
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2003
This was so easy to make. I wasn't sure about the lemonade but really it give it a very delicious flavor. My husband really loved them too. The salsa was a great touch! Yum! I can't wait to make them again. Thank you!
Helpful
(64)
PARADISO
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2003
I'm very attracted to recipes with unique preparation & ingrediants. So naturally this one caught my eye. The chicken itself was flavorful, but in the tacos it didn't stand out as much due to the other fillings. This recipe is tasty, but needs a little kick to make it stand out more. I didn't use the bay leaves & added more lime juice. To cut out fat, I'll only use 1 tbsp. oil next time. I will also try a more intense, tart lemonade to make the flavor pop. Lastly, I think de-glazing the chicken in the pan would give a more tasty texture.
Helpful
(56)
MY10HUNGRYKIDS
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2008
Wow! So delicious even my super picky daughter that hates chicken ate her entire taco and loved it! I followed the recipe exactly except I doubled it and now I am wishing I had tripled it because every last bit was eaten right up! So light fresh and lemon-y a refreshing change of pace for tacos and one I will be making again and again thankyou!
Helpful
(43)
JulieCC
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2006
These were SO good! I was out of Worcestershire sauce so I used a little soy sauce (not much) in place of it. The recipe didn't say what type of lime juice - I had both - so I used sweetened and it gave it a nice sweet/spicy kick! I also don't use onion powder - I diced up some onion instead for a fresher taste. I use granulated garlic also.
Helpful
(33)
SDAUGHTRY0206
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2004
Delicious! I did let the chicken simmer until almost all the marinade was gone as suggested by others and it had plenty of flavor!
Helpful
(32)
