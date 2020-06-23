Chicken Tacos

1 of 340

Rating: 4 stars Based on some of the reviews here I made some changes. In place of the Worcestershire sauce, which I really only like on beef, I used some cumin, corriander, chili powder, crushed red pepper, sea salt, and fresh black pepper. I also used fresh lemonade, (real lemons juice, simple syrup and water) and a lot of lime juice. I marinated the chicken in the lemon/lime juice for an hour, and I also simmered it until there was very little liquid left, like others have mentioned. My family really enjoyed it. Although I made some changes, the recipe was a great starting out point. Thanks! Helpful (470)

Rating: 5 stars Added some jalepeno, fresh onion, red and green peppers, and cilantro to the pan after chicken had simmered for a few minutes. It gave it some kick and a great cilantro flavor- even better the next day! If no sour cream is on hand cream cheese is just as tasty! Helpful (244)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious. I made only a few changes. I used 3 - 10.5 oz. cans of white meat chicken instead of breasts. I prefer the canned chicken in mexican food because it breaks apart easier. I added a small chopped yellow onion to the marinade. I used hard taco shells instead of tortillas but next time i will use tortillas. I also cooked the marinade until all of the fluids had cooked off. In the future I think I won't use an entire head of lettuce as I had way too much leftover. Great recipe Tara. Helpful (228)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very nice recipe that the whole family enjoyed. The only thing I changed was I simmered the liquid all the way down. It made it much more flavorful. Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars This was so easy to make. I wasn't sure about the lemonade but really it give it a very delicious flavor. My husband really loved them too. The salsa was a great touch! Yum! I can't wait to make them again. Thank you! Helpful (64)

Rating: 4 stars I'm very attracted to recipes with unique preparation & ingrediants. So naturally this one caught my eye. The chicken itself was flavorful, but in the tacos it didn't stand out as much due to the other fillings. This recipe is tasty, but needs a little kick to make it stand out more. I didn't use the bay leaves & added more lime juice. To cut out fat, I'll only use 1 tbsp. oil next time. I will also try a more intense, tart lemonade to make the flavor pop. Lastly, I think de-glazing the chicken in the pan would give a more tasty texture. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! So delicious even my super picky daughter that hates chicken ate her entire taco and loved it! I followed the recipe exactly except I doubled it and now I am wishing I had tripled it because every last bit was eaten right up! So light fresh and lemon-y a refreshing change of pace for tacos and one I will be making again and again thankyou! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars These were SO good! I was out of Worcestershire sauce so I used a little soy sauce (not much) in place of it. The recipe didn't say what type of lime juice - I had both - so I used sweetened and it gave it a nice sweet/spicy kick! I also don't use onion powder - I diced up some onion instead for a fresher taste. I use granulated garlic also. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I did let the chicken simmer until almost all the marinade was gone as suggested by others and it had plenty of flavor! Helpful (32)