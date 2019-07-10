Cornmeal Coating

This cornmeal fish batter recipe is a great coating for fried fish. You can substitute any type of fish you like.

Recipe by SABRYSON

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add cod fillets and soak for 5 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a deep saucepan over medium heat.

  • Mix cornmeal and flour together in a shallow bowl. Season with paprika, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, thyme, and cayenne pepper. Dredge cod fillets in cornmeal mixture to coat both sides.

  • Fry cod fillets in hot oil, until cooked through and golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 350.7mg. Full Nutrition
