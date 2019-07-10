Cornmeal Coating

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 350.7mg. Full Nutrition
This is good, it wasn't as crispy as I like it as in "fried fish", but it was a good coating hence the name. The spices in this worked well together. Not as good as others I've tried, but a really good change. Thanks Sarah.
Looked for a recipe to coat and fry some Pollack fillets and I didnt have 2 cups of dry potato flakes for Crispy Fish( Submitted by: Kristi). I treid this even though there was no reviews but can honestly say that it was a very good coating and is added to my recipe box. Flavouring was perfect for our palate, may be a bit spicey/salty for some.
I decided to make sole fish and chips for dinner as the man of the house requested a corn mean crusted fish (I usually use beer batter)- this was the recipe to try. For the flour/cornmeal part I only used Lawrey's Garlic salt, cayenne pepper, and a little ground black pepper. I also used about 1/4 cup for cornmeal than the recipe calls for. It turned out great and was nice and crispy. For people who are having a hard time getting a crispy crust try having your frying oil at a higher temperature. I use peanut oil for frying and have it about 375-400 degrees. Not only does it get a nice brown exterior it's super crispy and things fry faster so you don't feel like you are eating as much grease.
Wow. I've never successfully fried fish and I hate coatings that call for egg as I'm never sure whether the egg will chemically change enough not to affect me since I have a slight intolerance. This is a perfect blend of spices and an easy coating. I used it on whiting and it was absolutely delicious. Definitely will be using it again.
We use Peanut oil when frying fish, less absorbition from oil, Flash-Point (when oil smoke's from heat and catche's fire) is the highest of all meaning it can be used for extreme temperature's without breaking down. This recipe is Great for any White Fish including Cod, Polluck and Halibut. Make a batch of "Hush Puppies" to compliment your Fish. Remember that the type of White Fish you use may require various coating technique's as mentioned in the rating's here....Enjoy!
Made it as the recipe is written and I couldn't really taste any of the seasonings well. It had such a high ratio of flour to cornmeal that it wasn't very crunchy/crisp, but I suppose it is called a "coating"... I won't make it again.
Excellent with cod and I think I've also had good luck using it on catfish. I just had a little trouble keeping the coating on the cod when I tried to flip it. Maybe that's why you use only 3 oz fillets. Mine were pretty big.
I love this recipe. It always turns out great when I make it. And when I'm done coating the fish I mix the rest of the milk and coating together and fry it as well, makes a nice little patty to have as a side.
I like this a lot. I don't even bother with the milk and the soaking, plus I use it for everything! I usually oven fry fish/chicken. Great for fried green tomatoes too. Try increasing salt to 1 tsp. kosher salt, cayenne to 1/4 tsp., adding 1 tsp. of onion powder and less flour to a little more cornmeal.
I tried this with swai fillets and it turned out great. I've found that if I use a cast iron wok and a thermometer to make sure that the oil is heated to 380° , the results are awesome. Very crispy and fall apart flakiness on the fish.
We fish, (for the most part), in a lake in Tennessee, so I use this recipe for fish such as crappie, bluegill, catfish and so forth. The only adjustment I made was leaving out the cayenne pepper, (because I didn't have any on hand). It was delicious - yummy & crunchy.
I read another review in which they said it wasn't crispy enough; which I cannot understand. This coating was really crispy but still light. I hate a thick batter and this is exactly what I was looking for. I followed the recipe minus the thyme. This recipe is a keeper!
Not the best I've ever had but the best I've ever made. ;-) I left out the thyme and paprika and increased the red pepper to 1/4. It has a pretty crunchy coating when you use yellow cornmeal, less so with the white cornmeal, or at least my brand. It is so simple and easy we will be keeping this one.
Good flavour, but my crust ended up a bit hard. Perhaps I breaded too thick, or I overcooked it?
I used my Air Fryer as I had not used it yet for fish. However, I used catfish nuggets, bread crumbs instead of cornmeal, no lemon juice or milk, 1/4 tsp of salt instead of 1/2 tsp, and cooking spray instead of oil. I coated the nuggets in the mix, placed them in my air fryer, sprayed the top w/cooking spray, turn over and spray the other side. Air fry at 360 for 10 minutes, turn and fry another 5 minutes for a crispy, brown coating. Wonderfully crispy and flavorful.
Made this today. Usually use store bought fish coating. Never again. Only thing diff I did was season my fish with lemon pepper (lawrys) and garlic powder. Also did not use the marinade and my fish came out perfect. I used a whole trout. Will definitely use this again when I'm in the mood for fried fish.
Girlfriend brought back some rock fish from a vacation on the Oregon coast. She baked some while I was out of town, said it was tough (she over cooked it). After that she wasn't too keen on rock fish, so I decided to look for a breading recipe and fry some. We were both very happy with the results! Breading was crunchy and the fish was perfect. Fillets were pretty big, I did 2 minutes after I dropped the fish, flipped it for another minute. If you are doing perch or something you might need to adjust the time. Also used peanut oil in a dutch oven, it worked great!
Made as written with the exception of using haddock instead of cod. The fish was flaky and the the crust was delicious! Two tips: use a cast iron pan and heat the pan before adding the oil. Once the oil is hot, then add the fish. The breading stayed on perfectly with this method. Will definitely make again!!!!
I made this coating to use on catfish. It was great. It is a thick coating and almost reminded me of hush puppies! My family loved it. I did use buttermilk instead of the milk and lemon juice because I had some I needed to use.
Great flavor. I did make a few adjustments. I dredged Halibut in an egg, lemon juice, milk bath prior to putting the fish in a lidded bowl to shake the breading on it. I also added a dollop of unseasoned panko flakes to the breading mix to add a little crunchiness to it. After deep frying, it was delicious.
