Easy Turkey Tetrazzini

Rating: 5 stars Well, I give it five stars only after making some revisions. I read the other reviews about it being too dry, and made some changes first--so I can't comment on what the actual recipe tastes like. I sauteed 8 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms and one chopped onion in 4 tablespoons of butter. I seasoned this mixture with garlic salt, salt, and pepper. I added two cans of cream of mushroom soup, and two cups of sour cream to give it a creamier consistency. I also seasoned the turkey with seasoning salt, garlic salt, and pepper. I combined all of the ingredients, and added about one cup of cheddar cheese. I also reduced the temperature because it seemed a little high. I baked it at 350 for 30 minutes and it came out very good. Helpful (757)

Rating: 4 stars This was surprisingly good, much better than I expected. I don't generally like casseroles, tetrazzinis, or especially anything with canned soup as an ingredient. However, I had to use up a ton of dryed out leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my boyfriend likes hamburger helper style meals so I figured I would try this out. Yum! And it was so easy. I did saute half a large onion and a couple cloves of garlic before adding the mushroom, and I added a splash of milk to the sauce because it looked pretty thick, but other than that I did everything by the recipe. I will definitely make this again and for anyone who can't decide whether or not to make this, give it a try! You may be surprised like I was. I think next time I will add some steamed broccoli and fresh mushrooms to this. You can customize it any way you want to. Helpful (239)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this would be a fine way to use some leftover turkey and it actually turned out much better than I anticipated! I really liked it! I did use the cream of celery soup and I'm glad because it added a great flavor. I only used 1/2 tsp of salt and it was still plenty salty. This is a keeper! Helpful (142)

Rating: 5 stars After following alot of the suggestions, I made this and it was so good! I browned onions and garlic in the butter before adding the mushrooms and I also doubled the soup and sour cream. My hubby loved it and so did I. I can't imagine making it without doubling the soup and sour cream. It wasn't over-moist as it was. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars Good basic recipe however for our tastes it needed more seasonings. I also added a can of evaporated skim milk to make it creamier. Definite comfort food! Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks Holly for a tasty way to get leftovers out of the house. Based on the previous reviews, I revised the recipe ever so slightly. :) In a nutshell, I used regular pasta since I was out of egg noodles. It worked fine. Secondly, I added some leftover whipping cream instead of water to counteract the dryness that some reviewers mentioned. Last, I added leftover peas (a three pea dish with pearl onions) instead of using the mushrooms. Next time, I think I would mix part of the cheese with the turkey mixture instead of putting it all on top, but all in all, this recipe was a hit (even with my ever finicky 4 year old). One last thing worth mentioning: if you like a lot of spice in your food, add some garlic, and a couple of tsps of all purpose seasoning/cuming/spice of your choice to complement the veggie used. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars I did many of the easy changes recommended previously. Sauteed some onions, added some garlic powder and 1/2 can milk, mixed the noodles in with the sauce and lowered the temp to 350. I sprinkled some french fried onions on top and I think that was really what clinched it for my family! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! The addition of sliced fresh mushrooms and half a chopped onion sauted with crushed garlic at the end of sauteing was excellent. I also added 2 tablespoons of sherry into the sauce mixture. We loved it! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good and easy, plus I am always a fan of casseroles. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of celery. Also, I didn't have enough sour cream so I used about 1/4 cup of heavy cream. It was good, but somewhat bland. Next time I am going to saute an onion with the mushrooms. Helpful (32)